Xintela : Manufacturing license application#Regulatory

XINTELA AB (PUBL)

XINTELA AB (PUBL)

(XINT)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xintela : Manufacturing license application

12/21/2020 | 02:41am EST
Lund, Sweden, 21 December 2020 - Xintela announces today that the company has submitted its application to the Swedish Medical Products Agency for a license to produce cell therapy products, also known as Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), for clinical studies.

Xintela has developed and patented the stem cell product platform XSTEM® and built its own GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) compliant facility for the production of ATMPs. The company is now applying for a license to produce ATMPs for human clinical studies. This approval is issued by the Swedish Medical Products Agency, which is responsible for the inspection and approval of GMP facilities in Sweden. The inspection is performed to ensure that the GMP facility, the production process and the cell therapy product meet the requirements for Good Manufacturing Practise and safety and that the documentation requirements for an ATMP are followed.

'This is a huge and very important step forward for Xintela following a fantastic effort from our team. Once we have the license in place, we can start manufacturing for our clinical programmes. We plan to start our first study with XSTEM-OA in osteoarthritis patients in 2021 and then to test XSTEM in other indications as we move forward,' says Xintela's CEO Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund.

This information is such information that Xintela AB (publ) is obligated to publish in compliance with the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided, through the below contact, for publication at 08:30 CET on the 21st of December, 2020.

Xintela AB (publ)

Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO

Tel: +46 46 275 65 00

E-post: evy@xintela.se

Medicon Village

223 81 Lund, Sweden

www.xintela.se

About Xintela
Xintela is an Advanced Therapy company developing regenerative stem cell therapies and targeted cancer therapies based on the patented marker technology platform XINMARK®. The platform is built on specific cell surface proteins (integrins) and more than 25 years of research and development. Xintela uses the marker technology to select and quality assure stem cells to develop stem cell therapies for diseases that today lack efficient treatment options, including osteoarthritis (OA). Studies on horses with OA have demonstrated that the stem cells are safe and that they have a positive effect on cartilage and bone. Xintela has established an in-house GMP-facility for manufacturing of stem cell products and is preparing a First in Human clinical study on patients with knee OA. In the oncology program, Xintela develops antibody-based therapies for treatment of aggressive tumors including glioblastoma and triple-negative breast cancer. Xintela is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm since 22 March 2016. Xintela's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8-463 80 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se.

Download the press release as a PDF here.

Disclaimer

Xintela AB published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:40:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 0,04 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2019 -43,5 M -5,24 M -5,24 M
Net cash 2019 0,41 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,77x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 183 M 22,1 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 123x
EV / Sales 2019 4 310x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart XINTELA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Xintela AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Batcheller Chairman
Sven Kili COO, Director & Chief Medical Officer
Gunnar Telhammar Chief Financial Officer
Karin Helena Johansson Wingstrand Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINTELA AB (PUBL)-23.56%22
MODERNA, INC.616.92%55 490
LONZA GROUP AG57.59%46 709
CELLTRION, INC.96.69%43 362
SEAGEN INC.76.05%36 269
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.16.75%34 585
