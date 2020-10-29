Xintela : receives ‘intention to grant'October 29, 2020Xintela receives ‘intention to grant' decision from European Patent Office for stem cell product XSTEM#Regulatory

Log in
XINTELA AB (PUBL)    XINT   SE0007756903

SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
10/29/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Lund, Sweden, 29 October 2020 - Xintela announced today that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued an 'Intention to grant' decision for the patent application covering the company's stem cell product XSTEM®, consisting of integrin α10-selected mesenchymal stem cells.

Using its unique marker technology and stem cell selection method, Xintela has developed a stem cell platform, XSTEM, for stem cell-based products. The company's first focus is treatment of osteoarthritis in the knee and is preparing to start clinical studies in 2021. XSTEM is also being evaluated in a preclinical model for the treatment of ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome), a lung complication that affects seriously ill covid-19 patients.

The company's European patent application no. 18703531.6, covering integrin α10-selected mesenchymal stem cells, has now received an intention to grant communication from the EPO. This means the EPO will grant the patent after fulfillment of certain administrative steps. The granted patent will confer protection for Xintela's stem cell product XSTEM in Europe until 2038. In addition to product protection, the patent also protects the use of XSTEM for the prevention and treatment of degenerative joint diseases such as osteoarthritis, bone sclerosis and degenerative disc disease (DDD) as well as traumatic cartilage and bone injuries.

- This is fantastic news that adds huge value to Xintela's stem cell business. A product patent that protects the stem cell product XSTEM, combined with our own GMP production facility, secures the development and commercialization of stem cell therapies from our stem cell platform for years to come, says Xintela's CEO Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund.

This information is such information that Xintela AB (publ) is obligated to publish in compliance with the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided, through the below contact, for publication on the 29th of October, 2020.

Xintela AB (publ)

Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO
Tel: +46 46 275 65 00
Email: evy@xintela.se
Medicon Village
223 81 Lund, Sweden
www.xintela.se

About Xintela
Xintela is an Advanced Therapy company developing regenerative cell therapies and targeted cancer therapies based on the patented marker technology platform XINMARK®. The platform is built on specific cell surface proteins (integrins) and more than 25 years of research and development. Xintela uses the marker technology to isolate and quality assure stem cells for the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases including osteoarthritis (OA). Studies on horses with OA have demonstrated that the stem cells are safe and that they have a positive effect on cartilage and bone. Xintela has established an in-house GMP-facility for manufacturing of stem cells and is preparing a First in Human clinical study on patients with knee OA. In the oncology program, Xintela develops antibody-based therapies for treatment of aggressive tumors including glioblastoma and triple-negative breast cancer. Xintela is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm since 22 March 2016. Xintela's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8-463 80 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se.

Disclaimer

Xintela AB published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 08:39:14 UTC

