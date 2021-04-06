Xintela : reports positive results#Regulatory

Lund, Sweden, 6 April 2021 - Xintela today announces the positive outcome of the preclinical ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) study partly financed by Vinnova. The results of the study demonstrate the potential of the company's stem cell product XSTEM® in the treatment of ARDS, a life-threatening lung complication that can affect severely ill COVID-19 patients. Xintela also announces a new grant from Swelife/Vinnova to further investigate the mechanism of action of XSTEM in the preclinical ARDS model and to prepare XSTEM for clinical studies.

Xintela previously announced that the company's stem cell product XSTEM was being evaluated in a validated animal model of ARDS and that preliminary results showed the stem cells improve lung function and stabilise blood circulation. The study, which was partly financed by Vinnova, was carried out in collaboration with Professor Sandra Lindstedt and her team at the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Skåne University Hospital in Lund.

The Vinnova-supported study has now been completed and the results confirm the therapeutic effect of XSTEM. This is based on both meassurements of clinical parameters as well as histological analyses showing less damage to lung tissue after treatment with XSTEM. The results also indicated immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effect of the stem cells.

On March 31st, Xintela received a new grant of 2.3 MSEK from Swelife/Vinnova in the call 'Samverkansprojekt för bättre hälsa - Projekt som bidrar till förbättrad prevention, diagnos, monitorering eller behandling'. Of 129 applications, 18 were granted a total of 36 MSEK. The aim of Xintela's project is to further investigate the mechanism of action of XSTEM in the ARDS model and prepare for clinical studies. The project is a collaboration with Skåne University Hospital and Lund University.

-Our ARDS study has been very successful and what is extra positive is that we can see the therapeutic effects of our stem cells through both clinical parameters and histological analyses of lung tissues. We will now further evaluate these results in deciding the next steps in the development of XSTEM in ARDS. The new grant is a great support that enables us to further investigate the positive effect of XSTEM, says Xintela's CEO Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund.

Professor Sandra Lindstedt says -ARDS is a very serious condition with a high mortality rate where we currently lack good treatment options. The animal model we utilise to study ARDS is similar to the clinical situation in humans. The results we get with Xintela's stem cells in this ARDS model are therefore promising for developing an ARDS treatment.

About Xintela

Xintela is an Advanced Therapy company developing regenerative cell therapies and targeted cancer therapies based on the patented marker technology platform XINMARK®. The platform is built on specific cell surface proteins (integrins) and more than 25 years of research and development. Xintela uses the marker technology to isolate and quality assure stem cells for the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases including osteoarthritis (OA). Studies on horses with OA have demonstrated that the stem cells are safe and that they have a positive effect on cartilage and bone. Xintela has established an in-house GMP-facility for manufacturing of stem cells and is preparing a First in Human clinical study on patients with knee OA. In the oncology program, Xintela develops antibody-based therapies for treatment of aggressive tumors including glioblastoma and triple-negative breast cancer. Xintela is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm since 22 March 2016. Xintela's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8-463 80 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se.

About Swelife

Swelife - For a competitive life science ecosystem in Sweden

Swelife is a strategic innovation programme, funded by the Swedish Government via the Swedish innovation agency, Vinnova, and by the programme's partners. Wesupport collaboration within academia, industry and healthcare, with the goal to strengthen Life Science in Sweden and to improve public health.

www.swelife.se