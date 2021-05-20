Log in
    XINT   SE0007756903

XINTELA AB (PUBL)

(XINT)
05/20 05:47:32 am
3.095 SEK   +3.17%
Xintela : to develop stem cell therapy#Regulatory

05/20/2021 | 05:44am EDT
Xintela announces today that the company will develop its stem cell product XSTEM® for the treatment of difficult-to-heal (chronic) wounds. In collaboration with The Burn Center at Linköping University Hospital, Xintela has found that XSTEM has excellent wound healing capability in a preclinical model and is now planning for a clinical trial on patients with difficult-to-heal wounds.

Xintela, together with Professor Folke Sjöberg and his team at The Burn Center at Linköping University Hospital, showed that XSTEM provides excellent healing of wounds in a pig model and that the newly formed skin tissue closely resembles normal skin. XSTEM also showed less scarring compared to transplanted skin cells. Xintela is now planning for clinical studies together with the Linköping team.

- Wound healing is an exciting indication for our stem cell product XSTEM. The medical need is very high and we see a large and attractive market in an area that consumes significant healthcare resources. We can quickly enter the market with a wound healing XSTEM product because clinical studies in wound healing can be completed in a relatively short time, says Xintela's CEO Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund.

Professor Folke Sjöberg, who is very well known internationally for his burn research, and who has together with his research team has also shown success in other wound healing areas, particularly in difficult-to-heal wounds, where new methodology and new research models have been developed, says:

- Difficult-to-heal wounds, also called chronic wounds, are a comprehensive medical problem that cause a lot of pain and suffering for patients and we currently lack good treatment methods. Difficult-to-heal wounds usually have several underlying causes and therefore Xintela's XSTEM product, which can potentially have several different wound healing functions, is extremely interesting. We are very impressed with the healing potential that we have seen so far with Xintela's stem cell product XSTEM and are therefore very much looking forward to treating patients with XSTEM in clinical trials.

This information is such information that Xintela AB (publ) is obligated to publish in compliance with the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided, through the below contact, for publication at 11:40 CET on the 20th of May, 2021.

Xintela AB (publ)Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO
Tel: +46 46 275 65 00
Email: evy@xintela.se Medicon Village
223 81 Lund, Sweden
www.xintela.se

About Xintela
Xintela develops innovative and patent protected cell therapies and targeted cancer therapies based on the marker technology platform XINMARK. The platform is built on specific cell surface proteins (integrins) and more than 25 years of research and development. Xintela uses the marker technology to select and quality assure stem cells (XSTEM) to develop stem cell therapies for diseases that today lack efficient treatment options, including the joint disease osteoarthritis (OA). Xintela has built an in-house GMP-facility for manufacturing of stem cell products and is preparing a First in Human clinical study on patients with knee OA. In the oncology program, Xintela develops antibody-based therapies for treatment of aggressive tumors including glioblastoma and triple-negative breast cancer. Xintela is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm since 22 March 2016. Xintela's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8-463 80 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se.

Xintela AB published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
