Xinyang Maojian : Interim Report 2020

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors")ڦජˣφණྠϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ԫof Xinyang Maojian Group Limited (the "Company")€˜ԫ™ึ€˜ԫึ™್ؚʮб͉ʮis pleased to announce the unaudited condensed̡ʿՉڝ᙮ʮ̡€୕၈˜͉ණྠ™࿚Їɚconsolidated interim financial statements (the "Interimཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜€˜ಂFinancial Statements") of the Company and itsග™ʘ͊ᄲࣨᔊၝΥʕಂৌਕజڌsubsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six€˜ʕಂৌਕజڌ™fʕಂৌਕజڌ͊months ended 31 December 2020 (the "Period"). TheᄲࣨШʊ͉͟ʮ̡ᄲࣨ։ࡰึ€˜ᄲࣨ։Interim Financial Statements have not been auditedࡰึ™ᄲቡfbut have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee").
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT簡明綜合收益表
(Unaudited)
2020
2019
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɚཧɓɘϋ
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
ڝൗ
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
Revenue
ϗू
4
223,050
149,647
Cost of sales
ቖਯϓ͉
(155,067)
(81,684)
Gross profit
ˣл
67,983
67,963
Other income
Չ˼ϗɝ
6
3,686
4,503
Gains/(losses) on fair value
ܲʮ̻࠽ࠇɝฦू
of financial assets at fair
ʘږፄ༟ପ
value through profit or
ʮ̻࠽ϗूŊ
loss, net
㕘ᑦฦଋ࠽
1,528
(125)
Selling and distribution
ቖਯʿʱቖϓ͉
costs
(18,088)
(10,932)
Administrative expenses
Б݁ක˕
(46,719)
(38,627)
Other operating expenses
Չ˼ᐄක˕
(27,041)
(23,795)
Loss from operations
ᐄᑦฦ
(18,651)
(1,013)
Finance costs
ৌਕϓ͉
(61,004)
(48,086)
Share of results of joint
ᏐЦΥᐄΆุุᐶ
ventures
1,238
(2,349)
Loss before tax
ৰۃᑦฦ
(78,417)
(51,448)
Income tax
ה
7
-
-
Loss for the period
ಂගᑦฦ
8
(78,417)
(51,448)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED)
簡明綜合收益表（續）
Attributable to:Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests
Loss for the periodLoss per share- Basic
ᏐЦj͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛ ڢછٰᛆू
ಂගᑦฦ ӊٰᑦฦ
Ñਿ͉
- Diluted
Ñᛅᑛ
(Unaudited)
Noteڝൗ
9
9
(74,286)(46,768)
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
(4,131)(4,680)
(78,417)(51,448)HK(3.51) centsಥ̀
HK(3.51) centsಥ̀
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME簡明綜合全面收入報表
(Unaudited)
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
Loss for the period
ಂගᑦฦ
(78,417)(51,448)
Other comprehensive income after tax:
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
ৰܝՉ˼Όࠦ ϗɝj ̙ঐᐏࠠอʱᗳЇ ฦूʘධͦj౬ၑऎุ̮ਕ ිгࢨᕘ
80,722(47,483)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
ಂගՉ˼Όࠦ ϗɝdϔৰධ
80,722(47,483)
Total comprehensive income for the period
ಂගΌࠦϗɝᐼᕘ
2,305(98,931)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests
ᏐЦj͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛ ڢછٰᛆू
8,062(89,418)
(5,757)(9,513)
2,305(98,931)
信陽毛尖集團有限公司ɚཧɚཧϋʕಂజѓ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION簡明綜合財務狀況報表
As at 31 December 2020ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
€ᄲࣨ
31 December
30 June
2020
2020
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚
ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
ڝൗ
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
Non-current assets
ڢݴਗ༟ପ
Fixed assets
ո֛༟ପ
1,627,242
1,516,536
Right-of-use assets
Դ͜ᛆ༟ପ
308,891
297,376
Investment in a joint
ɓගΥᐄΆุʘ
venture
ҳ༟
10,209
8,971
Goodwill
ਠᚑ
6,546
-
1,952,888
1,822,883
Current assets
ݴਗ༟ପ
Inventories
π
24,987
7,538
Trade receivables
Ꮠϗ൱ሪධ
11
88,321
27,300
Prepayments, deposits and
ཫ˹ಛධeࠈږʿ
other receivables
Չ˼Ꮠϗಛධ
129,591
130,282
Financial assets at fair value
ܲʮ̻࠽ࠇɝฦू
through profit or loss
ʘږፄ༟ପ
5,848
678
Bank and cash balances
ვБʿତږഐπ
34,899
8,143
283,646
173,941
TOTAL ASSETS
ᐼ༟ପ
2,236,534
1,996,824
Capital and reserves
ٰ͉ʿᎷ௪
Share capital
ٰ͉
12
144,821
133,993
Reserves
Ꮇ௪
328,857
241,480
Equity attributable to
͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦ
owners of the Company
ᛆू
473,678
375,473
Non-controlling interests
ڢછٰᛆू
48,055
53,812
Total equity
ᐼᛆू
521,733
429,285
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
簡明綜合財務狀況報表（續）
As at 31 December 2020ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
€ᄲࣨ
31 December
30 June
2020
2020
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚
ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
ڝൗ
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
Non-current liabilities
ڢݴਗࠋව
Bank loans
ვБ൲ಛ
14
17,451
18,777
Bonds payable
Ꮠ˹වՎ
13
968,181
975,627
Other payables
Չ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධ
189,402
175,204
Lease liabilities
ॡ༣ࠋව
2,661
3,758
Deferred tax liabilities
ַධࠋව
102
102
Convertible bonds
̙౬ٰවՎ
50,234
-
1,228,031
1,173,468
Current liabilities
ݴਗࠋව
Trade payables
Ꮠ˹൱ሪධ
15
96,045
55,393
Other payables and
Չ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධʿ
accruals
Ꮠࠇಛධ
217,428
209,819
Other loans
Չ˼൲ಛ
64,648
65,716
Bank loans
ვБ൲ಛ
14
42,273
48,527
Bonds payable
Ꮠ˹වՎ
13
64,256
12,641
Lease liabilities
ॡ༣ࠋව
2,120
1,975
486,770
394,071
Total liabilities
ᐼࠋව
1,714,801
1,567,539
TOTAL EQUITY AND
ᐼᛆूʿࠋව
LIABILITIES
2,236,534
1,996,824
Net current liabilities
ݴਗࠋවଋᕘ
(203,124)
(220,130)
Total assets less current
ᐼ༟ପಯݴਗࠋව
liabilities
1,749,764
1,602,753
Net assets
༟ପଋ࠽
521,733
429,285
信陽毛尖集團有限公司ɚཧɚཧϋʕಂజѓ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY簡明綜合權益變動報表
Total comprehensive income for the Period Exercise of share
ಂගΌࠦϗɝ ᐼᕘ БԴᒅٰᛆ
-
-
-
-
82,348
(74,286)
8,062
(5,757) 2,305
options
5,828
- (10,025)
-
-
23,180
18,983 - 18,983
Employee share options྇ࡰᒅٰᛆ
benefit
Issue of convertible bonds Conversion of convertible bonds
၅л ೯Б̙౬ٰ වՎ ᔷ౬̙౬ٰ වՎ
-
-
19,555
-
-
-
19,555 - 19,555
-
-
-
39,506
-
-
39,506 - 39,506
5,000
-
-
(7,901)
-
15,000
12,099 - 12,099
Changes in equity
ಂගᛆूᜊਗ
for the Period
10,828
-
9,530
31,605
82,348
(36,106)
98,205
(5,757)
92,448
At 31 December 2020ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚
144,821
13,943
21,282
31,605
134,108
127,919
473,678
48,055
521,733
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)
簡明綜合權益變動報表（續）
(Unaudited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
࿚Їɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜
Attributable to owners of the Company͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦ
Fixed asset
Share
Non-
Share
revaluation
option
Other
Exchange
Retained
controlling
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Sub-total
interests
Total
ո֛༟ପ
ᒅٰᛆ
ٰ͉
ࠠПᎷ௪
Ꮇ௪
Չ˼Ꮇ௪
̮ිᎷ௪
ڭव๐л
ʃࠇ
ᛆू
ᐼࠇ
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
133,243
10,562
11,988
87
110,056
535,186
801,122
63,787
864,909
Total comprehensiveಂගΌࠦϗɝ
income for the Periodᐼᕘ
-
-
-
-
(42,650)
(46,768)
(89,418)
(9,513)
(98,931)
Exercise of share optionsБԴᒅٰᛆ
300
-
(94)
-
-
769
975
-
975
300
-
(94)
-
(42,650)
(45,999)
(88,443)
(9,513)
(97,956)
133,543
10,562
11,894
87
67,406
489,187
712,679
54,274
766,953
ڢછٰ
At 1 July 2019
Changes in equity for the Period
ಂගᛆूᜊਗ
ɚཧɓɘϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚
At 31 December 2019ɚཧɓɘϋ ɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚
信陽毛尖集團有限公司ɚཧɚཧϋʕಂజѓ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS簡明綜合現金流量報表
(Unaudited)
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
NET CASH (USED IN)/
GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING
ACTIVITIES
NET CASH GENERATED
FROM/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
ᐄุਕ€ה͜Ŋ הʘତږ ଋᕘ ҳ༟ݺਗה͜ʘ ତږଋᕘ ፄ༟ݺਗהŊ €ה͜ʘତږ ଋᕘ
28,563
(16,322)(11,261)
104,274(17,553)
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE)
IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
EFFECT OF FOREIGN
ତږʿତږഃ࠽ ධͦᄣ̋Ŋ €ಯˇଋᕘ ිଟᜊਗʘᅂᚤ
25,927(251)
EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES
829705
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTSಂڋତږʿତږ
AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
ഃ࠽ධͦ
8,1437,185
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTSಂତږʿତږ
AT END OF PERIOD
ഃ࠽ධͦ
34,8997,639
ANALYSIS OF CASH AND
CASH EQUIVALENTSBank and cash balances
ତږʿତږഃ࠽ ධͦʱؓვБʿତږഐπ
34,8997,639
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS簡明綜合財務報表附註
1.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
1.
ᇜႡਿʿึࠇ݁ഄ
AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES
These unaudited condensed consolidated
Ϥഃ͊ᄲࣨᔊၝΥৌਕజڌ
financial statements have been prepared in
ʊ࣬ኽ͟࠰ಥึࠇࢪʮึ€˜࠰ಥ
accordance with Hong Kong Accounting
ึࠇࢪʮึ™бʘ࠰ಥึࠇ
Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting"
ۆୋ34˜ʕಂৌਕజѓ™€˜࠰ಥ
("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute
ึࠇۆୋ34™˸ʿ࠰ಥᑌΥ
of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA")
ʹהϞࠢʮ̡€˜ᑌʹה™ᗇՎ
as well as with the applicable disclosure
ɪ̹ۆ€˜ɪ̹ۆ™ڝɤʬ
requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules
ʘቇ͜מᚣ֛ᇜႡf
(the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of
Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong
Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
These condensed consolidated financial
༈ഃᔊၝΥৌਕజڌʊܲዝ̦
statements have been prepared on the historical
ϓ͉ਿᇜႡdܲࠠПږᕘאʮ
cost basis except for certain properties and
̻࠽€νቇ͜ࠇඎٙ߰ʍيุʿ
financial instruments that are measured at
ږፄʈՈৰ̮f
revalued amounts or fair values, as appropriate.
As at 31 December 2020, the Group had
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ
net current liabilities of approximately
˚d͉ණྠٙݴਗࠋවଋᕘߒ
HK$203,124,000 and incurred a loss of
203,124,000ಥʩdԨಂගପ
HK$78,417,000 for the Period. These
͛ᑦฦ78,417,000ಥʩf༈ഃً
conditions indicate the existence of a material
رڌπίࠠɽʔᆽ֛dא࿁
uncertainty which may cast significant doubt
͉ණྠܵᚃᐄঐɢᘌࠠϓဲf
on the Group's ability to continue as a going
ΪϤd͉ණྠ̙ঐೌجί͍੬ุ
concern. Therefore, the Group may be unable
ਕཀʕᜊତՉ༟ପʿᄵБՉࠋ
to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in
වf
the normal course of business.
1.
- The Group had several idle right-of-use assets located in Mudanjiang City, Heilongjiang Province, the PRC with a total carrying amount of approximately HK$106,478,000. These right-of-use assets are available to be disposed of, which have a total market value of approximately HK$237,439,000 with reference to the estimated market approach analysis of the right-of-use assets carried out by an independent third-party valuer, in the event the Group requires further financing.
- The Group will apply cost cutting measures to reduce administrative expenses and cash outflows for the next twelve months.
Ñ ͉ණྠਗ਼ί͊Ըɤɚࡈ˜ ʫમ՟ۂಯϓ͉ણ݄dಯ ˇБ݁൬͜ձତږݴ̈f
BASIS OF PREPARATION
1.
ᇜႡਿʿึࠇ݁ഄ
AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES
€ᚃ
(Continued)
In preparing the condensed consolidated
ᇜႡᔊၝΥৌਕజڌࣛd͉ʮ
financial statements, the directors of the
̡ԫʊᄲฐϽᅇ͉ණྠͦۃʿ
Company have given careful consideration
ཫ˚ܝݴਗ༟ږd˸ʿ͉ණྠ
to the current and anticipated future liquidity
уࣛʿڗಂุਕ༺ߧޮлʿ͍
of the Group and the ability of the Group to
ࠦତږݴඎٙঐɢfމ̋੶͉ණ
achieve profitable and positive cash flows from
ྠٙ༟͉ਿᓾʿၪܵ͊Ըุਕ೯
operations in immediate and long terms. In
࢝הცٙ̂ԑ༟ږdԫʊમ՟
order to strengthen the Group's capital base
˸ɨࠇྌʿણ݄j
and maintain sufficient financing necessary for
future business development, the directors have
taken the following plans and measures:
1.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
1.
ᇜႡਿʿึࠇ݁ഄ
AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES
€ᚃ
(Continued)
Based on the above plans and measures, the
ਿɪࠑࠇྌʿણ݄dԫΪϤ
directors are therefore of the opinion that it is
ႩމdܲܵᚃᐄਿᇜႡৌਕ
appropriate to prepare the financial statements
జڌྼ᙮ܦfν͉ණྠ͊ঐ༺
on a going concern basis. Should the Group
ߧɪࠑࠇྌձણ݄dۆ̙ঐೌج
fail to achieve the abovementioned plans and
ᘱᚃЪމܵᚃᐄΆุdϾ࿁
measures, it might not be able to continue
ၝΥৌਕజڌЪ̈ሜd˸ሜ
as a going concern, and adjustments would
͉ණྠٙ༟ପᄆ࠽ЇՉ̙ϗΫږ
have to be made to the consolidated financial
ᕘeމ̙ঐପ͛ٙОՉ˼ࠋව
statements to adjust the value of the Group's
ࠇᅡ௪dԨਗ਼ڢݴਗ༟ପʿࠋ
assets to their recoverable amounts, to provide
වʱйࠠอʱᗳމݴਗ༟ପʿࠋ
for any further liabilities which might arise and
වf༈ഃሜٙᅂᚤԨ͊ίၝΥ
to reclassify non-current assets and liabilities
ৌਕజڌʫˀ݈f
as current assets and liabilities, respectively.
The effects of these adjustments have not
been reflected in the consolidated financial
statements.
Other than additional accounting policies
ৰᏐ͜ࡌࠈ࠰ಥৌਕజѓۆ
resulting from application of amendments to
€˜࠰ಥৌਕజѓۆ™ኬߧʘՉ
Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards
˼ᕘ̮ึࠇ݁ഄ̮d࿚Їɚཧɚ
("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and
ཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ʘ
methods of computation used in the condensed
ᔊၝΥৌਕజڌה͜ึࠇ݁ഄ
consolidated financial statements for the six
ʿࠇၑ˙جၾ͉ණྠ࿚Їɚཧɚ
months ended 31 December 2020 are the
ཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚˟ϋܓʘϋܓৌ
same as those presented in the Group's annual
ਕజڌʫהяΐ٫Νf
financial statements for the year ended 30 June
2020.
2.
APPLICATION OF
2.
Ꮠ͜࠰ಥৌਕజѓ
AMENDMENTS TO HKFRSs
ۆʘࡌࠈ͉
In the current interim period, the Group has
͉ʕಂಂගd͉ණྠʊϣᏐ
applied the Amendments to References
͜࠰ಥึࠇࢪʮึбٙ࠰ಥৌ
to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRSs
ਕజѓۆ฿ׂ࣪ݖˏࠑʘࡌࠈ
and the following amendments to HKFRSs
͉ʿɨΐ࠰ಥৌਕజѓۆʘࡌ
issued by the HKICPA, for the first time,
ࠈ͉d༈ഃۆఱᇜႡ͉ණྠʘ
which are mandatorily effective for the annual
ᔊၝΥৌਕజڌɚཧɚཧϋ
period beginning on or after 1 July 2020 for
ɖ˜ɓ˚אʘܝකʘϋܓಂග
the preparation of the Group's condensed
੶Փ͛ࣖj
consolidated financial statements:
Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8
Definition of Material
࠰ಥึࠇۆୋ1ʿ࠰ಥึࠇۆ
ࠠࠅʘ່֛
ୋ8€ࡌࠈ͉
Amendments to HKFRS 3
Definition of a Business
࠰ಥৌਕజѓۆୋ3€ࡌࠈ͉
ุਕʘ່֛
Amendments to HKFRS 9,
Interest Rate Benchmark Reform
HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7
࠰ಥৌਕజѓۆୋ9e
лଟਿҷࠧ
࠰ಥึࠇۆୋ39ʿ࠰ಥৌਕ
జѓۆୋ7€ࡌࠈ͉
Amendments to 16
COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions
࠰ಥৌਕజѓۆୋ16€ࡌࠈ͉
COVID-19ᗫॡږᄱಯ
The application of the Amendments to
ৰɨ˖הࠑ٫̮dಂගʫᏐ͜
References to the Conceptual Framework in
࠰ಥৌਕజѓۆ฿ׂ࣪ݖˏࠑ
HKFRSs and the amendments to HKFRSs
ʘࡌࠈ͉ʿ࠰ಥৌਕజѓۆʘ
in the current period has had no material
ࡌࠈ͉฿ೌ࿁͉ණྠۃʿཀֻ
impact on the Group's financial positions and
ಂගʘৌਕًرʿڌତʿŊא༈
performance for the current and prior periods
ഃᔊၝΥৌਕజڌה༱ʘמᚣ
and/or on the disclosures set out in these
ԫධிϓࠠɽᅂᚤf
condensed consolidated financial statements.
3.
FAIR VALUE
3.
ʮ̻࠽ࠇඎ
MEASUREMENTS
The carrying amounts of the Group's financial
ᔊၝΥৌਕًرజڌהΐ͉ͪ
assets and financial liabilities as reflected in the
ණྠږፄ༟ପʿږፄࠋවʘሪࠦ
condensed consolidated statement of financial
࠽ၾՉІʘʮ̻࠽߰f
position approximate their respective fair values.
Fair value is the price that would be received to
ʮ̻࠽̹݊ఙਞၾ٫ίࠇඎ˚ආ
sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an
БʘϞॣҏʹʕ̈ਯɓධ༟ପ
orderly transaction between market participants
הϗ՟אᔷᜫɓධࠋවה˕˹ʘ
at the measurement date. The following
ᄆࣸf˸ɨמᚣʘʮ̻࠽ࠇඎԴ
disclosures of fair value measurements use a
͜ʮ̻࠽ഃॴዚՓdϞᗫዚՓਗ਼
fair value hierarchy that categorises into three
͜˸ࠇඎʮ̻࠽ʘП࠽Ҧஔʘ፩
levels of inputs for valuation techniques used to
ɝᅰኽʱމɧॴd༉ઋνɨj
measure fair value:
Level 1 inputs: quoted prices (unadjusted) in
ୋ1ॴ፩ɝᅰኽj͉ණྠ̙ίࠇ
active markets for identical assets or liabilities
ඎ˚՟ʘΝ༟ପאࠋවίݺ
that the Group can access at the measurement
ᚔ̹ఙʘజᄆ€͊ሜf
date.
Level 2 inputs: inputs other than quoted prices
ୋ2ॴ፩ɝᅰኽjৰୋ1ॴజᄆ˸
included within Level 1 that are observable for
̮dਿ̙ٜટאගટᝈ࿀՟
the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly.
ʘ༟ପאࠋව፩ɝᅰኽf
Level 3 inputs: unobservable inputs for the asset
ୋ3ॴ፩ɝᅰኽj༟ପאࠋවʘ
or liability.
ೌجᝈ࿀፩ɝᅰኽf
The Group's policy is to recognise transfers
͉ණྠʘ݁ഄ݊ᔷᅡԫאኬ
into and transfers out of any of the three
ߧᔷᅡʘઋر̈ତᜊਗʘ˚dᆽ
levels as of the date of the event or change in
Ⴉᔷɝʿᔷ̈ɧࡈॴйОʘɓf
circumstances that caused the transfer.
The recurring fair value measurement of the
ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚ʿɚཧ
financial assets at fair value through profit or
ɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dܲʮ̻
loss was using Level 1 as at 30 June 2020 and
࠽ࠇɝฦूʘږፄ༟ପʘ੬
31 December 2020.
ʮ̻࠽ࠇඎѩԴ͜ୋ1ॴf
4.
REVENUE
4.
ϗू
Revenue represents the net invoiced value
ϗूܸಂගʫϔৰৗᅡ௪
of goods sold and services provided, after
ʿਠุұϔdԨ࿁ቖණྠʫʮ̡
allowances for returns and trade discounts, and
ගʘהϞࠠɽʹܝהʘቖਯ
after eliminations of all significant intra-group
ۜʿԶਕ೯ୃଋ࠽f
transactions during the Period.
2020
2019
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɚཧɓɘϋ
HK$'000
HK$'000
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
Continuing operations:
ܵᚃᐄุਕj
Heat supplying services
ᆠঐԶᏐਕ
132,723
135,843
Electricity supplying services
ཥɢԶᏐਕ
7,167
4,809
Sales of calcium carbide
ቖਯ၁ʷඑ
-
-
Sales of lime powder
ቖਯͩϲ४
14,189
8,471
Facilities of construction
ண݄ܔணਕ
services
-
524
Sales of wine
ቖਯৢᗳ
68,971
-
223,050
149,647
5.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
5.
ʱ༟ࣘ
The Group's reportable segments are strategic
͉ණྠ̙జѓʱމԶʔΝ
business units that offer different products.
ପۜʘഄଫุਕఊЗdਿ
They are managed separately because each
ධุਕהცҦஔʿ̹ఙપᄿഄଫ
business requires different technology and
ʔΝϾዹͭ၍ଣf͉ණྠϞ˸ɨ
marketing strategies. The Group has six
ʬࡈ̙జѓʱj
reportable segments as follows:
Heat and power - generation and supply of
ᆠঐʿཥɢÑ͛ପʿԶᏐᆠঐʿ
heat and power;
ཥɢi
Calcium carbide - manufacture and sale of
၁ʷඑÑႡிʿቖਯ၁ʷඑʿͩ
calcium carbide and lime powder;
ϲ४i
Construction services - construction and
ܔிਕÑܔணʿ္࿀ʮ͜ண݄
monitor of public facilities construction;
ܔணi
Polyvinyl-chloride - manufacture and sale of
ၳಣɔଖÑႡிʿቖਯၳಣɔଖi
polyvinyl-chloride;
Vinyl acetate - manufacture and sale of vinyl
ቒაɔଖÑႡிʿቖਯቒაɔ
acetate; and
ଖiʿ
Beverage - sales of wine.
භࣘÑቖਯৢᗳf
The accounting policies of the operating
ᐄʱʘึࠇ݁ഄၾ͉ණྠ
segments are the same as those described in
ɚཧɚཧϋϋܓৌਕజڌהࠑ٫
the Group's 2020 annual financial statements.
Νfʱ๐лאᑦฦԨೌࠇɝ
Segment profits or losses do not include fair
ܲʮ̻࠽ࠇɝฦूʘږፄ༟ପʮ
value gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair
̻࠽ϗूŊ€ᑦฦeᏐЦɓගΥ
value through profit or loss, share of results of
ᐄΆุʘุᐶʿʮ̡Б݁ක˕f
a joint venture and corporate administrative
ʱ༟ପeɓගΥᐄΆุʘҳ
expenses. Segment assets do not include
༟ԨೌࠇɝვБʿତږഐπeܲ
bank and cash balances, financial assets at
ʮ̻࠽ࠇɝฦूʘږፄ༟ପ˸ʿ
fair value through profit or loss, investment in
ʮ̡༟ପfʱࠋවԨೌࠇɝვ
a joint venture and corporate assets. Segment
Б൲ಛeᏐ˹වՎe̙౬ٰව
liabilities do not include bank loans, bonds
ՎeᏐ˹වՎлࢹeՉ˼൲ಛ˸
payable, convertible bonds, bond interest
ʿՉ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධʿɓছБ݁͜
payable, other loans and other payables and
ʘᏐࠇಛධf
accruals for general administrative use.
The Group accounts for intersegment sales
͉ණྠܲΣୋɧ˙Ъ̈ʘቖਯא
and transfers as if the sales or transfers were to
ᔷᜫ€уତБ̹ᄆࠇၑʱගቖ
third parties, i.e. at current market prices.
ਯʿᔷᜫf
5.
Six months ended 31 December 2020
࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜
Revenue from external customers Segment profit/(loss)
̮ޢ܄˒ϗू
ʱ๐лŊ€ᑦฦ
As at 31 December 2020ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚
Segment assets Segment liabilities
ʱ༟ପ ʱࠋව
(Unaudited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
Heat and powerᆠঐʿ ཥɢ
Calcium carbide
Construction services
Polyvinyl-chlorideVinyl acetate
UnallocatedTotal
၁ʷඑ
ܔணਕ
ၳಣɔଖ
ቒაɔଖ
͊ʱৣ
ᐼࠇ
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
Six months ended 31 December 2019
࿚Їɚཧɓɘϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜
Revenue from external customers Segment profit/(loss)
As at 30 June 2020
Segment assets Segment liabilities
̮ޢ܄˒ϗू ʱ๐лŊ€ᑦฦ ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ ʱ༟ପ ʱࠋව
140,652 51,839
8,471 (24,678)
524 (687)
- (6,237)
- (5,996)
- 149,647 (65,689) (51,448)
632,528 186,658
1,094,580 210,235
78,967 2,122
53,699 14,343
37,382 20,967
99,668 1,996,824 1,133,214 1,567,539
SEGMENT INFORMATION
5.
ʱ༟ࣘ€ᚃ
(Continued)
Information about reportable segment profit or
Ϟᗫ̙జѓʱʘ๐лאᑦฦe
loss, assets and liabilities:
༟ପʿࠋවʘ༟ࣘj
(Unaudited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
6.
OTHER INCOME
6.Չ˼ϗɝ
(Unaudited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
Six months ended
31 December
࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜
2019
ɚཧɓɘϋ
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
Bank interest income Other interest income Construction income of installation of pipe Property management service income Sundry income
ვБлࢹϗɝ Չ˼лࢹϗɝ τༀ၍༸ʘܔண ϗɝ يุ၍ଣਕϗɝ ᕏධϗɝ
192
711,168
2,3971,017
1441,814
1,073412
3,6864,503
7.
INCOME TAX
7.ה
Six months ended
31 December
࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜
Current tax
уಂධ
(Unaudited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
2019
ɚཧɓɘϋ
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
-
No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax has
͉͟ණྠಂගԨೌί࠰ಥପ
been made as the Group did not generate any
͛ОᏐሙ๐лdΪϤԨೌఱ
assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during
࠰ಥлࠇᅡ௪€ɚཧɓɘ
the Period (2019: Nil).
ϋjೌf
Tax charge on profits assessable elsewhere has
Չ˼ήਜᏐሙ๐лʘධ˕̈
been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing
ɗ͉ܲණྠᐄุਕהί
in the countries in which the Group operates,
ۃଟd࣬ኽ༈ഃତϞج
based on existing legislation, interpretation and
Էe༕ᙑʿ࿕Էࠇၑf
practices in respect thereof.
No provision for PRC enterprise income tax has
͉͟ණྠಂගʫʊഐᔷ̂ԑ
been made as the Group has sufficient tax loss
ਕᑦฦ˸תቖהପ͛ٙ๐лd
brought forward to offset the profit generated
݂ԨೌఱʕΆุהࠇᅡ
during the Period (2019: Nil).
௪€ɚཧɓɘϋjೌf
8.
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
8.ಂගᑦฦ
The Group's loss for the Period is stated after charging the following:
͉ණྠಂගʘᑦฦʊϔৰɨΐ ධΐሪj
(Unaudited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
Six months ended
31 December
࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜
2019ɚཧɓɘϋ
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
Depreciation of fixed assets Depreciation of right-of-use assets
ո֛༟ପұᔚ Դ͜ᛆ༟ପұᔚ
44,891
-
Allowance for receivables - trade receivables - other receivables Factory overhead incurred during suspension of production
Ꮠϗಛධᅡ௪
ÑᏐϗ൱ሪධ-4,289
ÑՉ˼Ꮠϗಛධ-3,036৾ପಂගପ͛ʘ ʈᅀ˚੬ක˕
27,04123,795
Staff costs (excluding
Directors' emoluments): Wages, salaries and benefits in kind Employee share option
ࡰʈϓ͉€ʔܼ̍ ԫཇږj ʈ༟eᑚږʿ ྼيлू ࡰʈᒅٰᛆ၅л
16,70217,177
benefits
Retirement benefits schemeৗ;၅лࠇྌ
contributions Directors' emoluments
Զಛ ԫཇږ
- 3,951 671
9.
LOSS PER SHARE
9.ӊٰᑦฦ
(a) Basic loss per share
(a)ӊٰਿ͉ᑦฦ
Calculation of basic loss per share
͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦӊٰ
attributable to the owners of the
ਿ͉ᑦฦɗ࣬ኽ͉ʮ̡
Company is based on the loss for
ኹϞɛᏐЦಂගᑦฦߒ
the Period attributable to the owners
74,286,000ಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘ
of the Company of approximately
ϋj46,768,000ಥʩʿಂ
HK$74,286,000 (2019: HK$46,768,000)
ගʊ೯Б౷ஷٰ̋ᛆ̻ѩ
and the weighted average number of
ᅰ1,377,576,936ٰ€ɚཧ
ordinary shares of 1,377,576,936 (2019:
ɓɘϋj1,332,968,303ٰ
1,332,968,303) in issue during the
ࠇၑf
Period.
(b) Diluted loss per share
(b)ӊٰᛅᑛᑦฦ
For the Period and the six months ended 31 December 2019, the diluted loss per share was the same as the basic loss per share as the computation of the diluted loss does not assume the exercise of the Company's share options because assumption of exercise of the share options would result in a decrease in loss per share.
͟ࠇၑᛅᑛᑦฦࣛԨೌ
ணБԴ͉ʮ̡ʘᒅٰᛆ
€ࡡΪ݊ணБԴᒅٰᛆึ
ኬߧӊٰᑦฦಯˇd݂ಂ
ගʿ࿚Їɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ
˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ӊٰ
ᛅᑛᑦฦၾӊٰਿ͉ᑦฦ
Νf
10. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
10.༟͉ක˕
During the Period, the additions to fixed assets
ಂගʫdໄո֛༟ପ€̍
including the construction in progress in the
ܼʕίܔʈʘږᕘߒމ
PRC were approximately HK$2,322,000 (2019:
2,322,000ಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋj
HK$3,849,000).
3,849,000ಥʩf
11. TRADE RECEIVABLES
11.Ꮠϗ൱ሪධ
The Group's trading terms with customers are
͉ණྠ˴ࠅܲڦ൲ಂၾ܄˒ආБ
mainly on credit. The credit terms generally
ʹfڦ൲ಂɓছʧ˷60Ї180
range from 60 to 180 days (30 June 2020: 60
˚€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j60
to 180 days). The Group seeks to maintain
Ї180˚f͉ණྠߧɢၪܵᘌࣸ
strict control over its outstanding receivables.
છՓՉ͊ᎵᒔᏐϗሪධfགྷಂሪ
Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by the
ධ͟၍ଣᄴ֛ಂᏨীf
management.
The ageing analysis of trade receivables, based
˸ɨމᏐϗ൱ሪධ€ϔৰᅡ
on the invoice date, and net of allowance, is as
௪ܲ೯ୃ˚ಂʘሪᙧʱؓj
follows:
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
€ᄲࣨ
31 December
30 June
2020
2020
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚
ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
HK$'000
HK$'000
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
Within 30 days
30˚ʫ
35,953
396
31 to 60 days
31Ї60˚
30,913
194
61 to 90 days
61Ї90˚
11,022
556
91 to 120 days
91Ї120˚
150
793
121 to 150 days
121Ї150˚
2
619
151 to 180 days
151Ї180˚
9
553
181 to 365 days
181Ї365˚
2,349
17,834
366 to 720 days
366Ї720˚
7,923
6,355
88,321
27,300
12. SHARE CAPITAL
12.ٰ͉
(Audited)
€ᄲࣨ
30 June 2020ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
Authorised 5,000,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each
ج֛
Issued and fully paid 1,448,207,319 (30 June 2020: 1,339,927,319) ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each
Issue of shares on exercise of share options(note a)
ΪБԴᒅٰᛆϾ
At 30 June 2020 and
1 July 2020
೯Бٰ΅€ڝൗaɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ʿ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚
7,500
750
1,339,927 133,993
Issue of shares on exercise ofΪБԴᒅٰᛆϾ
share options(note b)
Issue of shares on exercise of share options(note c)
೯Бٰ΅€ڝൗbΪБԴᒅٰᛆϾ
10,780 1,078
೯Бٰ΅€ڝൗc
47,500 4,750
Issue of shares on conversionΪᔷ౬̙౬ٰවՎ
of convertible bonds
(note d)
At 31 December 2020
Ͼ೯Бٰ΅€ڝൗdɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚
50,000 5,000
1,448,207 144,821
12. SHARE CAPITAL(Continued)
12.ٰ͉€ᚃ
A summary of the movements in the issued
͉ʮ̡ʘʊ೯Бٰ͉ಂගʘᜊ
share capital of the Company during the Period
ਗઋر฿ࠑνɨj
is as follows:
Number of
ordinary shares
12. SHARE CAPITAL(Continued)
12.ٰ͉€ᚃ
Note (a):On 28 November 2019, 10 March 2020 and
ڝൗ(a)jɚཧɓɘϋɤɓ˜ɚɤɞ
24 April 2020, the subscription rights attaching
˚eɚཧɚཧϋɧ˜ɤ˚ʿ
to 7,500,000 share options issued pursuant
ɚཧɚཧϋ̬˜ɚɤ̬˚d
to the share option scheme of the Company
࣬ኽ͉ʮ̡ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ೯Б
were exercised at the subscription price of
ʘ7,500,000΅ᒅٰᛆڝ੭ʘ
HK$0.325 per share, resulting in the issuance
Ⴉᒅᛆܲӊٰٰ΅0.325ಥʩ
of 7,500,000 shares of HK$0.1 each for a total
ʘႩᒅᄆᐏБԴd˸ߧ೯Б
cash consideration of approximately HK$2.4
7,500,000ٰӊٰ0.1ಥʩʘ
million which was used for general working
ٰ΅dᐼତږ˾ᄆߒ2.4ϵຬ
capital.
ಥʩʊ͜Ъɓছᐄ༶༟ږf
Note (b):On 13 July 2020, the subscription rights
ڝൗ(b)jɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜ɤɧ˚d
attaching to 10,780,000 share options issued
࣬ኽ͉ʮ̡ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ೯Б
pursuant to the share option scheme of the
ʘ10,780,000΅ᒅٰᛆڝ੭
Company were exercised at the subscription
ʘႩᒅᛆܲӊٰٰ΅0.345ಥ
price of HK$0.345 per share, resulting in the
ʩʘႩᒅᄆᐏБԴd˸ߧ೯
issuance of 10,780,000 shares of HK$0.1 each
Б10,780,000ٰӊٰ0.1ಥʩ
for a total cash consideration of approximately
ʘٰ΅dᐼତږ˾ᄆߒ3.7ϵ
HK$3.7 million which was used for general
ຬಥʩʊ͜Ъɓছᐄ༶༟ږf
working capital.
Note (c):On 4 August 2020, 25 August 2020, 4
ڝൗ(c)jɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜̬˚eɚ
September 2020, 15 October 2020 and
ཧɚཧϋɞ˜ɚɤʞ˚e
9 November 2020, the subscription rights
ɚཧɚཧϋɘ˜̬˚eɚཧ
attaching to 47,500,000 share options issued
ɚཧϋɤ˜ɤʞ˚ʿɚཧ
pursuant to the share option scheme of the
ɚཧϋɤɓ˜ɘ˚d࣬ኽ
Company were exercised at the subscription
͉ʮ̡ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ೯Бʘ
price of HK$0.325 per share, resulting in the
47,500,000΅ᒅٰᛆڝ੭ʘ
issuance of 47,500,000 shares of HK$0.1 each
Ⴉᒅᛆܲӊٰٰ΅0.325ಥʩ
for a total cash consideration of approximately
ʘႩᒅᄆᐏБԴd˸ߧ೯Б
HK$15.4 million which was used for general
47,500,000ٰӊٰ0.1ಥʩʘ
working capital.
ٰ΅dᐼତږ˾ᄆߒ15.4ϵ
ຬಥʩʊ͜Ъɓছᐄ༶༟ږf
Note (d):On 23 December 2020, 50,000,000 shares
ڝൗ(d)jɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɚɤɧ
were issued upon conversion of convertible
˚d50,000,000ٰٰ΅ᔷ
bonds.
౬̙౬ٰවՎܝ೯Бf
13. BONDS PAYABLE
13.Ꮠ˹වՎ
The movement of the bonds payable is as follows:
Ꮠ˹වՎʘᜊਗνɨj
30 June 2020
ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
Carrying amount at the beginning of period/year Repayment of bonds Interest charge for the period/year Interest paid for the period/year
ಂڋŊϋڋʘ ሪࠦ࠽ ᎵᒔවՎ ಂʫŊϋʫ лࢹක˕ ಂʫŊϋʫʘ ʊ˹лࢹ
906,361 (11,250)
98,606
(5,449)Carrying amount at the end of period/year
ಂŊϋʘ ሪࠦ࠽
988,268
13. BONDS PAYABLE(Continued)
13.Ꮠ˹වՎ€ᚃ
The bonds were repayable as follows:Within one year
In the second to fifth years inclusive
After five years
ɓϋʫ ୋɚϋЇୋʞϋ €ܼ̍҈Շϋ ʞϋܝ
වՎ˸ɨΐ˙όᎵᒔj
(Audited)
€ᄲࣨ
30 June 2020
ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
12,641 1,192,277 245,550
1,450,468
The bonds payable are unsecured and interest
Ꮠ˹වՎމೌתץʿܲୃࢹଟ3
bearing at coupon rates of 3% to 12% (30 June
᩶Ї12᩶ࠇࢹ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜
2020: 3% to 12%).
ɧɤ˚j3᩶Ї12᩶f
The bonds payable are measured at amortised
Ꮠ˹වՎ˸ྼყлଟجܲᛅቖϓ
cost, using the effective interest method, and
͉ࠇඎdࠇʿ೯БවՎٜટᏐ
the effective rates are ranging from 2.2% to
Цʘʹ൬͜ܝdྼყϋлଟʧ
18.92% per annum (30 June 2020: 2.2% to
˷2.2᩶Ї18.92᩶€ɚཧɚཧϋ
18.92% per annum) after taking into account
ʬ˜ɧɤ˚jϋлଟʧ˷2.2᩶Ї
the transaction costs directly attributable to the
18.92᩶f
issuance of the bonds.
30 June 2020ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
Term loans subject to a repayment on demand clause
Within one year
In the second year
In the third to fifth years inclusive
After five years
፭ςළᖮૢಛʘ ֛ಂ൲ಛ ɓϋʫ ୋɚϋ ୋɧЇୋʞϋ €ܼ̍҈Շϋ ʞϋܝ
7,11515,805
35,15832,722
2,7252,725
8,5268,526
6,2007,526
59,72467,304
Less: Amount due for settlement within 12 months (shown under current liabilities)
ಯjɤɚࡈ˜ʫ
ՑಂᎵᒔʘ ಛධ€ΐЪ ݴਗࠋව
(48,527)
18,777
14. BANK LOANS
14.ვБ൲ಛ
The Group's bank loans are repayable as
͉ණྠʘვБ൲ಛɨΐಂග
follows:
Ꮅᒔj
14. BANK LOANS(Continued)
14.ვБ൲ಛ€ᚃ
The carrying amounts of the Group's bank
͉ණྠვБ൲ಛʘሪࠦ࠽ɗ˸ɨ
loans are denominated in the following
ΐ࿆ࠇ࠽j
currencies:
Hong Kong dollars Renminbi
ಥʩ ɛ͏࿆
20,12021,446
(Audited)
€ᄲࣨ
30 June 2020ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
HK$'000ɷಥʩ
39,60445,858
59,72467,304
15. TRADE PAYABLES
15.Ꮠ˹൱ሪධ
The Group normally obtains credit terms
͉ණྠɓছᐏՉԶᏐਠഗʚ30Ї
ranging from 30 to 120 days (30 June 2020: 30
120˚€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j
to 120 days) from its suppliers.
30Ї120˚ʘڦ൲ಂf
The ageing analysis of trade payables, based
˸ɨމᏐ˹൱ሪධܲટϗۜ
on the date of receipt of goods, is as follows:
˚ಂяΐʘሪᙧʱؓj
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
€ᄲࣨ
31 December
30 June
2020
2020
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚
ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
HK$'000
HK$'000
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
Within 30 days
30˚ʫ
44,111
7,317
31 to 60 days
31Ї60˚
10,090
5,640
61 to 90 days
61Ї90˚
9,227
1,395
91 to 120 days
91Ї120˚
3,331
304
121 to 365 days
121Ї365˚
7,118
17,165
Over 365 days
൴ཀ365˚
22,168
23,572
96,045
55,393
16. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
16.א್ࠋව
On 19 November 2012, China Electricity
ɚཧɓɚϋɤɓ˜ɤɘ˚dʕ
Construction Consultant Group Dongbei
ཥɢʈᚥਪණྠ؇̏ཥɢண
Electricity Design College* (the "Plaintiff")
ࠇ৫€˜ࡡѓ™ΣʕලᎲϪ৷
filed a writ (the "Writ") with the high court
ഃج৫€˜ලᎲϪ৷ഃج৫™̈
of Heilongjiang Province in the PRC (the
০࿁͉ʮ̡ගટΌ༟ڝ᙮ʮ̡ӫ
"Heilongjiang High Court") against Mudanjiang
ʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥϞࠢʮ̡€˜ӫʗϪ
Better-Day Power Limited ("Mudanjiang BD
Գ˚ᆠཥ™ʘ˿ً€˜˿ً™f
Power"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Company.
Mudanjiang BD Power had contracted the
ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥਗ਼ЗӫʗϪԳ
Plaintiff to construct certain coal-powered
˚ᆠཥᐄุήᓃʘ߰ʍލ೯ཥ
electricity generating facilities at the business
ண݄ܔணʈ̮кʚࡡѓ€˜Υ
address of Mudanjiang BD Power (the
Ν™fܸ͟၈ܔணʈආܓ
"Contract"). Owing to the alleged delay in the
ַdࡡѓ͡॰(i)˕˹ΥΝږᕘމ
progress of construction, the Plaintiff claimed (i)
ᅰߒɛ͏࿆42,700,000ʩʿՉл
the payment of the contract sum in the amount
ࢹi(ii)બ̈ఱΥΝධɨ˴ܔண
of approximately RMB42,700,000 and the
ධͦІӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥϗ՟ಛධ
interest thereon; (ii) the grant of the first priority
ʘᎴᛆi(iii)Ϊᑊ၈˟Υ
right to receive payment from Mudanjiang BD
ΝሦᎵމᅰߒɛ͏࿆13,300,000
Power in respect of the subject construction
ʩiʿ(iv)ൡதପ͛ʘجܛ൬͜f
project under the Contract; (iii) damages in
͉ʮ̡Іɚཧɓɚϋɤɚ˜ৎɓ
the sum of approximately RMB13,300,000 for
ٜఱϞᗫΥΝ˹ಛنᙄʘ˿ًర
alleged termination of the Contract; and (iv) the
ӋجܛจԈf࣬ኽӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠ
legal fees arising from the action. The Company
ཥ၍ଣᄴѓٝdܔணʈආܓᇠ
has been seeking legal advice in respect of
࿔ɗ̙͟Զධͦ೯࢝ਗ͜ʘৌ
the Writ on the dispute in the payment for the
ਕ༟๕ІɚཧཧɘϋৎΪʔлᐄ
Contract since December 2012. According to
ਠᐑྤϾᐵಯf
the management of Mudanjiang BD Power,
the construction work had been slowed down
because the financial resources available
for the project development were tied up by
unfavourable business operations since 2009.
*
For identification purposes only
16. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
16.א್ࠋව€ᚃ
(Continued)
On 25 October 2018, the Heilongjiang High
ɚཧɓɞϋɤ˜ɚɤʞ˚dල
Court had adjudged that Mudanjiang BD
ᎲϪ৷ഃج৫ʊк˿ӫʗϪԳ
Power was liable to compensate the Plaintiff for
˚ᆠཥΣࡡѓሦᎵߒɛ͏࿆
approximately RMB36,700,000 with interest.
36,700,000ʩஹΝлࢹfಂ
Upon the end of the Period, Mudanjiang BD
͋ܝdӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥၾࡡѓආ
Power was negotiating with the Plaintiff to
Бᆻਠd˸ᘱᚃܔணލ೯ཥண
continue the construction of the coal-powered
݄fΥΝɓӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥၾ
electricity generating facilities. Once the
ࡡѓᕐ˙ΝจɨࠠอੂБdʱ
performance of the Contract is resumed under
ҭࡘሦᎵ̙ᎇуіॶܔጘϓ
the mutual agreement between Mudanjiang BD
͉ʕf
Power and the Plaintiff, part of the damages
granted may be absorbed in the cost of
construction.
The management has made sufficient provision
၍ଣᄴʊఱجܛൡதࠇ̂ԑᅡ
for the legal action and believes that a favorable
௪dԨڦ̙ၾࡡѓ༺ϓϞлഐ
settlement could be reached with the Plaintiff.
˹ૢಛf
17. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
17.༟͉וዄ
The Group's capital commitments at the end of
ಂගഐၑ˚d͉ණྠʘ༟͉ו
the Period are as follows:
ዄνɨj
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
€͊ᄲࣨ
€ᄲࣨ
31 December
30 June
2020
2020
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚
ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
HK$'000
HK$'000
ɷಥʩ
ɷಥʩ
Contracted, but not providedʊࠈߒШ͊ᅡ௪j
for:
Buildings and construction inᅽρʿίܔʈ
progress
38,433
35,553
18. EVENTS AFTER THE
18.జѓಂܝԫධ
REPORTING PERIOD
On 2 February 2021, Mudanjiang Longjin Wine
ɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ɚ˚dӫʗϪ
Co., Ltd.*, being an indirect wholly-owned
ᎲࣜৢุϞࠢʮ̡€͉ʮ̡ගટΌ
subsidiary of the Company, and the vendors
༟ڝ᙮ʮ̡ၾር˙ఱϗᒅ̏ԯᘴ
entered into a sales and purchase agreement
ഺᎲฆৢุϞࠢʮ̡ʘΌٰᛆ
for the acquisition of the entire equity interest
ࠈͭ൯ርᙄd˾ᄆމ80ϵຬಥ
in Beijing Yaolai Longwei Wine Co., Ltd* for a
ʩdਗ਼˸5ϵຬಥʩତږʿ೯Б
consideration of HK$80 million, which shall be
͉ږᐼᕘ75ϵຬಥʩٙוгୃኽ
satisfied by HK$5 million payable in cash and
˕˹f
the issue of a promissory note in an aggregate
principal amount of HK$75 million.
*
For identification purposes only
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS管理層討論及分析
INTERIM DIVIDEND
ʕಂٰࢹ
The Directors have resolved that no interim dividend
ԫʊᙄӔʔึఱಂග܁ݼОʕಂٰ
will be declared in respect of the Period (2019: Nil).
ࢹ€ɚཧɓɘϋjೌf
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION
၍ଣᄴীሞʿʱؓ
AND ANALYSIS
Business Review
ุਕΫᚥ
Following the outbreak of COVID-19 since January
ІCOVID-19ɚཧɚཧϋɓ˜ৎᖑ೯
2020, the economy of the People's Republic of China
ܝdʕശɛ͏ձ€˜ʕ™աՑ
(the "PRC") had been negatively impacted. Despite
ʔлᅂᚤfኋ၍ಂගʫҷഛdઓ
improvements in the economy during the Period, the
͉ණྠʥաՑᅂᚤʿΪϤᑦฦߒ76
Group suffered from this and as a result, recorded a
ϵຬಥʩfᗫʷʈପۜٙପঐ
loss of approximately HK$76 million. The production
ಂගʫʥ͊ᐏΌᅰਗ͜dԨםߧඝໄᐄ
capacity of the coal-related chemical production
༶ϓ͉f
division during the Period had still not yet been fully
utilised, which incurred idle operating costs.
For the Period, revenue of the Group amounted
ಂගʫd͉ණྠϗूߒމ223ϵຬಥ
to approximately HK$223 million, representing an
ʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋49%f
increase of 49% when compared with that of the last
corresponding period.
Loss attributable to the owners of the Company for
ಂගʫd͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦᑦฦߒމ
the Period amounted to approximately HK$74 million,
74ϵຬಥʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋59%f
representing an increase of 59% when compared with
that of the last corresponding period.
During the Period, the increase in the Group's revenue
ಂගʫd͉ණྠϗूᄣ̋ɗ˴ࠅᓥΪ
was mainly attributable to the new source of revenue
භุࣘਕٙอϗूԸ๕f
from the beverage business.
The Group's selling and distribution costs for the
͉ණྠಂගʘቖਯʿʱቖϓ͉ߒމ18
Period was approximately HK$18 million, representing
ϵຬಥʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋ߒ65%fቖ
an increase of approximately 65% when compared
ਯʿʱቖϓ͉ᄣ̋ɗ͟ಂගʘᆠঐԶ
with that of the last corresponding period. The
Ꮠਜਹᓒɽהߧf
increase in selling and distribution costs resulted
from the expansion of heat supplying area during the
Period.
The Group's administrative expenses for the Period
͉ණྠಂගʘБ݁ක˕ߒމ47ϵຬಥ
was approximately HK$47 million, representing an
ʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋ߒ21%fБ݁ක˕
increase of approximately 21% when compared with
ᄣ̋ɗ˴ࠅ͟ᒅٰᛆක˕הߧf
that of the last corresponding period. The increase
in administrative expenses was mainly due to share
option expenses.
The Group's other operating expenses for the Period
͉ණྠಂගʘՉ˼ᐄ༶ක˕ߒމ27ϵ
was approximately HK$27 million, representing an
ຬಥʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋ߒ14%fՉ˼
increase of approximately 14% when compared with
ᐄ༶ක˕ᄣ̋˴ࠅ͟ಂගʫලئᎲϪ
that of the last corresponding period. The increase
ʷʈϞࠢʮ̡€˜ලئᎲϪʷʈ™ٙᅀג
in other operating expenses was mainly due to the
ʿண௪৾ʈהߧf
suspension of plant and equipment of Heihe Longjiang
Chemical Limited ("HLCCL") during the Period.
Heat and power division
ᆠঐʿཥɢ
During the Period, the heat and power division
ಂගʫdᆠঐʿཥɢ̮ޢ܄
recorded a revenue of approximately HK$140 million
˒ϗूߒ140ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋj
from external customers (2019: HK$141 million), in
141ϵຬಥʩdʕಂගʫԶᏐᆠঐʘ
which income from supplying heat for the Period
ϗɝߒމ133ϵຬಥʩd༰̘ϋΝಂಯ
was approximately HK$133 million, representing
ˇߒ2%f༈ಯˇɗ͟ɛ͏࿆൰࠽ה
a decrease of approximately 2% compared with
ߧfʱ๐лߒމ43ϵຬಥʩd༰̘ϋ
that of the last corresponding period. The decrease
Νಂಯˇߒ17%fʱ๐лಯˇɗ˴ࠅ
was due to the devaluation of RMB. Segment profit
͟ڭቮϓ͉ᄣ̋הߧf
of approximately HK$43 million was achieved,
representing a decrease of approximately 17%
compared with that of the last corresponding period.
The decrease in segment profit was mainly due to the
increase in maintenance cost.
Apart from the expansion of the residential heat
ৰᓒɽИσᆠঐԶᏐਜਹ̮d͉ණྠ၍
supplying area, the management of the Group had
ଣᄴ͵ʊʲ္࿀ุਕd˸ࠥЭލʿ
also closely monitored the operation to reduce coal
ঐ๕ऊঃʿᒒеई൬༟๕dϾᄣ̋Ը
and energy consumption and avoid wastage so as to
Іᆠঐʿཥɢ͛ପண݄ʘ๐лf
increase the profit from our heat and power generating
facilities.
Coal-related chemical production division
ᗫʷʈପۜ
The coal-related chemical production division included
ᗫʷʈପܼۜ̍၁ʷඑʱ€˜၁
the calcium carbide segment (the "CC segment"), the
ʷඑʱ™eၳಣɔଖʱ€˜ၳಣɔ
polyvinyl-chloride segment (the "PVC segment") and
ଖʱ™ʿቒაɔଖʱ€˜ቒაɔଖʱ
the vinyl acetate segment (the "VA segment").
™f
During the Period, the CC segment recorded a
ಂගʫd၁ʷඑʱԸІ̮ޢ܄
revenue of approximately HK$14 million (2019:
˒ϗूߒ14ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjߒ
approximately HK$8 million) from external customers,
8ϵຬಥʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋ߒ68%f
representing an increase of approximately 68%
͉ϋܓdኋ၍͛ପ၁ʷඑٙ͛ପᇞᅲ
compared with that of the last corresponding period.
৾dઓʥϗूdΪ͛ପͩϲ४€၁
Despite the suspension of the production line for
ʷඑٙ̒ϓۜٙ͛ପᇞၪܵ༶ЪfϤ
the production of calcium carbide, revenue was
̮dၳಣɔଖʱʿቒაɔଖʱಂ
generated as the production line for the production of
ගʫʱйԨೌϗू€ɚཧɓɘϋj
line provider, a semi-final product of calcium carbide,
ʱйމೌʿೌfɪࠑϤุਕʱٙৌ
remained in operation during the Period. Further,
ਕڌତɗᓥΪCOVID-19ٙᖑ೯d༉
no revenue was recorded for the PVC segment
ઋ༱͉జѓ˜࢝ૐÑᗫʷʈପۜ
and the VA segment during the Period, respectively
™ɓືf
(2019: Nil and nil, respectively). The above financial
performances of this business division were a result of
the outbreak of COVID-19, as explained in the section
headed "Coal-related chemical production division"
under "Prospect" of this report.
Construction services division
ܔிਕ
During the Period, the construction services division
ಂගʫdܔிਕԨೌϗू
recorded no revenue (2019: HK$1 million) and
€ɚཧɓɘϋj1ϵຬಥʩϾʱ
a segment loss of HK$0.1 million (2019: HK$1
ᑦฦ0.1ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋj1ϵຬ
million), respectively. This was due to (i) the seasonal
ಥʩfϤɗ͟(i)ʕ؇̏ήਜܔணݺ
suspension of construction activities during winter
ਗ̆֙֙ືᅲ৾iʿ(ii) COVID-19
in the North East of the PRC; and (ii) as a result of
ᖑ೯ኬߧӫʗϪ̨̹̈ࣚБࠢՓʿ͉ණ
the outbreak of COVID-19, travelling restrictions
ྠٙܔிਕʊᅲ৾הߧf
were imposed in Mudanjiang City and the Group's
construction services had been suspended.
Beverage division
භࣘ
Since 2018, the Group had been actively exploring
Іɚཧɓɞϋ˸Ըd͉ණྠɓٜጐઞ
business opportunities. The wine market in the PRC
॰ਠዚfІɚཧɓʞϋ˸Ըཀ̘ʞϋ
has had a rapid growth of 5% to 7.1% for the last
ʕdʕৢᗳ̹ఙɓٜڭܵ5%Ї7.1%
five years since 2015. During the year ended 31
ٙҞᄣڗf࿚Їɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ˜
December 2019, the PRC's wine market recorded
ɧɤɓ˚˟ϋܓdʕৢᗳ̹ఙϋܓϗ
annual revenue of RMB562 billion. As such, it is
ूމɛ͏࿆5,620ᄂʩfΪϤdᎇഹʕ
foreseeable that the wine market will have a stable
ٙܵᚃ೯࢝dཫࠇৢᗳ̹ఙਗ਼ᖢ
expansion upon the continuous development of the
֛ᄣڗf
PRC economy.
Taking advantage of this huge market opportunity,
͉ණྠҪϤ̶ɽ̹ఙዚ༾dɚཧɚ
the Group commenced the beverage division in late
ཧϋ͋ீཀቖਯৢᗳක࢝භࣘfಂ
2020 through the sales of wine. During the Period, this
ගʫd༈ʱԸІ̮ޢ܄˒ϗूߒ
segment recorded a revenue of approximately HK$69
69ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjೌdϾಂ
million (2019: Nil) from external customers, while
ගʫٙʱ๐лމ4ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘ
the segment profit for the Period was HK$4 million
ϋjೌd˴ࠅ͟ኋ၍༈ุਕʱٙ
(2019: Nil), which was mainly due to sufficient market
ᐄಂdШ̹ఙცӋ̂ԑf
demand despite the short operation period of this
business segment.
Capital Structure, Liquidity and Financial
༟͉ഐeݴਗ༟ږʿৌਕ
Resources
༟๕
Capital structure
༟͉ഐ
During the Period, the Group financed its operations
ಂගʫd͉ණྠʱйீཀʫପ͛༟
with internally generated resources and proceeds from
๕˸ʿٰ͉ණ༟ʿڢٰ͉ණ༟ʘהಛ
equity funding and non-equity funding, respectively.
ධᅡ˹ᐄ༶הც༟ږf
Liquidity and financial ratio
ݴਗ༟ږʿৌਕˢଟ
As at 31 December 2020, the Group had total
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ
assets of approximately HK$2,237 million (30 June
ʘᐼ༟ପߒމ2,237ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧ
2020: HK$1,997 million), which were financed by
ϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j1,997ϵຬಥʩd͟ݴ
current liabilities of approximately HK$487 million (30
ਗࠋවߒ487ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜
June 2020: HK$394 million), non-current liabilities
ɧɤ˚j394ϵຬಥʩeڢݴਗࠋව
of approximately HK$1,228 million (30 June 2020:
ߒ1,228ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ
HK$1,173 million), non-controlling interests of
˚j1,173ϵຬಥʩeڢછٰᛆूߒ48
approximately HK$48 million (30 June 2020: HK$54
ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j54
million) and owners' equity of approximately HK$474
ϵຬಥʩʿኹϞɛᛆूߒ474ϵຬಥ
million (30 June 2020: HK$375 million).
ʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j375ϵຬಥ
ʩᅡ˹f
As at 31 December 2020, the current assets of the
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ
Group amounted to approximately HK$284 million
ʘݴਗ༟ପߒމ284ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧ
(30 June 2020: HK$174 million), mainly comprising
ϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j174ϵຬಥʩd˴ࠅ̍
inventories of approximately HK$25 million (30
ܼπߒ25ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜
June 2020: HK$8 million), trade receivables of
ɧɤ˚j8ϵຬಥʩeᏐϗ൱ሪධߒ
approximately HK$88 million (30 June 2020: HK$27
88ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j
million), prepayments, deposits and other receivables
27ϵຬಥʩeཫ˹ಛධeࠈږʿՉ˼
of approximately HK$130 million (30 June 2020:
Ꮠϗಛධߒ130ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ
HK$130 million), financial assets at fair value through
˜ɧɤ˚j130ϵຬಥʩeܲʮ̻࠽ࠇ
profit or loss of approximately HK$6 million (30 June
ɝฦूʘږፄ༟ପߒ6ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚ
2020: HK$1 million) and cash and cash equivalents
ཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j1ϵຬಥʩ˸ʿତږ
of approximately HK$35 million (30 June 2020: HK$8
ʿତږഃ࠽ධͦߒ35ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚ
million).
ཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j8ϵຬಥʩf
As at 31 December 2020, the Group's current ratio
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ
(current assets/current liabilities), quick ratio ((current
ʘݴਗˢଟ€ݴਗ༟ପŊݴਗࠋවe
assets - inventories)/current liabilities), gearing ratio
ਗˢଟ€€ݴਗ༟ପÑπŊݴਗࠋ
(total debts/total assets) and debts to equity ratio
වe༟ପࠋවˢଟ€ᐼවਕŊᐼ༟ପ
(total debts/owners' equity) were approximately 0.6
ʿ͉ණྠවਕၾᛆूˢଟ€ᐼවਕŊኹ
(30 June 2020: 0.4), 0.5 (30 June 2020: 0.4), 76.7%
Ϟɛᛆूʱйߒމ0.6€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ
(30 June 2020: 78.5%) and 362.0% (30 June 2020:
˜ɧɤ˚j0.4e0.5€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜
417.5%), respectively. The lower gearing ratio was
ɧɤ˚j0.4e76.7%€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜
mainly attributable to the increase in trade receivables,
ɧɤ˚j78.5%ʿ362.0%€ɚཧɚཧ
whilst the total debts of the Group remained stable.
ϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j417.5%f༟ପࠋවˢ
ଟɨࠥɗ˴ࠅ͟Ꮠϗ൱ሪධᄣ̋ה
ߧdϾ͉ණྠٙවਕᐼᕘʥ್ᖢ֛f
The Group maintained a stable financial position
͉ණྠࡈಂගʫɓٜၪܵ࿁ᖢ֛
throughout the Period. The management has closely
ʘৌਕًرf၍ଣᄴʊʲ္࿀͉ණྠ
monitored the Group's liquidity and has taken
ʘݴਗ༟ږًرdԨમ՟Υቇણ݄˸ᆽ
appropriate measures to ensure it has sufficient
ڭ͉ණྠኹϞԑৌਕ༟๕ᄵБՉৌਕ
financial resources to meet its financial obligations.
பf
Non-equity funding
ڢٰ͉ණ༟
Bank loans
ვБ൲ಛ
As at 31 December 2020, the bank loans of the
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ
Group amounted to approximately HK$60 million (30
ʘვБ൲ಛߒމ60ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧ
June 2020: HK$67 million), of which approximately
ϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j67ϵຬಥʩdʕߒ
HK$20 million was denominated in Hong Kong dollars
20ϵຬಥʩ˸ಥʩࠇ࠽ʿߒ40ϵຬಥʩ
and approximately HK$40 million was denominated
˸ɛ͏࿆ࠇ࠽€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j
in Renminbi (30 June 2020: HK$21 million was
21ϵຬಥʩ˸ಥʩࠇ࠽ʿ46ϵຬಥʩ˸
denominated in Hong Kong dollars and HK$46 million
ɛ͏࿆ࠇ࠽fܲ༱൲ಛᙄʘ
was denominated in Renminbi). Based on agreed
֛ཫ֛ᒔಛd12ࡈ˜ʫᎵᒔʘვБ
scheduled repayments set out in the loan agreements,
൲ಛߒމ42ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜
bank loans of approximately HK$42 million (30 June
ɧɤ˚j49ϵຬಥʩf
2020: HK$49 million) were repayable within 12
months.
The effective interest rates on the Group's bank loans
ಂගʫd͉ණྠვБ൲ಛٙྼყлଟ
during the Period ranged from 2.1% to 8.0% (2019:
ʧ˷2.1%Ї8.0%€ɚཧɓɘϋj2.1%Ї
2.1% to 8.0%).
8.0%f
Bonds and other non-equity financing
වՎʿՉ˼ڢٰ͉ණ༟
As at 31 December 2020, the aggregate bonds
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dᏐ˹ව
payable were approximately HK$1,032 million (30
ՎΥږᕘߒމ1,032ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚ
June 2020: HK$988 million) which were issued for
ཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j988ϵຬಥʩdɗމ
improving the working capital of the Group during the
ҷഛ͉ණྠಂගʫʘᐄ༶༟ږ೯Бf
Period.
Issue of convertible bonds under general
࣬ኽɓছબᛆ೯Б̙౬ٰවՎ
mandate
On 28 October 2020, the Company entered
ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɚɤɞ˚d͉ʮ̡ၾ
into conditional subscription agreements (the
ʬΤࡈɛʿʮ̡Ⴉᒅ˙€˜Ⴉᒅ˙™ܲɽ
"Subscription Agreements") with six individual
ߧΝૢಛࠈͭϞૢႩᒅᙄ€˜Ⴉᒅ
and corporate subscribers (the "Subscribers") on
ᙄ™€˜Ⴉᒅԫධ™fৰɓΤࡈɛႩᒅ
principally the same terms (the "Subscription"). Save
˙̊೯͉ʮ̡˚ಂމɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜
for one individual Subscriber, who was interested
ɚɤɞ˚ٙʮѓ€˜̙౬ٰවՎʮѓ™ࣛ
in 22,000,000 issued shares of the Company
ኹϞ22,000,000ٰ͉ʮ̡ʊ೯Бٰ΅
(the "Shares") at the time of the Company's
€˜ٰ΅™ٙᛆू̮d־ഃІѩމዹͭ
announcement dated 28 October 2020 (the "CB
͉ʮ̡אՉОڝ᙮ʮ̡ʘԫe˴
Announcement"), each of them was a third party
ࠅБ݁ɛࡰא˴ࠅٰ؇א־ഃІʘᑌ
independent of, and not connected with or acting
ᖩɛɻʿၾ־ഃ฿ೌᗫஹאɓߧБਗ˲
in concert with the Directors, chief executives or
ʝዹͭʘୋɧ˙f
substantial shareholders of the Company, any of its
subsidiaries or their respective associates, and was
independent of each other.
Pursuant to the Subscription Agreements, the
࣬ኽႩᒅᙄdႩᒅ˙ਗ਼ܲڋ౬ٰᄆ
Subscribers shall subscribe for the zero-coupon
0.40ಥʩdႩᒅ͉ږᕘމ100,000,000
convertible bond in the principal amount of
ಥʩԨ೯Б˚ಂୋɧϋ˚Ցಂٙ
HK$100,000,000 at the initial conversion price of
ཧୃࢹ̙౬ٰවՎ€˜̙౬ٰවՎ™f
HK$0.40, due on the third anniversary of the date of
ν̙౬ٰවՎڝ੭ʘהϞ౬ٰᛆ͟
issue (the "Convertible Bonds"). Assuming all the
Ⴉᒅ˙ᅰБԴdۆ௰εึৣ೯ʿ೯
conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds
Б250,000,000ٰ౬ٰٰ΅€˜౬ٰٰ
were exercised by the Subscribers in full, a maximum
΅™dЦ̙౬ٰවՎʮѓ˚ಂٙʊ೯
of 250,000,000 conversion shares (the "Conversion
Бٰ΅ߒ18.02%d˸ʿ࣬ኽႩᒅᙄ
Shares") would be allotted and issued, representing
ᅰБԴ̙౬ٰවՎڝ੭ʘ౬ٰᛆܝ
approximately 18.02% of the issued Shares as at the
ৣ೯ʿ೯Б౬ٰٰ΅Ͼᓒɽʘʊ೯Б
date of the CB Announcement and approximately
ٰ΅ߒ15.27%f౬ٰٰ΅ٙᐼࠦ࠽މ
15.27% of the issued Shares as enlarged by the
25,000,000ಥʩdϾٰ΅ᔾ֛೯Б
allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares upon full
ૢಛ˚̹ٙᄆމ0.355ಥʩf౬ٰٰ
exercise of the conversion rights under the Convertible
΅ਗ਼࣬ኽ͉ʮٰ̡؇ɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ
Bonds pursuant to the Subscription Agreements. The
˜ɤɞ˚ஷཀٙ౷ஷӔᙄࣩબʚԫٙ
aggregate nominal value of the Conversion Shares
ɓছબᛆᐏ೯Бf౬ٰٰ΅ʔࠇОл
was HK$25,000,000 and a market price of the Shares
ࢹf
on the date when the issuance terms were determined
was HK$0.355. The Conversion Shares would be
issued under the general mandate granted to the
Directors pursuant to ordinary resolutions passed by
the shareholders of the Company on 18 December
2019. The Convertible Bonds do not bear any interest.
The Subscription was completed on 13 November
Ⴉᒅԫධɚཧɚཧϋɤɓ˜ɤɧ
2020. The aggregate issuance amount of the
˚ҁϓf̙౬ٰවՎٙ೯Бᐼᕘމ
Convertible Bonds was HK$100,000,000, and the net
100,000,000ಥʩdʿႩᒅԫධהಛ
proceeds from the Subscription were approximately
ධଋᕘߒމ97,360,000ಥʩfΪϤdӊ
HK$97,360,000. As a result, the net price was
ٰ౬ٰٰ΅ٙଋᄆߒމ0.39ಥʩfԫ
approximately HK$0.39 for each Conversion Share.
Ⴉމd೯Б̙౬ٰවՎމ͉ʮ̡੭Ըᄣ
The Directors considered that the issue of the
̋ᐄ༶༟ږʿʺৌਕًرʘԄዚd͵
Convertible Bonds provided an opportunity for the
މ͉ʮ̡ᘪණᕘ̮༟ږʘΥቇ˙جdΪ
Company to enhance its working capital and financial
މϤᑘʔึ࿁ତϞٰ؇ʘٰᛆϓуࣛ
position, and was an appropriate means of raising
ᛅᑛᅂᚤf
additional capital for the Company since it would not
have an immediate dilution effect on the shareholding
of the existing shareholders.
On 23 December 2020, an aggregate principal amount
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɚɤɧ˚d͉ږ
of HK$20 million of the Convertible Bonds had been
ᐼᕘ20ϵຬಥʩ̙ٙ౬ٰවՎʊܲ
converted into 50,000,000 new Conversion Shares at
౬ٰᄆӊٰ౬ٰٰ΅0.40ಥʩᔷ౬މ
a conversion price of HK$0.40 per Conversion Share,
50,000,000ٰอ౬ٰٰ΅dϾɚཧɚ
and as at 31 December 2020, the total outstanding
ཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d̙౬ٰවՎٙቱ
principal amount of the Convertible Bonds was HK$80
ɨ͉ږᐼᕘމ80ϵຬಥʩf
million.
For further details of the Convertible Bonds, please
Ϟᗫ̙౬ٰවՎٙһε༉ઋdሗਞቡ̙
refer to the CB Announcement and the Company's
౬ٰවՎʮѓʿ͉ʮ̡˚ಂʱйމɚཧ
announcements dated 4 November 2020 and 13
ɚཧϋɤɓ˜̬˚ʿɚཧɚཧϋɤɓ˜
November 2020, respectively.
ɤɧ˚ٙʮѓf
ActualNet proceeds raisedProposed use of proceedsuse of proceeds up to 31 December 2020
Unutilised proceedsExpected timeline for use of unutilised proceeds
הᘪණהಛධଋᕘ
הಛධᏝ֛͜
࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ٙהಛධྼყ͜
͊ਗ͜הಛධ
Դ͊͜ਗ͜ה ಛධٙཫಂࣛගڌ
Approximately
(i) Settlement of debtsApproximatelyN/A
N/A
HK$97,360,000
HK$37 million
had been applied
towards the
ߒ97,360,000ಥʩ
(i)ഐ˹ࠋව
settlement of debtsߒ37ϵຬಥʩ
ʔቇ͜
ʔቇ͜
ʊ͜ഐ˹ࠋව
(ii) Financing future investment or new business development as and when opportunities arise
ApproximatelyApproximatelyBy 2021
HK$34 million
had been applied
towards financing
HK$11 million will be applied as intended
the new beverage
business
(ii)ዚึ̈ତࣛމ͊Ը ߒ34ϵຬಥʩ
ҳ༟אอุਕ೯࢝ Զ༟ږ
ʊ͜މอභ ุࣘਕԶ༟ږ
ߒ11ϵຬಥʩਗ਼ ܲᏝ֛͜Դ͜
ɚཧɚɓϋֵۃ
(iii) General working capitalApproximatelyApproximatelyBy 2021
(iii)ɓছᐄ༶༟ږ
HK$13 million had been applied towards settlement of expensesߒ13ϵຬಥʩ ʊ͜ഐ˹ක˕
HK$3 million will be applied as intended
ߒ3ϵຬಥʩਗ਼ ܲᏝ֛͜Դ͜
ɚཧɚɓϋֵۃ
The proceeds were intended to be used in accordance
הಛධࡡᏝ֛̙ܲ౬ٰවՎʮѓה
with the intended purposes as disclosed in the CB
מᚣٙᏝ֛͜Դ͜ʿ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ
Announcement and the actual use of proceeds from
ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ٙႩᒅԫධהಛධྼ
the Subscription up to 31 December 2020 is set out as
ყ͜ΐ༱νɨj
follows:
Significant acquisitions and disposals of
ࠠɽڝ᙮ʮ̡ϗᒅʿ̈ਯʿࠠɽ༟
subsidiaries and future plans for significant
͉༟ପϗᒅҳ༟ٙ͊Ըࠇྌ
investments on capital asset acquisitions
During the Period, save as disclosed in the section
ಂගʫdৰ͉జѓ˜̈ਯɓගڝ᙮ʮ
headed "Disposal of 40% equity interests in a
̡40%ٰᛆ™ɓືמᚣ٫̮d͉ණྠԨ
subsidiary" in this report, the Group had no significant
ೌࠠɽڝ᙮ʮ̡ϗᒅא̈ਯf͉ණྠ
acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries. In early 2021,
Ꮭɚཧɚɓϋڋ̈ਯ(i)ʕʘᅰධ
the Group intends to dispose of (i) several idle right-
ඝໄԴ͜ᛆ༟ପdᐼ̹࠽ߒ188ϵຬಥ
of-use assets located in the PRC with a total market
ʩiʿ(ii)࠰ಥٙɓࢭᅽρd̹࠽މߒ
value of approximately HK$188 million; and (ii) a
93ϵຬಥʩf
building located in Hong Kong with a market value of
approximately HK$93 million.
As at 31 December 2020, the Company did not
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dৰܲʮ
have any significant investments except for the
̻࠽ࠇɝฦूʘږፄ༟ପߒ6ϵຬಥʩ
financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of
€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j0.1ϵຬಥʩ
approximately HK$6 million (30 June 2020: HK$0.1
̮d͉ʮ̡ԨೌОࠠɽҳ༟f
million).
Charges on the Group's assets
͉ණྠ༟ପʘתץ
As at 31 December 2020, bank loans and other loans
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ
of approximately HK$60 million (30 June 2020: HK$67
ʊתץՉ߰ʍո֛༟ପʿཫ˹ɺήॡ
million) and HK$65 million (30 June 2020: HK$66
ږd˸ᐏʱйߒ60ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚ
million), respectively, were secured by charges over
ཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j67ϵຬಥʩʿ65ϵ
the Group's certain fixed assets and prepaid land
ຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j66ϵ
lease payments.
ຬಥʩʘვБ൲ಛʿՉ˼൲ಛf
Contingencies
א್ԫධ
The Board has reviewed and considered the
ԫึʊᄲቡԨϽᅇ͉ʮ̡ʘא್ࠋව
contingent liabilities of the Company and disclosed
˸ʿʕಂৌਕజڌڝൗ16מᚣϞᗫא
information concerning such contingent liabilities in
್ࠋවʘ༟ࣘf
note 16 to the Interim Financial Statements.
Contingent liabilities
א್ࠋව
As at 31 December 2020, save for as disclosed in
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dৰʕಂ
note 16 to the Interim Financial Statements, the Group
ৌਕజڌڝൗ16מᚣ٫̮d͉ණྠԨೌ
did not have any significant contingent liabilities.
Оࠠɽא್ࠋවf
Foreign exchange exposure
̮ිࠬᎈ
The Group has minimal exposure to foreign currency
͉͟ණྠɽʱุਕʹe༟ପʿࠋ
risk as most of its business transactions, assets
ව˴ࠅ˸͉ණྠ˴ࠅุਕྼʘ̌ঐ
and liabilities are principally denominated in Hong
࿆ಥʩʿɛ͏࿆ΐ࠽d݂וዄʘ̮ි
Kong dollars and Renminbi, which are the functional
ࠬᎈޟฆfԫ͵Ⴉމ͉ණྠՈ௪̂ԑ
currencies of the principal operating entities of the
ಥʩତږ༟๕˸Ꮅᒔ࠾ಛfಂගʫd
Group. The Directors also consider that there will be
͉ණྠԨೌਗ͜ОږፄʈՈЪ࿁ә
sufficient cash resources denominated in Hong Kong
͜dϾ͉ණྠɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜
dollars for the repayment of borrowings. During the
ɧɤɓ˚͵ೌО̻͊ࡑʘ࿁әʈՈf
Period, the Group did not use any financial instrument
for hedging purposes and the Group did not have any
hedging instrument outstanding as at 31 December
2020.
In face of currency market instability, the Group will
࿆̹͟ఙʔᖢ֛d͉ණྠਗ਼ቇࣛл
make use of hedging instruments to mitigate the
͜࿁әʈՈ˸းඎಯЭිଟᜊਗࠬᎈf
exchange rate risk, as and when appropriate.
Treasury policy
ࢫਕ݁ഄ
The Group adopts a treasury policy that aims to better
͉ණྠהમॶٙࢫਕ݁ഄϙί̋੶၍ଣ
control its treasury operations and lower its borrowing
ࢫਕ༶ЪԨࠥЭ࠾൲ϓ͉fΪϤd͉
cost. As such, the Group endeavours to maintain
ණྠߧɢၪܵ̂ԑତږʿତږഃᄆي˥
an adequate level of cash and cash equivalents to
̻d˸Ꮠ˹ಂ༟ږცࠅfԫึ͵ึ
address short-term funding needs. The Board also
ൖ˷͉ණྠʘცࠅϽᅇ၇༟ږԸ๕d
considers various funding sources depending on the
ᆽڭ˸௰Ոϓ͉ࣖूʿࣖଟٙ˙ό༶͜
Group's needs to ensure that the financial resources
ৌ݁༟๕d˸Ꮠ˹͉ණྠٙৌਕபf
have been used in the most cost-effective and efficient
way to meet the Group's financial obligations.
Number and remuneration of employees
྇ࡰᅰͦʿᑚཇ
As at 31 December 2020, the Group had 593 full time
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ
employees in the PRC and Hong Kong (30 June 2020:
ʕʿ࠰ಥʘΌᔖ྇ࡰɛᅰމ593ɛ
596). The Group recognises the importance of human
€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j596ɛf͉
resources to its success. Remuneration is maintained
ණྠႩމɛɢ༟๕މՉϓ̌ʘᗫᒟfᑚ
at competitive levels with discretionary bonuses
ཇၪܵίՈᘩنɢ˥̻dઋڀߎܲ̌
payable on a merit basis and in line with industry
ᐶਿ˕˹dၾБʫ࿕Էɓߧf͉ණྠ
practice. Other staff benefits provided by the Group
͵ԶՉ˼ࡰʈ၅лdܼ̍੶Փʮጐ
include mandatory provident fund, insurance schemes
ږeڭᎈࠇྌʿၾڌତન㢈Щږf
and performance-related commissions.
Details of the movement in the share options (the
͉ʮ̡ಂගʫ࣬ኽᒅٰᛆࠇྌબ̈ʘ
"Options") granted under the share option scheme of
ᒅٰᛆ€˜ᒅٰᛆ™ʘᜊਗ༉ઋ༱ΐν
the Company during the Period are set out below:
ɨj
Options
Options
Options
granted
exercised
Options
Options
Options
Date of
Date of
Exercise
Number of
held at
during the
during the
cancelled
lapsed
held at
grant of
expiry of
price of
category of
30 June
Period
Period
during
during
31 December
Options
Options
Options
participants
2020
(Note (ii))
(Note (iii))
the Period
the Period
2020
(Note (i))
(Note (i))
per Share
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ಂගʫબ̈
ಂගʫБԴ
ɚཧɚཧϋ
ᒅٰᛆ
ᒅٰᛆ
ӊٰٰ΅
ʬ˜ɧɤ˚
ʘᒅٰᛆ
ʘᒅٰᛆ
ಂගʫൗቖ
ಂගʫ̰ࣖ
ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚
બ̈˚ಂ
Ցಂ˚ಂ
ᒅٰᛆ
ਞၾ٫ᗳйᅰͦ
ܵϞʘᒅٰᛆ
€ڝൗ(ii)
€ڝൗ(iii)
ʘᒅٰᛆ
ʘᒅٰᛆ
ܵϞʘᒅٰᛆ
€ڝൗ(i)
€ڝൗ(i)
БԴᄆ
Directors
ԫ
Chan Yuk Foebe
ݍ
10,780,000
-
-
-
(10,780,000)
-
26/07/2017
25/07/2020
HK$0.345ಥʩ
-
13,000,000
-
-
-
13,000,000
03/11/2020
02/11/2023
HK$0.38ಥʩ
10,780,000
13,000,000
-
-
-
13,000,000
Law Tze Ping Eric
ᖯɿ̻
10,780,000
-
-
-
(10,780,000)
-
26/07/2017
25/07/2020
HK$0.345ಥʩ
-
13,000,000
-
-
-
13,000,000
03/11/2020
02/11/2023
HK$0.38ಥʩ
10,780,000
13,000,000
-
-
-
13,000,000
Yu Defa
ɲᅃ೯
-
13,000,000
-
-
-
13,000,000
03/11/2020
02/11/2023
HK$0.38ಥʩ
-
13,000,000
-
-
-
13,000,000
Ma Wing Yun Bryan
৵ؚ
-
8,500,000
-
-
-
8,500,000
03/11/2020
02/11/2023
HK$0.38ಥʩ
-
8,500,000
-
-
-
8,500,000
Tam Ching Ho
ᗈ݁Ⴔ
-
8,500,000
-
-
-
8,500,000
03/11/2020
02/11/2023
HK$0.38ಥʩ
-
8,500,000
-
-
-
8,500,000
Hau Chi Kit
ڨқ௫
-
8,500,000
-
-
-
8,500,000
03/11/2020
02/11/2023
HK$0.38ಥʩ
-
8,500,000
-
-
-
8,500,000
Other Employees
Չ˼྇ࡰ
41,120,000
-
10,780,000
-
(30,340,000)
-
26/07/2017
25/07/2020
HK$0.345ಥʩ
102,500,000
-
47,500,000
-
-
55,000,000
24/12/2018
23/12/2021
HK$0.325ಥʩ
-
65,000,000
-
-
-
65,000,000
03/11/2020
02/11/2023
HK$0.38ಥʩ
143,620,000
65,000,000
(58,280,000)
-
(30,340,000)
120,000,000
Total
ᐼࠇ
165,180,000
129,500,000
(58,280,000)
-
(51,900,000)
184,500,000
Notes:
ڝൗj
(i) The vesting period and exercise period of the Options are both the period between the date of grant of Options and date of expiry of Options.
(i)ᒅٰᛆٙᓥ᙮ಂʿБԴಂѩމᒅٰᛆ બ̈˚ಂʿᒅٰᛆ֣တ˚ಂʘගٙಂ ගf
(ii) The closing price immediately before the date on which the Options were granted was HK$0.38.
(ii)ၡટબ̈ᒅٰᛆ˚ۃٙϗ̹ᄆމ0.38ಥʩf
(iii) The weighted average closing price of the Shares immediately before the dates on which the Options were exercised was approximately HK$0.38.
(iii)ၡટᒅٰᛆᐏБԴ˚ಂۃٰٙ΅̋ᛆ ̻ѩϗ̹ᄆߒމ0.38ಥʩf
(iv) The value of Options granted on 3 November 2020 is not disclosed for the six months ended 31 December 2020, since the valuation of such Options would merely be based on management's judgement and would be subjective. The value of such Options will be disclosed in the forthcoming annual report instead, which will be evaluated by an independent third party.
situation due to the outbreak of COVID-19 since early
ܝdΌଢࠦᑗۃה͊ϞٙѢྤdኋ
January 2020, and despite gradual improvements in
၍ಂගʫနҷഛdઓޥઋܵᚃ
the economy during the Period, the pandemic has
࿁БุிϓʔлᅂᚤʿۂಯəΌଢ
continued to adversely impact various industries and
ݺਗf
reduced economic activities globally.
Heat and power division
ᆠঐʿཥɢ
During the Period, although the Group's residential
ಂගdኋ၍͉ණྠٙИσᆠঐԶᏐਜ
heat supplying area did not increase by 500,000
ਹԨ͊ܲཫಂᄣ̋500,000̻˙Ϸd༈
square meters as expected, this business division
ุਕʱ͊աCOVID-19ᘌࠠᅂᚤd˲
was not severally impacted by COVID-19 and the
ИσᆠঐԶᏐਜਹၪܵ4,000,000̻
residential heat supplying area was maintained at
˙Ϸf၍ଣᄴਗ਼͊ԸᘱᚃᓒɽИσᆠ
4,000,000 square meters. The management will aim
ঐԶᏐਜਹdԨ˲ڦᆠঐʿཥɢਗ਼
to continue expanding its residential heat supplying
ᘱᚃމ͉ණྠٙᄣڗਗɢf
area in the future, and believes that the heat and
power division will continue to be the growth driver of
the Group.
Coal-related chemical production
ᗫʷʈପۜ
division
During the Period, the management had planned
ಂගd၍ଣᄴࠇྌਗ਼ලᎲϪලئ
to transform the plant and equipment of HLCCL in
ٙලئᎲϪʷʈٙᅀגʿண௪͟၁ʷ
Heihe, Heilongjiang Province, from calcium carbide
එҷிމ̤ɓ၇ପۜÑ৷၁፸᚛f್
into another product - high carbon ferromanganese.
Ͼd͟ලᎲϪཀ̘ᅰ˜ܵᚃաՑ
However, as the Heilongjiang Province had continued
COVID-19ޥઋٙᘌࠠᅂᚤd༈ਜٙɽ
to be seriously affected by COVID-19 in the past few
ʱܔிʈᘱᚃᅲ৾dኬߧҷிࠇྌ
months, most of the construction work in the area had
ַ፰fൖ˷COVID-19ٙઋرd၍ଣᄴ
remained suspended, leading to the schedule of the
ڦd࿁ලئᎲϪʷʈᅀגʿண௪ආБ
transformation being postponed. Subject to the status
ҷிਗ਼ɚཧɚɓϋܨూdԨਗ਼˿͉ණ
of COVID-19, the management believes that the
ྠʿՉٰ؇աूf
transformation of the plant and equipment of HLCCL
will resume in 2021, and will benefit the Group and its
shareholders as a whole.
Construction service division
ܔிਕ
Due to the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19,
աCOVID-19ޥઋᅂᚤdӫʗϪږජ̹
Mudanjiang Jinyang Municipal Engineering Company
݁ʈϞࠢʮ̡€˜ږජ̹݁™ʊɚ
Limited ("Jinyang Engineering") had continued to
ཧɚɓϋɪ̒ϋᘱᚃᅲ৾ՉΌܔி
suspend all its construction services during the first
ਕf࣬ኽږජ̹݁ʿՉʱ̍ਠה֛d
half of 2021. As agreed between Jinyang Engineering
ᆠʹ౬१ʿண݄˸ʿ၍༸ၣഖٙܔிಂ
and its subcontractors, the construction period
ࠢਗ਼ᘱᚃַڗdϾ͉ණྠʔึପ͛ᕘ̮
for the heat exchange stations and facilities and
ϓ͉f၍ଣᄴਗ਼ʲ္࿀҅ැԨးඎಯ
pipelines networks will continue to be extended, and
ˇCOVID-19ޥઋהிϓʘላᏘf
without additional costs incurred by the Group. The
management will closely monitor the situation and
minimize the impact by the outbreak of COVID-19 as
much as possible.
Beverage division
භࣘ
Since 2018, the Group had been actively exploring
Іɚཧɓɞϋ˸Ըd͉ණྠɓٜጐઞ
business opportunities. Given the potential of the wine
॰ਠዚfᛠʕৢᗳ̹ఙٙᆑɢd
market in the PRC, our management believes that this
၍ଣᄴႩމdவධอุਕਗ਼މ͉ʮٰ̡
new business will create value to the shareholders of
؇௴ிᄆ࠽fމ͉̋ණྠί༈Бุٙ
the Company. To accelerate the Group's development
೯࢝dಂග͋ܝd͉ණྠɚཧɚɓϋ
in this industry, after the end of the Period, the Group
ɚ˜ᖦࠈᙄdϗᒅ̏ԯᘴഺᎲฆৢุ
entered into an agreement in February 2021 to acquire
Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜̏ԯৢุ™d༈ʮ̡މɓග
Beijing Yaolai Longwei Wine Co., Ltd.* ("Beijing
ʕϓͭٙʮ̡d˴ࠅԫৢᗳପۜ
Wine"), a company established in the PRC which
ٙԶᏐeમᒅeᐄቖʿணࠇุਕdԨ˲
is principally engaged in the business of provision,
݊ʕਠᅺ҅ධɨεࡈਠᅺٙൗ̅הϞ
sourcing, marketing and design of wine products and
ɛfϞᗫϗᒅԫධٙ༉ઋd༱͉జѓ
is the registered owner of multiple trademarks under
˜Ϟᗫϗᒅͦᅺʮ̡ٙʚמᚣʹ™ɓ
the China Trademark Office. Details of the acquisition
ືʫמᚣf
are disclosed in the section headed "Discloseable
transaction in relation to the acquisition of a target
company" in this report.
Looking forward, the Group will continue to enhance
࢝ૐ͊Ըd͉ණྠਗ਼ᘱᚃஷཀ̏ԯৢุ
the Group's customer base and capability to expand
ᓒɽ͉ණྠٙ܄˒໊ʿਗ਼̋੶ᓒ࢝ʕ
in the wine market in the PRC through Beijing Wine.
ৢᗳ̹ఙٙঐɢf
*
For identification purposes only
Memorandum of understanding in
Ϟᗫ̙ঐ೯Б̙౬ٰවՎٙሓ
relation to possible issue of convertible
༆௪ҙ
bonds
On 3 August 2020, the Company and a strategic
ɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜ɧ˚d͉ʮ̡ၾଫ
partner (the "Strategic Partner") entered into a
ྫМ€˜ଫྫМ™ࠈͭሓ༆௪ҙ€˜̙
memorandum of understanding (the "Convertible
౬ٰවՎሓ༆௪ҙ™dኽϤଫྫМ
Bonds MOU"), pursuant to which the Strategic
ʊڌͪϞจႩᒅ͉ʮ̡ਗ਼ʚ೯Б̙ٙ౬
Partner had expressed its intention to subscribe for
ٰවՎdڋӉ౬ٰᄆމӊٰ౬ٰٰ΅
convertible bonds to be issued by the Company at
0.52ಥʩdϾ౬ٰٰ΅ٙᅰͦʔ൴ཀ
an initial conversion price of HK$0.52 per conversion
260,000,000ٰ€˜̙౬ٰවՎሓ༆௪ҙ
share and the number of conversion shares shall not
Ⴉᒅԫධ™f̙౬ٰවՎሓ༆௪ҙ
exceed 260,000,000 (the "Convertible Bonds MOU
ٙࠈߒ˙ਗ਼ߧɢ̙౬ٰවՎሓ༆௪ҙ
Subscription"). The parties to the Convertible Bonds
˚ಂৎࠇʬɤ(60)˚ʫdఱ̙౬ٰව
MOU shall endeavour to negotiate, finalise and enter
Վሓ༆௪ҙႩᒅԫධᆻਠe֛ʿࠈ
into a formal subscription agreement in relation to the
͍ͭόႩᒅᙄf͉జѓ˚ಂd֠͊
Convertible Bonds MOU Subscription within sixty (60)
ࠈ͍ͭόႩᒅᙄf
days from the date of the Convertible Bonds MOU.
As at the date of this report, no formal subscription
agreement has been entered into yet.
Details of the Convertible Bonds MOU were disclosed
Ϟᗫ̙౬ٰවՎሓ༆௪ҙٙ༉ઋ͉
in the announcement of the Company dated 3 August
ʮ̡˚ಂމɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜ɧ˚ٙʮѓ
2020.
ʫמᚣf
Disposal of Shares by the Single Largest
ɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜ఊɓ௰ɽٰ
Shareholder in August 2020
؇̈ਯٰ΅
The Company was informed by Mr. Chan Yuen Tung
͉ʮ̡ᐏ͉ʮ̡ఊɓ௰ɽٰ؇Ⴣ؇
("Mr. Chan"), the single largest shareholder of the
͛€˜͛™ʿᠮ઼Έ͛€˜ᠮ͛™
Company, and Mr. Shie, Thomas ("Mr. Shie"), that
ٝึd͛ၾᠮ͛ɚཧɚཧϋɞ
on 19 August 2020, Mr. Chan and Mr. Shie entered
˜ɤɘ˚ࠈͭೌૢ൯ርᙄ€˜ɚཧɚ
into an unconditional sale and purchase agreement
ཧϋɞ˜൯ርᙄ™dኽϤ͛Νจ
(the "August 2020 SPA"), pursuant to which Mr.
̈ਯʿᠮ͛Νจܲӊٰٰ΅0.72ಥʩ
Chan agreed to sell and Mr. Shie agreed to purchase
ٙᄆࣸᒅ൯382,000,000ٰٰ΅€
382,000,000 Shares, representing approximately
͉ʮ̡˚ಂމɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜ɤɘ˚ʘ
28.28% of the total issued Shares as at the date
ʮѓ€˜ɚཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯʮѓ˚
of the announcement of the Company dated 19
Όʊ೯Бٰ΅ٙߒ28.28%€˜ɚཧɚ
August 2020 (the "2020 Shareholder Disposal
ཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධ™f࣬ኽɚཧɚཧϋ
Announcement"), at a price of HK$0.72 per Share
ɞ˜൯ርᙄdɚཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫ
(the "2020 Shareholder Disposal"). Pursuant to
ධਗ਼ɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜൯ርᙄ˚ಂৎ
the August 2020 SPA, completion of the 2020
ࠇ90˚ʫҁϓf
Shareholder Disposal would take place within 90 days
of the date of the August 2020 SPA.
On 15 December 2020, the Company was further
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɤʞ˚d͉ʮ̡
informed that due to the sudden deterioration and
ආɓӉᐏd͟COVID-19߉್ెʷ
severity of COVID-19, Mr. Shie was not able to
Ԩ˲ڢ੬ᘌࢡdᠮ͛ڌͪ͊ঐνಂҁ
perform the due diligence exercise as scheduled.
ϓးᔖሜݟdΪϤ͛ၾᠮ͛Νจ
Hence, Mr. Chan and Mr. Shie had agreed to extend
ַ፰ҁϓʹࣛගfʮ̻ᆻਠܝdᠮ
the completion date to a later time. After arm's length
͛ၾ͛ʊࠈͭ൯ርᙄʘ̂
negotiations, Mr. Shie and Mr. Chan entered into
ᙄ€˜ɚཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධ̂
a supplemental agreement to the SPA (the "2020
ᙄ™d˸ਗ਼ҁϓʹ˚ಂҷމɚཧɚɓ
Shareholder Disposal Supplemental Agreement")
ϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚אʘۃٙ˚ɿf͉జѓ
to change the completion date to a date on or before
˚ಂdɚཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධ֠͊ҁ
30 June 2021. As at the date of this report, the 2020
ϓf
Shareholder Disposal had not been completed yet.
Details of the 2020 Shareholder Disposal and the
Ϟᗫɚཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධʿɚཧɚ
2020 Shareholder Disposal Supplemental Agreement
ཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධ̂ᙄٙ༉ઋɚ
were disclosed in the 2020 Shareholder Disposal
ཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධʮѓʿ͉ʮ̡˚
Announcement and the announcement of the
ಂމɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɤʞ˚ٙʮѓʫ
Company dated 15 December 2020.
מᚣf
Disposal of 40% equity interests in a
̈ਯɓගڝ᙮ʮ̡40%ٰᛆ
subsidiary
On 4 September 2020, Mudanjiang Longtuo New
ɚཧɚཧϋɘ˜̬˚dӫʗϪᎲן
Energy Co., Ltd. ("Mudanjiang New Energy", an
อঐ๕Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜ӫʗϪอঐ๕™d͉
indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company)
ʮ̡ගટΌ༟ڝ᙮ʮ̡ၾዹͭୋɧ˙
entered into an equity transfer agreement (the "Equity
ѐ͛ࠈٰͭᛆᔷᜫᙄ€˜ٰᛆᔷᜫ
Transfer Agreement") with Mr. Lv, an independent
ᙄ™d˸̈ਯӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥϞࠢʮ̡
third party, to dispose of 40% of the equity interest (the
€˜ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥ™40%ٰ ᛆ€˜̈ਯ
"Disposal") in Mudanjiang Better-Day Power Limited
ԫධ™f࣬ኽٰᛆᔷᜫᙄٙૢಛʿૢ
("Mudanjiang BD Power"). Subject to the terms
d̈ਯԫධٙ˾ᄆމɛ͏࿆70ϵຬ
and conditions of the Equity Transfer Agreement, the
ʩdܲ˸ɨ˙όഐ˹j(i)ɛ͏࿆7ϵຬʩ
consideration of the Disposal was RMB70 million,
ਗ਼ᖦࠈٰᛆᔷᜫᙄ˚ಂ˕˹€˜അ
which shall be settled as follows: (i) RMB7 million
˹ಛ™i(ii)ɛ͏࿆18ϵຬʩਗ਼ɚཧɚ
shall be paid on the date of signing of the Equity
ཧϋɘ˜ɤ̬˚אʘۃ˕˹i(iii)ɛ͏࿆
Transfer Agreement (the "First Payment"); (ii) RMB18
20ϵຬʩਗ਼ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ
million shall be paid on or prior to 14 September
˚אʘۃ˕˹iʿ(iv)ቱɨɛ͏࿆25ϵຬ
2020; (iii) RMB20 million shall be paid on or prior to
ʩਗ਼ɚཧɚɚϋɧ˜̬˚€уᖦࠈٰ
31 December 2020; and (iv) the remaining RMB25
ᛆᔷᜫᙄ˚ಂܝɤɞࡈ˜אʘۃ˕
million shall be paid on or prior to 4 March 2022 (being
˹€˜௰˹ಛ™f
eighteen months after the date of signing of the Equity
Transfer Agreement) (the "Final Payment").
The Board had considered, among others, the
ԫึʊఱ̈ਯԫධٙ˾ᄆϽᅇ€Չʕ
following factors in relation to the consideration
ܼ̍˸ɨΪ९j(1)ᛠཀ̘ᅰϋࡡ
of the Disposal: (1) the profitability of Mudanjiang
̹ఙᄆࣸܵᚃ৷ΆdӫʗϪอঐ๕ٙޮ
New Energy was on a downward trend, given the
лঐɢяɨࠥᒈැi(2)̈ਯԫධ̙ᜫ
continuous high market prices of the raw coal during
͉ණྠᐏᕘ̮ତږݴɝʿҷഛݴਗ༟
the past few years; (2) the Disposal would allow
ږdϾʺ͉ණྠҳ༟Չ˼͊Ըᆑ
the Group to generate additional cash inflow and
ίҳ༟ዚึٙঐɢi(3)ᛠ̈ਯԫධ
improve its liquidity, which will enhance the Group's
̹ٙޮଟ€˸̈ਯԫධٙ˾ᄆৰ˸ӫʗ
ability to invest in other future potential investment
Ϫอঐ๕࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚˟
opportunities; (3) given that the P/E ratio of the Disposal
ɧࡈϋܓ̻ٙѩৰܝ๐лࠇၑߒމ
(calculated by dividing the consideration of the
9.25dၾՉ˼ΝᗳБุٙɪ̹ʮ̡ˢ
Disposal by the average profit after tax of Mudanjiang
࿁༰৷d̈ਯԫධʊ᙮๐ᄆiʿ(4)
New Energy for the three years ended 30 June 2020)
ᛠ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚˟ϋܓ
was approximately 9.25, which was relatively high
€˜ɚཧɚཧৌ݁ϋܓ™dӫʗϪอঐ๕
when compared to other listed companies in similar
ʊᒅ൯ߒ100,000ኚࡡd˚ܝΪุਕ
industries, the Disposal was made at a premium
ഄଫᜊһ€່֛Ԉɨ˖Ͼືٙᐼϓ͉
already; and (4) given that for the year ended 30
Пࠇމӊϋߒɛ͏࿆6,600,000ʩf
June 2020 ("FY2020"), Mudanjiang New Energy had
purchased approximately 100,000 tonnes of raw coal,
the total cost savings made as a result of the Change
in Business Strategy (as defined below) are estimated
to be approximately RMB6,600,000 per year going
forward.
Despite that the estimated total cost savings based
ኋ၍ܲɚཧɚཧৌ݁ϋܓٙᅰοࠇၑd
on figures from FY2020 would not outweigh the
Пࠇ̙ືٙᐼϓ͉ʔึ൴ཀ̈ਯԫධ
net loss on the Disposal (being approximately
ٙଋᑦฦ€ߒ38,000,000ಥʩdШᛠ
HK$38,000,000), in view of the fact that, (i) the total
(i)ڗჃϾԊd̙ືٙᐼϓ͉ਗ਼ᄣ̋Զ
cost savings would increase the profitability of the heat
ᆠʿԶཥุਕٙޮлঐɢi(ii)ѐ͛ਗ਼
and electricity supply business in the long run; (ii) Mr.
މӫʗϪอঐ๕ٙᐄ༶Ъ্̈ᘠiʿ(iii)
Lv would contribute to the operations of Mudanjiang
ίͦۃٙᐑྤɨdᘪණᕘ̮༟ږڢ
New Energy; and (iii) it had been very difficult raising
੬ѢᗭdΪϤdԫႩމϞᗫ̈ਯԫධ
additional funds under the current economic situation,
ٙ˾ᄆਿʿɛ͏࿆70ϵຬʩٙ˾ᄆ᙮
the Directors therefore considered the basis of
ʮ̻Υଣf
consideration and the consideration of RMB70 million
in relation to the Disposal to be fair and reasonable.
Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, the parties
࣬ኽٰᛆᔷᜫᙄdࠈߒ˙ʊΝจd
had agreed that during the period between the First
അ˹ಛЇ௰˹ಛಂගdѐ̙͛ਗ਼
Payment and the Final Payment, Mr. Lv may divide the
ᔷᜫӫʗϪᆠཥ40%ٰᛆʱމ௰εɧ
transfer of the 40% of the equity interest in Mudanjiang
ධʹ€މɓධ˜ʹ™d୕၈˜༈ഃʹ
Power into a maximum of three transactions (each a
™dධʹਗ਼ʚᔷᜫٰٙᛆϵʱˢ
"Transaction", and collectively, the "Transactions"),
Ϟܙࠈߒ˙ආɓӉ֛fධʹਗ਼
with the percentage of equity interest to be transferred
ᗫਠุ೮াࠅӋ༺ϓ˚ҁϓdϾ̈
for each Transaction to be further agreed between the
ਯԫධۆ༈ഃʹҁϓࣛ೯͛f̈ਯ
parties. The completion date of each Transaction shall
ԫධҁϓܝd͉ණྠਗ਼ீཀӫʗϪอঐ
take place on which the relevant business registration
๕ගટܵϞӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥ60%ٰᛆʿ
filing requirements are completed, and the Disposal
ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥਗ਼ᘱᚃމ͉ʮ̡ʘڝ᙮
shall take place when the Transactions have been
ʮ̡f͉జѓ˚ಂd̈ਯԫධ֠͊ҁ
completed. Upon completion of the Disposal, the
ϓdϾ͉ණྠʊ൯˙ϗՑɛ͏࿆25ϵ
Group would hold, indirectly through Mudanjiang New
ຬʩf
Energy, 60% of the equity interest in Mudanjiang BD
Power and Mudanjiang BD Power would remain as
a subsidiary of the Company. As at the date of this
report, the Disposal had not been completed yet
and the Group had received RMB25 million from the
Purchaser.
The heat and power business, in which Mudanjiang
ᆠঐʿཥɢุਕ€Չᐄ༶ڝ᙮ʮ̡މӫ
BD Power is the operating subsidiary, is one of the
ʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥމ͉ණྠٙࣨːุਕʘ
core businesses of the Group. As at the date of this
ɓf࿚Ї͉జѓ˚ಂdԫึᏝᘱᚃਗ਼
report, it was the Board's intention that the heat and
ᆠঐʿཥɢุਕၪܵމ͉ණྠٙࣨːุ
power business would continue to remain as one
ਕʘɓd˲ԫึೌจආɓӉ̈ਯ͉ණ
of the core businesses of the Group and the Board
ྠӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥٙቱɨᛆूf
had no intention to further dispose of the Group's
remaining interest in Mudanjiang BD Power.
The Group plans to increase the profitability of the
͉ණྠࠇྌίࢀ֙˸༰Эٙϓ͉મᒅࡡ
heat and power business by purchasing raw coal
dϾڢίԶᆠ֙€уɤ˜Їɚ˜
during the summer season, which would be at a lower
મᒅࡡdϾ৷ᆠঐʿཥɢุਕٙ
cost, instead of during the peak season of the heat
ޮлঐɢdϤɗ͉ණྠٙ࿕੬ਂج€˜ุ
supplying period (i.e. from October to February), which
ਕഄଫᜊһ™f್Ͼd͉ණྠމϤᄣ
had been the Group's usual practice (the "Change in
̋ՉତϞɓছᐄ༶༟ږd༈ഃ༟ږਗ਼ீ
Business Strategy"). Nonetheless, in order to do so,
ཀ̈ਯԫධԶfϞԈʿϤd̈ਯԫධ
the Group had to increase its current general working
ਗ਼˿͉ණྠঐᜊତ࿁ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥٙ
capital, which would be provided through the Disposal.
ʱҳ༟dʿ͟ލϓ͉ɨࠥʿ͉ණ
In light of this, the Disposal would allow the Group to
ྠٙɓছᐄ༶༟ږᄣ̋dӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠ
realise part of its investment in Mudanjiang BD Power
ཥٙޮлঐɢਗ਼ΪϤ৷dϾ̋੶͉
and the increase in profitability of Mudanjiang BD
ණྠҳ༟Չ˼͊Ըᆑίҳ༟ዚึٙঐ
Power as a result of the decrease in coal costs and
ɢf
the increase in the Group's general working capital
would thereby enhance the Group's ability to invest in
other future potential investment opportunities.
The Company was of the view that the arrangement
͉ʮ̡Ⴉމd࣬ኽٰᛆᔷᜫᙄЪ̈ٙ
pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement was fair
τર᙮ʮ̻ΥଣdୌΥ͉ʮ̡ʿՉٰ؇
and reasonable and in the interests of the Company
ٙлूdΪމ€Չʕܼ̍(i)Σӫʗ
and its shareholders as a whole because, among
ϪԳ˚ᆠཥٙɓছᐄ༶༟ږءɝݴਗ༟
others, (i) the injection of liquidity into the general
ږdගટԴ͉ණྠ̙૱֙Ͼڢ֙મ
working capital of Mudanjiang BD Power indirectly
ᒅࡡi(ii)ீཀΣӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥԶ
allowed the Group to purchase raw coal during
ٰ؇൲ಛආБٰᛆᔷᜫΣӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠ
the low season instead of the peak season; (ii) the
ཥءɝݴਗ༟ږd̙ڭღ͉ʮ̡ʿՉٰ
injection of liquidity into Mudanjiang BD Power through
؇ٙлूdΪމʔሞӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥ͊
equity transfer via a shareholder's loan extended
ԸٙޮлঐɢνОdӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥѩ
to Mudanjiang BD Power, to which Mudanjiang BD
ϞபΣ͉ණྠᎵᒔ൲ಛ€уΣӫʗϪ
Power is obligated to repay the loan (being the amount
Գ˚ᆠཥԶٙɓছᐄ༶༟ږږᕘd
of general working capital extended to Mudanjiang
ˀdࡊ͟ѐ͛Ⴉᒅอٰ͉dႩᒅה
BD Power) to the Group irrespective of the future
ಛධਗ਼ʥ᙮ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥiʿ(iii)։
profitability of Mudanjiang BD Power, as opposed to
ѐ͛މӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥԫ࿁ӫʗ
the subscription for new equity by Mr. Lv, to which the
ϪԳ˚ᆠཥٙᐄ༶ϞлdΪމѐ͛ί
subscription proceeds would remain with Mudanjiang
ӫʗϪኹϞԄλٙɛএd݂ਗ਼މӫʗϪ
BD Power, protects the interests of the Company
Գ˚ᆠཥίӫʗϪุٙਕᓒ࢝ʿޮлঐ
and its shareholders; and (iii) the appointment of Mr.
ɢԶпɢf
Lv as a director of Mudanjiang BD Power is beneficial
to the operations of Mudanjiang BD Power because
Mr. Lv is well-connected in Mudanjiang and would
therefore assist in the expansion and profitability of the
operations of Mudanjiang BD Power in Mudanjiang.
Details of the Disposal were disclosed in the
Ϟᗫ̈ਯԫධٙ༉ઋ͉ʮ̡˚ಂމɚ
announcements of the Company dated 4 September
ཧɚཧϋɘ˜̬˚ʿɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜
2020 and 19 October 2020, respectively.
ɤɘ˚ٙʮѓʫמᚣf
Major transaction in relation to disposal
Ϟᗫ̈ਯή෯ʘ˴ࠅʹ
of lands
On 28 December 2020, HLCCL entered into an
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɚɤɞ˚dලئᎲ
agreement (the "Disposal Agreement") with
Ϫʷʈၾዹͭୋɧ˙ලئᎲΥҳ༟၍ଣ
Heihe Longhe Investment Management Limited*,
Ϟࠢபʮ̡ࠈͭᙄ€˜̈ਯᙄ™d
an independent third party, pursuant to which
ኽϤdලئᎲϪʷʈΝจᔷᜫЗʕ
HLCCL had agreed to transfer the land use rights
ٙ߰ʍή෯€˜༈ഃή෯™ٙɺήԴ͜
of certain lands (the "Lands") located in the PRC
ᛆdᐼ˾ᄆމɛ͏࿆156,440,000ʩ€
at an aggregate consideration of RMB156,440,000
ߒ185,500,000ಥʩdܼ̍ɛ͏࿆
(equivalent to approximately HK$185,500,000),
139,440,000ʩ˸ʿɛ͏࿆17,000,000
comprising RMB139,440,000 with land compensation
ʩٙɺήሦᎵ€˜ɺή̈ਯԫධ™f
of RMB17,000,000 (the "Land Disposal").
As the Lands had been left idle by the Group for
͟༈ഃή෯ʊ͉ණྠඝໄხڗɓݬ
a long time and in view of the consideration to be
ࣛගd˲ᛠ͉ණྠਗ਼ɺή̈ਯԫධ
received from the Land Disposal by the Group, the
ϗ՟ٙ˾ᄆdԫႩމɺή̈ਯԫධྼ
Directors considered that the Land Disposal was a
᙮Ԅዚd̙ᜫ͉ණྠପ͛ତږݴeҷഛ
good opportunity for the Group to generate cash
ݴਗ༟ږԨࠥЭඝໄή෯ٙሪࠦϓ͉f
inflow, improve its liquidity and reduce the carrying
cost of the idle lands.
The gross proceeds generated from the Land
ɺή̈ਯԫධପ͛ٙהಛධᐼᕘਗ਼
Disposal would be RMB156,440,000 (equivalent to
މɛ͏࿆156,440,000ʩ€ߒ
approximately HK$185,500,000) and the Company
185,500,000ಥʩdϾ͉ʮ̡Ꮭਗ਼ה
intended to use the proceeds for, among others, (i)
ಛධ͜€Չʕܼ̍(i)Ꮅᒔවਕi(ii)˕
repayment of debts; (ii) tax payment in relation to the
˹ɺή̈ਯԫධᗫಛiʿ(iii)͉ණྠ
Land Disposal; and (iii) general working capital of the
ɓছᐄ༶༟ږf
Group.
As at the date of this report, as additional time is
͉జѓ˚ಂd͉͟ʮ̡ცࠅһεࣛ
required for the Company to prepare and finalise
ගᇜႡʿໝྼ࣬ኽ࠰ಥᑌΥʹהϞࠢ
certain information to be included in the circular as
ʮ̡€˜ᑌʹה™ᗇՎɪ̹ۆ€˜ɪ̹
required under Chapter 14 of the Rules (the "Listing
ۆ™ୋ14༱ɝஷՌٙ߰ʍ༟ࣘd݂
Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The
ஷՌٙཫಂ೯˚ಂʊַ፰dϾɺή̈
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock
ਯԫධ֠͊ҁϓf
Exchange"), the expected despatch date of the
circular was delayed and the Land Disposal had not
been completed yet.
*
For identification purposes only
Details of the Land Disposal were disclosed in the
Ϟᗫɺή̈ਯԫධٙ༉ઋ͉ʮ̡˚ಂ
announcements of the Company dated 28 December
ʱйމɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɚɤɞ˚ʿɚ
2020 and 19 January 2021, respectively.
ཧɚɓϋɓ˜ɤɘ˚ʘʮѓʫמᚣf
EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING
జѓಂܝԫධ
PERIOD
Discloseable transaction in relation to
Ϟᗫϗᒅͦᅺʮ̡ʘʚמᚣ
the acquisition of a target company
ʹ
On 2 February 2021, Mudanjiang Longjin Wine Co.,
ɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ɚ˚dӫʗϪᎲࣜ
Ltd. (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the
ৢุϞࠢʮ̡€͉ʮ̡ගટΌ༟ڝ᙮ʮ
Company) ("Mudanjiang Wine") and three individuals
̡€˜ӫʗϪৢุ™ၾɧΤ᙮ዹͭୋɧ
who are independent third parties (the "Vendors")
˙ٙࡈɛ€˜ር˙™ࠈ ͭ ᙄ€˜ϗᒅ
entered into an agreement (the "Acquisition
ᙄ™dኽϤdӫʗϪৢุΝจϗᒅ̏ԯ
Agreement"), pursuant to which Mudanjiang Wine
ৢุʘΌٰᛆd˾ᄆމ80,000,000ಥ
agreed to purchase the entire equity interest in
ʩfҁϓܝd˾ᄆٙ(i) 5,000,000ಥ
Beijing Wine for a consideration of HK$80,000,000.
ʩਗ਼˸ତږ˕˹iʿ(ii)ቱᕘ75,000,000
Upon completion, the consideration shall be settled
ಥʩਗ਼͉͟ʮ̡Σር˙˸೯Б͉ږᕘމ
as to (i) HK$5,000,000 payable in cash; and (ii) the
75,000,000ಥʩٙוгୃኽ˕˹f
remaining balance of HK$75,000,000 by the issue
of a promissory note in the principal amount of
HK$75,000,000 by the Company to the Vendors.
Given the commencement of the Group's new
ᛠ͉ණྠකணอභࣘdԫႩމϗ
beverage division, the Directors considered that
ᒅ̏ԯৢุୌΥ͉ණྠุٙਕ˙
the acquisition of Beijing Wine was in line with the
ΣdԨ˲݊ᓒɽ͉ණྠ܄˒໊ʿ̋੶ן
overall business direction of the Group and is a good
࢝ʕৢᗳ̹ఙঐɢٙԄλҳ༟ዚึf
investment opportunity to enhance the Group's
customer base and capability to expand in the wine
market in the PRC.
Upon completion, Beijing Wine will become an
ҁϓܝd̏ԯৢุਗ਼ϓމ͉ʮ̡ʘග
indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and
ટΌ༟ڝ᙮ʮ̡dϾ̏ԯৢุٙৌਕ
financial results of Beijing Wine will be consolidated
ุᐶਗ਼Իɝ͉ණྠʘሪͦf͉జѓ˚
into the accounts of the Group. As at the date of this
ಂd࿁̏ԯৢุٙϗᒅ֠͊ҁϓf
report, the acquisition of Beijing Wine had not been
completed yet.
Details of the acquisition of Beijing Wine were
Ϟᗫ࿁̏ԯৢุٙϗᒅ༉ઋ͉ʮ̡˚
disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated
ಂމɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ɚ˚ʘʮѓʫמ
2 February 2021.
ᚣf
GROUP STRATEGY
ණྠഄଫ
The Group will actively restructure the assets so as to
͉ණྠਗ਼ጐආБ༟ପࠠଡ଼d˸މ͉ʮ
create value to the shareholders of the Company. It
ٰ̡؇௴ிᄆ࠽fՉʔึરৰ̙ঐආɓ
will not rule out the possibility of further acquisition and
ӉආБϗᒅʿ̈ਯڢࣨː༟ପf
disposal of non-core assets.
DIRECTORS' INTERESTS OR
ԫٰ΅ʿᗫٰ΅ʘ
SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES
ᛆूא૱ࡑ
AND UNDERLYING SHARES
As at 31 December 2020, the interests of the
ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dԫʿ
Directors and chief executive of the Company in the
͉ʮ̡௰৷Б݁ɛࡰ͉ʮ̡ʿՉᑌ
Shares, underlying shares and debentures of the
جྠ€່֛Ԉ࠰ಥجԷୋ571ᗇՎʿಂ
Company and its associated corporation (within the
ૢԷ€˜ᗇՎʿಂૢԷ™ୋXVʘ
meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures
ٰ΅eᗫٰ΅ʿවՎʕdኹϞ࣬ኽᗇ
Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)
ՎʿಂૢԷୋXVୋ7ʿ8ʱٝึ
(the "SFO")), which were required to be notified to
͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהʘᛆू€ܼ̍࣬ኽᗇՎ
the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to
ʿಂૢԷ༈ഃૢ˖־ഃЪאൖЪ
Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including
interests and short positions in which they were taken
or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO)
or which were required, pursuant to section 352 of the
ኹϞʘᛆूʿ૱ࡑiא࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ
SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein or
ૢԷୋ352ૢাί༈ૢԷהࠑ೮
which were as otherwise required to be notified to the
া̅ʘᛆूiא̤Б࣬ኽɪ̹ۆɪ̹
Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the
೯БɛԫආБᗇՎʹʘᅺςۆ
Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors
€˜ᅺςۆ™ٝึ͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהʘ
of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") under the Listing
ᛆूνɨj
Rules were as follows:
Number of
% of issued
% of issued
Shares held
capital of the
Options
capital of the
Name of Director
Type of interest
(long position)
Company
held
Company
Ц͉ʮ̡
Ц͉ʮ̡
הٰܵ΅ᅰͦ
ʊ೯Б
ʊ೯Б
ԫ֑Τ
ᛆूᗳй
€λࡑ
ٰ͉ϵʱˢ
הܵᒅٰᛆ
ٰ͉ϵʱˢ
Ms. Chan Yuk Foebe
Beneficial Interest
2,860,000
0.20%
13,000,000
0.90%
ݍɾɻ
ྼूᛆू
Mr. Law Tze Ping Eric
Beneficial Interest
1,400,000
0.10%
13,000,000
0.90%
ᖯɿ̻͛
ྼूᛆू
Mr. Yu Defa
Beneficial Interest
-
-
13,000,000
0.90%
ɲᅃ೯͛
ྼूᛆू
Mr. Ma Wing Yun Bryan
Beneficial Interest
-
-
8,500,000
0.59%
৵ؚ͛
ྼूᛆू
Mr. Tam Ching Ho
Beneficial Interest
-
-
8,500,000
0.59%
ᗈ݁Ⴔ͛
ྼूᛆू
Mr. Hau Chi Kit
Beneficial Interest
-
-
8,500,000
0.59%
ڨқ௫͛
ྼूᛆू
DISCLOSURE OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION其他資料披露
INTERESTS IN THE SHARES AND
ٰ΅ʿᗫٰ΅ʘᛆू
UNDERLYING SHARES
Save as disclosed above, so far as the Directors
ৰɪ˖מᚣ٫̮dఱԫהٝdɚ
are aware, as at 31 December 2020, none of the
ཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dԫʿ͉ʮ
Directors and chief executive of the Company had or
̡௰৷Б݁ɛࡰ฿ೌ͉ʮ̡ʿՉᑌ
was deemed to have any interest or short position in
جྠ€່֛ԈᗇՎʿಂૢԷୋXVʘ
the Shares, underlying shares and debentures of the
ٰ΅eᗫٰ΅ʿවՎʕdኹϞאൖ
Company and its associated corporations (within the
ЪኹϞ࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂૢԷୋXVୋ7
meaning of Part XV of the SFO), which was required to
ʿ8ʱٝึ͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהʘО
be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange
ᛆूא૱ࡑ€ܼ̍࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂૢԷ
pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO
༈ഃૢ˖־ഃЪאൖЪኹϞʘᛆू
(including interests and short positions in which they
ʿ૱ࡑiא͉ʮ̡াɝ࣬ኽᗇՎʿ
were taken or deemed to have under such provisions
ಂૢԷୋ352ૢπໄʘ೮া̅ʘО
of the SFO), or which was required to be recorded
ᛆूא૱ࡑiא̤Б࣬ኽᅺςۆٝ
in the register maintained by the Company pursuant
ึ͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהʘОᛆूא૱ࡑf
to section 352 of the SFO or which was otherwise
required to be notified to the Company and the Stock
Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.
其他資料披露（續）
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS'
˴ࠅٰ؇͉ʮ̡ʘᛆू
INTERESTS AND SHORT
ʿ૱ࡑ
POSITIONS IN THE COMPANY
As far as the Directors are aware, as at 31 December
ኽԫהٝdɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜
2020, the following persons (other than a Director
ɧɤɓ˚dৰԫא͉ʮ̡௰৷Б݁ɛ
or chief executive of the Company) had interests or
ࡰ̮d˸ɨɛɻ͉ʮٰ̡΅ʿᗫٰ
short positions in the Shares and underlying shares in
΅ʕኹϞʊাɝ࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂૢԷୋ
the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the
336ૢה֛πໄʘ೮া̅˲࣬ኽᗇ
Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of
ՎʿಂૢԷୋXVୋ2ʿ3ʱૢ˖Σ
Part XV of the SFO as recorded in the register required
͉ʮ̡מᚣʘᛆूא૱ࡑj
to be kept under section 336 of the SFO:
Approximate
Number of
percentage of
Shares held
interest in
Name of shareholders
Nature of Interests
(long position)
the Company
הٰܵ΅ᅰͦ
Ц͉ʮ̡ᛆू
ᛆूሯ
€λࡑ
฿ߒϵʱˢ
Mr. Chan Yuen Tung
Beneficial owner
382,000,000
26.38%
Ⴣ؇͛
ྼूኹϞɛ
Mr. Sze Ching Lau
Beneficial owner
89,000,000
6.15%
݄ݴ͛
ྼूኹϞɛ
Mr. Cha Jung Hoon
Beneficial owner
74,760,000
5.16%
Cha Jung Hoon͛
ྼूኹϞɛ
ٰ؇֑Τ
Save as disclosed above, as far as the Directors
ৰɪ˖מᚣ٫̮dఱԫהٝdৰ
are aware, as at 31 December 2020, no other
ԫʿ͉ʮ̡௰৷Б݁ɛࡰ̮dɚཧɚ
persons (other than a Director or chief executive of
ཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d฿ೌՉ˼ɛɻ
the Company) had interests or short positions in the
͉ʮٰ̡΅ʿᗫٰ΅ʕኹϞʊাɝ࣬
Shares and underlying shares of the Company as
ኽᗇՎʿಂૢԷୋ336ૢה֛πໄ
recorded in the register required to be kept under
ʘ೮া̅ʘᛆूא૱ࡑf
section 336 of the SFO.
其他資料披露（續）
SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT
ԑʮٰܵඎ
Based on the information that is publicly available
͉ܲʮ̡՟ʘʮක༟ࣘʿኽԫה
to the Company and within the knowledge of the
ٝd͉జѓ˚ಂd͉ʮٰ̡΅ί̹ఙ
Directors as at the date of this report, there is sufficient
ɪՈϞ൴ཀɪ̹ۆה֛25%ʘԑ
public float of more than 25% of the Company's
ʮٰܵඎf
shares in the market as required under the Listing
Rules.
PURCHASE, SALE OR
ᒅ൯ëਯאᛙΫ͉ණྠ
REDEMPTION OF LISTED
ɪ̹ᗇՎ
SECURITIES OF THE GROUP
Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries
͉ʮ̡אՉОڝ᙮ʮ̡ಂගʫ฿ೌ
purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's
ᒅ൯ëਯאᛙΫ͉ʮ̡Оɪ̹ᗇ
listed securities during the Period.
Վf
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Άุ၍ط
The Directors are of the view that the Company has
ԫႩމd͉ʮ̡ಂගʫɓٜ፭ςɪ
complied with the Corporate Governance Code (the
̹ۆڝ14ה༱ʘΆุ၍طςۆ€˜ς
"Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules
ۆ™dৰ˸ɨᕎઋر̮d฿ܼνɨj
during the Period, except for the following deviation as
summarised below:
Code Provision A.2.1 of the Code
ςۆʘςۆૢ˖A.2.1ૢ
The roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of
͉ʮ̡˴ࢩʿБ݁ᐼԉЍ͟Νɓɛ
the Company are performed by the same individual,
ݍɾɻዄdԨೌʱ͟ɚɛ̈fԫ
Ms. Chan Yuk Foebe, and are not separated. The
ึ֛ಂකึ˸ᄲᙄϞᗫᅂᚤ͉ණྠᐄ༶
Board meets regularly to consider issues related to
ʘʮ̡ԫਕᙄᕚfԫึႩމ༈ݖೌ
corporate matters affecting operations of the Group.
ฦԫึʿ͉ʮ̡၍ଣᄴᛆɢʿબᛆʘ
The Board considers the structure will not impair the
̻ፅdΪϤԫึڦ༈ݖਗ਼̙˿ʮ
balance of power and authority of the Board and the
̡ʘഄଫʿӔ֛˸ϞࣖྌʿੂБf
Company's management and thus, the Board believes
this structure will enable effective planning and
implementation of corporate strategies and decisions.
其他資料披露（續）
• Mr. Gao Ran, an executive Director, (i) was appointed as an executive director of Cornerstone Financial Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8112), a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange, on 4 December 2020; and (ii) had resigned as a non-executive director of Lapco Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8472), a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange, on 20 November 2020.
China Zenith Chemical Group Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 12:40:05 UTC.