Xinyang Maojian : Interim Report 2020

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 信陽毛尖集團有限公司 ɚཧɚཧϋʕಂజѓ FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 財務摘要 The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") ڦජˣφණྠϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™໨ԫ of Xinyang Maojian Group Limited (the "Company") €˜ ໨ԫ ™ึ€˜ ໨ԫึ™್ؚʮб͉ʮ is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed ̡ʿՉڝ᙮ʮ̡€୕၈˜͉ණྠ ™࿚Їɚ consolidated interim financial statements (the "Interim ཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜€˜ಂ Financial Statements") of the Company and its ග™ʘ͊຾ᄲࣨᔊ׼ၝΥʕಂৌਕజڌ subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six €˜ʕಂৌਕజڌ™fʕಂৌਕజڌ͊຾ months ended 31 December 2020 (the "Period"). The ᄲࣨШʊ͉͟ʮ̡ᄲࣨ։ࡰึ€˜ᄲࣨ։ Interim Financial Statements have not been audited ࡰึ™ᄲቡf but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee"). CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 簡明綜合收益表 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ Note HK$'000 HK$'000 ڝൗ ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ Revenue ϗू 4 223,050 149,647 Cost of sales ቖਯϓ͉ (155,067) (81,684) Gross profit ˣл 67,983 67,963 Other income Չ˼ϗɝ 6 3,686 4,503 Gains/(losses) on fair value ܲʮ̻࠽ࠇɝฦू of financial assets at fair ʘږፄ༟ପ value through profit or ʮ̻࠽ϗूŊ loss, net 㕘ᑦฦଋ࠽ 1,528 (125) Selling and distribution ቖਯʿʱቖϓ͉ costs (18,088) (10,932) Administrative expenses Б݁ක˕ (46,719) (38,627) Other operating expenses Չ˼຾ᐄක˕ (27,041) (23,795) Loss from operations ຾ᐄᑦฦ (18,651) (1,013) Finance costs ৌਕϓ͉ (61,004) (48,086) Share of results of joint ᏐЦΥᐄΆุุᐶ ventures 1,238 (2,349) Loss before tax ৰ೼ۃᑦฦ (78,417) (51,448) Income tax ה੻೼ 7 - - Loss for the period ಂගᑦฦ 8 (78,417) (51,448) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合收益表（續） Attributable to: Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests Loss for the periodLoss per share - Basic ᏐЦj ͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛ ڢછٰᛆू ಂගᑦฦ ӊٰᑦฦ Ñਿ͉ - Diluted Ñᛅᑛ (Unaudited) Note ڝൗ 9 9 (74,286) (46,768) HK$'000 ɷಥʩ (4,131) (4,680) (78,417) (51,448)HK(3.51) cents ಥ̀ HK(3.51) cents ಥ̀ CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 簡明綜合全面收入報表 (Unaudited) HK$'000 ɷಥʩ Loss for the period ಂගᑦฦ (78,417) (51,448) Other comprehensive income after tax: Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations ৰ೼ܝՉ˼Όࠦ ϗɝj ̙ঐᐏࠠอʱᗳЇ ฦूʘධͦj ౬ၑऎุ̮ਕ ිгࢨᕘ 80,722 (47,483) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax ಂගՉ˼Όࠦ ϗɝdϔৰ೼ධ 80,722 (47,483) Total comprehensive income for the period ಂගΌࠦϗɝᐼᕘ 2,305 (98,931) Attributable to: Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests ᏐЦj ͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛ ڢછٰᛆू 8,062 (89,418) (5,757) (9,513) 2,305 (98,931) 信陽毛尖集團有限公司 ɚཧɚཧϋʕಂజѓ CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 簡明綜合財務狀況報表 As at 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ (Unaudited) (Audited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ Note HK$'000 HK$'000 ڝൗ ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ Non-current assets ڢݴਗ༟ପ Fixed assets ո֛༟ପ 1,627,242 1,516,536 Right-of-use assets Դ͜ᛆ༟ପ 308,891 297,376 Investment in a joint ׵ɓගΥᐄΆุʘ venture ҳ༟ 10,209 8,971 Goodwill ਠᚑ 6,546 - 1,952,888 1,822,883 Current assets ݴਗ༟ପ Inventories π஬ 24,987 7,538 Trade receivables Ꮠϗ൱׸ሪධ 11 88,321 27,300 Prepayments, deposits and ཫ˹ಛධeࠈږʿ other receivables Չ˼Ꮠϗಛධ 129,591 130,282 Financial assets at fair value ܲʮ̻࠽ࠇɝฦू through profit or loss ʘږፄ༟ପ 5,848 678 Bank and cash balances ვБʿତږഐπ 34,899 8,143 283,646 173,941 TOTAL ASSETS ᐼ༟ପ 2,236,534 1,996,824 Capital and reserves ٰ͉ʿᎷ௪ Share capital ٰ͉ 12 144,821 133,993 Reserves Ꮇ௪ 328,857 241,480 Equity attributable to ͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦ owners of the Company ᛆू 473,678 375,473 Non-controlling interests ڢછٰᛆू 48,055 53,812 Total equity ᐼᛆू 521,733 429,285 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合財務狀況報表（續） As at 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ (Unaudited) (Audited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ Note HK$'000 HK$'000 ڝൗ ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ Non-current liabilities ڢݴਗࠋව Bank loans ვБ൲ಛ 14 17,451 18,777 Bonds payable Ꮠ˹වՎ 13 968,181 975,627 Other payables Չ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධ 189,402 175,204 Lease liabilities ॡ༣ࠋව 2,661 3,758 Deferred tax liabilities ჈ַ೼ධࠋව 102 102 Convertible bonds ̙౬ٰවՎ 50,234 - 1,228,031 1,173,468 Current liabilities ݴਗࠋව Trade payables Ꮠ˹൱׸ሪධ 15 96,045 55,393 Other payables and Չ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධʿ accruals Ꮠࠇಛධ 217,428 209,819 Other loans Չ˼൲ಛ 64,648 65,716 Bank loans ვБ൲ಛ 14 42,273 48,527 Bonds payable Ꮠ˹වՎ 13 64,256 12,641 Lease liabilities ॡ༣ࠋව 2,120 1,975 486,770 394,071 Total liabilities ᐼࠋව 1,714,801 1,567,539 TOTAL EQUITY AND ᐼᛆूʿࠋව LIABILITIES 2,236,534 1,996,824 Net current liabilities ݴਗࠋවଋᕘ (203,124) (220,130) Total assets less current ᐼ༟ପಯݴਗࠋව liabilities 1,749,764 1,602,753 Net assets ༟ପଋ࠽ 521,733 429,285 信陽毛尖集團有限公司 ɚཧɚཧϋʕಂజѓ CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 簡明綜合權益變動報表 (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ For the six months ended 31 December 2020 ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ Attributable to owners of the Company ͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦ Fixed asset Share revaluationShare Convertiblecapital ٰ͉ reserve ո֛༟ପ ࠠПᎷ௪ option reservebonds reserve Exchange reserveRetained profitsSub-totalNon-controlling interests Total ᒅٰᛆ ̙౬ٰවՎ ڢછٰ Ꮇ௪ Ꮇ௪ ̮ිᎷ௪ ڭव๐л ʃࠇ ᛆू ᐼࠇ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ At 1 July 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚ 133,993 13,943 11,752 - 51,760 164,025 375,473 53,812 429,285 Total comprehensive income for the Period Exercise of share ಂගΌࠦϗɝ ᐼᕘ БԴᒅٰᛆ - - - - 82,348 (74,286) 8,062 (5,757) 2,305 options 5,828 - (10,025) - - 23,180 18,983 - 18,983 Employee share options ྇ࡰᒅٰᛆ benefit Issue of convertible bonds Conversion of convertible bonds ၅л ೯Б̙౬ٰ වՎ ᔷ౬̙౬ٰ වՎ - - 19,555 - - - 19,555 - 19,555 - - - 39,506 - - 39,506 - 39,506 5,000 - - (7,901) - 15,000 12,099 - 12,099 Changes in equity ಂගᛆूᜊਗ for the Period 10,828 - 9,530 31,605 82,348 (36,106) 98,205 (5,757) 92,448 At 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚ 144,821 13,943 21,282 31,605 134,108 127,919 473,678 48,055 521,733 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合權益變動報表（續） (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ For the six months ended 31 December 2019 ࿚Їɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ Attributable to owners of the Company ͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦ Fixed asset Share Non- Share revaluation option Other Exchange Retained controlling capital reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Sub-total interests Total ո֛༟ପ ᒅٰᛆ ٰ͉ ࠠПᎷ௪ Ꮇ௪ Չ˼Ꮇ௪ ̮ිᎷ௪ ڭव๐л ʃࠇ ᛆू ᐼࠇ HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ 133,243 10,562 11,988 87 110,056 535,186 801,122 63,787 864,909 Total comprehensive ಂගΌࠦϗɝ income for the Period ᐼᕘ - - - - (42,650) (46,768) (89,418) (9,513) (98,931) Exercise of share options БԴᒅٰᛆ 300 - (94) - - 769 975 - 975 300 - (94) - (42,650) (45,999) (88,443) (9,513) (97,956) 133,543 10,562 11,894 87 67,406 489,187 712,679 54,274 766,953 ڢછٰ At 1 July 2019 Changes in equity for the Period ಂගᛆूᜊਗ ׵ɚཧɓɘϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚ At 31 December 2019 ׵ɚཧɓɘϋ ɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚ 信陽毛尖集團有限公司 ɚཧɚཧϋʕಂజѓ CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 簡明綜合現金流量報表 (Unaudited) HK$'000 ɷಥʩ NET CASH (USED IN)/ GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES NET CASH GENERATED FROM/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES ຾ᐄุਕ€ה͜Ŋ ה੻ʘତږ ଋᕘ ҳ༟ݺਗה͜ʘ ତږଋᕘ ፄ༟ݺਗה੻Ŋ €ה͜ʘତږ ଋᕘ 28,563 (16,322) (11,261) 104,274 (17,553) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS EFFECT OF FOREIGN ତږʿତږഃ࠽ ධͦᄣ̋Ŋ €ಯˇଋᕘ ිଟᜊਗʘᅂᚤ 25,927 (251) EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES 829 705 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ಂڋତږʿତږ AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD ഃ࠽ධͦ 8,143 7,185 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ಂ୞ତږʿତږ AT END OF PERIOD ഃ࠽ධͦ 34,899 7,639 ANALYSIS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Bank and cash balances ତږʿତږഃ࠽ ධͦʱؓ ვБʿତږഐπ 34,899 7,639 NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION 1. ᇜႡਿ๟ʿึࠇ݁ഄ AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES These unaudited condensed consolidated Ϥഃ͊຾ᄲࣨᔊ׼ၝΥৌਕజڌ financial statements have been prepared in ʊ࣬ኽ͟࠰ಥึࠇࢪʮึ€˜࠰ಥ accordance with Hong Kong Accounting ึࠇࢪʮึ™཯бʘ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ۆୋ34໮˜ʕಂৌਕజѓ™€˜࠰ಥ ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute ึࠇ๟ۆୋ34໮™˸ʿ࠰ಥᑌΥ of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") ʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡€˜ᑌʹה™ᗇՎ as well as with the applicable disclosure ɪ̹஝ۆ€˜ɪ̹஝ۆ™ڝ፽ɤʬ requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules ʘቇ͜מᚣ஝֛ᇜႡf (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). These condensed consolidated financial ༈ഃᔊ׼ၝΥৌਕజڌʊܲዝ̦ statements have been prepared on the historical ϓ͉ਿ๟ᇜႡdܲࠠПږᕘאʮ cost basis except for certain properties and ̻࠽€νቇ͜ࠇඎٙ߰ʍيุʿ financial instruments that are measured at ږፄʈՈৰ̮f revalued amounts or fair values, as appropriate. As at 31 December 2020, the Group had ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ net current liabilities of approximately ˚d͉ණྠٙݴਗࠋවଋᕘߒ HK$203,124,000 and incurred a loss of 203,124,000 ಥʩdԨ׵ಂගପ HK$78,417,000 for the Period. These ͛ᑦฦ78,417,000ಥʩf༈ഃً conditions indicate the existence of a material رڌ׼πίࠠɽʔᆽ֛׌dא࿁ uncertainty which may cast significant doubt ͉ණྠܵᚃ຾ᐄঐɢᘌࠠϓဲf on the Group's ability to continue as a going ΪϤd͉ණྠ̙ঐೌجί͍੬ุ concern. Therefore, the Group may be unable ਕཀ೻ʕᜊତՉ༟ପʿᄵБՉࠋ to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in වf the normal course of business. 1. - The Group had several idle right-of-use assets located in Mudanjiang City, Heilongjiang Province, the PRC with a total carrying amount of approximately HK$106,478,000. These right-of-use assets are available to be disposed of, which have a total market value of approximately HK$237,439,000 with reference to the estimated market approach analysis of the right-of-use assets carried out by an independent third-party valuer, in the event the Group requires further financing. Ñ ͉ණྠኹϞᅰධЗ׵ʕ਷ ලᎲϪ޲ӫʗϪ̹ٙඝໄ Դ͜ᛆ༟ପdᐼሪࠦ࠽ߒ މ106,478,000ಥʩfν͉ ණྠცΎܓፄ༟d༈ഃԴ ͜ᛆ༟ପ̙ʚ̈ਯdίਞ Ͻ͟ዹͭୋɧ˙ٙП࠽ࢪ ࿁Դ͜ᛆ༟ପආБПࠇ̹ ఙجʱؓܝdՉᐼ̹࠽ߒ މ237,439,000ಥʩf

- The Group will apply cost cutting measures to reduce administrative expenses and cash outflows for the next twelve months. Ñ ͉ණྠਗ਼ί͊Ըɤɚࡈ˜ ʫમ՟ۂಯϓ͉ણ݄dಯ ˇБ݁൬͜ձତږݴ̈f BASIS OF PREPARATION 1. ᇜႡਿ๟ʿึࠇ݁ഄ AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES €ᚃ (Continued) In preparing the condensed consolidated ᇜႡᔊ׼ၝΥৌਕజڌࣛd͉ʮ financial statements, the directors of the ̡໨ԫʊᄲฐϽᅇ͉ණྠͦۃʿ Company have given careful consideration ཫ಻˚ܝݴਗ༟ږd˸ʿ͉ණྠ to the current and anticipated future liquidity ੽уࣛʿڗಂุਕ༺ߧޮлʿ͍ of the Group and the ability of the Group to ࠦତږݴඎٙঐɢfމ̋੶͉ණ achieve profitable and positive cash flows from ྠٙ༟͉ਿᓾʿၪܵ͊Ըุਕ೯ operations in immediate and long terms. In ࢝הცٙ̂ԑ༟ږd໨ԫʊમ՟ order to strengthen the Group's capital base ˸ɨࠇྌʿણ݄j and maintain sufficient financing necessary for future business development, the directors have taken the following plans and measures: 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION 1. ᇜႡਿ๟ʿึࠇ݁ഄ AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES €ᚃ (Continued) Based on the above plans and measures, the ਿ׵ɪࠑࠇྌʿણ݄d໨ԫΪϤ directors are therefore of the opinion that it is Ⴉމdܲܵᚃ຾ᐄਿ๟ᇜႡৌਕ appropriate to prepare the financial statements జڌྼ᙮ܦ຅fν͉ණྠ͊ঐ༺ on a going concern basis. Should the Group ߧɪࠑࠇྌձણ݄dۆ̙ঐೌج fail to achieve the abovementioned plans and ᘱᚃЪމܵᚃ຾ᐄΆุdϾ඲࿁ measures, it might not be able to continue ၝΥৌਕజڌЪ̈ሜ዆d˸ሜ዆ as a going concern, and adjustments would ͉ණྠٙ༟ପᄆ࠽ЇՉ̙ϗΫږ have to be made to the consolidated financial ᕘeމ̙ঐପ͛ٙ΂ОՉ˼ࠋව statements to adjust the value of the Group's ࠇ౤ᅡ௪dԨਗ਼ڢݴਗ༟ପʿࠋ assets to their recoverable amounts, to provide වʱйࠠอʱᗳމݴਗ༟ପʿࠋ for any further liabilities which might arise and වf༈ഃሜ዆ٙᅂᚤԨ͊ίၝΥ to reclassify non-current assets and liabilities ৌਕజڌʫˀ݈f as current assets and liabilities, respectively. The effects of these adjustments have not been reflected in the consolidated financial statements. Other than additional accounting policies ৰᏐ͜຾ࡌࠈ࠰ಥৌਕజѓ๟ۆ resulting from application of amendments to €˜࠰ಥৌਕజѓ๟ۆ™ኬߧʘՉ Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ˼ᕘ̮ึࠇ݁ഄ̮d࿚Їɚཧɚ (" HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and ཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ʘ methods of computation used in the condensed ᔊ׼ၝΥৌਕజڌה͜ึࠇ݁ഄ consolidated financial statements for the six ʿࠇၑ˙جၾ͉ණྠ࿚Їɚཧɚ months ended 31 December 2020 are the ཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚˟ϋܓʘϋܓৌ same as those presented in the Group's annual ਕజڌʫהяΐ٫޴Νf financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020. 2. APPLICATION OF 2. Ꮠ͜࠰ಥৌਕజѓ๟ AMENDMENTS TO HKFRSs ۆʘࡌࠈ͉ In the current interim period, the Group has ׵͉ʕಂಂගd͉ණྠʊ࠯ϣᏐ applied the Amendments to References ͜࠰ಥึࠇࢪʮึ཯бٙ࠰ಥৌ to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRSs ਕజѓ๟ۆ฿ׂ࣪ݖˏࠑʘࡌࠈ and the following amendments to HKFRSs ͉ʿɨΐ࠰ಥৌਕజѓ๟ۆʘࡌ issued by the HKICPA, for the first time, ࠈ͉d༈ഃ๟ۆఱᇜႡ͉ණྠʘ which are mandatorily effective for the annual ᔊ׼ၝΥৌਕజڌ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ period beginning on or after 1 July 2020 for ɖ˜ɓ˚אʘܝක֐ʘϋܓಂග the preparation of the Group's condensed ੶Փ͛ࣖj consolidated financial statements: Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ۆୋ1໮ʿ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ۆ ࠠࠅ׌ʘ່֛ ୋ8໮€ࡌࠈ͉ Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business ࠰ಥৌਕజѓ๟ۆୋ3໮€ࡌࠈ͉ ุਕʘ່֛ Amendments to HKFRS 9, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 ࠰ಥৌਕజѓ๟ۆୋ9໮e лଟਿ๟ҷࠧ ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ۆୋ39໮ʿ࠰ಥৌਕ జѓ๟ۆୋ7໮€ࡌࠈ͉ Amendments to 16 COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions ࠰ಥৌਕజѓ๟ۆୋ16໮€ࡌࠈ͉ COVID-19޴ᗫॡږᄱಯ The application of the Amendments to ৰɨ˖הࠑ٫̮d׵ಂගʫᏐ͜ References to the Conceptual Framework in ࠰ಥৌਕజѓ๟ۆ฿ׂ࣪ݖˏࠑ HKFRSs and the amendments to HKFRSs ʘࡌࠈ͉ʿ࠰ಥৌਕజѓ๟ۆʘ in the current period has had no material ࡌࠈ͉฿ೌ࿁͉ණྠ຅ۃʿཀֻ impact on the Group's financial positions and ಂගʘৌਕًرʿڌତʿŊא༈ performance for the current and prior periods ഃᔊ׼ၝΥৌਕజڌה༱ʘמᚣ and/or on the disclosures set out in these ԫධிϓࠠɽᅂᚤf condensed consolidated financial statements. 3. FAIR VALUE 3. ʮ̻࠽ࠇඎ MEASUREMENTS The carrying amounts of the Group's financial ᔊ׼ၝΥৌਕًرజڌהΐ͉ͪ assets and financial liabilities as reflected in the ණྠږፄ༟ପʿږፄࠋවʘሪࠦ condensed consolidated statement of financial ࠽ၾՉ΢Іʘʮ̻࠽޴߰f position approximate their respective fair values. Fair value is the price that would be received to ʮ̻࠽̹݊ఙਞၾ٫ίࠇඎ˚ආ sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an БʘϞॣҏʹ׸ʕ̈ਯɓධ༟ପ orderly transaction between market participants הϗ՟אᔷᜫɓධࠋවה˕˹ʘ at the measurement date. The following ᄆࣸf˸ɨמᚣʘʮ̻࠽ࠇඎԴ disclosures of fair value measurements use a ͜ʮ̻࠽ഃॴዚՓdϞᗫዚՓਗ਼ fair value hierarchy that categorises into three ͜˸ࠇඎʮ̻࠽ʘП࠽Ҧஔʘ፩ levels of inputs for valuation techniques used to ɝᅰኽʱމɧॴd༉ઋνɨj measure fair value: Level 1 inputs: quoted prices (unadjusted) in ୋ 1ॴ፩ɝᅰኽj͉ණྠ̙ίࠇ active markets for identical assets or liabilities ඎ˚՟੻ʘ޴Ν༟ପאࠋවίݺ that the Group can access at the measurement ᚔ̹ఙʘజᄆ€͊຾ሜ዆f date. Level 2 inputs: inputs other than quoted prices ୋ2ॴ፩ɝᅰኽjৰୋ1ॴజᄆ˸ included within Level 1 that are observable for ̮dਿ׵̙ٜટאගટᝈ࿀՟੻ the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. ʘ༟ପאࠋව፩ɝᅰኽf Level 3 inputs: unobservable inputs for the asset ୋ 3ॴ፩ɝᅰኽj༟ପאࠋවʘ or liability. ೌجᝈ࿀፩ɝᅰኽf The Group's policy is to recognise transfers ͉ණྠʘ݁ഄ݊׵ᔷᅡԫ΁אኬ into and transfers out of any of the three ߧᔷᅡʘઋر̈ତᜊਗʘ˚dᆽ levels as of the date of the event or change in Ⴉᔷɝʿᔷ̈ɧࡈॴй΂Оʘɓf circumstances that caused the transfer. The recurring fair value measurement of the ׵ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚ʿɚཧ financial assets at fair value through profit or ɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dܲʮ̻ loss was using Level 1 as at 30 June 2020 and ࠽ࠇɝฦूʘږፄ༟ପʘ຾੬׌ 31 December 2020. ʮ̻࠽ࠇඎѩԴ͜ୋ1ॴf 4. REVENUE 4. ϗू Revenue represents the net invoiced value ϗूܸ׵ಂගʫ຾ϔৰৗ஬ᅡ௪ of goods sold and services provided, after ʿਠุұϔdԨ࿁ቖණྠʫʮ̡ allowances for returns and trade discounts, and ගʘהϞࠠɽʹ׸ܝה੻ʘቖਯ after eliminations of all significant intra-group ஬ۜʿ౤Զ؂ਕ೯ୃଋ࠽f transactions during the Period. 2020 2019 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ HK$'000 HK$'000 ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ Continuing operations: ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕj Heat supplying services ᆠঐԶᏐ؂ਕ 132,723 135,843 Electricity supplying services ཥɢԶᏐ؂ਕ 7,167 4,809 Sales of calcium carbide ቖਯ၁ʷඑ - - Sales of lime powder ቖਯͩϲ४ 14,189 8,471 Facilities of construction ண݄ܔண؂ਕ services - 524 Sales of wine ቖਯৢᗳ 68,971 - 223,050 149,647 5. SEGMENT INFORMATION 5. ʱ௅༟ࣘ The Group's reportable segments are strategic ͉ණྠ΢̙జѓʱ௅މ౤ԶʔΝ business units that offer different products. ପۜʘഄଫ׌ุਕఊЗdਿ׵΢ They are managed separately because each ධุਕהცҦஔʿ̹ఙપᄿഄଫ business requires different technology and ʔΝϾዹͭ၍ଣf͉ණྠϞ˸ɨ marketing strategies. The Group has six ʬࡈ̙జѓʱ௅j reportable segments as follows: Heat and power - generation and supply of ᆠঐʿཥɢÑ͛ପʿԶᏐᆠঐʿ heat and power; ཥɢi Calcium carbide - manufacture and sale of ၁ʷඑÑႡிʿቖਯ၁ʷඑʿͩ calcium carbide and lime powder; ϲ४i Construction services - construction and ܔி؂ਕÑܔணʿ္࿀ʮ͜ண݄ monitor of public facilities construction; ܔணi Polyvinyl-chloride - manufacture and sale of ၳಣɔଖÑႡிʿቖਯၳಣɔଖi polyvinyl-chloride; Vinyl acetate - manufacture and sale of vinyl ቒაɔଖÑႡிʿቖਯቒაɔ acetate; and ଖiʿ Beverage - sales of wine. භࣘÑቖਯৢᗳf The accounting policies of the operating ΢຾ᐄʱ௅ʘึࠇ݁ഄၾ͉ණྠ segments are the same as those described in ɚཧɚཧϋϋܓৌਕజڌהࠑ٫ the Group's 2020 annual financial statements. ޴Νfʱ௅๐лאᑦฦԨೌࠇɝ Segment profits or losses do not include fair ܲʮ̻࠽ࠇɝฦूʘږፄ༟ପʮ value gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair ̻࠽ϗूŊ€ᑦฦeᏐЦɓගΥ value through profit or loss, share of results of ᐄΆุʘุᐶʿʮ̡Б݁ක˕f a joint venture and corporate administrative ʱ௅༟ପe׵ɓගΥᐄΆุʘҳ expenses. Segment assets do not include ༟ԨೌࠇɝვБʿତږഐπeܲ bank and cash balances, financial assets at ʮ̻࠽ࠇɝฦूʘږፄ༟ପ˸ʿ fair value through profit or loss, investment in ʮ̡༟ପfʱ௅ࠋවԨೌࠇɝვ a joint venture and corporate assets. Segment Б൲ಛeᏐ˹වՎe̙౬ٰව liabilities do not include bank loans, bonds ՎeᏐ˹වՎлࢹeՉ˼൲ಛ˸ payable, convertible bonds, bond interest ʿՉ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධʿɓছБ݁͜௄ payable, other loans and other payables and ʘᏐࠇಛධf accruals for general administrative use. The Group accounts for intersegment sales ͉ණྠܲΣୋɧ˙Ъ̈ʘቖਯא and transfers as if the sales or transfers were to ᔷᜫ€уତБ̹ᄆࠇၑʱ௅ගቖ third parties, i.e. at current market prices. ਯʿᔷᜫf 5. Six months ended 31 December 2020 ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜ Revenue from external customers Segment profit/(loss) ̮ޢ܄˒ϗू ʱ௅๐лŊ€ᑦฦ As at 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ Segment assets Segment liabilities ʱ௅༟ପ ʱ௅ࠋව (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ Heat and power ᆠঐʿ ཥɢ Calcium carbide Construction services Polyvinyl-chlorideVinyl acetate UnallocatedTotal ၁ʷඑ ܔண؂ਕ ၳಣɔଖ ቒაɔଖ ͊ʱৣ ᐼࠇ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ Six months ended 31 December 2019 ࿚Їɚཧɓɘϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜ Revenue from external customers Segment profit/(loss) As at 30 June 2020 Segment assets Segment liabilities ̮ޢ܄˒ϗू ʱ௅๐лŊ€ᑦฦ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ ʱ௅༟ପ ʱ௅ࠋව 140,652 51,839 8,471 (24,678) 524 (687) - (6,237) - (5,996) - 149,647 (65,689) (51,448) 632,528 186,658 1,094,580 210,235 78,967 2,122 53,699 14,343 37,382 20,967 99,668 1,996,824 1,133,214 1,567,539 SEGMENT INFORMATION 5. ʱ௅༟ࣘ€ᚃ (Continued) Information about reportable segment profit or Ϟᗫ̙జѓʱ௅ʘ๐лאᑦฦe loss, assets and liabilities: ༟ପʿࠋවʘ༟ࣘj (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ 6. OTHER INCOME 6. Չ˼ϗɝ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ Bank interest income Other interest income Construction income of installation of pipe Property management service income Sundry income ვБлࢹϗɝ Չ˼лࢹϗɝ τༀ၍༸ʘܔண ϗɝ يุ၍ଣ؂ਕϗɝ ᕏධϗɝ 1 92 71 1,168 2,397 1,017 144 1,814 1,073 412 3,686 4,503 7. INCOME TAX 7. ה੻೼ Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜ Current tax уಂ೼ධ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ - No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax has ͟׵͉ණྠ׵ಂගԨೌί࠰ಥପ been made as the Group did not generate any ͛΂ОᏐሙ೼๐лdΪϤԨೌఱ assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during ࠰ಥл੻೼ࠇ౤ᅡ௪€ɚཧɓɘ the Period (2019: Nil). ϋjೌf Tax charge on profits assessable elsewhere has Չ˼ήਜᏐሙ೼๐лʘ೼ධ˕̈ been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing ɗܲ๫͉ණྠ຾ᐄุਕהί਷࢕ in the countries in which the Group operates, ຅ۃ೼ଟd࣬ኽ༈ഃ਷࢕ତϞج based on existing legislation, interpretation and Էe༕ᙑʿ࿕Էࠇၑf practices in respect thereof. No provision for PRC enterprise income tax has ͟׵͉ණྠ׵ಂගʫʊഐᔷ̂ԑ been made as the Group has sufficient tax loss ೼ਕᑦฦ˸תቖהପ͛ٙ๐лd brought forward to offset the profit generated ݂Ԩೌఱʕ਷Άุה੻೼ࠇ౤ᅡ during the Period (2019: Nil). ௪€ɚཧɓɘϋjೌf 8. LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 8. ಂගᑦฦ The Group's loss for the Period is stated after charging the following: ͉ණྠ׵ಂගʘᑦฦʊϔৰɨΐ ΢ධΐሪj (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ Depreciation of fixed assets Depreciation of right-of-use assets ո֛༟ପұᔚ Դ͜ᛆ༟ପұᔚ 44,891 - Allowance for receivables - trade receivables - other receivables Factory overhead incurred during suspension of production Ꮠϗಛධᅡ௪ ÑᏐϗ൱׸ሪධ - 4,289 ÑՉ˼Ꮠϗಛධ - 3,036 ৾ପಂගପ͛ʘ ʈᅀ˚੬ක˕ 27,041 23,795 Staff costs (excluding Directors' emoluments): Wages, salaries and benefits in kind Employee share option ࡰʈϓ͉€ʔܼ̍ ໨ԫཇږj ʈ༟eᑚږʿ ྼيлू ࡰʈᒅٰᛆ၅л 16,702 17,177 benefits Retirement benefits scheme ৗ;၅лࠇྌ contributions Directors' emoluments Զಛ ໨ԫཇږ - 3,951 671 9. LOSS PER SHARE 9. ӊٰᑦฦ (a) Basic loss per share (a) ӊٰਿ͉ᑦฦ

Calculation of basic loss per share ͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦӊٰ

attributable to the owners of the ਿ͉ᑦฦɗ࣬ኽ͉ʮ̡

Company is based on the loss for ኹϞɛᏐЦಂගᑦฦߒ

the Period attributable to the owners 74,286,000ಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘ

of the Company of approximately ϋj46,768,000ಥʩʿಂ

HK$74,286,000 (2019: HK$46,768,000) ගʊ೯Б౷ஷٰ̋ᛆ̻ѩ

and the weighted average number of ᅰ 1,377,576,936 ٰ€ɚཧ

ordinary shares of 1,377,576,936 (2019: ɓɘϋj1,332,968,303ٰ

1,332,968,303) in issue during the ࠇၑf

Period.

(b) Diluted loss per share (b) ӊٰᛅᑛᑦฦ

For the Period and the six months ended 31 December 2019, the diluted loss per share was the same as the basic loss per share as the computation of the diluted loss does not assume the exercise of the Company's share options because assumption of exercise of the share options would result in a decrease in loss per share. ͟׵ࠇၑᛅᑛᑦฦࣛԨೌ ৿ணБԴ͉ʮ̡ʘᒅٰᛆ €ࡡΪ݊৿ணБԴᒅٰᛆึ ኬߧӊٰᑦฦಯˇd݂ಂ ගʿ࿚Їɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ӊٰ ᛅᑛᑦฦၾӊٰਿ͉ᑦฦ ޴Νf 10. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 10. ༟͉ක˕ During the Period, the additions to fixed assets ׵ಂගʫd૴ໄո֛༟ପ€̍ including the construction in progress in the ܼʕ਷ίܔʈ೻ʘږᕘߒމ PRC were approximately HK$2,322,000 (2019: 2,322,000 ಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋj HK$3,849,000). 3,849,000ಥʩf 11. TRADE RECEIVABLES 11. Ꮠϗ൱׸ሪධ The Group's trading terms with customers are ͉ණྠ˴ࠅܲڦ൲ಂၾ܄˒ආБ mainly on credit. The credit terms generally ʹ׸fڦ൲ಂɓছʧ˷60Ї180 range from 60 to 180 days (30 June 2020: 60 ˚€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j60 to 180 days). The Group seeks to maintain Ї180˚f͉ණྠߧɢၪܵᘌࣸ strict control over its outstanding receivables. છՓՉ͊ᎵᒔᏐϗሪධfགྷಂሪ Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by the ධ͟၍ଣᄴ֛ಂᏨীf management. The ageing analysis of trade receivables, based ˸ɨމᏐϗ൱׸ሪධ€຾ϔৰᅡ on the invoice date, and net of allowance, is as ௪ܲ೯ୃ˚ಂʘሪᙧʱؓj follows: (Unaudited) (Audited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ HK$'000 HK$'000 ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ Within 30 days 30˚ʫ 35,953 396 31 to 60 days 31Ї60˚ 30,913 194 61 to 90 days 61Ї90˚ 11,022 556 91 to 120 days 91Ї120˚ 150 793 121 to 150 days 121Ї150˚ 2 619 151 to 180 days 151Ї180˚ 9 553 181 to 365 days 181Ї365˚ 2,349 17,834 366 to 720 days 366Ї720˚ 7,923 6,355 88,321 27,300 12. SHARE CAPITAL 12. ٰ͉ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ 30 June 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ Authorised 5,000,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each ج֛ Issued and fully paid 1,448,207,319 (30 June 2020: 1,339,927,319) ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each 5,000,000,000ٰ ӊٰࠦ࠽0.10 ಥʩʘ౷ஷٰ ʊ೯Бʿᖮԑ 1,448,207,319ٰ €ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚j 1,339,927,319 ٰӊٰࠦ࠽ 0.10ಥʩʘ ౷ஷٰ 500,000 500,000 144,821 133,993 issued ʊ೯Б ౷ஷٰᅰͦ '000 ɷٰ Par value ࠦ࠽ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ At 1 July 2019 ׵ɚཧɓɘϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚ 1,332,427 133,243 Issue of shares on exercise of share options (note a) ΪБԴᒅٰᛆϾ At 30 June 2020 and 1 July 2020 ೯Бٰ΅€ڝൗa ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ʿ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚ 7,500 750 1,339,927 133,993 Issue of shares on exercise of ΪБԴᒅٰᛆϾ share options (note b) Issue of shares on exercise of share options (note c) ೯Бٰ΅€ڝൗb ΪБԴᒅٰᛆϾ 10,780 1,078 ೯Бٰ΅€ڝൗc 47,500 4,750 Issue of shares on conversion Ϊᔷ౬̙౬ٰවՎ of convertible bonds (note d) At 31 December 2020 Ͼ೯Бٰ΅ €ڝൗd ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ 50,000 5,000 1,448,207 144,821 12. SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) 12. ٰ͉€ᚃ A summary of the movements in the issued ͉ʮ̡ʘʊ೯Бٰ͉׵ಂගʘᜊ share capital of the Company during the Period ਗઋر฿ࠑνɨj is as follows: Number of ordinary shares 12. SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) 12. ٰ͉€ᚃ Note (a): On 28 November 2019, 10 March 2020 and ڝൗ(a)j׵ɚཧɓɘϋɤɓ˜ɚɤɞ 24 April 2020, the subscription rights attaching ˚eɚཧɚཧϋɧ˜ɤ˚ʿ to 7,500,000 share options issued pursuant ɚཧɚཧϋ̬˜ɚɤ̬˚d to the share option scheme of the Company ࣬ኽ͉ʮ̡ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ೯Б were exercised at the subscription price of ʘ7,500,000΅ᒅٰᛆڝ੭ʘ HK$0.325 per share, resulting in the issuance Ⴉᒅᛆܲӊٰٰ΅0.325ಥʩ of 7,500,000 shares of HK$0.1 each for a total ʘႩᒅᄆᐏБԴd˸ߧ೯Б cash consideration of approximately HK$2.4 7,500,000 ٰӊٰ 0.1 ಥʩʘ million which was used for general working ٰ΅dᐼତږ˾ᄆߒ2.4ϵຬ capital. ಥʩʊ͜Ъɓছᐄ༶༟ږf Note (b): On 13 July 2020, the subscription rights ڝൗ(b)j׵ɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜ɤɧ˚d attaching to 10,780,000 share options issued ࣬ኽ͉ʮ̡ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ೯Б pursuant to the share option scheme of the ʘ 10,780,000 ΅ᒅٰᛆڝ੭ Company were exercised at the subscription ʘႩᒅᛆܲӊٰٰ΅0.345ಥ price of HK$0.345 per share, resulting in the ʩʘႩᒅᄆᐏБԴd˸ߧ೯ issuance of 10,780,000 shares of HK$0.1 each Б10,780,000ٰӊٰ0.1ಥʩ for a total cash consideration of approximately ʘٰ΅dᐼତږ˾ᄆߒ3.7ϵ HK$3.7 million which was used for general ຬಥʩʊ͜Ъɓছᐄ༶༟ږf working capital. Note (c): On 4 August 2020, 25 August 2020, 4 ڝൗ(c)j׵ɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜̬˚eɚ September 2020, 15 October 2020 and ཧɚཧϋɞ˜ɚɤʞ˚e 9 November 2020, the subscription rights ɚཧɚཧϋɘ˜̬˚eɚཧ attaching to 47,500,000 share options issued ɚཧϋɤ˜ɤʞ˚ʿɚཧ pursuant to the share option scheme of the ɚཧϋɤɓ˜ɘ˚d࣬ኽ Company were exercised at the subscription ͉ʮ̡ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ೯Бʘ price of HK$0.325 per share, resulting in the 47,500,000 ΅ᒅٰᛆڝ੭ʘ issuance of 47,500,000 shares of HK$0.1 each Ⴉᒅᛆܲӊٰٰ΅0.325ಥʩ for a total cash consideration of approximately ʘႩᒅᄆᐏБԴd˸ߧ೯Б HK$15.4 million which was used for general 47,500,000ٰӊٰ0.1ಥʩʘ working capital. ٰ΅dᐼତږ˾ᄆߒ15.4ϵ ຬಥʩʊ͜Ъɓছᐄ༶༟ږf Note (d): On 23 December 2020, 50,000,000 shares ڝൗ(d)j׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɚɤɧ were issued upon conversion of convertible ˚d50,000,000 ٰٰ΅຾ᔷ bonds. ౬̙౬ٰවՎܝ೯Бf 13. BONDS PAYABLE 13. Ꮠ˹වՎ The movement of the bonds payable is as follows: Ꮠ˹වՎʘᜊਗνɨj 30 June 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ Carrying amount at the beginning of period/year Repayment of bonds Interest charge for the period/year Interest paid for the period/year ׵ಂڋŊϋڋʘ ሪࠦ࠽ ᎵᒔවՎ ಂʫŊϋʫ лࢹක˕ ಂʫŊϋʫʘ ʊ˹лࢹ 906,361 (11,250) 98,606 (5,449)Carrying amount at the end of period/year ׵ಂ୞Ŋϋ୞ʘ ሪࠦ࠽ 988,268 13. BONDS PAYABLE (Continued) 13. Ꮠ˹වՎ€ᚃ The bonds were repayable as follows:Within one year In the second to fifth years inclusive After five years ɓϋʫ ୋɚϋЇୋʞϋ €ܼ̍࠯҈Շϋ ʞϋܝ වՎ˸ɨΐ˙όᎵᒔj (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ 30 June 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ 12,641 1,192,277 245,550 1,450,468 The bonds payable are unsecured and interest Ꮠ˹වՎމೌתץʿܲୃࢹଟ3 bearing at coupon rates of 3% to 12% (30 June ᩶Ї 12 ᩶ࠇࢹ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ 2020: 3% to 12%). ɧɤ˚j3᩶Ї12᩶f The bonds payable are measured at amortised Ꮠ˹වՎ˸ྼყлଟجܲᛅቖϓ cost, using the effective interest method, and ͉ࠇඎd຾ࠇʿ೯БවՎٜટᏐ the effective rates are ranging from 2.2% to Цʘʹ׸൬͜ܝdྼყϋлଟʧ 18.92% per annum (30 June 2020: 2.2% to ˷ 2.2 ᩶Ї 18.92 ᩶€ɚཧɚཧϋ 18.92% per annum) after taking into account ʬ˜ɧɤ˚jϋлଟʧ˷2.2᩶Ї the transaction costs directly attributable to the 18.92᩶f issuance of the bonds. 30 June 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ Term loans subject to a repayment on demand clause Within one year In the second year In the third to fifth years inclusive After five years ඲፭ςළᖮૢಛʘ ֛ಂ൲ಛ ɓϋʫ ୋɚϋ ୋɧЇୋʞϋ €ܼ̍࠯҈Շϋ ʞϋܝ 7,115 15,805 35,158 32,722 2,725 2,725 8,526 8,526 6,200 7,526 59,724 67,304 Less: Amount due for settlement within 12 months (shown under current liabilities) ಯjɤɚࡈ˜ʫ ՑಂᎵᒔʘ ಛධ€ΐЪ ݴਗࠋව (48,527) 18,777 14. BANK LOANS 14. ვБ൲ಛ The Group's bank loans are repayable as ͉ණྠʘვБ൲ಛ඲׵ɨΐಂග follows: Ꮅᒔj 14. BANK LOANS (Continued) 14. ვБ൲ಛ€ᚃ The carrying amounts of the Group's bank ͉ණྠვБ൲ಛʘሪࠦ࠽ɗ˸ɨ loans are denominated in the following ΐ஬࿆ࠇ࠽j currencies: Hong Kong dollars Renminbi ಥʩ ɛ͏࿆ 20,120 21,446 (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ 30 June 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ HK$'000 ɷಥʩ 39,604 45,858 59,724 67,304 15. TRADE PAYABLES 15. Ꮠ˹൱׸ሪධ The Group normally obtains credit terms ͉ණྠɓছᐏՉԶᏐਠഗʚ30Ї ranging from 30 to 120 days (30 June 2020: 30 120˚€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j to 120 days) from its suppliers. 30Ї120˚ʘڦ൲ಂf The ageing analysis of trade payables, based ˸ɨމᏐ˹൱׸ሪධܲટϗ஬ۜ on the date of receipt of goods, is as follows: ˚ಂяΐʘሪᙧʱؓj (Unaudited) (Audited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ HK$'000 HK$'000 ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ Within 30 days 30˚ʫ 44,111 7,317 31 to 60 days 31Ї60˚ 10,090 5,640 61 to 90 days 61Ї90˚ 9,227 1,395 91 to 120 days 91Ї120˚ 3,331 304 121 to 365 days 121Ї365˚ 7,118 17,165 Over 365 days ൴ཀ365˚ 22,168 23,572 96,045 55,393 16. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES 16. א್ࠋව On 19 November 2012, China Electricity ׵ɚཧɓɚϋɤɓ˜ɤɘ˚dʕ Construction Consultant Group Dongbei ਷ཥɢʈ೻ᚥਪණྠ؇̏ཥɢண Electricity Design College* (the "Plaintiff") ࠇ৫€˜ࡡѓ™Σʕ਷ලᎲϪ޲৷ filed a writ (the "Writ") with the high court ഃج৫€˜ලᎲϪ৷ഃج৫™౤̈ of Heilongjiang Province in the PRC (the ০࿁͉ʮ̡ගટΌ༟ڝ᙮ʮ̡ӫ "Heilongjiang High Court") against Mudanjiang ʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥϞࠢʮ̡€˜ӫʗϪ Better-Day Power Limited ("Mudanjiang BD Գ˚ᆠཥ™ʘ˿ً€˜˿ً™f Power"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mudanjiang BD Power had contracted the ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥਗ਼З׵ӫʗϪԳ Plaintiff to construct certain coal-powered ˚ᆠཥᐄุήᓃʘ߰ʍ๩ލ೯ཥ electricity generating facilities at the business ண݄ܔணʈ೻̮кʚࡡѓ€˜Υ address of Mudanjiang BD Power (the Ν™f͟׵ܸ၈ܔணʈ೻ආܓ׮ "Contract"). Owing to the alleged delay in the ַdࡡѓ͡॰(i) ˕˹ΥΝږᕘމ progress of construction, the Plaintiff claimed (i) ᅰߒɛ͏࿆42,700,000ʩʿՉл the payment of the contract sum in the amount ࢹi(ii)બ̈ఱΥΝධɨ˴᜗ܔண of approximately RMB42,700,000 and the ධͦІӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥϗ՟ಛධ interest thereon; (ii) the grant of the first priority ʘ࠯΋Ꮄ΋ᛆi(iii)Ϊᑊ၈୞˟Υ right to receive payment from Mudanjiang BD ΝሦᎵމᅰߒɛ͏࿆13,300,000 Power in respect of the subject construction ʩiʿ(iv)ൡதପ͛ʘجܛ൬͜f project under the Contract; (iii) damages in ͉ʮ̡Іɚཧɓɚϋɤɚ˜ৎɓ the sum of approximately RMB13,300,000 for ٜఱϞᗫΥΝ˹ಛنᙄʘ˿ًర alleged termination of the Contract; and (iv) the ӋجܛจԈf࣬ኽӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠ legal fees arising from the action. The Company ཥ၍ଣᄴѓٝdܔணʈ೻ආܓᇠ has been seeking legal advice in respect of ࿔ɗ͟׵̙Զධͦ೯࢝ਗ͜ʘৌ the Writ on the dispute in the payment for the ਕ༟๕ІɚཧཧɘϋৎΪʔлᐄ Contract since December 2012. According to ਠᐑྤϾᐵಯf the management of Mudanjiang BD Power, the construction work had been slowed down because the financial resources available for the project development were tied up by unfavourable business operations since 2009. * For identification purposes only 16. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES 16. א್ࠋව€ᚃ (Continued) On 25 October 2018, the Heilongjiang High ׵ɚཧɓɞϋɤ˜ɚɤʞ˚dල Court had adjudged that Mudanjiang BD ᎲϪ৷ഃج৫ʊк˿ӫʗϪԳ Power was liable to compensate the Plaintiff for ˚ᆠཥ඲ΣࡡѓሦᎵߒɛ͏࿆ approximately RMB36,700,000 with interest. 36,700,000 ʩஹΝлࢹf׵ಂ Upon the end of the Period, Mudanjiang BD ͋ܝdӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥၾࡡѓආ Power was negotiating with the Plaintiff to Бᆻਠd˸ᘱᚃܔண๩ލ೯ཥண continue the construction of the coal-powered ݄fΥΝɓ຾ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥၾ electricity generating facilities. Once the ࡡѓᕐ˙ΝจɨࠠอੂБd௅ʱ performance of the Contract is resumed under ຾ҭࡘሦᎵ̙ᎇуіॶ׵ܔጘϓ the mutual agreement between Mudanjiang BD ͉ʕf Power and the Plaintiff, part of the damages granted may be absorbed in the cost of construction. The management has made sufficient provision ၍ଣᄴʊఱجܛൡதࠇ౤̂ԑᅡ for the legal action and believes that a favorable ௪dԨ޴ڦ̙ၾࡡѓ༺ϓϞлഐ settlement could be reached with the Plaintiff. ˹ૢಛf 17. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS 17. ༟͉וዄ The Group's capital commitments at the end of ׵ಂගഐၑ˚d͉ණྠʘ༟͉ו the Period are as follows: ዄνɨj (Unaudited) (Audited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ HK$'000 HK$'000 ɷಥʩ ɷಥʩ Contracted, but not provided ʊࠈߒШ͊ᅡ௪j for: Buildings and construction in ᅽρʿίܔʈ೻ progress 38,433 35,553 18. EVENTS AFTER THE 18. జѓಂܝԫධ REPORTING PERIOD On 2 February 2021, Mudanjiang Longjin Wine ׵ɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ɚ˚dӫʗϪ Co., Ltd.*, being an indirect wholly-owned ᎲࣜৢุϞࠢʮ̡€͉ʮ̡ගટΌ subsidiary of the Company, and the vendors ༟ڝ᙮ʮ̡ၾር˙ఱϗᒅ̏ԯᘴ entered into a sales and purchase agreement ഺᎲฆৢุϞࠢʮ̡ʘΌ௅ٰᛆ for the acquisition of the entire equity interest ࠈͭ൯ር՘ᙄd˾ᄆމ80ϵຬಥ in Beijing Yaolai Longwei Wine Co., Ltd* for a ʩdਗ਼˸5ϵຬಥʩତږʿ೯Б consideration of HK$80 million, which shall be ͉ږᐼᕘ75ϵຬಥʩٙוгୃኽ satisfied by HK$5 million payable in cash and ˕˹f the issue of a promissory note in an aggregate principal amount of HK$75 million. * For identification purposes only MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 管理層討論及分析 INTERIM DIVIDEND ʕಂٰࢹ The Directors have resolved that no interim dividend ໨ԫʊᙄӔʔึఱಂග܁ݼ΂Оʕಂٰ will be declared in respect of the Period (2019: Nil). ࢹ€ɚཧɓɘϋjೌf MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ၍ଣᄴীሞʿʱؓ AND ANALYSIS Business Review ุਕΫᚥ Following the outbreak of COVID-19 since January І COVID-19 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɓ˜ৎᖑ೯ 2020, the economy of the People's Republic of China ܝdʕശɛ͏΍ձ਷€˜ʕ਷™຾᏶աՑ (the "PRC") had been negatively impacted. Despite ʔлᅂᚤfኋ၍຾᏶׵ಂගʫҷഛdઓ improvements in the economy during the Period, the ͉ණྠʥաՑᅂᚤʿΪϤ፽੻ᑦฦߒ76 Group suffered from this and as a result, recorded a ϵຬಥʩf๩޴ᗫʷʈପۜ௅ٙପঐ׵ loss of approximately HK$76 million. The production ಂගʫʥ͊ᐏΌᅰਗ͜dԨםߧඝໄᐄ capacity of the coal-related chemical production ༶ϓ͉f division during the Period had still not yet been fully utilised, which incurred idle operating costs. For the Period, revenue of the Group amounted ׵ಂගʫd͉ණྠϗूߒމ223ϵຬಥ to approximately HK$223 million, representing an ʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋49%f increase of 49% when compared with that of the last corresponding period. Loss attributable to the owners of the Company for ׵ಂගʫd͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦᑦฦߒމ the Period amounted to approximately HK$74 million, 74ϵຬಥʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋59%f representing an increase of 59% when compared with that of the last corresponding period. During the Period, the increase in the Group's revenue ׵ಂගʫd͉ණྠϗूᄣ̋ɗ˴ࠅᓥΪ was mainly attributable to the new source of revenue ׵භุࣘਕٙอϗूԸ๕f from the beverage business. The Group's selling and distribution costs for the ͉ණྠ׵ಂගʘቖਯʿʱቖϓ͉ߒމ18 Period was approximately HK$18 million, representing ϵຬಥʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋ߒ65%fቖ an increase of approximately 65% when compared ਯʿʱቖϓ͉ᄣ̋ɗ͟׵ಂගʘᆠঐԶ with that of the last corresponding period. The Ꮠਜਹᓒɽהߧf increase in selling and distribution costs resulted from the expansion of heat supplying area during the Period. The Group's administrative expenses for the Period ͉ණྠ׵ಂගʘБ݁ක˕ߒމ47ϵຬಥ was approximately HK$47 million, representing an ʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋ߒ21%fБ݁ක˕ increase of approximately 21% when compared with ᄣ̋ɗ˴ࠅ͟׵ᒅٰᛆක˕הߧf that of the last corresponding period. The increase in administrative expenses was mainly due to share option expenses. The Group's other operating expenses for the Period ͉ණྠ׵ಂගʘՉ˼ᐄ༶ක˕ߒމ27ϵ was approximately HK$27 million, representing an ຬಥʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋ߒ14%fՉ˼ increase of approximately 14% when compared with ᐄ༶ක˕ᄣ̋˴ࠅ͟׵ಂගʫලئᎲϪ that of the last corresponding period. The increase ʷʈϞࠢʮ̡€˜ලئᎲϪʷʈ™ٙᅀג in other operating expenses was mainly due to the ʿண௪৾ʈהߧf suspension of plant and equipment of Heihe Longjiang Chemical Limited ("HLCCL") during the Period. Heat and power division ᆠঐʿཥɢ௅ During the Period, the heat and power division ׵ಂගʫdᆠঐʿཥɢ௅፽੻̮ޢ܄ recorded a revenue of approximately HK$140 million ˒ϗूߒ 140 ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋj from external customers (2019: HK$141 million), in 141ϵຬಥʩd຅ʕಂගʫԶᏐᆠঐʘ which income from supplying heat for the Period ϗɝߒމ133ϵຬಥʩd༰̘ϋΝಂಯ was approximately HK$133 million, representing ˇߒ2%f༈ಯˇɗ͟׵ɛ͏࿆൰࠽ה a decrease of approximately 2% compared with ߧfʱ௅๐лߒމ43ϵຬಥʩd༰̘ϋ that of the last corresponding period. The decrease Νಂಯˇߒ17%fʱ௅๐лಯˇɗ˴ࠅ was due to the devaluation of RMB. Segment profit ͟׵ڭቮϓ͉ᄣ̋הߧf of approximately HK$43 million was achieved, representing a decrease of approximately 17% compared with that of the last corresponding period. The decrease in segment profit was mainly due to the increase in maintenance cost. Apart from the expansion of the residential heat ৰᓒɽИσᆠঐԶᏐਜਹ̮d͉ණྠ၍ supplying area, the management of the Group had ଣᄴ͵ʊ੗ʲ္࿀ุਕd˸ࠥЭ๩ލʿ also closely monitored the operation to reduce coal ঐ๕ऊঃʿᒒеई൬༟๕d੽Ͼᄣ̋Ը and energy consumption and avoid wastage so as to Іᆠঐʿཥɢ͛ପண݄ʘ๐лf increase the profit from our heat and power generating facilities. Coal-related chemical production division ๩޴ᗫʷʈପۜ௅ The coal-related chemical production division included ๩޴ᗫʷʈପۜ௅ܼ̍၁ʷඑʱ௅€˜၁ the calcium carbide segment (the "CC segment"), the ʷඑʱ௅™eၳಣɔଖʱ௅€˜ၳಣɔ polyvinyl-chloride segment (the "PVC segment") and ଖʱ௅™ʿቒაɔଖʱ௅€˜ቒაɔଖʱ the vinyl acetate segment (the "VA segment"). ௅™f During the Period, the CC segment recorded a ׵ಂගʫd၁ʷඑʱ௅፽੻ԸІ̮ޢ܄ revenue of approximately HK$14 million (2019: ˒ϗूߒ14ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjߒ approximately HK$8 million) from external customers, 8ϵຬಥʩd༰̘ϋΝಂᄣ̋ߒ68%f representing an increase of approximately 68% ׵͉ϋܓdኋ၍͛ପ၁ʷඑٙ͛ପᇞᅲ compared with that of the last corresponding period. ৾dઓʥ፽੻ϗूdΪ͛ପͩϲ४€၁ Despite the suspension of the production line for ʷඑٙ̒ϓۜٙ͛ପᇞၪܵ༶ЪfϤ the production of calcium carbide, revenue was ̮dၳಣɔଖʱ௅ʿቒაɔଖʱ௅׵ಂ generated as the production line for the production of ගʫʱйԨೌ፽੻ϗू€ɚཧɓɘϋj line provider, a semi-final product of calcium carbide, ʱйމೌʿೌfɪࠑϤุਕʱ௅ٙৌ remained in operation during the Period. Further, ਕڌତɗᓥΪ׵ COVID-19 ٙᖑ೯d༉ no revenue was recorded for the PVC segment ઋ༱׵͉జѓ˜࢝ૐÑ๩޴ᗫʷʈପۜ and the VA segment during the Period, respectively ௅™ɓືf (2019: Nil and nil, respectively). The above financial performances of this business division were a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, as explained in the section headed "Coal-related chemical production division" under "Prospect" of this report. Construction services division ܔி؂ਕ௅ During the Period, the construction services division ׵ಂගʫdܔி؂ਕ௅Ԩೌ፽੻ϗू recorded no revenue (2019: HK$1 million) and €ɚཧɓɘϋj1ϵຬಥʩϾ፽੻ʱ௅ a segment loss of HK$0.1 million (2019: HK$1 ᑦฦ0.1ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋj1ϵຬ million), respectively. This was due to (i) the seasonal ಥʩfϤɗ͟׵(i)ʕ਷؇̏ήਜܔணݺ suspension of construction activities during winter ਗ׵̆֙֙ື׌ᅲ৾iʿ(ii) COVID-19 in the North East of the PRC; and (ii) as a result of ᖑ೯ኬߧӫʗϪ̨̹̈ࣚБࠢՓʿ͉ණ the outbreak of COVID-19, travelling restrictions ྠٙܔி؂ਕʊ஗ᅲ৾הߧf were imposed in Mudanjiang City and the Group's construction services had been suspended. Beverage division භࣘ௅ Since 2018, the Group had been actively exploring Іɚཧɓɞϋ˸Ըd͉ණྠɓٜጐ฽ઞ business opportunities. The wine market in the PRC ॰ਠዚfІɚཧɓʞϋ˸Ըཀ̘ʞϋ has had a rapid growth of 5% to 7.1% for the last ʕdʕ਷ৢᗳ̹ఙɓٜڭܵ5%Ї7.1% five years since 2015. During the year ended 31 ٙҞ஺ᄣڗf࿚Їɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ˜ December 2019, the PRC's wine market recorded ɧɤɓ˚˟ϋܓdʕ਷ৢᗳ̹ఙϋܓϗ annual revenue of RMB562 billion. As such, it is ूމɛ͏࿆5,620ᄂʩfΪϤdᎇഹʕ foreseeable that the wine market will have a stable ਷຾᏶ٙܵᚃ೯࢝dཫࠇৢᗳ̹ఙਗ਼ᖢ expansion upon the continuous development of the ֛ᄣڗf PRC economy. Taking advantage of this huge market opportunity, ͉ණྠҪ౥Ϥ̶ɽ̹ఙዚ༾d׵ɚཧɚ the Group commenced the beverage division in late ཧϋ͋ீཀቖਯৢᗳක࢝භࣘ௅f׵ಂ 2020 through the sales of wine. During the Period, this ගʫd༈ʱ௅፽੻ԸІ̮ޢ܄˒ϗूߒ segment recorded a revenue of approximately HK$69 69 ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjೌdϾಂ million (2019: Nil) from external customers, while ගʫٙʱ௅๐лމ4ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɓɘ the segment profit for the Period was HK$4 million ϋjೌd˴ࠅ͟׵ኋ၍༈ุਕʱ௅ٙ (2019: Nil), which was mainly due to sufficient market ຾ᐄಂ೵dШ̹ఙცӋ̂ԑf demand despite the short operation period of this business segment. Capital Structure, Liquidity and Financial ༟͉ഐ࿴eݴਗ༟ږʿৌਕ Resources ༟๕ Capital structure ༟͉ഐ࿴ During the Period, the Group financed its operations ׵ಂගʫd͉ණྠʱйீཀʫ௅ପ͛༟ with internally generated resources and proceeds from ๕˸ʿٰ͉ණ༟ʿڢٰ͉ණ༟ʘה੻ಛ equity funding and non-equity funding, respectively. ධᅡ˹ᐄ༶הც༟ږf Liquidity and financial ratio ݴਗ༟ږʿৌਕˢଟ As at 31 December 2020, the Group had total ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ assets of approximately HK$2,237 million (30 June ʘᐼ༟ପߒމ2,237ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧ 2020: HK$1,997 million), which were financed by ϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j1,997ϵຬಥʩd͟ݴ current liabilities of approximately HK$487 million (30 ਗࠋවߒ487ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ June 2020: HK$394 million), non-current liabilities ɧɤ˚j 394 ϵຬಥʩeڢݴਗࠋව of approximately HK$1,228 million (30 June 2020: ߒ1,228ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ HK$1,173 million), non-controlling interests of ˚j1,173ϵຬಥʩeڢછٰᛆूߒ48 approximately HK$48 million (30 June 2020: HK$54 ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j54 million) and owners' equity of approximately HK$474 ϵຬಥʩʿኹϞɛᛆूߒ 474 ϵຬಥ million (30 June 2020: HK$375 million). ʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j375ϵຬಥ ʩᅡ˹f As at 31 December 2020, the current assets of the ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ Group amounted to approximately HK$284 million ʘݴਗ༟ପߒމ284ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧ (30 June 2020: HK$174 million), mainly comprising ϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j174ϵຬಥʩd˴ࠅ̍ inventories of approximately HK$25 million (30 ܼπ஬ߒ25ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ June 2020: HK$8 million), trade receivables of ɧɤ˚j8ϵຬಥʩeᏐϗ൱׸ሪධߒ approximately HK$88 million (30 June 2020: HK$27 88ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j million), prepayments, deposits and other receivables 27ϵຬಥʩeཫ˹ಛධeࠈږʿՉ˼ of approximately HK$130 million (30 June 2020: Ꮠϗಛධߒ130ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ HK$130 million), financial assets at fair value through ˜ɧɤ˚j130ϵຬಥʩeܲʮ̻࠽ࠇ profit or loss of approximately HK$6 million (30 June ɝฦूʘږፄ༟ପߒ6ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚ 2020: HK$1 million) and cash and cash equivalents ཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j1ϵຬಥʩ˸ʿତږ of approximately HK$35 million (30 June 2020: HK$8 ʿତږഃ࠽ධͦߒ35ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚ million). ཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j8ϵຬಥʩf As at 31 December 2020, the Group's current ratio ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ (current assets/current liabilities), quick ratio ((current ʘݴਗˢଟ€ݴਗ༟ପŊݴਗࠋවe assets - inventories)/current liabilities), gearing ratio ஺ਗˢଟ€€ݴਗ༟ପÑπ஬Ŋݴਗࠋ (total debts/total assets) and debts to equity ratio වe༟ପࠋවˢଟ€ᐼවਕŊᐼ༟ପ (total debts/owners' equity) were approximately 0.6 ʿ͉ණྠවਕၾᛆूˢଟ€ᐼවਕŊኹ (30 June 2020: 0.4), 0.5 (30 June 2020: 0.4), 76.7% Ϟɛᛆूʱйߒމ0.6€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ (30 June 2020: 78.5%) and 362.0% (30 June 2020: ˜ɧɤ˚j0.4e0.5€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ 417.5%), respectively. The lower gearing ratio was ɧɤ˚j0.4e76.7%€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ mainly attributable to the increase in trade receivables, ɧɤ˚j 78.5% ʿ 362.0%€ɚཧɚཧ whilst the total debts of the Group remained stable. ϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j417.5%f༟ପࠋවˢ ଟɨࠥɗ˴ࠅ͟׵Ꮠϗ൱׸ሪධᄣ̋ה ߧdϾ͉ණྠٙවਕᐼᕘʥ್ᖢ֛f The Group maintained a stable financial position ͉ණྠ׵዆ࡈಂගʫɓٜၪܵ޴࿁ᖢ֛ throughout the Period. The management has closely ʘৌਕًرf၍ଣᄴʊ੗ʲ္࿀͉ණྠ monitored the Group's liquidity and has taken ʘݴਗ༟ږًرdԨમ՟Υቇણ݄˸ᆽ appropriate measures to ensure it has sufficient ڭ͉ණྠኹϞԑ੄ৌਕ༟๕ᄵБՉৌਕ financial resources to meet its financial obligations. ப΂f Non-equity funding ڢٰ͉ණ༟ Bank loans ვБ൲ಛ As at 31 December 2020, the bank loans of the ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ Group amounted to approximately HK$60 million (30 ʘვБ൲ಛߒމ60ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧ June 2020: HK$67 million), of which approximately ϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j67ϵຬಥʩd຅ʕߒ HK$20 million was denominated in Hong Kong dollars 20ϵຬಥʩ˸ಥʩࠇ࠽ʿߒ40ϵຬಥʩ and approximately HK$40 million was denominated ˸ɛ͏࿆ࠇ࠽€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j in Renminbi (30 June 2020: HK$21 million was 21ϵຬಥʩ˸ಥʩࠇ࠽ʿ46ϵຬಥʩ˸ denominated in Hong Kong dollars and HK$46 million ɛ͏࿆ࠇ࠽fܲ๫༱׵൲ಛ՘ᙄʘ՘ was denominated in Renminbi). Based on agreed ֛ཫ֛ᒔಛd඲׵12ࡈ˜ʫᎵᒔʘვБ scheduled repayments set out in the loan agreements, ൲ಛߒމ42ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ bank loans of approximately HK$42 million (30 June ɧɤ˚j49ϵຬಥʩf 2020: HK$49 million) were repayable within 12 months. The effective interest rates on the Group's bank loans ׵ಂගʫd͉ණྠვБ൲ಛٙྼყлଟ during the Period ranged from 2.1% to 8.0% (2019: ʧ˷2.1%Ї8.0%€ɚཧɓɘϋj2.1%Ї 2.1% to 8.0%). 8.0%f Bonds and other non-equity financing වՎʿՉ˼ڢٰ͉ණ༟ As at 31 December 2020, the aggregate bonds ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dᏐ˹ව payable were approximately HK$1,032 million (30 ՎΥ΍ږᕘߒމ1,032ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚ June 2020: HK$988 million) which were issued for ཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j988ϵຬಥʩdɗމ improving the working capital of the Group during the ҷഛ͉ණྠ׵ಂගʫʘᐄ༶༟ږ೯Бf Period. Issue of convertible bonds under general ࣬ኽɓছબᛆ೯Б̙౬ٰවՎ mandate On 28 October 2020, the Company entered ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɚɤɞ˚d͉ʮ̡ၾ into conditional subscription agreements (the ʬΤࡈɛʿʮ̡Ⴉᒅ˙€˜Ⴉᒅ˙™ܲɽ "Subscription Agreements") with six individual ߧ޴ΝૢಛࠈͭϞૢ΁Ⴉᒅ՘ᙄ€˜Ⴉᒅ and corporate subscribers (the "Subscribers") on ՘ᙄ™€˜Ⴉᒅԫධ™fৰɓΤࡈɛႩᒅ principally the same terms (the "Subscription"). Save ˙׵̊೯͉ʮ̡˚ಂމɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ for one individual Subscriber, who was interested ɚɤɞ˚ٙʮѓ€˜̙౬ٰවՎʮѓ™ࣛ in 22,000,000 issued shares of the Company ኹϞ 22,000,000 ٰ͉ʮ̡ʊ೯Бٰ΅ (the "Shares") at the time of the Company's €˜ٰ΅™ٙᛆू̮d־ഃ΢Іѩމዹͭ announcement dated 28 October 2020 (the "CB ׵͉ʮ̡אՉ΂Оڝ᙮ʮ̡ʘ໨ԫe˴ Announcement"), each of them was a third party ࠅБ݁ɛࡰא˴ࠅٰ؇א־ഃ΢Іʘᑌ independent of, and not connected with or acting ᖩɛɻʿၾ־ഃ฿ೌᗫஹאɓߧБਗ˲ in concert with the Directors, chief executives or ʝ޴ዹͭʘୋɧ˙f substantial shareholders of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or their respective associates, and was independent of each other. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreements, the ࣬ኽႩᒅ՘ᙄdႩᒅ˙ਗ਼ܲڋ֐౬ٰᄆ Subscribers shall subscribe for the zero-coupon 0.40 ಥʩdႩᒅ͉ږᕘމ 100,000,000 convertible bond in the principal amount of ಥʩԨ׵೯Б˚ಂୋɧ඄ϋ຅˚Ցಂٙ HK$100,000,000 at the initial conversion price of ཧୃࢹ̙౬ٰවՎ€˜̙౬ٰවՎ ™f HK$0.40, due on the third anniversary of the date of ৿ν̙౬ٰවՎڝ੭ʘהϞ౬ٰᛆ͟ issue (the "Convertible Bonds"). Assuming all the Ⴉᒅ˙઄ᅰБԴdۆ௰εึৣ೯ʿ೯ conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds Б 250,000,000 ٰ౬ٰٰ΅€˜౬ٰٰ were exercised by the Subscribers in full, a maximum ΅™dЦ׵̙౬ٰවՎʮѓ˚ಂٙʊ೯ of 250,000,000 conversion shares (the "Conversion Бٰ΅ߒ 18.02% d˸ʿ࣬ኽႩᒅ՘ᙄ Shares") would be allotted and issued, representing ׵઄ᅰБԴ̙౬ٰවՎڝ੭ʘ౬ٰᛆܝ approximately 18.02% of the issued Shares as at the ৣ೯ʿ೯Б౬ٰٰ΅Ͼ຾ᓒɽʘʊ೯Б date of the CB Announcement and approximately ٰ΅ߒ 15.27% f౬ٰٰ΅ٙᐼࠦ࠽މ 15.27% of the issued Shares as enlarged by the 25,000,000 ಥʩdϾٰ΅׵ᔾ֛೯Б allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares upon full ૢಛ຅˚̹ٙᄆމ0.355ಥʩf౬ٰٰ exercise of the conversion rights under the Convertible ΅ਗ਼࣬ኽ͉ʮٰ̡؇׵ɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ Bonds pursuant to the Subscription Agreements. The ˜ɤɞ˚ஷཀٙ౷ஷӔᙄࣩબʚ໨ԫٙ aggregate nominal value of the Conversion Shares ɓছબᛆᐏ೯Бf౬ٰٰ΅ʔࠇ΂Ол was HK$25,000,000 and a market price of the Shares ࢹf on the date when the issuance terms were determined was HK$0.355. The Conversion Shares would be issued under the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to ordinary resolutions passed by the shareholders of the Company on 18 December 2019. The Convertible Bonds do not bear any interest. The Subscription was completed on 13 November Ⴉᒅԫධ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɓ˜ɤɧ 2020. The aggregate issuance amount of the ˚ҁϓf̙౬ٰවՎٙ೯Бᐼᕘމ Convertible Bonds was HK$100,000,000, and the net 100,000,000 ಥʩdʿႩᒅԫධה੻ಛ proceeds from the Subscription were approximately ධଋᕘߒމ97,360,000ಥʩfΪϤdӊ HK$97,360,000. As a result, the net price was ٰ౬ٰٰ΅ٙଋᄆߒމ0.39ಥʩf໨ԫ approximately HK$0.39 for each Conversion Share. Ⴉމd೯Б̙౬ٰවՎމ͉ʮ̡੭Ըᄣ The Directors considered that the issue of the ̋ᐄ༶༟ږʿ౤ʺৌਕًرʘԄዚd͵ Convertible Bonds provided an opportunity for the މ͉ʮ̡ᘪණᕘ̮༟ږʘΥቇ˙جdΪ Company to enhance its working capital and financial މϤᑘʔึ࿁ତϞٰ؇ʘٰᛆ࿴ϓуࣛ position, and was an appropriate means of raising ᛅᑛᅂᚤf additional capital for the Company since it would not have an immediate dilution effect on the shareholding of the existing shareholders. On 23 December 2020, an aggregate principal amount ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɚɤɧ˚d͉ږ of HK$20 million of the Convertible Bonds had been ᐼᕘ 20 ϵຬಥʩ̙ٙ౬ٰවՎʊܲ converted into 50,000,000 new Conversion Shares at ౬ٰᄆӊٰ౬ٰٰ΅ 0.40 ಥʩᔷ౬މ a conversion price of HK$0.40 per Conversion Share, 50,000,000ٰอ౬ٰٰ΅dϾ׵ɚཧɚ and as at 31 December 2020, the total outstanding ཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d̙౬ٰවՎٙቱ principal amount of the Convertible Bonds was HK$80 ɨ͉ږᐼᕘމ80ϵຬಥʩf million. For further details of the Convertible Bonds, please Ϟᗫ̙౬ٰවՎٙһε༉ઋdሗਞቡ̙ refer to the CB Announcement and the Company's ౬ٰවՎʮѓʿ͉ʮ̡˚ಂʱйމɚཧ announcements dated 4 November 2020 and 13 ɚཧϋɤɓ˜̬˚ʿɚཧɚཧϋɤɓ˜ November 2020, respectively. ɤɧ˚ٙʮѓf ActualNet proceeds raisedProposed use of proceedsuse of proceeds up to 31 December 2020 Unutilised proceedsExpected timeline for use of unutilised proceeds הᘪණה੻ಛධଋᕘ ה੻ಛධᏝ֛͜௄ ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ٙה੻ಛධྼყ͜௄ ͊ਗ͜ה੻ಛධ Դ͊͜ਗ͜ה੻ ಛධٙཫಂࣛගڌ Approximately (i) Settlement of debtsApproximatelyN/A N/A HK$97,360,000 HK$37 million had been applied towards the ߒ97,360,000ಥʩ (i) ഐ˹ࠋව settlement of debts ߒ37ϵຬಥʩ ʔቇ͜ ʔቇ͜ ʊ͜׵ഐ˹ࠋව (ii) Financing future investment or new business development as and when opportunities arise ApproximatelyApproximatelyBy 2021 HK$34 million had been applied towards financing HK$11 million will be applied as intended the new beverage business (ii) ׵ዚึ̈ତࣛމ͊Ը ߒ34ϵຬಥʩ ҳ༟אอุਕ೯࢝ ౤Զ༟ږ ʊ͜׵މอභ ุࣘਕ౤Զ༟ږ ߒ11ϵຬಥʩਗ਼ ܲᏝ֛͜௄Դ͜ ɚཧɚɓϋֵۃ

(iii) General working capitalApproximatelyApproximatelyBy 2021 (iii) ɓছᐄ༶༟ږ HK$13 million had been applied towards settlement of expenses ߒ13ϵຬಥʩ ʊ͜׵ഐ˹ක˕ HK$3 million will be applied as intended ߒ3ϵຬಥʩਗ਼ ܲᏝ֛͜௄Դ͜ ɚཧɚɓϋֵۃ The proceeds were intended to be used in accordance ה੻ಛධࡡᏝ֛ܲ๫̙౬ٰවՎʮѓה with the intended purposes as disclosed in the CB מᚣٙᏝ֛͜௄Դ͜ʿ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ Announcement and the actual use of proceeds from ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ٙႩᒅԫධה੻ಛධྼ the Subscription up to 31 December 2020 is set out as ყ͜௄ΐ༱νɨj follows: Significant acquisitions and disposals of ࠠɽڝ᙮ʮ̡ϗᒅʿ̈ਯʿࠠɽ༟ subsidiaries and future plans for significant ͉༟ପϗᒅҳ༟ٙ͊Ըࠇྌ investments on capital asset acquisitions During the Period, save as disclosed in the section ׵ಂගʫdৰ͉జѓ˜̈ਯɓගڝ᙮ʮ headed "Disposal of 40% equity interests in a ̡40%ٰᛆ™ɓືמᚣ٫̮d͉ණྠԨ subsidiary" in this report, the Group had no significant ೌࠠɽڝ᙮ʮ̡ϗᒅא̈ਯf͉ණྠ acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries. In early 2021, Ꮭ׵ɚཧɚɓϋڋ̈ਯ(i)׵ʕ਷ʘᅰධ the Group intends to dispose of (i) several idle right- ඝໄԴ͜ᛆ༟ପdᐼ̹࠽ߒ188ϵຬಥ of-use assets located in the PRC with a total market ʩiʿ(ii)׵࠰ಥٙɓࢭᅽρd̹࠽މߒ value of approximately HK$188 million; and (ii) a 93ϵຬಥʩf building located in Hong Kong with a market value of approximately HK$93 million. As at 31 December 2020, the Company did not ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dৰܲʮ have any significant investments except for the ̻࠽ࠇɝฦूʘږፄ༟ପߒ6ϵຬಥʩ financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of €ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j0.1ϵຬಥʩ approximately HK$6 million (30 June 2020: HK$0.1 ̮d͉ʮ̡Ԩೌ΂Оࠠɽҳ༟f million). Charges on the Group's assets ͉ණྠ༟ପʘתץ As at 31 December 2020, bank loans and other loans ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ of approximately HK$60 million (30 June 2020: HK$67 ʊתץՉ߰ʍո֛༟ପʿཫ˹ɺήॡ million) and HK$65 million (30 June 2020: HK$66 ږd˸ᐏ੻ʱйߒ60ϵຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚ million), respectively, were secured by charges over ཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j67ϵຬಥʩʿ65ϵ the Group's certain fixed assets and prepaid land ຬಥʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j66ϵ lease payments. ຬಥʩʘვБ൲ಛʿՉ˼൲ಛf Contingencies א್ԫධ The Board has reviewed and considered the ໨ԫึʊᄲቡԨϽᅇ͉ʮ̡ʘא್ࠋව contingent liabilities of the Company and disclosed ˸ʿ׵ʕಂৌਕజڌڝൗ16מᚣϞᗫא information concerning such contingent liabilities in ್ࠋවʘ༟ࣘf note 16 to the Interim Financial Statements. Contingent liabilities א್ࠋව As at 31 December 2020, save for as disclosed in ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dৰʕಂ note 16 to the Interim Financial Statements, the Group ৌਕజڌڝൗ16מᚣ٫̮d͉ණྠԨೌ did not have any significant contingent liabilities. ΂Оࠠɽא್ࠋවf Foreign exchange exposure ̮ිࠬᎈ The Group has minimal exposure to foreign currency ͟׵͉ණྠɽ௅ʱุਕʹ׸e༟ପʿࠋ risk as most of its business transactions, assets ව˴ࠅ˸͉ණྠ˴ࠅุਕྼ᜗ʘ̌ঐ and liabilities are principally denominated in Hong ஬࿆ಥʩʿɛ͏࿆ΐ࠽d݂וዄʘ̮ි Kong dollars and Renminbi, which are the functional ࠬᎈޟฆf໨ԫ͵Ⴉމ͉ණྠՈ௪̂ԑ currencies of the principal operating entities of the ಥʩତږ༟๕˸Ꮅᒔ࠾ಛf׵ಂගʫd Group. The Directors also consider that there will be ͉ණྠԨೌਗ͜΂ОږፄʈՈЪ࿁ә sufficient cash resources denominated in Hong Kong ͜௄dϾ͉ණྠ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ dollars for the repayment of borrowings. During the ɧɤɓ˚͵ೌ΂О̻͊ࡑʘ࿁әʈՈf Period, the Group did not use any financial instrument for hedging purposes and the Group did not have any hedging instrument outstanding as at 31 December 2020. In face of currency market instability, the Group will ͟׵஬࿆̹ఙʔᖢ֛d͉ණྠਗ਼ቇࣛл make use of hedging instruments to mitigate the ͜࿁әʈՈ˸းඎಯЭිଟᜊਗࠬᎈf exchange rate risk, as and when appropriate. Treasury policy ࢫਕ݁ഄ The Group adopts a treasury policy that aims to better ͉ණྠהમॶٙࢫਕ݁ഄϙί̋੶၍ଣ control its treasury operations and lower its borrowing ࢫਕ༶ЪԨࠥЭ࠾൲ϓ͉fΪϤd͉ cost. As such, the Group endeavours to maintain ණྠߧɢၪܵ̂ԑତږʿତږഃᄆي˥ an adequate level of cash and cash equivalents to ̻d˸Ꮠ˹೵ಂ༟ږცࠅf໨ԫึ͵ึ address short-term funding needs. The Board also ൖ˷͉ණྠʘცࠅϽᅇ΢၇༟ږԸ๕d considers various funding sources depending on the ᆽڭ˸௰Ոϓ͉ࣖूʿࣖଟٙ˙ό༶͜ Group's needs to ensure that the financial resources ৌ݁༟๕d˸Ꮠ˹͉ණྠٙৌਕப΂f have been used in the most cost-effective and efficient way to meet the Group's financial obligations. Number and remuneration of employees ྇ࡰᅰͦʿᑚཇ As at 31 December 2020, the Group had 593 full time ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ employees in the PRC and Hong Kong (30 June 2020: ׵ʕ਷ʿ࠰ಥʘΌᔖ྇ࡰɛᅰމ593ɛ 596). The Group recognises the importance of human €ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j596ɛf͉ resources to its success. Remuneration is maintained ණྠႩމɛɢ༟๕މՉϓ̌ʘᗫᒟfᑚ at competitive levels with discretionary bonuses ཇၪܵίՈᘩنɢ˥̻d৤ઋڀߎܲ̌ payable on a merit basis and in line with industry ᐶਿ๟˕˹dၾБʫ࿕Էɓߧf͉ණྠ practice. Other staff benefits provided by the Group ͵౤ԶՉ˼ࡰʈ၅лdܼ̍੶Փ׌ʮጐ include mandatory provident fund, insurance schemes ږeڭᎈࠇྌʿၾڌତન㢈Щږf and performance-related commissions. Details of the movement in the share options (the ͉ʮ̡׵ಂගʫ࣬ኽᒅٰᛆࠇྌબ̈ʘ "Options") granted under the share option scheme of ᒅٰᛆ€˜ᒅٰᛆ™ʘᜊਗ༉ઋ༱ΐν the Company during the Period are set out below: ɨj Options Options Options granted exercised Options Options Options Date of Date of Exercise Number of held at during the during the cancelled lapsed held at grant of expiry of price of category of 30 June Period Period during during 31 December Options Options Options participants 2020 (Note (ii)) (Note (iii)) the Period the Period 2020 (Note (i)) (Note (i)) per Share ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ಂගʫબ̈ ಂගʫБԴ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ᒅٰᛆ ᒅٰᛆ ӊٰٰ΅ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ ʘᒅٰᛆ ʘᒅٰᛆ ಂගʫൗቖ ಂගʫ̰ࣖ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ બ̈˚ಂ Ցಂ˚ಂ ᒅٰᛆ ਞၾ٫ᗳйᅰͦ ܵϞʘᒅٰᛆ €ڝൗ(ii) €ڝൗ(iii) ʘᒅٰᛆ ʘᒅٰᛆ ܵϞʘᒅٰᛆ €ڝൗ(i) €ڝൗ(i) БԴᄆ Directors ໨ԫ Chan Yuk Foebe ௓ݍ 10,780,000 - - - (10,780,000) - 26/07/2017 25/07/2020 HK$0.345ಥʩ - 13,000,000 - - - 13,000,000 03/11/2020 02/11/2023 HK$0.38ಥʩ 10,780,000 13,000,000 - - - 13,000,000 Law Tze Ping Eric ᖯɿ̻ 10,780,000 - - - (10,780,000) - 26/07/2017 25/07/2020 HK$0.345ಥʩ - 13,000,000 - - - 13,000,000 03/11/2020 02/11/2023 HK$0.38ಥʩ 10,780,000 13,000,000 - - - 13,000,000 Yu Defa ɲᅃ೯ - 13,000,000 - - - 13,000,000 03/11/2020 02/11/2023 HK$0.38ಥʩ - 13,000,000 - - - 13,000,000 Ma Wing Yun Bryan ৵࿲ؚ - 8,500,000 - - - 8,500,000 03/11/2020 02/11/2023 HK$0.38ಥʩ - 8,500,000 - - - 8,500,000 Tam Ching Ho ᗈ݁Ⴔ - 8,500,000 - - - 8,500,000 03/11/2020 02/11/2023 HK$0.38ಥʩ - 8,500,000 - - - 8,500,000 Hau Chi Kit ڨқ௫ - 8,500,000 - - - 8,500,000 03/11/2020 02/11/2023 HK$0.38ಥʩ - 8,500,000 - - - 8,500,000 Other Employees Չ˼྇ࡰ 41,120,000 - 10,780,000 - (30,340,000) - 26/07/2017 25/07/2020 HK$0.345ಥʩ 102,500,000 - 47,500,000 - - 55,000,000 24/12/2018 23/12/2021 HK$0.325ಥʩ - 65,000,000 - - - 65,000,000 03/11/2020 02/11/2023 HK$0.38ಥʩ 143,620,000 65,000,000 (58,280,000) - (30,340,000) 120,000,000 Total ᐼࠇ 165,180,000 129,500,000 (58,280,000) - (51,900,000) 184,500,000 Notes: ڝൗj (i) The vesting period and exercise period of the Options are both the period between the date of grant of Options and date of expiry of Options. (i) ᒅٰᛆٙᓥ᙮ಂʿБԴಂѩމᒅٰᛆ બ̈˚ಂʿᒅٰᛆ֣တ˚ಂʘගٙಂ ගf

(ii) The closing price immediately before the date on which the Options were granted was HK$0.38. (ii) ၡટ׵બ̈ᒅٰᛆ຅˚ۃٙϗ̹ᄆމ 0.38ಥʩf

(iii) The weighted average closing price of the Shares immediately before the dates on which the Options were exercised was approximately HK$0.38. (iii) ၡટᒅٰᛆᐏБԴ˚ಂۃٰٙ΅̋ᛆ ̻ѩϗ̹ᄆߒމ0.38ಥʩf

(iv) The value of Options granted on 3 November 2020 is not disclosed for the six months ended 31 December 2020, since the valuation of such Options would merely be based on management's judgement and would be subjective. The value of such Options will be disclosed in the forthcoming annual report instead, which will be evaluated by an independent third party. (iv) ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬ ࡈ˜d֠͊מᚣɚཧɚཧϋɤɓ˜ɧ ˚બ̈ٙᒅٰᛆᄆ࠽dΪމϞᗫᒅٰ ᛆٙП࠽සਿ׵၍ଣᄴٙкᓙdϾՈ Ϟ˴ᝈ׌fϞᗫᒅٰᛆᄆ࠽ਗ਼ίԸϋ ٙϋܓజѓʕמᚣdԨਗ਼͟ዹͭୋɧ ˙ආБП࠽f PROSPECT ࢝ૐ The global economy has faced an unprecedented І COVID-19 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɓ˜ڋᖑ೯ situation due to the outbreak of COVID-19 since early ܝdΌଢ຾᏶ࠦᑗۃה͊ϞٙѢྤdኋ January 2020, and despite gradual improvements in ၍຾᏶׵ಂගʫ஼နҷഛdઓޥઋܵᚃ the economy during the Period, the pandemic has ࿁΢Б΢ุிϓʔлᅂᚤʿۂಯəΌଢ continued to adversely impact various industries and ຾᏶ݺਗf reduced economic activities globally. Heat and power division ᆠঐʿཥɢ௅ During the Period, although the Group's residential ׵ಂගdኋ၍͉ණྠٙИσᆠঐԶᏐਜ heat supplying area did not increase by 500,000 ਹԨ͊ܲཫಂᄣ̋500,000̻˙Ϸd༈ square meters as expected, this business division ุਕʱ௅͊ա COVID-19 ᘌࠠᅂᚤd˲ was not severally impacted by COVID-19 and the ИσᆠঐԶᏐਜਹၪܵ׵4,000,000 ̻ residential heat supplying area was maintained at ˙Ϸf၍ଣᄴਗ਼׵͊ԸᘱᚃᓒɽИσᆠ 4,000,000 square meters. The management will aim ঐԶᏐਜਹdԨ˲޴ڦᆠঐʿཥɢ௅ਗ਼ to continue expanding its residential heat supplying ᘱᚃމ͉ණྠٙᄣڗਗɢf area in the future, and believes that the heat and power division will continue to be the growth driver of the Group. Coal-related chemical production ๩޴ᗫʷʈପۜ௅ division During the Period, the management had planned ׵ಂගd၍ଣᄴࠇྌਗ਼ලᎲϪ޲ලئ to transform the plant and equipment of HLCCL in ٙලئᎲϪʷʈٙᅀגʿண௪͟၁ʷ Heihe, Heilongjiang Province, from calcium carbide එҷிމ̤ɓ၇ପۜÑ৷၁፸᚛f್ into another product - high carbon ferromanganese. Ͼd͟׵ලᎲϪ޲׵ཀ̘ᅰ˜ܵᚃաՑ However, as the Heilongjiang Province had continued COVID-19 ޥઋٙᘌࠠᅂᚤd༈ਜٙɽ to be seriously affected by COVID-19 in the past few ௅ʱܔிʈ೻ᘱᚃᅲ৾dኬߧҷிࠇྌ months, most of the construction work in the area had ַ፰fൖ˷ COVID-19 ٙઋرd၍ଣᄴ remained suspended, leading to the schedule of the ޴ڦd࿁ලئᎲϪʷʈᅀגʿண௪ආБ transformation being postponed. Subject to the status ҷிਗ਼׵ɚཧɚɓϋܨూdԨਗ਼˿͉ණ of COVID-19, the management believes that the ྠʿՉٰ؇዆᜗աूf transformation of the plant and equipment of HLCCL will resume in 2021, and will benefit the Group and its shareholders as a whole. Construction service division ܔி؂ਕ௅ Due to the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19, ա COVID-19 ޥઋᅂᚤdӫʗϪږජ̹ Mudanjiang Jinyang Municipal Engineering Company ݁ʈ೻Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜ږජ̹݁™ʊ׵ɚ Limited ("Jinyang Engineering") had continued to ཧɚɓϋɪ̒ϋᘱᚃᅲ৾ՉΌ௅ܔி؂ suspend all its construction services during the first ਕf࣬ኽږජ̹݁ʿՉʱ̍ਠה՘֛d half of 2021. As agreed between Jinyang Engineering ᆠʹ౬१ʿண݄˸ʿ၍༸ၣഖٙܔிಂ and its subcontractors, the construction period ࠢਗ਼ᘱᚃַڗdϾ͉ණྠʔึପ͛ᕘ̮ for the heat exchange stations and facilities and ϓ͉f၍ଣᄴਗ਼੗ʲ္࿀҅ැԨးඎಯ pipelines networks will continue to be extended, and ˇCOVID-19ޥઋהிϓʘላᏘf without additional costs incurred by the Group. The management will closely monitor the situation and minimize the impact by the outbreak of COVID-19 as much as possible. Beverage division භࣘ௅ Since 2018, the Group had been actively exploring Іɚཧɓɞϋ˸Ըd͉ණྠɓٜጐ฽ઞ business opportunities. Given the potential of the wine ॰ਠዚfᛠ׵ʕ਷ৢᗳ̹ఙٙᆑɢd market in the PRC, our management believes that this ၍ଣᄴႩމdவධอุਕਗ਼މ͉ʮٰ̡ new business will create value to the shareholders of ؇௴ிᄆ࠽fމ̋஺͉ණྠί༈Бุٙ the Company. To accelerate the Group's development ೯࢝dಂග͋ܝd͉ණྠ׵ɚཧɚɓϋ in this industry, after the end of the Period, the Group ɚ˜ᖦࠈ՘ᙄdϗᒅ̏ԯᘴഺᎲฆৢุ entered into an agreement in February 2021 to acquire Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜̏ԯৢุ™d༈ʮ̡މɓග Beijing Yaolai Longwei Wine Co., Ltd.* ("Beijing ׵ʕ਷ϓͭٙʮ̡d˴ࠅ੽ԫৢᗳପۜ Wine"), a company established in the PRC which ٙԶᏐeમᒅeᐄቖʿணࠇุਕdԨ˲ is principally engaged in the business of provision, ݊ʕ਷ਠᅺ҅ධɨεࡈਠᅺٙൗ̅הϞ sourcing, marketing and design of wine products and ɛfϞᗫϗᒅԫධٙ༉ઋd༱׵͉జѓ is the registered owner of multiple trademarks under ˜Ϟᗫϗᒅͦᅺʮ̡ٙ඲ʚמᚣʹ׸™ɓ the China Trademark Office. Details of the acquisition ືʫמᚣf are disclosed in the section headed "Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of a target company" in this report. Looking forward, the Group will continue to enhance ࢝ૐ͊Ըd͉ණྠਗ਼ᘱᚃஷཀ̏ԯৢุ the Group's customer base and capability to expand ᓒɽ͉ණྠٙ܄˒໊ʿਗ਼̋੶ᓒ࢝ʕ਷ in the wine market in the PRC through Beijing Wine. ৢᗳ̹ఙٙঐɢf * For identification purposes only Memorandum of understanding in Ϟᗫ̙ঐ೯Б̙౬ٰවՎٙሓ relation to possible issue of convertible ༆௪ҙ፽ bonds On 3 August 2020, the Company and a strategic ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜ɧ˚d͉ʮ̡ၾ኷ଫ partner (the "Strategic Partner") entered into a ྫМ€˜኷ଫྫМ™ࠈͭሓ༆௪ҙ፽€˜̙ memorandum of understanding (the "Convertible ౬ٰවՎሓ༆௪ҙ፽™dኽϤ኷ଫྫМ Bonds MOU"), pursuant to which the Strategic ʊڌͪϞจႩᒅ͉ʮ̡ਗ਼ʚ೯Б̙ٙ౬ Partner had expressed its intention to subscribe for ٰවՎdڋӉ౬ٰᄆމӊٰ౬ٰٰ΅ convertible bonds to be issued by the Company at 0.52ಥʩdϾ౬ٰٰ΅ٙᅰͦʔ੻൴ཀ an initial conversion price of HK$0.52 per conversion 260,000,000 ٰ€˜ ̙౬ٰවՎሓ༆௪ҙ share and the number of conversion shares shall not ፽Ⴉᒅԫධ™f̙౬ٰවՎሓ༆௪ҙ፽ exceed 260,000,000 (the "Convertible Bonds MOU ٙࠈߒ˙ਗ਼ߧɢ׵̙౬ٰවՎሓ༆௪ҙ Subscription"). The parties to the Convertible Bonds ፽˚ಂৎࠇʬɤ(60)˚ʫdఱ̙౬ٰව MOU shall endeavour to negotiate, finalise and enter Վሓ༆௪ҙ፽Ⴉᒅԫධᆻਠe࿧֛ʿࠈ into a formal subscription agreement in relation to the ͍ͭόႩᒅ՘ᙄf׵͉జѓ˚ಂd֠͊ Convertible Bonds MOU Subscription within sixty (60) ࠈ͍ͭόႩᒅ՘ᙄf days from the date of the Convertible Bonds MOU. As at the date of this report, no formal subscription agreement has been entered into yet. Details of the Convertible Bonds MOU were disclosed Ϟᗫ̙౬ٰවՎሓ༆௪ҙ፽ٙ༉ઋ׵͉ in the announcement of the Company dated 3 August ʮ̡˚ಂމɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜ɧ˚ٙʮѓ 2020. ʫמᚣf Disposal of Shares by the Single Largest ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜ఊɓ௰ɽٰ Shareholder in August 2020 ؇̈ਯٰ΅ The Company was informed by Mr. Chan Yuen Tung ͉ʮ̡ᐏ͉ʮ̡ఊɓ௰ɽٰ؇௓Ⴣ؇΋ ("Mr. Chan"), the single largest shareholder of the ͛€˜௓΋͛™ʿᠮ઼Έ΋͛€˜ᠮ΋͛™ Company, and Mr. Shie, Thomas ("Mr. Shie"), that ٝึd௓΋͛ၾᠮ΋͛׵ɚཧɚཧϋɞ on 19 August 2020, Mr. Chan and Mr. Shie entered ˜ɤɘ˚ࠈͭೌૢ΁൯ር՘ᙄ€˜ɚཧɚ into an unconditional sale and purchase agreement ཧϋɞ˜൯ር՘ᙄ™dኽϤ௓΋͛Νจ (the "August 2020 SPA"), pursuant to which Mr. ̈ਯʿᠮ΋͛Νจܲӊٰٰ΅0.72ಥʩ Chan agreed to sell and Mr. Shie agreed to purchase ٙᄆࣸᒅ൯382,000,000ٰٰ΅€޴຅׵ 382,000,000 Shares, representing approximately ͉ʮ̡˚ಂމɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜ɤɘ˚ʘ 28.28% of the total issued Shares as at the date ʮѓ€˜ɚཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯʮѓ຅˚ of the announcement of the Company dated 19 Ό௅ʊ೯Бٰ΅ٙߒ28.28%€˜ɚཧɚ August 2020 (the "2020 Shareholder Disposal ཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධ™f࣬ኽɚཧɚཧϋ Announcement"), at a price of HK$0.72 per Share ɞ˜൯ር՘ᙄdɚཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫ (the "2020 Shareholder Disposal"). Pursuant to ධਗ਼׵ɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜൯ር՘ᙄ˚ಂৎ the August 2020 SPA, completion of the 2020 ࠇ90˚ʫҁϓf Shareholder Disposal would take place within 90 days of the date of the August 2020 SPA. On 15 December 2020, the Company was further ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɤʞ˚d͉ʮ̡ informed that due to the sudden deterioration and ආɓӉᐏ઄d͟׵ COVID-19 ߉್ెʷ severity of COVID-19, Mr. Shie was not able to Ԩ˲ڢ੬ᘌࢡdᠮ΋͛ڌͪ͊ঐνಂҁ perform the due diligence exercise as scheduled. ϓးᔖሜݟdΪϤ௓΋͛ၾᠮ΋͛Νจ Hence, Mr. Chan and Mr. Shie had agreed to extend ַ፰ҁϓʹ׸ࣛගf຾ʮ̻ᆻਠܝdᠮ the completion date to a later time. After arm's length ΋͛ၾ௓΋͛ʊࠈͭ൯ር՘ᙄʘ໾̂՘ negotiations, Mr. Shie and Mr. Chan entered into ᙄ€˜ ɚཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධ໾̂՘ a supplemental agreement to the SPA (the "2020 ᙄ™d˸ਗ਼ҁϓʹ׸˚ಂҷމɚཧɚɓ Shareholder Disposal Supplemental Agreement") ϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚אʘۃٙ˚ɿf׵͉జѓ to change the completion date to a date on or before ˚ಂdɚཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධ֠͊ҁ 30 June 2021. As at the date of this report, the 2020 ϓf Shareholder Disposal had not been completed yet. Details of the 2020 Shareholder Disposal and the Ϟᗫɚཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධʿɚཧɚ 2020 Shareholder Disposal Supplemental Agreement ཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධ໾̂՘ᙄٙ༉ઋ׵ɚ were disclosed in the 2020 Shareholder Disposal ཧɚཧϋٰ؇̈ਯԫධʮѓʿ͉ʮ̡˚ Announcement and the announcement of the ಂމɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɤʞ˚ٙʮѓʫ Company dated 15 December 2020. מᚣf Disposal of 40% equity interests in a ̈ਯɓගڝ᙮ʮ̡40%ٰᛆ subsidiary On 4 September 2020, Mudanjiang Longtuo New ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɘ˜̬˚dӫʗϪᎲן Energy Co., Ltd. ("Mudanjiang New Energy", an อঐ๕Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜ӫʗϪอঐ๕™d͉ indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) ʮ̡ගટΌ༟ڝ᙮ʮ̡ၾዹͭୋɧ˙ entered into an equity transfer agreement (the "Equity ѐ΋͛ࠈٰͭᛆᔷᜫ՘ᙄ€˜ٰᛆᔷᜫ՘ Transfer Agreement") with Mr. Lv, an independent ᙄ™d˸̈ਯӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥϞࠢʮ̡ third party, to dispose of 40% of the equity interest (the €˜ ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥ ™40% ٰ ᛆ€˜ ̈ਯ "Disposal") in Mudanjiang Better-Day Power Limited ԫධ™f࣬ኽٰᛆᔷᜫ՘ᙄٙૢಛʿૢ ("Mudanjiang BD Power"). Subject to the terms ΁d̈ਯԫධٙ˾ᄆމɛ͏࿆ 70 ϵຬ and conditions of the Equity Transfer Agreement, the ʩdܲ˸ɨ˙όഐ˹j(i)ɛ͏࿆7ϵຬʩ consideration of the Disposal was RMB70 million, ਗ਼׵ᖦࠈٰᛆᔷᜫ՘ᙄ˚ಂ˕˹€˜࠯അ which shall be settled as follows: (i) RMB7 million ˹ಛ™i(ii)ɛ͏࿆18ϵຬʩਗ਼׵ɚཧɚ shall be paid on the date of signing of the Equity ཧϋɘ˜ɤ̬˚אʘۃ˕˹i(iii)ɛ͏࿆ Transfer Agreement (the "First Payment"); (ii) RMB18 20ϵຬʩਗ਼׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ million shall be paid on or prior to 14 September ˚אʘۃ˕˹iʿ(iv)ቱɨɛ͏࿆25ϵຬ 2020; (iii) RMB20 million shall be paid on or prior to ʩਗ਼׵ɚཧɚɚϋɧ˜̬˚€уᖦࠈٰ 31 December 2020; and (iv) the remaining RMB25 ᛆᔷᜫ՘ᙄ˚ಂܝɤɞࡈ˜אʘۃ˕ million shall be paid on or prior to 4 March 2022 (being ˹€˜௰୞˹ಛ™f eighteen months after the date of signing of the Equity Transfer Agreement) (the "Final Payment"). The Board had considered, among others, the ໨ԫึʊఱ̈ਯԫධٙ˾ᄆϽᅇ€Չʕ following factors in relation to the consideration ܼ̍˸ɨΪ९j(1)ᛠ׵ཀ̘ᅰϋࡡ๩ of the Disposal: (1) the profitability of Mudanjiang ̹ఙᄆࣸܵᚃ৷ΆdӫʗϪอঐ๕ٙޮ New Energy was on a downward trend, given the лঐɢяɨࠥᒈැi (2) ̈ਯԫධ̙ᜫ continuous high market prices of the raw coal during ͉ණྠᐏ੻ᕘ̮ତږݴɝʿҷഛݴਗ༟ the past few years; (2) the Disposal would allow ږd੽Ͼ౤ʺ͉ණྠҳ༟׵Չ˼͊Ըᆑ the Group to generate additional cash inflow and ίҳ༟ዚึٙঐɢi (3) ᛠ׵̈ਯԫධ improve its liquidity, which will enhance the Group's ̹ٙޮଟ€˸̈ਯԫධٙ˾ᄆৰ˸ӫʗ ability to invest in other future potential investment Ϫอঐ๕࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚˟ opportunities; (3) given that the P/E ratio of the Disposal ɧࡈϋܓ̻ٙѩৰ೼ܝ๐лࠇၑߒމ (calculated by dividing the consideration of the 9.25dၾՉ˼ΝᗳБุٙɪ̹ʮ̡޴ˢ Disposal by the average profit after tax of Mudanjiang ޴࿁༰৷d̈ਯԫධʊ᙮๐ᄆiʿ (4) New Energy for the three years ended 30 June 2020) ᛠ׵࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚˟ϋܓ was approximately 9.25, which was relatively high €˜ɚཧɚཧৌ݁ϋܓ™dӫʗϪอঐ๕ when compared to other listed companies in similar ʊᒅ൯ߒ100,000ኚࡡ๩d˚ܝΪุਕ industries, the Disposal was made at a premium ഄଫᜊһ€່֛Ԉɨ˖Ͼື޲ٙᐼϓ͉ already; and (4) given that for the year ended 30 Пࠇމӊϋߒɛ͏࿆6,600,000ʩf June 2020 ("FY2020"), Mudanjiang New Energy had purchased approximately 100,000 tonnes of raw coal, the total cost savings made as a result of the Change in Business Strategy (as defined below) are estimated to be approximately RMB6,600,000 per year going forward. Despite that the estimated total cost savings based ኋ၍ܲɚཧɚཧৌ݁ϋܓٙᅰοࠇၑd on figures from FY2020 would not outweigh the Пࠇ̙ື޲ٙᐼϓ͉ʔึ൴ཀ̈ਯԫධ net loss on the Disposal (being approximately ٙଋᑦฦ€ߒ38,000,000ಥʩdШᛠ׵ HK$38,000,000), in view of the fact that, (i) the total (i)ڗჃϾԊd̙ື޲ٙᐼϓ͉ਗ਼ᄣ̋Զ cost savings would increase the profitability of the heat ᆠʿԶཥุਕٙޮлঐɢi(ii)ѐ΋͛ਗ਼ and electricity supply business in the long run; (ii) Mr. މӫʗϪอঐ๕ٙᐄ༶Ъ্̈ᘠiʿ(iii) Lv would contribute to the operations of Mudanjiang ίͦۃٙ຾᏶ᐑྤɨdᘪණᕘ̮༟ږڢ New Energy; and (iii) it had been very difficult raising ੬ѢᗭdΪϤd໨ԫႩމϞᗫ̈ਯԫධ additional funds under the current economic situation, ٙ˾ᄆਿ๟ʿɛ͏࿆70ϵຬʩٙ˾ᄆ᙮ the Directors therefore considered the basis of ʮ̻Υଣf consideration and the consideration of RMB70 million in relation to the Disposal to be fair and reasonable. Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, the parties ࣬ኽٰᛆᔷᜫ՘ᙄdࠈߒ˙ʊΝจd׵ had agreed that during the period between the First ࠯അ˹ಛЇ௰୞˹ಛಂගdѐ΋̙͛ਗ਼ Payment and the Final Payment, Mr. Lv may divide the ᔷᜫӫʗϪᆠཥ 40% ٰᛆʱމ௰εɧ transfer of the 40% of the equity interest in Mudanjiang ධʹ׸€΢މɓධ˜ʹ׸™d୕၈˜༈ഃʹ Power into a maximum of three transactions (each a ׸™d΢ධʹ׸ਗ਼ʚᔷᜫٰٙᛆϵʱˢ "Transaction", and collectively, the "Transactions"), Ϟܙࠈߒ˙ආɓӉ՘֛f΢ධʹ׸ਗ਼׵ with the percentage of equity interest to be transferred ޴ᗫਠุ೮াࠅӋ༺ϓ຅˚ҁϓdϾ̈ for each Transaction to be further agreed between the ਯԫධۆ׵༈ഃʹ׸ҁϓࣛ೯͛f̈ਯ parties. The completion date of each Transaction shall ԫධҁϓܝd͉ණྠਗ਼ீཀӫʗϪอঐ take place on which the relevant business registration ๕ගટܵϞӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥ60%ٰᛆʿ filing requirements are completed, and the Disposal ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥਗ਼ᘱᚃމ͉ʮ̡ʘڝ᙮ shall take place when the Transactions have been ʮ̡f׵͉జѓ˚ಂd̈ਯԫධ֠͊ҁ completed. Upon completion of the Disposal, the ϓdϾ͉ණྠʊ੽൯˙ϗՑɛ͏࿆25ϵ Group would hold, indirectly through Mudanjiang New ຬʩf Energy, 60% of the equity interest in Mudanjiang BD Power and Mudanjiang BD Power would remain as a subsidiary of the Company. As at the date of this report, the Disposal had not been completed yet and the Group had received RMB25 million from the Purchaser. The heat and power business, in which Mudanjiang ᆠঐʿཥɢุਕ€Չᐄ༶ڝ᙮ʮ̡މӫ BD Power is the operating subsidiary, is one of the ʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥމ͉ණྠٙࣨːุਕʘ core businesses of the Group. As at the date of this ɓf࿚Ї͉జѓ˚ಂd໨ԫึᏝᘱᚃਗ਼ report, it was the Board's intention that the heat and ᆠঐʿཥɢุਕၪܵމ͉ණྠٙࣨːุ power business would continue to remain as one ਕʘɓd˲໨ԫึೌจආɓӉ̈ਯ͉ණ of the core businesses of the Group and the Board ྠ׵ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥٙቱɨᛆूf had no intention to further dispose of the Group's remaining interest in Mudanjiang BD Power. The Group plans to increase the profitability of the ͉ණྠࠇྌίࢀ֙˸༰Эٙϓ͉મᒅࡡ heat and power business by purchasing raw coal ๩dϾڢίԶᆠ׶֙€уɤ˜Їɚ˜ during the summer season, which would be at a lower મᒅࡡ๩d੽Ͼ౤৷ᆠঐʿཥɢุਕٙ cost, instead of during the peak season of the heat ޮлঐɢdϤɗ͉ණྠٙ࿕੬ਂج€˜ุ supplying period (i.e. from October to February), which ਕഄଫᜊһ™f್Ͼd͉ණྠ඲މϤᄣ had been the Group's usual practice (the "Change in ̋ՉତϞɓছᐄ༶༟ږd༈ഃ༟ږਗ਼ீ Business Strategy"). Nonetheless, in order to do so, ཀ̈ਯԫධ౤ԶfϞԈʿϤd̈ਯԫධ the Group had to increase its current general working ਗ਼˿͉ණྠঐᜊତ࿁ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥٙ capital, which would be provided through the Disposal. ௅ʱҳ༟dʿ͟׵๩ލϓ͉ɨࠥʿ͉ණ In light of this, the Disposal would allow the Group to ྠٙɓছᐄ༶༟ږᄣ̋dӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠ realise part of its investment in Mudanjiang BD Power ཥٙޮлঐɢਗ਼ΪϤ౤৷d੽Ͼ̋੶͉ and the increase in profitability of Mudanjiang BD ණྠҳ༟׵Չ˼͊Ըᆑίҳ༟ዚึٙঐ Power as a result of the decrease in coal costs and ɢf the increase in the Group's general working capital would thereby enhance the Group's ability to invest in other future potential investment opportunities. The Company was of the view that the arrangement ͉ʮ̡Ⴉމd࣬ኽٰᛆᔷᜫ՘ᙄЪ̈ٙ pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement was fair τર᙮ʮ̻ΥଣdୌΥ͉ʮ̡ʿՉٰ؇ and reasonable and in the interests of the Company ٙ዆᜗лूdΪމ€Չʕܼ̍(i)Σӫʗ and its shareholders as a whole because, among ϪԳ˚ᆠཥٙɓছᐄ༶༟ږءɝݴਗ༟ others, (i) the injection of liquidity into the general ږdගટԴ͉ණྠ̙׵૱֙Ͼڢ׶֙મ working capital of Mudanjiang BD Power indirectly ᒅࡡ๩i(ii)ீཀΣӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥ౤Զ allowed the Group to purchase raw coal during ٰ؇൲ಛආБٰᛆᔷᜫΣӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠ the low season instead of the peak season; (ii) the ཥءɝݴਗ༟ږd̙ڭღ͉ʮ̡ʿՉٰ injection of liquidity into Mudanjiang BD Power through ؇ٙлूdΪމʔሞӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥ͊ equity transfer via a shareholder's loan extended ԸٙޮлঐɢνОdӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥѩ to Mudanjiang BD Power, to which Mudanjiang BD Ϟப΂Σ͉ණྠᎵᒔ൲ಛ€уΣӫʗϪ Power is obligated to repay the loan (being the amount Գ˚ᆠཥ౤Զٙɓছᐄ༶༟ږږᕘd of general working capital extended to Mudanjiang ޴ˀdࡊ͟ѐ΋͛Ⴉᒅอٰ͉dႩᒅה BD Power) to the Group irrespective of the future ੻ಛධਗ਼ʥ᙮ӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥiʿ(iii)։ profitability of Mudanjiang BD Power, as opposed to ΂ѐ΋͛މӫʗϪԳ˚ᆠཥ໨ԫ࿁ӫʗ the subscription for new equity by Mr. Lv, to which the ϪԳ˚ᆠཥٙᐄ༶ϞлdΪމѐ΋͛ί subscription proceeds would remain with Mudanjiang ӫʗϪኹϞԄλٙɛএd݂ਗ਼މӫʗϪ BD Power, protects the interests of the Company Գ˚ᆠཥίӫʗϪุٙਕᓒ࢝ʿޮлঐ and its shareholders; and (iii) the appointment of Mr. ɢ౤Զпɢf Lv as a director of Mudanjiang BD Power is beneficial to the operations of Mudanjiang BD Power because Mr. Lv is well-connected in Mudanjiang and would therefore assist in the expansion and profitability of the operations of Mudanjiang BD Power in Mudanjiang. Details of the Disposal were disclosed in the Ϟᗫ̈ਯԫධٙ༉ઋ׵͉ʮ̡˚ಂމɚ announcements of the Company dated 4 September ཧɚཧϋɘ˜̬˚ʿɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ 2020 and 19 October 2020, respectively. ɤɘ˚ٙʮѓʫמᚣf Major transaction in relation to disposal Ϟᗫ̈ਯή෯ʘ˴ࠅʹ׸ of lands On 28 December 2020, HLCCL entered into an ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɚɤɞ˚dලئᎲ agreement (the "Disposal Agreement") with Ϫʷʈၾዹͭୋɧ˙ලئᎲΥҳ༟၍ଣ Heihe Longhe Investment Management Limited*, Ϟࠢப΂ʮ̡ࠈͭ՘ᙄ€˜̈ਯ՘ᙄ™d an independent third party, pursuant to which ኽϤdලئᎲϪʷʈΝจᔷᜫЗ׵ʕ਷ HLCCL had agreed to transfer the land use rights ٙ߰ʍή෯€˜༈ഃή෯™ٙɺήԴ͜ of certain lands (the "Lands") located in the PRC ᛆdᐼ˾ᄆމɛ͏࿆156,440,000ʩ€޴ at an aggregate consideration of RMB156,440,000 ຅׵ߒ185,500,000ಥʩdܼ̍ɛ͏࿆ (equivalent to approximately HK$185,500,000), 139,440,000 ʩ˸ʿɛ͏࿆ 17,000,000 comprising RMB139,440,000 with land compensation ʩٙɺήሦᎵ€˜ɺή̈ਯԫධ™f of RMB17,000,000 (the "Land Disposal"). As the Lands had been left idle by the Group for ͟׵༈ഃή෯ʊ஗͉ණྠඝໄხڗɓݬ a long time and in view of the consideration to be ࣛගd˲ᛠ׵͉ණྠਗ਼੽ɺή̈ਯԫධ received from the Land Disposal by the Group, the ϗ՟ٙ˾ᄆd໨ԫႩމɺή̈ਯԫධྼ Directors considered that the Land Disposal was a ᙮Ԅዚd̙ᜫ͉ණྠପ͛ତږݴeҷഛ good opportunity for the Group to generate cash ݴਗ༟ږԨࠥЭඝໄή෯ٙሪࠦϓ͉f inflow, improve its liquidity and reduce the carrying cost of the idle lands. The gross proceeds generated from the Land ɺή̈ਯԫධପ͛ٙה੻ಛධᐼᕘਗ਼ Disposal would be RMB156,440,000 (equivalent to މɛ͏࿆ 156,440,000 ʩ€޴຅׵ߒ approximately HK$185,500,000) and the Company 185,500,000ಥʩdϾ͉ʮ̡Ꮭਗ਼ה੻ intended to use the proceeds for, among others, (i) ಛධ͜׵€Չʕܼ̍(i)Ꮅᒔවਕi(ii)˕ repayment of debts; (ii) tax payment in relation to the ˹ɺή̈ਯԫධ޴ᗫ೼ಛiʿ(iii)͉ණྠ Land Disposal; and (iii) general working capital of the ɓছᐄ༶༟ږf Group. As at the date of this report, as additional time is ׵͉జѓ˚ಂd͟׵͉ʮ̡ცࠅһεࣛ required for the Company to prepare and finalise ගᇜႡʿໝྼ࣬ኽ࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢ certain information to be included in the circular as ʮ̡€˜ᑌʹה™ᗇՎɪ̹஝ۆ€˜ɪ̹஝ required under Chapter 14 of the Rules (the "Listing ۆ™ୋ14௝඲༱ɝஷՌٙ߰ʍ༟ࣘd݂ Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The ஷՌٙཫಂ੔೯˚ಂʊַ፰dϾɺή̈ Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock ਯԫධ֠͊ҁϓf Exchange"), the expected despatch date of the circular was delayed and the Land Disposal had not been completed yet. * For identification purposes only Details of the Land Disposal were disclosed in the Ϟᗫɺή̈ਯԫධٙ༉ઋ׵͉ʮ̡˚ಂ announcements of the Company dated 28 December ʱйމɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɚɤɞ˚ʿɚ 2020 and 19 January 2021, respectively. ཧɚɓϋɓ˜ɤɘ˚ʘʮѓʫמᚣf EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING జѓಂܝԫධ PERIOD Discloseable transaction in relation to Ϟᗫϗᒅͦᅺʮ̡ʘ඲ʚמᚣ the acquisition of a target company ʹ׸ On 2 February 2021, Mudanjiang Longjin Wine Co., ׵ɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ɚ˚dӫʗϪᎲࣜ Ltd. (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the ৢุϞࠢʮ̡€͉ʮ̡ගટΌ༟ڝ᙮ʮ Company) ("Mudanjiang Wine") and three individuals ̡€˜ӫʗϪৢุ™ၾɧΤ᙮ዹͭୋɧ who are independent third parties (the "Vendors") ˙ٙࡈɛ€˜ር˙ ™ࠈ ͭ ՘ ᙄ€˜ ϗᒅ՘ entered into an agreement (the "Acquisition ᙄ™dኽϤdӫʗϪৢุΝจϗᒅ̏ԯ Agreement"), pursuant to which Mudanjiang Wine ৢุʘΌ௅ٰᛆd˾ᄆމ80,000,000ಥ agreed to purchase the entire equity interest in ʩf׵ҁϓܝd˾ᄆٙ(i) 5,000,000ಥ Beijing Wine for a consideration of HK$80,000,000. ʩਗ਼˸ତږ˕˹iʿ(ii)ቱᕘ75,000,000 Upon completion, the consideration shall be settled ಥʩਗ਼͉͟ʮ̡Σር˙˸೯Б͉ږᕘމ as to (i) HK$5,000,000 payable in cash; and (ii) the 75,000,000ಥʩٙוгୃኽ˕˹f remaining balance of HK$75,000,000 by the issue of a promissory note in the principal amount of HK$75,000,000 by the Company to the Vendors. Given the commencement of the Group's new ᛠ׵͉ණྠකணอභࣘ௅d໨ԫႩމϗ beverage division, the Directors considered that ᒅ̏ԯৢุୌΥ͉ණྠٙ዆᜗ุਕ˙ the acquisition of Beijing Wine was in line with the ΣdԨ˲݊ᓒɽ͉ණྠ܄˒໊ʿ̋੶ן overall business direction of the Group and is a good ࢝ʕ਷ৢᗳ̹ఙঐɢٙԄλҳ༟ዚึf investment opportunity to enhance the Group's customer base and capability to expand in the wine market in the PRC. Upon completion, Beijing Wine will become an ׵ҁϓܝd̏ԯৢุਗ਼ϓމ͉ʮ̡ʘග indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and ટΌ༟ڝ᙮ʮ̡dϾ̏ԯৢุٙৌਕ financial results of Beijing Wine will be consolidated ุᐶਗ਼Իɝ͉ණྠʘሪͦf׵͉జѓ˚ into the accounts of the Group. As at the date of this ಂd࿁̏ԯৢุٙϗᒅ֠͊ҁϓf report, the acquisition of Beijing Wine had not been completed yet. Details of the acquisition of Beijing Wine were Ϟᗫ࿁̏ԯৢุٙϗᒅ༉ઋ׵͉ʮ̡˚ disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated ಂމɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ɚ˚ʘʮѓʫמ 2 February 2021. ᚣf GROUP STRATEGY ණྠഄଫ The Group will actively restructure the assets so as to ͉ණྠਗ਼ጐ฽ආБ༟ପࠠଡ଼d˸މ͉ʮ create value to the shareholders of the Company. It ٰ̡؇௴ிᄆ࠽fՉʔึરৰ̙ঐආɓ will not rule out the possibility of further acquisition and ӉආБϗᒅʿ̈ਯڢࣨː༟ପf disposal of non-core assets. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS OR ໨ԫ׵ٰ΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘ SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES ᛆूא૱ࡑ AND UNDERLYING SHARES As at 31 December 2020, the interests of the ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d໨ԫʿ Directors and chief executive of the Company in the ͉ʮ̡௰৷Б݁ɛࡰ׵͉ʮ̡ʿՉ޴ᑌ Shares, underlying shares and debentures of the جྠ€່֛Ԉ࠰ಥجԷୋ571௝ᗇՎʿಂ Company and its associated corporation (within the ஬ૢԷ€˜ᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷ™ୋXV௅ʘ meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures ٰ΅e޴ᗫٰ΅ʿවՎʕdኹϞ࣬ኽᗇ Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) Վʿಂ஬ૢԷୋXV௅ୋ7ʿ8ʱ௅඲ٝึ (the "SFO")), which were required to be notified to ͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהʘᛆू€ܼ̍࣬ኽᗇՎ the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to ʿಂ஬ૢԷ༈ഃૢ˖־ഃ஗຅ЪאൖЪ Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions in which they were taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO) or which were required, pursuant to section 352 of the ኹϞʘᛆूʿ૱ࡑiא࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein or ஬ૢԷୋ352ૢ඲া፽ί༈ૢԷהࠑ೮ which were as otherwise required to be notified to the া̅ʘᛆूiא̤Б࣬ኽɪ̹஝ۆɪ̹ Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the ೯Бɛ໨ԫආБᗇՎʹ׸ʘᅺ๟ςۆ Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors €˜ᅺ๟ςۆ™඲ٝึ͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהʘ of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") under the Listing ᛆूνɨj Rules were as follows: Number of % of issued % of issued Shares held capital of the Options capital of the Name of Director Type of interest (long position) Company held Company Ц͉ʮ̡ Ц͉ʮ̡ הٰܵ΅ᅰͦ ʊ೯Б ʊ೯Б ໨ԫ֑Τ ᛆूᗳй €λࡑ ٰ͉ϵʱˢ הܵᒅٰᛆ ٰ͉ϵʱˢ Ms. Chan Yuk Foebe Beneficial Interest 2,860,000 0.20% 13,000,000 0.90% ௓ݍɾɻ ྼूᛆू Mr. Law Tze Ping Eric Beneficial Interest 1,400,000 0.10% 13,000,000 0.90% ᖯɿ̻΋͛ ྼूᛆू Mr. Yu Defa Beneficial Interest - - 13,000,000 0.90% ɲᅃ೯΋͛ ྼूᛆू Mr. Ma Wing Yun Bryan Beneficial Interest - - 8,500,000 0.59% ৵࿲ؚ΋͛ ྼूᛆू Mr. Tam Ching Ho Beneficial Interest - - 8,500,000 0.59% ᗈ݁Ⴔ΋͛ ྼूᛆू Mr. Hau Chi Kit Beneficial Interest - - 8,500,000 0.59% ڨқ௫΋͛ ྼूᛆू DISCLOSURE OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 其他資料披露 INTERESTS IN THE SHARES AND ׵ٰ΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘᛆू UNDERLYING SHARES Save as disclosed above, so far as the Directors ৰɪ˖מᚣ٫̮dఱ໨ԫהٝ઄d׵ɚ are aware, as at 31 December 2020, none of the ཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d໨ԫʿ͉ʮ Directors and chief executive of the Company had or ̡௰৷Б݁ɛࡰ฿ೌ׵͉ʮ̡ʿՉ޴ᑌ was deemed to have any interest or short position in جྠ€່֛ԈᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷୋXV௅ʘ the Shares, underlying shares and debentures of the ٰ΅e޴ᗫٰ΅ʿවՎʕdኹϞא஗ൖ Company and its associated corporations (within the ЪኹϞ࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷୋXV௅ୋ7 meaning of Part XV of the SFO), which was required to ʿ8ʱ௅඲ٝึ͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהʘ΂О be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange ᛆूא૱ࡑ€ܼ̍࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷ pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO ༈ഃૢ˖־ഃ஗຅ЪאൖЪኹϞʘᛆू (including interests and short positions in which they ʿ૱ࡑiא͉ʮ̡඲াɝ࣬ኽᗇՎʿ were taken or deemed to have under such provisions ಂ஬ૢԷୋ352ૢπໄʘ೮া̅ʘ΂О of the SFO), or which was required to be recorded ᛆूא૱ࡑiא̤Б࣬ኽᅺ๟ςۆ඲ٝ in the register maintained by the Company pursuant ึ͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהʘ΂Оᛆूא૱ࡑf to section 352 of the SFO or which was otherwise required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. 其他資料披露（續） SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' ˴ࠅٰ؇׵͉ʮ̡ʘᛆू INTERESTS AND SHORT ʿ૱ࡑ POSITIONS IN THE COMPANY As far as the Directors are aware, as at 31 December ኽ໨ԫהٝ઄d׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ 2020, the following persons (other than a Director ɧɤɓ˚dৰ໨ԫא͉ʮ̡௰৷Б݁ɛ or chief executive of the Company) had interests or ࡰ̮d˸ɨɛɻ׵͉ʮٰ̡΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ short positions in the Shares and underlying shares in ΅ʕኹϞʊাɝ࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷୋ the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the 336ૢה஝֛πໄʘ೮া̅˲඲࣬ኽᗇ Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Վʿಂ஬ૢԷୋXV௅ୋ2ʿ3ʱ௅ૢ˖Σ Part XV of the SFO as recorded in the register required ͉ʮ̡מᚣʘᛆूא૱ࡑj to be kept under section 336 of the SFO: Approximate Number of percentage of Shares held interest in Name of shareholders Nature of Interests (long position) the Company הٰܵ΅ᅰͦ Ц͉ʮ̡ᛆू ᛆू׌ሯ €λࡑ ฿ߒϵʱˢ Mr. Chan Yuen Tung Beneficial owner 382,000,000 26.38% ௓Ⴣ؇΋͛ ྼूኹϞɛ Mr. Sze Ching Lau Beneficial owner 89,000,000 6.15% ݄૶ݴ΋͛ ྼूኹϞɛ Mr. Cha Jung Hoon Beneficial owner 74,760,000 5.16% Cha Jung Hoon΋͛ ྼूኹϞɛ ٰ؇֑Τ Save as disclosed above, as far as the Directors ৰɪ˖מᚣ٫̮dఱ໨ԫהٝ઄dৰ໨ are aware, as at 31 December 2020, no other ԫʿ͉ʮ̡௰৷Б݁ɛࡰ̮d׵ɚཧɚ persons (other than a Director or chief executive of ཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d฿ೌՉ˼ɛɻ׵ the Company) had interests or short positions in the ͉ʮٰ̡΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʕኹϞʊাɝ࣬ Shares and underlying shares of the Company as ኽᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷୋ336ૢה஝֛πໄ recorded in the register required to be kept under ʘ೮া̅ʘᛆूא૱ࡑf section 336 of the SFO. 其他資料披露（續） SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT ԑ੄ʮ଺ٰܵඎ Based on the information that is publicly available ͉ܲʮ̡՟੻ʘʮක༟ࣘʿኽ໨ԫה to the Company and within the knowledge of the ٝd׵͉జѓ˚ಂd͉ʮٰ̡΅ί̹ఙ Directors as at the date of this report, there is sufficient ɪՈϞ൴ཀɪ̹஝ۆה஝֛25%ʘԑ੄ public float of more than 25% of the Company's ʮ଺ٰܵඎf shares in the market as required under the Listing Rules. PURCHASE, SALE OR ᒅ൯ëਯאᛙΫ͉ණྠ REDEMPTION OF LISTED ɪ̹ᗇՎ SECURITIES OF THE GROUP Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries ͉ʮ̡אՉ΂Оڝ᙮ʮ̡׵ಂගʫ฿ೌ purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's ᒅ൯ëਯאᛙΫ͉ʮ̡΂Оɪ̹ᗇ listed securities during the Period. Վf CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Άุ၍ط The Directors are of the view that the Company has ໨ԫႩމd͉ʮ̡׵ಂගʫɓٜ፭ςɪ complied with the Corporate Governance Code (the ̹஝ۆڝ፽14ה༱ʘΆุ၍طςۆ€˜ς "Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules ۆ™dৰ˸ɨ਋ᕎઋر̮d฿ܼνɨj during the Period, except for the following deviation as summarised below: Code Provision A.2.1 of the Code ςۆʘςۆૢ˖A.2.1ૢ The roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ͉ʮ̡˴ࢩʿБ݁ᐼ൒ԉЍ͟Νɓɛ௓ the Company are performed by the same individual, ݍɾɻዄ΂dԨೌʱ͟ɚɛ̈΂f໨ԫ Ms. Chan Yuk Foebe, and are not separated. The ึ֛ಂකึ˸ᄲᙄϞᗫᅂᚤ͉ණྠᐄ༶ Board meets regularly to consider issues related to ʘʮ̡ԫਕᙄᕚf໨ԫึႩމ༈ݖ࿴ೌ corporate matters affecting operations of the Group. ฦ໨ԫึʿ͉ʮ̡၍ଣᄴᛆɢʿબᛆʘ The Board considers the structure will not impair the ̻ፅdΪϤ໨ԫึ޴ڦ༈ݖ࿴ਗ਼̙˿ʮ balance of power and authority of the Board and the ̡ʘഄଫʿӔ֛੻˸Ϟࣖ஝ྌʿੂБf Company's management and thus, the Board believes this structure will enable effective planning and implementation of corporate strategies and decisions. 其他資料披露（續） • Mr. Gao Ran, an executive Director, (i) was appointed as an executive director of Cornerstone Financial Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8112), a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange, on 4 December 2020; and (ii) had resigned as a non-executive director of Lapco Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8472), a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange, on 20 November 2020. • ੂБ໨ԫ৷̄΋͛(i) ׵ɚཧɚཧ ϋɤɚ˜̬˚ᐏ։΂މਿͩږፄ છٰϞࠢʮ̡€׵ᑌʹה GEMɪ ̹ʘʮ̡dٰ΅˾໮j8112ੂ Б໨ԫiʿ(ii)׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɓ ˜ɚɤ˚ᗘ΂ͭ৷છٰϞࠢʮ̡ €׵ᑌʹה GEM ɪ̹ʘʮ̡dٰ ΅˾໮j8472ڢੂБ໨ԫf MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES ආБᗇՎʹ׸ʘᅺ๟ςۆ TRANSACTIONS The Company has adopted the Model Code as set ͉ʮ̡ʊમॶɪ̹஝ۆڝ፽10ה༱ᅺ๟ out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own ςۆЪމ໨ԫආБᗇՎʹ׸ʘʫ௅዁ς code of conduct regarding securities transactions by ๟ۆf຾ΣΌ᜗໨ԫЪ̈Ո᜗ݟ༔ܝd the Directors. Having made specific enquiries to all the Ό᜗໨ԫᆽႩ־ഃ׵ಂගʫɓٜ፭ςᅺ Directors, all the Directors confirmed that they have ๟ςۆʘςۆૢ˖f׵ಂගʫd͉ʮ̡ complied with the code provisions in the Model Code ฿ʔٝ઄΂О༼஝ԫ΁f during the Period. No incident of non-compliance was noted by the Company during the Period. CHANGES OF INFORMATION ࣬ኽɪ̹஝ۆୋ13.51B(1) OF DIRECTORS UNDER ૢʘ໨ԫ༟ࣘᜊਗ RULE 13.51B(1) OF LISTING RULES Below is the information relating to the Directors Іɚཧɚཧϋϋజ˚ಂৎd࣬ኽɪ̹஝ required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) ۆୋ13.51B(1)ૢ඲ʚמᚣʘ໨ԫ༟ࣘν of the Listing Rules since the date of the 2020 annual ɨj report: Save as disclosed above, no information was required ৰɪ˖מᚣ٫̮d׵ಂගʫd฿ೌ࣬ኽ to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the ɪ̹஝ۆୋ 13.51B(1) ૢ඲ʚמᚣʘ༟ Listing Rules during the Period. ࣘf 其他資料披露（續） AUDIT COMMITTEE ᄲࣨ։ࡰึ The Company set up the Audit Committee on 8 ࣬ኽɪ̹஝ۆୋ3.21ʿ3.22ૢd͉ʮ̡ April 2001 pursuant to Rules 3.21 and 3.22 of the ׵ɚཧཧɓϋ̬˜ɞ˚ϓͭᄲࣨ։ࡰ Listing Rules, with written terms of reference, for the ึdԨՓ֛ࣣࠦᔖᛆᇍఖdϙίᄲቡʿ purposes of reviewing and providing supervision on ္၍͉ණྠʘৌਕ͡జ೻ҏʿʫ௅္છ the Group's financial reporting process and internal Փܓfᄲࣨ։ࡰึ͟ɧΤዹͭڢੂБ໨ control systems. The Audit Committee comprises ԫ৵࿲ؚ΋͛€˴ࢩeᗈ݁Ⴔ΋͛ʿڨ three independent non-executive Directors, namely, қ௫΋͛ଡ଼ϓfᄲࣨ։ࡰึʊၾ၍ଣᄴ Mr. Ma Wing Yun Bryan (Chairman), Mr. Tam Ching Ꮸী͉ණྠમॶʘึࠇࡡۆʿ࿕Էd˸ Ho and Mr. Hau Chi Kit. The Audit Committee has ʿ͉ʮ̡ʘᄲࣨeʫ௅္છʿৌਕ͡జ reviewed with the management the accounting ԫ֝dܼ̍ᄲቡʕಂৌਕజڌdϾᄲࣨ principles and practices adopted by the Group and ։ࡰึ࿁͉ʮ̡הમ͜ึࠇஈଣ˙جԨ the auditing, internal control and financial reporting ೌମᙄf aspects of the Company including the review of the Interim Financial Statements and there was no disagreement from the Audit Committee with the accounting treatment adopted by the Company. REMUNERATION COMMITTEE ᑚཇ։ࡰึ A remuneration committee was established by the ͉ʮ̡׵ɚཧཧʞϋɖ˜ɓ˚ϓͭᑚཇ Company (the "Remuneration Committee") on 1 ։ࡰึ€˜ᑚཇ։ࡰึ™dԨ࣬ኽɪ̹஝ July 2005, with specific written terms of reference ۆୋ3.25ʿ3.26ૢՓ֛त֛ࣣࠦᔖᛆᇍ which set out clearly its authority and duties pursuant ఖd૶౸ྌʱՉᔖᛆʿᔖபfᑚཇ։ࡰ to Rules 3.25 and 3.26 of the Listing Rules. The ึତࣛ͟ɧΤዹͭڢੂБ໨ԫ৵࿲ؚ Remuneration Committee currently comprises three ΋͛€˴ࢩeᗈ݁Ⴔ΋͛ʿڨқ௫΋͛ independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. ଡ଼ϓdࠋபఱ໨ԫၾ͉ʮ̡৷ॴ၍ଣɛ Ma Wing Yun Bryan (Chairman), Mr. Tam Ching Ho ࡰהϞᑚཇʘᑚཇ݁ഄʿݖ࿴Σ໨ԫึ and Mr. Hau Chi Kit, who are responsible for advising ౤ԶจԈdԨਞϽ͉ʮ̡ʔࣛʘͦᅺᏨ the Board on the remuneration policy and framework ীʿᔾ֛໨ԫၾ৷ॴ၍ଣɛࡰʘᑚཇܙ for all the remuneration of the Directors and senior ༾f management of the Company, as well as reviewing and determining the remuneration packages of Directors and senior management with reference to the Company's objectives from time to time. 其他資料披露（續） NOMINATION COMMITTEE ౤Τ։ࡰึ The nomination committee was established by ͉ʮ̡׵ɚཧཧɖϋɤɓ˜ɚ˚ϓͭ౤ the Company (the "Nomination Committee") on Τ։ࡰึ€˜౤Τ։ࡰึ™dԨ࣬ኽςۆ 2 November 2007, with specific written terms of ୋA.5.1ʿA.5.2ૢՓࠈत֛ࣣࠦᔖᛆᇍ reference pursuant to provisions A.5.1 and A.5.2 ఖf౤Τ։ࡰึତࣛ͟ɓΤੂБ໨ԫ௓ of the Code. The Nomination Committee currently ݍɾɻ€˴ࢩʿɧΤዹͭڢੂБ໨ԫ৵ comprises one executive Director, namely Ms. Chan ࿲ؚ΋͛eᗈ݁Ⴔ΋͛ʿڨқ௫΋͛ଡ଼ Yuk Foebe (Chairman), and three independent non- ϓf໨ԫึ዆᜗ஹΝ౤Τ։ࡰึࠋபᏨ executive Directors, namely Mr. Ma Wing Yun Bryan, ী໨ԫึʘଡ଼ϓe೯࢝ʿՓ֛౤Τʿ։ Mr. Tam Ching Ho and Mr. Hau Chi Kit. The Board ΂໨ԫʘϞᗫ೻ҏe္࿀։΂໨ԫʿ໨ as a whole, with the Nomination Committee, is ԫᘱ΂ʘࠇྌ˸ʿ൙ПዹͭڢੂБ໨ԫ responsible for reviewing the Board composition, ʘዹͭԒ΅f developing and formulating the relevant procedures for nomination and appointment of Directors, monitoring the appointment and succession plan of Directors and assessing the independence of independent non- executive Directors. INTERIM REPORT ʕಂజѓ The 2020 interim report containing all the financial and ༱Ϟ͉ʮ̡࣬ኽɪ̹஝ۆה஝֛඲༉ΐ other related information of the Company required ʘהϞৌਕʿՉ˼Ϟᗫ༟ࣘʘɚཧɚཧ by the Listing Rules will be available on the website ϋʕಂజѓdਗ਼׵ɚཧɚɓϋɧ˜ֵ of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at ۃ̊೮׵࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡ www.hkexnews.hkand the website of the Company ၣ१ (www.hkexnews.hk) ʿ͉ʮ̡ၣ१ atwww.xinyangmaojian.com.hk, and dispatched to (www.xinyangmaojian.com.hk)dԨ੔೯ the shareholders of the Company before the end of ʚ͉ʮٰ̡؇f March 2021. By order of the Board ו໨ԫึն Chan Yuk Foebe ௓ݍ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ˴ࢩࡒБ݁ᐼ൒ Hong Kong, 5 February 2021 ࠰ಥdɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ʞ˚ Attachments Original document

