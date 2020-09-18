Xinyi Glass : INTERIM REPORT 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Financial Highlights
Six months
Year ended
ended 30 June
31 December
2020
2019
2019
(in HK$'000)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Turnover
7,133,956
7,449,940
16,258,489
Profit before income tax
1,641,571
2,355,066
5,015,811
Profit attributable to Company's
equity holders
1,382,387
2,124,768
4,477,792
Dividends
685,489
1,001,718
2,206,573
Equity attributable to Company's
equity holders
20,338,489
19,706,681
20,846,341
(number of ordinary shares
("Share") in '000)
Weighted average number of
Shares in issue
4,017,849
4,001,054
4,006,411
(in Hong Kong cents)
Earnings per Share - basic
34.4
53.1
111.8
Earnings per Share - diluted
34.3
52.9
111.4
Dividends per Share
17.0
25.0
30.0
Equity attributable to Company's
equity holders per Share
505.6
492.5
520.3
Chairman's Statement
Dear Shareholders
On behalf of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (the "Company"), I am pleased to announce the interim unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
In comparison with the same period in 2019, turnover of the Group decreased by approximately 4.2% to approximately HK$7,134.0 million during the six months ended 30 June 2020. The net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the review period decreased by approximately 34.9%, to approximately HK$1,382.4 million. Basic earnings per Share were 34.4 HK cents, as compared with 53.1 HK cents for the same period in 2019.
The Board considers that the Group has achieved a reasonable level of profitability in a volatile market environment. Hence, the Board is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 17.0 HK cents per Share.
I present below an overview of the business of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and key development highlights for the coming half year.
BUSINESS REVIEW
THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE PRC GLASS INDUSTRY HAS BEEN INFLUENCED BY COVID-19,SUPPLY-SIDE REFORM, ENVIRONMENTAL, ECONOMIC AND MONETARY POLICIES, THE SINO-US TRADE WAR AND FLUCTUATION OF THE EXCHANGE RATE OF THE RENMINBI
The growth of the PRC economy has slowed down with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the period. The Group's operations in the automobile glass, architectural glass and the float glass segments faced different challenges and opportunities. Nonetheless, the Group managed to achieve a reasonable operating result primarily attributable to its stringent control over production costs, the depreciation of the Renminbi, more value-added glass products and upgraded product structure, a better variety mix of float glass, flexible production logistics and a more effective marketing strategy for the architectural glass and automobile glass divisions.
Chairman's Statement
The PRC property new project start-ups and construction volume have experienced a moderate drop in the first half of the year while the construction projects completion rate has undergone continuous improvement starting from the second quarter of the year due to the impact of COVID-19. Most of the building projects have resumed operation after the delay arising from the lockdown in the first quarter of the year. This was a good indicator of the increased demand of the construction energy-savingLow-E glass in the middle of the year. Therefore, the Group's has maintained a reasonable sales revenue of the architectural glass segment through its aggressive marketing strategy and better value-added products as well as advanced product structure.
The float glass sector has experienced a difficult time of decreased demand during the lockdown period to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the demand in float glass has experienced a significant rebound after the average selling price dropped significantly in April 2020. With the improvement of new building construction completion rate starting in May 2020, followed by the good recovery of the selling price of float glass. The strong market rebound in May and June of the year has offset to some extent the slowdown in the first quarter of the year.
In order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and the additional import tariffs imposed by the US government, the Group has proactively implemented flexible marketing and production strategies for its automobile glass business. Its sales team uses both the video and voice conferencing tools to explore business opportunities with overseas customers around the clock. In addition, new product development continues for applications in advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"), head-up display ("HUD"), sound proofing, coating, sunroof and value-added parts which are suitable for new and existing car models. At the same time, the Group has been approaching new domestic and overseas customers and strengthening the existing customer base to explore opportunities to increase the sales volume of its new and existing product models. Currently, the Group's automobile glass products are sold in more than 130 countries.
As one of the major players in the global glass industry, the Group has secured its market-leading position and enhanced its economies of scale through strategic expansion in a timely manner of production capacities across different product segments and the construction of new production complexes incorporating streamlined production processes at different locations both in the PRC and overseas. The Group has also implemented a series of measures enhancing control on the supply and consumption of raw materials, the re-cycling of principal raw materials, the re- engineering of production flow to boost production efficiency and using solar power and low-temperature recycling residual heat to generate electricity and hot water for internal consumption.
To maintain its competitiveness, the Group has successfully developed and launched a wide range of high value-added and specialty glass products while adopting proactive pricing and flexible marketing strategies to take advantage of the supportive measures implemented under the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan of the PRC government.
IMPROVED PRODUCTIVITY, TECHNOLOGY AND ECONOMIES OF SCALE TO ENHANCE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY BY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENTS
The Group's continuous research and development investments in production engineering, information technology, big data and operational management, along with the continuous improvement in the production process, automation and well- planned equipment maintenance programs, have enhanced its productivity and yield rate, which, in turn, have reduced overall labour, production and energy costs during the period under review.
The Group's engineering and design division has designed the latest world class and larger capacity float glass production lines in both the PRC and overseas. The economies of scale have enabled significant savings in procurement costs, production and fixed costs and increased efficiency in fuel consumption. To further control energy costs, the Group is harnessing clean environmentally-friendly energy through implementing rooftop solar power generation systems and low-temperature recycling residual heat power co-generation systems.
Chairman's Statement
In addition, using natural gas as the fuel for the production of high-quality float glass can reduce carbon emissions for a better air quality environment, improve float glass quality and enhance the energy cost structure of the Group.
EXPANSION OF HIGH VALUE-ADDED PRODUCT MIX AND GLOBAL COVERAGE ENHANCES OVERALL COMPETITIVENESS
During the period under review, the consolidated revenue generated from the Group's automobile glass, architectural glass and high-quality float glass businesses has achieved a reasonable result in comparison with peers during the COVID-19 pandemic and competitive market conditions. This performance demonstrates that the Group's combination of its diversified business segments, global market coverage, upgraded product structure and the expanded high value-added product mix can alleviate the operational pressure in any specific business segment or country despite an uncertain and competitive market environment.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
The Group will continue to adopt flexible production, logistics and marketing strategies by increasing the extent of automation and upgrading through adopting advanced technologies at its facilities to further improve operational efficiency in order to maintain its leadership and competitive position at the forefront of global glass manufacturers.
The PRC government has continued the tightened policy on constructing new float glass production lines, acquisition of existing idle capacity and phasing out the obsolete and non-compliant float glass production lines because of stricter environmental standards on emissions. The Group is embarking on prudent and flexible strategies in response to the current situation of the float glass market in the PRC and the global markets.
The industry expects the low soda ash price range would be maintained in comparison with that of 2019 due to the over-supply in the PRC. The energy cost would also be lower when compared with 2019 due to lower consumption globally by the impact of COVID-19. Thus, the Group is cautiously optimistic about the float glass market as well as the average selling price trend in the second half of 2020.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic starting in the first quarter of 2020 has slowed down business activities in the PRC and global market. The Group has maintained a safety level of raw materials that ensures no interruption of its operations and production. The Group expects the market demand would be return to normal in the second half of 2020.
The Group will operate its first silica sand mine in Beihai, Guangxi by the end of 2020. This means the Group will has a higher integration of glass production flow and better control of major raw material cost and quality. The Group will continue to explore more opportunities on new sources of raw materials in the future.
The second float glass line in Beihai, Guangxi has started production in the second quarter of 2020. The rest of the production lines at Beihai and Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu are planned to commence full operations by the second half of 2020. It will strengthen the Group's market coverage in both the Eastern and Western PRC.
The Sino-US trade war had an impact on the added import tariff pressure on both the US aftermarket automobile glass customers and our Company until the completion of the trade negotiation with the US.
The Group is building up a new automobile glass factory in Malacca, Malaysia. This new production capacity will commence operation in first half of 2021 and will serve the overseas customers.
The market expects the PRC government would adopt further proactive monetary policies to add more liquidity to boost the market in 2020 and lead more construction activities to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such policies would be positive to the demand of float glass and architectural glass businesses.
At the same time, the Directors are optimistic about the continued good performance of its automobile glass aftermarket business in the global market and the prospects of increased sales in the energy-saving and single and double insulated Low-E glass segments in the future.
After years of expanding its production facilities in the major economic zones of the PRC and South East Asia, the Group is ready to explore acquisitions and new expansion opportunities in the PRC and overseas where provide attractive and larger market environment, lower raw materials, production and energy costs, and offer favourable tax treatment and other incentives.
The Group will continue to ensure that adequate resources are allocated to research and development, enhancing product quality and for the introduction of new products, as well as exploring new markets, boosting production efficiency and conducting staff training in order to maintain its competitiveness and, ultimately, boost its profitability.
CONCLUSION
The Group continues to tackle the challenges amidst changes in the global market environment and the effects of COVID-19 by bolstering its efficiency and increasing its profitability through more effective management across its information technology, operations and marketing activities, as well as expansion of its business and continued collaboration with its customers and suppliers. The Directors believe that these approaches enable the Group to maximise the benefits from the domestic and emerging market and overseas business opportunities alike and are also cautiously optimistic about its long-term business development prospects.
The Group is continuing to adopt proven business strategies to sustain and strengthen growth with new business ideas. To maintain its industry-leading position, the Group is at the same time exploring expanding its presence in the global glass market across a wider spectrum of industries, applications and products as well as other opportunities mutually beneficial for business partnerships.
APPRECIATION
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to all shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees and business partners of the Group for their continuous support.
Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S.
Chairman
Hong Kong, 3 August 2020
Management's Discussion and Analysis
FINANCIAL REVIEW
During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the revenue and the net profit of the Group were HK$7,134.0 million and HK$1,382.4 million, respectively, representing a decrease of 4.2% and a decrease of 34.9% as compared with HK$7,449.9 million and HK$2,124.8 million, respectively, for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
REVENUE
The decrease in the revenue for the six-month period under review was mainly attributable to the drop in all our three glass business divisions due to the impact of COVID-19. The lower average selling price due to the competitive market environment in the second quarter of the year and depreciation of the Renminbi contributed to the float glass revenue decline of 6.7% as compared with the same period in 2019.
The decrease of automobile glass revenue was mainly attributable to the volume drop in the domestic sales of automobile glass due to the impact of COVID-19 during the period.
Government policies towards the PRC property market have not eased and construction activities there remained very competitive during the six-month period under review. With the government policies on environmental protection and the encouragement of energy-saving buildings in the PRC, the Directors expect that the demand for the Group's low emission ("Low-E") glass will continue to increase. As a leading domestic Low-E glass manufacturer, the Group enjoys economies of scale and a nationwide sales and delivery network. The slight decrease of sales was mainly attributable to the delay of shipments by the impact of COVID-19 and depreciation of the Renminbi as compared with the same period in 2019.
GROSS PROFIT
The Group's gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 decreased by 9.2% to HK$2,441.7 million as compared with HK$2,688.9 million for the same period in the previous year. The gross profit margin decreased to 34.2% during the six-month period under review as compared with 36.1% in 2019.
The drop in the float glass gross margin was a result of the lower selling price in the competitive market environment in the PRC and overseas markets. The slight increase of gross profit margins of the automobile glass was mainly due to the depreciation of the Renminbi as around 83.8% of automobile glass was contributed by the overseas sales. The drop of gross profit margin of the architectural glass businesses was mainly due to more price incentives given to the customers during the period.
OTHER INCOME
Other income increased to HK$244.5 million, as compared with HK$159.3 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to more government grants and income from sale of electricity during the period.
OTHER (LOSSES)/GAINS - NET
Other losses for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were HK$48.1 million, as compared with other gains of HK$616.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The significant decrease was mainly due to the unrealized fair value losses on financial assets at FVTPL, without the one off gain on disposal of equity interest in an associate and without the one off gain on dilution of interest in an associate of HK$485.7 million and HK$147.7 million respectively incurred in the same period in 2019.
SELLING AND MARKETING EXPENSES
Selling and marketing expenses increased by 4.6% to HK$470.2 million for the period under review. The increase was mainly due to the rate of additional US import tariff during the Sino-US trade war being adjusted from 10% to 25% in May 2019.
ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
Administrative expenses decreased by 7.9% to HK$786.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The decrease was principally attributable to lower expenses incurred for research and development and local PRC government taxes and charges affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the six-month period under review.
FINANCE COSTS
Finance costs decreased by 12.6% to HK$123.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The decrease was principally due to the lower overall bank borrowing rate during the six-month period under review. Also, the higher interest expenses were capitalised as part of the total cost in the purchase of plant and machinery and the construction of factory buildings in the Group's PRC and Malaysia new production complexes, and these expenses were charged to the income statements of the Group following the commencement of commercial production at the relevant production facilities. Interest amounting to HK$43.5 million was capitalised under construction-in- progress for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXATION, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION ("EBITDA")
EBITDA decreased by 23.9% to HK$2,253.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as compared with HK$2,961.1 million during the same period in 2019.
TAXATION
Tax expense amounted to HK$253.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The effective tax rate of the Group was increased to 15.4% compared with the same period of 2019 (excluding the non-taxable income from dilution and disposals of Xinyi Solar shares). The increase was mainly attributable to the PRC dividend withholding tax paid during the period. Most of the Group's PRC subsidiaries are qualified as high technology enterprises with a preferential profit tax rate of 15% under the applicable PRC corporate income tax laws and regulations.
NET PROFIT
Net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was HK$1,382.4 million, representing an decrease of 34.9% as compared with the same period in 2019. The net profit margin for the period under review dropped to 19.4% from 28.5%, principally due to the decreases in the gross profits of float glass, automobile glass and architectural glass.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND COMMITMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group incurred an aggregate capital expenditure amounting to HK$1,451.6 million for the purchase of plant and machinery and the construction of factory premises at its production complexes in China and Malaysia. Capital commitments contracted for but not incurred by the Group as at 30 June 2020 amounted to HK$1,003.3 million, which were mainly related to the new capacities of architectural glass, automobile glass and float glass to be added in China and Malaysia.
PLEDGE OF ASSET
No asset of the Group was pledged as a security for the bank borrowings as at 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019.
NET CURRENT ASSETS AND CURRENT RATIO
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had net current assets of HK$2,688.4 million, with the current ratio of 1.32 (2019: 1.22). The rise of net current ratio represented more liquid assets and the stronger financial position maintained in the current period. The Group has adequate funds to meet the payment obligation of the current liabilities.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Save as disclosed in this report, there has been no material change in the capital structure of the Company during the six months ended 30 June 2020. The capital of the Group companies are only the ordinary shares.
FINANCIAL RESOURCES AND LIQUIDITY
During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's primary sources of funding included cash generated from operating activities and credit facilities provided by principal banks in Hong Kong, China and Malaysia. As at 30 June 2020, the net cash inflow from operating activities amounted to approximately HK$1,142.5 million (2019: HK$1,513.2 million) and the Group had cash and cash equivalents of HK$5,024.3 million (2019: HK$5,142.1 million).
BANK BORROWINGS
As at 30 June 2020, total bank borrowings were HK$11,245.3 million. Despite the increase in the total liabilities, the net debt gearing ratio, calculated based on net total borrowings divided by total shareholders' equity (excluding 2020 declared interim dividends and 2019 proposed final dividend respectively), was at 30.5% as at 30 June 2020, as compared with 27.1% as at 31 December 2019. The increase of net gearing ratio was principally due to lower net profit and lower cash balances incurred during the period.
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
As at 30 June 2020, the Group did not have any significant contingent liabilities (30 June 2019: Nil).
MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES
Save as disclosed in this report, there was no material acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries and associated companies during the six months ended 30 June 2020.
TREASURY POLICIES AND EXPOSURE TO FLUCTUATION IN EXCHANGE RATES
The Group's transactions are mainly denominated in Renminbi, US dollars, Malaysia Ringgit, Euro, Australian dollars, Japanese Yen and Hong Kong dollars, with principal production activities conducted in China. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's bank borrowings were denominated in Hong Kong dollars bearing effective interest rates at 2.66% per annum. Hence, the Group's exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations was limited. The Group has not experienced any material difficulty and liquidity problems resulting from foreign exchange fluctuations. The Group may use financial instruments for hedging purposes as and when required. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not use any financial instrument for hedging purposes.
EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had 12,912 full-time employees of whom 12,185 were based in China and 727 in Hong Kong and other countries and territories respectively. The Group maintains a good professional relationship with its employees providing them with a positive working environment. It provides employees with training on the latest business and professional knowledge including applications of the Group's products and developing skills in maintaining good client relationships. Remuneration packages offered to the Group's employees are consistent with prevailing market levels and are reviewed on a regular basis. Discretionary bonuses may be provided to selected employees taking into consideration the Group's performance and that of the individual employee.
Pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations in the PRC, the Group has arranged for participation of its employees in relevant required retirement contribution schemes administered by the Chinese government. As for the Group's employees in Hong Kong, all the arrangements pursuant to the mandatory provident fund requirements set forth under the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance (Chapter 485 of the Laws of Hong Kong) have been duly implemented.
SHARE OPTION SCHEME
The Company has adopted a share option scheme on 18 January 2015 (the "2015 Share Option Scheme") for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants who have contributed to the success of the Group's operations. The Directors may, at their discretion, invite any employees and other selected participants to accept options to be granted by the Group for subscription for the Shares. As at the date of this report, 28,000,000 options, 28,500,000 options, 29,264,000 options, 29,600,000 options, 33,900,000 options and 32,000,000 options were granted under the 2015 Share Option Scheme on 2 March 2015, 16 March 2016, 1 March 2017, 27 February 2018, 26 February 2019 and 17 March 2020 respectively, and 111,449,000 options were outstanding as at 30 June 2020.
The following table sets forth movements of the share options of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020:
Price of the
Company's
shares
immediately
Exercise
before the
Vesting
Exercise
At
At
Grant Date
price
grant date
period
period
1/1/2020
Granted
Exercised
Expired
Lapsed
30/6/2020
(HK$)
(HK$)
Continuous contract
16/3/2016
4.81
4.34
16/3/2016-
1/4/2019-
4,205,500
-
(4,052,500) (1)
(143,000)
(10,000)
-
employee
31/12/2018
31/3/2020
1/3/2017
7.28
7.04
1/3/2017-
1/4/2020-
25,636,494
-
(5,481,000) (2)
-
(1,237,496)
18,917,998
31/12/2019
31/3/2021
27/2/2018
11.74
11.94
27/2/2018-
1/4/2021-
27,736,330
-
-
-
(170,083)
27,566,247
31/12/2020
31/3/2022
26/2/2019
9.53
9.70
26/2/2019-
1/4/2022-
33,433,500
-
-
-
(268,000)
33,165,500
31/12/2021
31/3/2023
17/3/2020
8.82
8.27
17/3/2020-
1/4/2023-
-
32,000,000
-
-
(201,000)
31,799,000
31/12/2022
31/3/2024
91,011,824
32,000,000
(9,533,500)
(143,000)
(1,886,579)
111,448,745
Notes:
The weighted average closing price of shares immediately before the dates on which the options were exercised was HK$9.94.
The weighted average closing price of shares immediately before the dates on which the options were exercised was HK$9.09.
INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 15
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For 1H2020, 32,000,000 shares options were granted. The fair value of the equity- settled share options granted under the Share Option Scheme during 1H2020 was estimated at HK$33,945,000. The value of the share options granted during 1H2020 is to be expensed through the Group's income statement over the three-year vesting period of the options.
The fair value of share options granted by the Company during 1H2020 was determined in accordance with the valuation performed by an independent valuer using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. Such model is one of the commonly used models to estimate the fair value of an option. The significant variables and assumptions used in computing the fair value of the share options are set forth in the table below. The value of an option varies with different variables of a number of subjective assumptions. Any change in the variables so adopted may materially affect the estimation of the fair value of an option.
Share price at the grant date (HK$)
HK$8.29
Exercise price (HK$)
HK$8.82
Volatility (%)
33.8280%
Dividend yield (%)
6.6345%
Expected share option life (years)
3 years and 6 months
Annual risk-free interest rate (%)
0.8032%
EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
No significant events have taken place subsequent to 30 June 2020 and up to the date of this report.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
Note
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
6
14,775,439
14,202,835
Right-of-use assets
5(A)
3,487,039
3,593,739
Investment properties
7
1,620,399
1,671,971
Prepayments for property, plant and
equipment and right-of-use assets
9
755,807
769,043
Intangible assets
64,290
65,334
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
21
34,301
51,752
Investments in associates
8
5,798,724
5,554,275
Loan to associates
986
1,004
Deferred income tax assets
44,090
39,023
26,581,075
25,948,976
Current assets
Inventories
2,000,223
2,044,629
Loans to associates
25,350
32,681
Trade and other receivables
9
3,878,880
3,085,866
Financial assets at fair value through
profit and loss
21
186,295
-
Pledged bank deposits
10
44,489
44,222
Fixed deposits
10
301,271
-
Cash and bank balances
10
4,678,584
5,097,924
11,115,092
10,305,322
Total assets
37,696,167
36,254,298
(All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
Note
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable
to the equity holders of the Company
Share capital
11
402,254
401,922
Share premium
11
392,492
388,161
Other reserves
12
187,723
867,623
Retained earnings
19,356,020
19,188,635
20,338,489
20,846,341
Non-controlling interests
85,627
81,085
Total equity
20,424,116
20,927,426
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Bank and other borrowings
14
8,376,184
6,350,418
Deferred income tax liabilities
394,126
419,404
Lease liabilities
5(B)
4,208
3,364
Other payables
13
70,849
131,996
8,845,367
6,905,182
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
Note
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Current liabilities
Trade, other payables and contract liabilities
13
4,927,556
3,349,206
Current income tax liabilities
626,072
609,661
Lease liabilities
5(B)
3,956
3,730
Bank and other borrowings
14
2,869,100
4,459,093
8,426,684
8,421,690
Total liabilities
17,272,051
15,326,872
Total equity and liabilities
37,696,167
36,254,298
Total assets less current liabilities
29,269,483
27,832,608
(All amount in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
Note
2020
2019
Revenue
4
7,133,956
7,449,940
Cost of sales
15
(4,692,299)
(4,761,024)
Gross profit
2,441,657
2,688,916
Other income
4
244,520
159,331
Other (losses)/gains - net
16
(48,093)
616,219
Selling and marketing costs
15
(470,158)
(449,398)
Administrative expenses
15
(785,968)
(853,246)
Operating profit
1,381,958
2,161,822
Finance income
17
26,416
43,672
Finance costs
17
(122,992)
(140,751)
Share of profits of associates
8
356,189
290,323
Profit before income tax
1,641,571
2,355,066
Income tax expense
18
(253,567)
(228,714)
Profit for the period
1,388,004
2,126,352
Profit attributable to:
- Equity holders of the Company
1,382,387
2,124,768
- Non-controlling interest
5,617
1,584
Profit for the period
1,388,004
2,126,352
Earnings per Share for profit attributable
to the equity holders of the Company
during the period
(expressed in Hong Kong cents per Share)
- Basic
20
34.4
53.1
- Diluted
20
34.3
52.9
(All amount in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
Profit for the period
1,388,004
2,126,352
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
the consolidated income statement:
Change in fair value of financial assets at fair
value through other comprehensive income
(17,451)
(2,407)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the
consolidated income statement:
Disposal of interests in an associate
-
12,421
Dilution of interests in an associate
-
6,100
Currency translation differences
(571,974)
(44,802)
Share of other comprehensive income of
investments accounted for using
the equity method
(110,123)
(25,092)
Total comprehensive income for the period
688,456
2,072,572
Total comprehensive income for the period
attributable to:
- Equity holders of the Company
683,268
2,070,780
- Non-controlling interests
5,188
1,792
688,456
2,072,572
(All amount in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)
Unaudited
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Non-
Share
Share
Other
Retained
controlling
Total
Note
capital
premium
reserves
earnings
Total
interests
equity
Balance at 31 December 2019 and
1 January 2020
401,922
388,161
867,623
19,188,635
20,846,341
81,085
20,927,426
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,382,387
1,382,387
5,617
1,388,004
Other comprehensive income
Changes in value of financial
assets at FVOCI
-
-
(17,451)
-
(17,451)
-
(17,451)
Share of other comprehensive income
of investments accounted for using
equity method
-
-
(110,123)
-
(110,123)
-
(110,123)
Currency translation differences
-
-
(571,545)
-
(571,545)
(429)
(571,974)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(699,119)
1,382,387
683,268
5,188
688,456
Transactions with owners
Employees share option scheme:
- Proceeds from shares issued
11(a)
953
69,010
(10,664)
-
59,299
-
59,299
- Value of employee services
-
-
21,225
-
21,225
-
21,225
- Release on forfeiture of share options
-
-
(131)
131
-
-
-
Repurchase and cancellation of shares
11(b)
(621)
(64,679)
621
(621)
(65,300)
-
(65,300)
Transfer to reserves
-
-
8,168
(8,168)
-
-
-
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
(646)
(646)
Dividends relating to 2019
19
-
-
-
(1,206,344)
(1,206,344)
-
(1,206,344)
Total transactions with owners
332
4,331
19,219
(1,215,002)
(1,191,120)
(646)
(1,191,766)
Balance at 30 June 2020
402,254
392,492
187,723
19,356,020
20,338,489
85,627
20,424,116
Unaudited
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Non-
Share
Share
Other
Retained
controlling
Total
Note
capital
premium
reserves
earnings
Total
interests
equity
Balance at 31 December 2018 and
1 January 2019
399,320
249,821
938,284
17,037,302
18,624,727
77,534
18,702,261
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
-
-
-
2,124,768
2,124,768
1,584
2,126,352
Other comprehensive income
Changes in value of financial
assets at FVOCI
-
-
(2,407)
-
(2,407)
-
(2,407)
Disposal of interests in an associate
-
-
12,421
-
12,421
-
12,421
Dilution of interests in an associate
-
-
6,100
-
6,100
-
6,100
Share of other comprehensive income
of investments accounted for using
equity method
-
-
(25,092)
-
(25,092)
-
(25,092)
Currency translation differences
-
-
(45,010)
-
(45,010)
208
(44,802)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(53,988)
2,124,768
2,070,780
1,792
2,072,572
Transactions with owners
Employees share option scheme:
- Proceeds from shares issued
1,568
88,466
(17,145)
-
72,889
-
72,889
- Value of employee services
-
-
20,372
-
20,372
-
20,372
- Release on forfeiture of share options
-
-
(25)
25
-
-
-
Transfer to reserves
-
-
7,229
(7,229)
-
-
-
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
(1,261)
(1,261)
Dividends relating to 2018
19
-
-
-
(1,082,087)
(1,082,087)
-
(1,082,087)
Total transactions with owners
1,568
88,466
10,431
(1,089,291)
(988,826)
(1,261)
(990,087)
Balance at 30 June 2019
400,888
338,287
894,727
18,072,779
19,706,681
78,065
19,784,746
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
1,562,100
1,994,494
Interest paid
(165,883)
(162,781)
Income tax paid
(253,699)
(318,465)
Cash flows from operating activities - net
1,142,518
1,513,248
Cash flows from investing activities
Prepayment of right-of-use assets in
relation to land use rights
(33,140)
(5,803)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,418,458)
(1,171,040)
Loan repayment from an associate
6,780
60
Purchase of financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
(288,444)
(332,795)
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets
at fair value through profit or loss
82,757
81,691
Addition to investment in associates
(204,864)
(770,263)
Proceeds from disposal of interests in an associate
-
1,164,457
Dividend received from associates
206,095
-
Increase in fixed deposits
(301,271)
(56,711)
Interests received
21,183
43,672
Other investing activities
18,451
(28,239)
Cash flows used in investing activities - net
(1,910,911)
(1,074,971)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from bank borrowings
3,735,059
2,632,000
Repayment of banks borrowings
(3,299,286)
(2,201,179)
Repayment of lease liabilities
466
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(646)
(1,261)
Share repurchased and cancelled
(65,300)
-
Net proceeds from issuance of
ordinary shares by share options
59,299
72,889
Cash flows from financing activities - net
429,592
502,449
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash
and cash equivalents
(338,801)
940,726
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
5,097,924
4,598,506
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(80,539)
(6,699)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
4,678,584
5,532,533
1 GENERAL INFORMATION
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") is principally engaged in the production and sales of automobile glass, architectural glass and float glass products through production complexes located in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
The principal place of business of the Group in Hong Kong is situated at Unit 2101-2108, 21st Floor, Rykadan Capital Tower, 135 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong.
This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information is presented in thousands of Hong Kong dollars (HK$'000), unless otherwise stated. This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information has been approved for issue by the Directors on 3 August 2020.
2 BASIS OF PREPARATION
This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS") 34, 'Interim financial reporting' issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs").
3 ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Except as described below, the accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the annual financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, as described in 2019 annual financial statements.
Taxes on income in the interim period are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings.
NEW AND AMENDED STANDARDS ADOPTED BY THE GROUP
The following new amendments to standards and interpretations are mandatory for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020. The adoption of these amendments to standards does not have any significant impact to the results and financial position of the Group.
Effective for
accounting periods
beginning on or after
HKAS1 and HKAS 8
Definition of Material
1 January 2020
(Amendment)
HKFRS 3 (Amendment)
Definition of a Business
1 January 2020
HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28
Sale or Contribution of Assets Between an
To be determined
(Amendment)
Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture
HKFRS 17
Insurance Contracts
1 January 2021
Conceptual Framework for
Revised Conceptual Framework for
1 January 2020
Financial Reporting 2018
Financial Reporting
Note:
There are no other amended standards or interpretations that are effective for the first time for this interim period that could be expected to have a material impact on the Group.
The Group has not applied any new standards and interpretations that are not effective for current accounting period.
4 SEGMENT INFORMATION
Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the executive Directors that are used to make strategic decisions.
The executive Directors consider the business from an operational entity perspective. Generally, the executive Directors consider the performance of business of each entity within the Group separately. Thus, each entity within the Group is an individual operating segment.
Among these operating segments, these operating segments are aggregated into three segments based on the products sold: (1) float glass; (2) automobile glass; and (3) architectural glass.
The executive Directors assess the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of gross profit. The Group does not allocate other operating costs to its segments as this information is not reviewed by the executive Directors.
Sales between segments are carried out at terms mutually agreed by the relevant parties. The revenue from external parties reported to the executive Directors is measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated income statement.
The unaudited segment information for the period ended 30 June 2020:
Automobile
Architectural
Float glass
glass
glass
Unallocated
Total
Segment revenue
4,229,858
2,161,148
1,681,845
-
8,072,851
Inter-segment revenue
(938,895)
-
-
-
(938,895)
Revenue from external customers
3,290,963
2,161,148
1,681,845
-
7,133,956
Cost of sales
(2,478,242)
(1,152,804)
(1,061,253)
-
(4,692,299)
Gross profit
812,721
1,008,344
620,592
-
2,441,657
Depreciation of property,
plant and equipment (Note 15)
311,233
84,935
73,104
2,897
472,169
Amortisation
- leasehold land and land use rights
(Note 15)
11,247
2,737
1,909
26,485
42,378
- intangible assets (Note 15)
-
1,039
-
-
1,039
Provision for/(reversal of provision for)
impairment of trade and other
receivables, net (Note 15)
-
2,264
(708)
-
1,556
Assets and liabilities
Automobile
Architectural
Float glass
glass
glass
Unallocated
Total
Total assets
16,660,212
5,557,696
2,733,675
12,744,584
37,696,167
Total assets included:
Investments in associates (Note 8)
-
-
-
5,798,724
5,798,724
Loans to associates
-
-
-
26,336
26,336
Investment properties
-
-
-
1,620,399
1,620,399
Additions to non-current assets
(other than financial assets at
fair value through other
comprehensive income ("FVOCI")
and deferred income tax assets)
636,543
96,292
284,096
621,100
1,638,031
Total liabilities
1,750,733
1,245,358
864,674
13,411,286
17,272,051
The unaudited segment revenue for the period ended 30 June 2019 and the audited segment assets and liabilities as at 31 December 2019:
Automobile
Architectural
Float glass
glass
glass
Unallocated
Total
Segment revenue
4,434,671
2,204,292
1,717,199
-
8,356,162
Inter-segment revenue
(906,222)
-
-
-
(906,222)
Revenue from external customers
3,528,449
2,204,292
1,717,199
-
7,449,940
Cost of sales
(2,541,608)
(1,191,958)
(1,027,458)
-
(4,761,024)
Gross profit
986,841
1,012,334
689,741
-
2,688,916
Depreciation of property,
plant and equipment (Note 15)
280,339
66,379
117,047
2,902
466,667
Amortisation
- leasehold land and land use rights
(Note 15)
9,659
1,876
1,883
27,834
41,252
- intangible assets (Note 15)
-
1,083
-
-
1,083
Reversal of provision for
impairment of trade and other
receivables, net (Note 15)
-
(230)
(367)
-
(597)
Assets and liabilities
Automobile
Architectural
Float glass
glass
glass
Unallocated
Total
Total assets
15,170,220
6,911,576
1,971,055
12,201,447
36,254,298
Total assets included:
Investments in associates (Note 8)
-
-
-
5,554,275
5,554,275
Loans to associates
-
-
-
33,685
33,685
Investment properties
-
-
-
1,671,971
1,671,971
Additions to non-current assets
(other than financial assets at
fair value through other
comprehensive income ("FVOCI")
and deferred income tax assets)
2,594,937
208,775
96,035
200,007
3,099,754
Total liabilities
1,817,197
1,319,422
487,641
11,702,612
15,326,872
A reconciliation of segment gross profit to profit before income tax is provided as follows:
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Segment gross profit
2,441,657
2,688,916
Unallocated:
Other income
244,520
159,331
Other (losses)/gains, net
(48,093)
616,219
Selling and marketing costs
(470,158)
(449,398)
Administrative expenses
(785,968)
(853,246)
Finance income
26,416
43,672
Finance costs
(122,992)
(140,751)
Share of profits of associates
356,189
290,323
Profit before income tax
1,641,571
2,355,066
Reportable segments assets/(liabilities) for the period ended 30 June 2020 and the year ended 31 December 2019 are reconciled to total assets/(liabilities) as follows:
Assets
Liabilities
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Segment assets/(liabilities)
24,951,583
24,052,851
(3,860,765)
(3,624,260)
Unallocated:
Property, plant
and equipment
1,395,639
1,403,437
-
-
Right-of-use assets
2,042,131
2,107,433
-
-
Investment properties
1,620,399
1,671,971
-
-
Prepayments for property,
plant and equipment
and right-of-use assets
2,468
1,791
-
-
Financial assets at FVOCI
34,301
51,752
-
-
Financial assets at fair value
through profit and loss
186,295
-
-
-
Investments in associates
5,798,724
5,554,275
-
-
Balances with associates
26,336
33,685
-
-
Prepayments, deposits and
other receivables
925,098
674,396
-
-
Cash and bank balances
713,193
702,707
-
-
Other payables
-
-
(438,848)
(351,442)
Dividend payables
-
-
(1,206,344)
-
Current income tax liabilities
-
-
(127,091)
(122,996)
Deferred income tax liabilities
-
-
(393,719)
(418,663)
Bank and other borrowings
-
-
(11,245,284)
(10,809,511)
Total assets/(liabilities)
37,696,167
36,254,298
(17,272,051)
(15,326,872)
Breakdown of the revenue from the sales of products is as follows:
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Sales of float glass
3,290,963
3,528,449
Sales of automobile glass
2,161,148
2,204,292
Sales of architectural glass
1,681,845
1,717,199
Total
7,133,956
7,449,940
The Group's revenue is mainly derived from customers located in the Greater China (including Hong Kong and PRC), North America and Europe while the Group's business activities are conducted predominately in the Greater China. An analysis of the Group's sales by geographical locations of its customers is as follows:
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Greater China
4,745,058
4,897,517
North America
953,066
888,057
Europe
254,584
289,552
Other countries
1,181,248
1,374,814
7,133,956
7,449,940
INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 33
An analysis of the Group's non-current assets other than financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (there are no employment benefit assets and rights arising under insurance contracts) by geographical area in which the assets are located is as follows:
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Greater China
24,584,311
23,819,648
North America
17,251
15,071
Malaysia
1,944,627
2,061,732
Other countries
585
773
26,546,774
25,897,224
5 LEASES
5 (A) The information for leases where the Group is a lessee is analyses as follows:
Leasehold
lands and
land-use
rights
Buildings
Total
Period ended 30 June 2020
(Unaudited)
Opening net book amount
3,588,141
5,598
3,593,739
Currency translation differences
(63,818)
-
(63,818)
Additions
930
3,320
4,250
Depreciation charges
(44,875)
(2,257)
(47,132)
Closing net book amount
3,480,378
6,661
3,487,039
34 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020
5 (B) Lease liabilities
As at
30 June 31 December
2020 2019
(Unaudited) (Audited)
Current
3,956
3,730
Non-current
4,208
3,364
As at 30 June/31 December
8,164
7,094
Notes:
In previous year, the consideration paid for the leasehold land use rights acquired by the Group are treated as prepayments for operating leases and presented as leasehold lands and land use rights. Leasehold land use rights previously presented as a separate item on the consolidated balance sheet is grouped as part of right-of- use assets with effect from 1 January 2019.
Lands in the PRC are state-owned. The Group acquired leasehold lands from mainland China government by one-off prepayment with lease terms of 1 to 50 years. The leasehold lands were classified as "right-of-use assets". The Group also leases various offices and warehouses. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 1 year to 5.2 years.
Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants other than the security interests in the leased assets that are held by the lessor. Leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
Depreciation charges of HK$4,754,000 were capitalised as direct cost of construction in progress during the period ended 30 June 2020 when the building thereon were not yet ready for production purposes. For the period ended 30 June 2020, depreciation of the Group's right-of-use assets amounted to HK$42,378,000 were charged to the consolidated income statement (Note 15).
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)
Construction
Freehold
Plant and
Office
in progress
land
Buildings
machinery
equipment
Total
Opening net book amount
as at 1 January 2020
1,725,445
143,411
3,349,977
8,965,282
18,720
14,202,835
Currency translation
differences
(31,014)
(6,798)
(76,770)
(194,454)
(464)
(309,500)
Additions
1,322,257
-
70
112,831
8,053
1,443,211
Transfers
(510,161)
-
67,748
441,904
509
-
Disposals
-
-
-
(9,535)
(27)
(9,562)
Depreciation charge
-
-
(89,877)
(458,532)
(3,136)
(551,545)
Closing net book amount
as at 30 June 2020
2,506,527
136,613
3,251,148
8,857,496
23,655
14,775,439
Note:
Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate their costs, net of residual values, over their estimated useful lives, as follows:
-
Buildings
20-30 years
-
Plant and machinery (note a)
5-20 years
-
Office equipment
3-7 years
The assets' residual values and useful lives are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period.
Only solar energy related equipment is applicable to depreciation of useful lives of 20 years.
INVESTMENT PROPERTIES
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
As at 1 January
1,671,971
1,674,495
Currency translation differences
(28,604)
(32,396)
Additions
18
-
Disposal
(22,986)
-
Fair value gains
-
22,061
Transferred from property, plant and equipment
-
6,983
Transferred from right-of-use assets
-
828
As at 30 June/31 December
1,620,399
1,671,971
As at 30 June 2020, the Group has five investment properties in the PRC and an investment property in Hong Kong.
The Group's investment properties were valued at 31 December 2019 by independent professionally qualified valuer who holds a recognised relevant professional qualification and have recent experience in the locations and segments of the investment properties valued. For all investment properties, their current use equates to the highest and best use.
The Group's finance department reviews the valuations performed by the independent valuer for financial reporting purposes. This team reports directly to the chief financial officer and group senior management for discussions in relation to the valuation processes and the reasonableness of the valuation results.
The Group's interest in the investment properties at their net book amount is analysed as follows:
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
Level 3
Level 3
Fair value hierarchy:
- Commercial building under Construction
- Xiamen, the PRC
1,301,726
1,325,376
- Commercial building 1 - Shenzhen, the PRC
23,245
47,072
- Commercial building 3 - Shenzhen, the PRC
117,441
119,576
- Office unit - Wuhu, the PRC
105,019
106,928
- Office unit - Hong Kong
70,160
70,160
1,617,591
1,669,112
At cost
- Commercial building 2 - Shenzhen, the PRC
2,808
2,859
1,620,399
1,671,971
There were no transfers between level 1, 2 and 3 during the period.
INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
At 1 January
5,554,275
4,679,890
Currency translation differences
(386)
(483)
Addition to investment in an associate
204,864
798,226
Dilution of interests in an associate
-
153,801
Disposal of interests in an associate
-
(666,376)
Share of profits of associates
356,189
639,608
Dividend received
(206,095)
(227,274)
Share of other comprehensive income
(110,123)
(95,041)
Share of gain on changes in ownership
in subsidiaries of an associate
-
271,924
At 30 June/31 December
5,798,724
5,554,275
TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Trade receivables (note (a))
1,566,919
1,451,494
Less: provision for impairment of trade
receivables
(40,475)
(41,481)
1,526,444
1,410,013
Bills receivables (note (b))
984,287
303,812
Trade and bills receivables - net
2,510,731
1,713,825
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
2,123,956
2,141,084
4,634,687
3,854,909
Less: non-current portion
Prepayments for property, plant and
equipment and land use rights
(755,807)
(769,043)
3,878,880
3,085,866
The credit period granted by the Group to its customers is generally from 30 to 90 days. At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 the ageing analysis of the Group's trade receivables was as follows:
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
0-90 days
1,132,447
1,003,803
91-180 days
219,149
166,458
181-365 days
107,192
185,198
1-2 years
92,483
77,939
Over 2 years
15,648
18,096
1,566,919
1,451,494
All the bills receivables are issued by licensed banks in the PRC with maturities ranging within six months.
10 CASH AND BANK BALANCES
Cash and bank balances include the following for the purpose of the condensed consolidated cash flows:
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Cash and bank balances and pledged
bank deposits
5,024,344
5,142,146
Less:
- Pledged bank deposits (note a)
(44,489)
(44,222)
- Fixed deposits (note b)
(301,271)
-
Cash and bank balances
4,678,584
5,097,924
Notes:
a. The pledged bank deposits represents deposits pledged as collateral principally as security for import duties payable to the US Customs.
The fixed deposits represent deposits held at call with banks and other short-term liquid investments with original maturities over three months.
11 SHARE CAPITAL
The share capital of the Company comprised ordinary shares (the "Shares") of HK$0.1 each.
Ordinary
Number
shares of
Share
Note
of Shares
HK$0.1 each
Premium
Total
Authorised:
As at 31 December
2019 and
30 June
2020
20,000,000,000
2,000,000
-
2,000,000
Issued and fully
paid:
As at 1 January
2020
4,019,216,147
401,922
388,161
790,083
Issues of Shares
under
an employees'
share option
scheme
(a)
9,533,500
953
69,010
69,963
Repurchase and
cancellation of
shares
(b)
(6,212,000)
(621)
(64,679)
(65,300)
As at 30 June 2020
4,022,537,647
402,254
392,492
794,746
Notes:
Details of the movements in the number of share options outstanding and their related weighted average exercise prices are as follows:
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
Average
Average
exercise
exercise
price in
price in
HK dollar
Options
HK dollar
Options
per Share
(thousands)
per Share
(thousands)
At 1 January
9.35
91,012
7.75
90,708
Granted
8.82
32,000
9.53
33,900
Exercised
6.23
(9,533)
4.66
(15,678)
Lapsed
8.15
(1,887)
7.94
(3,532)
Expired
4.81
(143)
4.55
(21)
At 30 June
9.49
111,449
8.78
105,377
Out of the 111,449,000 outstanding options, 18,918,000 options were exercisable as at 30 June 2020. Options exercised in 2020 resulted in 9,533,000 Shares being issued at a weighted average price at the time of exercise of HK$6.23 each.
Share options outstanding at the end of the period have the following expiry date and exercise price:
Exercise price
in HK dollar
Options
per Share
(thousands)
Expiry date
31 March 2021
7.28
18,918
31 March 2022
11.74
27,566
31 March 2023
9.53
33,166
31 March 2024
8.82
31,799
111,449
44 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020
The weighted average fair value of options granted during the period determined using the Black- Scholes valuation model, which was performed by an independent valuer, Greater China Appraisal Limited. The value of share options granted during the period was based on the following assumptions:
Date of grant
17 March 2020
Option valued
HK$1.0608
Share price at the date of grant
HK$8.29
Exercisable price
HK$8.82
Expected volatility
33.8280%
Annual risk-free interest rate
0.8032%
Life of option
3 years and 6 months
Dividend yield
6.6345%
During the period ended 30 June 2020, 6,212,000 shares repurchased by the Company and were cancelled in January 2020. Accordingly, the share capital of the Company was reduced by the nominal value of these shares and premiums paid on these shares upon the repurchase were charged against share premium account. An amount equivalent to the par value of the shares cancelled was transferred from the Company's retained earnings to the capital redemption reserve.
Number of
Month of
Shares of
Highest price
Lowest price
Aggregate
Repurchase
HK$0.10 each
per Share
per Share
consideration
HK$'000
January 2020
6,212,000
HK$10.60
HK$10.40
65,300
INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 45
12
OTHER RESERVES
Foreign
Statutory
Enterprise
currency
Share
Property
Capital
reserve
expansion
translation
Capital
options
revaluation
redemption
FVOCI
Retained
fund
fund
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
Subtotal
earnings
Total
Balance at 1 January 2020
1,900,633
46,867
(1,624,684)
405,241
66,993
37,227
21,490
13,856
867,623
19,188,635
20,056,258
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,382,387
1,382,387
Change in value of financial
assets at FVOCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(17,451)
(17,451)
-
(17,451)
Share of the other comprehensive
income of investments
accounted for using the
equity method
-
-
(110,123)
-
-
-
-
-
(110,123)
-
(110,123)
Currency translation differences
-
-
(571,545)
-
-
-
-
-
(571,545)
-
(571,545)
Employees' share option scheme:
- Proceeds from shares issued
-
-
-
-
(10,664)
-
-
-
(10,664)
-
(10,664)
- Value of employee services
-
-
-
-
21,225
-
-
-
21,225
-
21,225
- Release on forfeiture of share options
-
-
-
-
(131)
-
-
-
(131)
131
-
Repurchase and cancellation of shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
621
-
621
(621)
-
Transfer to reserves
8,168
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,168
(8,168)
-
Dividend relating to 2019
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,206,344)
(1,206,344)
Balance at 30 June 2020
1,908,801
46,867
(2,306,352)
405,241
77,423
37,227
22,111
(3,595)
187,723
19,356,020
19,543,743
Information Financial Consolidated Condensed the to Notes
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
13 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Trade payables (note (a))
1,177,760
1,045,222
Bill payables (note (b))
673,155
498,670
1,850,915
1,543,892
Other payables
2,798,067
1,589,263
Contract liabilities
349,423
348,047
Less: non-current portion
(70,849)
(131,996)
Current portion
4,927,556
3,349,206
Notes:
At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the ageing analysis of the trade payables was as follows:
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
0-90 days
1,071,765
848,049
91-180 days
21,467
40,328
181-365 days
41,003
100,255
1-2 years
19,868
36,379
Over 2 years
23,657
20,211
1,177,760
1,045,222
Bills payable have maturities ranging within 6 months.
INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 47
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
14 BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current
Bank borrowings, guaranteed (note (a))
11,245,284
10,609,511
Less: Current portion
(2,869,100)
(4,259,093)
Shown as non-current liabilities
8,376,184
6,350,418
Current
Short term bank borrowings, guaranteed
-
200,000
Current portion of long-term bank borrowings,
guaranteed
2,869,100
4,259,093
Shown as current liabilities
2,869,100
4,459,093
Total bank and other borrowings
11,245,284
10,809,511
Note:
The bank borrowings were secured by corporate guarantees provided by the Company and its subsidiaries.
At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group's bank borrowings were repayable as follows:
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Within 1 year
2,869,100
4,459,093
Between 1 and 2 years
4,335,118
2,986,967
Between 2 and 5 years
4,041,066
3,363,451
11,245,284
10,809,511
48 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020
Note: (Continued)
At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the carrying amounts of the Group's bank borrowings are denominated in the following currencies:
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
HKD
11,245,284
10,809,511
The carrying amounts of bank borrowings approximate their fair values as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019.
The effective interest rates (inclusive of HIBOR rate) at the balance sheet date were as follows:
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
Bank borrowings
2.66%
2.84%
Note: The current PBOC prime rate of Renminbi loan for 1 year is 4.35% (for reference only).
Expenses included in cost of sales, selling and marketing costs and administrative expenses are analysed as follows:
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Depreciation and amortisation
515,586
509,002
Employee benefit expenses
712,218
693,980
Cost of inventories
3,551,380
3,668,882
Other selling expenses (including
transportation and advertising costs)
238,980
250,517
Operating lease payments in respect of
land and buildings
1,356
1,250
Provision for/(reversal of provision for)
impairment of trade and other receivables, net
1,556
(597)
Other expenses, net
927,349
940,634
Total cost of sales, selling and marketing
costs and administrative expenses
5,948,425
6,063,668
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Losses on disposal and written-off of property,
plant and equipment, net
(1,891)
(27,732)
Loss on impairment of inventories
-
(3,639)
Unrealised fair value losses on financial
assets at FVTPL
(61,955)
(18,690)
Gain on disposal of financial assets at FVTPL
1,984
10,663
Gain on dilution of interests in an associate
-
147,701
Gain on disposal of interests in an associate
-
485,659
Other foreign exchange gains, net
10,813
11,283
Others
2,956
10,974
(48,093)
616,219
17 FINANCE INCOME AND FINANCE COSTS
FINANCE INCOME
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30 June
2020 2019
Interest income on short-term bank deposits
26,416
43,672
Note: The average deposit interest rate in the PRC was approximately 3.5% per annum during the reporting period.
FINANCE COST
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Interest on bank borrowings
166,487
163,222
Less: interest expenses capitalised
under construction in progress
(43,495)
(22,471)
122,992
140,751
18 INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Current income tax
- Hong Kong profits tax (Note a)
8,002
8,435
- PRC corporate income tax (Note b)
200,896
219,856
- Overseas income tax (Note c)
1,740
412
- Withholding tax on remitted earnings (Note d)
49,728
-
Deferred income tax
- Origination of temporary differences
(6,799)
11
253,567
228,714
Note:
Hong Kong profits tax
Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (2019: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits for the period.
PRC corporate income tax ("CIT")
CIT is provided on the estimated taxable profits of the subsidiaries established in the PRC for the period, calculated in accordance with the relevant tax rules and regulations. The applicable CIT rates for major subsidiaries located in Deyang, Dongguan, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhu and Yingkou are 25% (2019: 25%). Thirteen (2019: thirteen) major subsidiaries in Deyang, Dongguan, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhu and Yingkou enjoy high-tech enterprise income tax benefit and are entitled to a preferential tax treatment of reduction in CIT rate to 15%.
Overseas income tax
Taxation on overseas profits has been calculated on the estimated assessable profits for the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 at the rates of taxation prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates.
Withholding tax on remitted earnings
Withholding tax on remitted earnings from the PRC companies was ranging from 5% to 10%, and there is no withholding tax on remitted earnings from the Malaysian companies.
19 DIVIDENDS
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Final dividend payable for 2019 of 30.0 HK cents
(2018: 27.0 HK cents) per Share
1,206,344
1,082,087
Proposed interim dividend of 17.0 HK cents
(2019: 25.0 HK cents) per Share
685,489
1,001,847
1,891,833
2,083,934
At a meeting of the Board held on 3 August 2020, the Directors declared an interim dividend of
17.0 HK cents per Share for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The amount of 2020 proposed interim dividend is based on 4,032,289,847 shares in issue as at 31 July 2020.
This interim dividend is not reflected as a dividend payable in this unaudited condensed consolidated financial information, but will be deducted from the retained earnings of the Company in the year ending 31 December 2020.
20 EARNINGS PER SHARE
BASIC
Basic earnings per Share are calculated by dividing the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of Shares in issue during the period.
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Profit attributable to equity holders of
the Company (HK$'000)
1,382,387
2,124,768
Weighted average number of Shares
in issue (thousands)
4,017,849
4,001,054
Basic earnings per Share (HK cents per Share)
34.4
53.1
DILUTED
Diluted earnings per Share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential shares. The Group has following dilutive potential ordinary shares: share options in issue. The calculation for share options is determined by the number of Shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average market price of the Company's Shares for the period) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to the outstanding share options. The number of Shares calculated as above is compared with the number of Shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options.
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Earnings
Profit attributable to equity holders of
the Company (HK$'000)
1,382,387
2,124,768
Share of profit of an associate as a result of
diluted earnings at associate level (HK$'000)
(218)
(49)
1,382,169
2,124,719
Weighted average number of Shares
in issue (thousands)
4,017,849
4,001,054
Adjustments for:
Share options (thousands)
6,625
15,463
Weighted average number of Shares for
diluted earnings per Share (thousands)
4,024,474
4,016,517
Diluted earnings per Share (HK cents per Share)
34.3
52.9
FAIR VALUE ESTIMATION
The table below analyses financial instruments carried at fair value, by valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows:
Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).
Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).
Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3).
The following table presents the Group's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019.
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
At 30 June 2020
Assets
Financial assets at FVOCI
- Equity securities
34,301
-
-
34,301
Financial assets at FVTPL
- Equity securities
186,295
-
-
186,295
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
At 31 December 2019
Assets
Financial assets at FVOCI
- Equity securities
51,752
-
-
51,752
FAIR VALUE ESTIMATION (Continued)
The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets is based on quoted market prices at the balance sheet date. A market is regarded as active if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service, or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. Instruments included in level 1 at 30 June 2020 comprised financial assets at FVOCI and financial assets at FVTPL.
The fair value of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (for example, over-the- counter derivatives) is determined by using valuation techniques. These valuation techniques maximise the use of observable market data where it is available and rely as little as possible on entity specific estimates. If all significant inputs required to fair value an instrument are observable, the instrument is included in level 2.
If one or more of the significant inputs is not based on observable market data, the instrument is included in level 3.
Specific valuation techniques used to value financial instruments include:
Quoted market prices or dealer quotes for similar instruments.
Other techniques, such as discounted cash flow analysis, are used to determine fair value for the remaining financial instruments.
During six months ended 30 June 2020, there were no transfer between Level 1 and Level 2, or transfer into or out of Level 3 (2019: Nil). The group's policy is to recognise transfers between levels of fair value hierarchy as at the end of the reporting period in which they occur.
CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
Capital expenditure at the end of reporting date but not yet incurred is as follows:
As at
30 June 31 December
2020 2019
(Unaudited) (Audited)
Contracted but not provided for property,
plant and equipment, intangible assets
and right-of-use assets
1,003,284
1,413,803
The following transactions were carried out with related parties:
(A) TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTIES
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Purchases of goods from associates
- Tianjin Wuqing District Xinke Natural Gas
Investment Company Limited
64,803
125,510
- Beihai Yiyang Mineral Company Limited
121,466
107,801
- Dongyuan County Xinhuali Quartz
Sand Company Limited
10,708
23,846
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
1,082
1,041
Purchases of goods from a related party
- An entity controlled by
the ultimate controlling parties
154
735
Management fee paid to a related party
- An entity controlled by the
ultimate controlling parties
726
783
Processing fee from lithium battery energy
storage productpaid to a related party
- An entity controlled by
the ultimate controlling parties
658
15,638
Sales of goods to an associate
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
12,012
46,833
TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTIES (Continued)
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Sales of goods to related parties
- Entities controlled by
the ultimate controlling parties
1,474
1,484
- An entity controlled by
the ultimate controlling parties
2,406
2,393
Sales of machineries to an associate
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
26,713
36,579
Consultancy income received
from an associate
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
430
427
Rental income received from an associate
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
2,659
2,790
Rental income received from
a related party
- An entity controlled by
the ultimate controlling parties
150
134
Rental expenses paid to an associate
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
509
534
TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTIES (Continued)
Unaudited
For the six months ended
30
June
2020
2019
Share option income received
from a related party
- An entity controlled by
the ultimate controlling parties
-
14
Purchase of property, plant and
equipment from an associate
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
-
191
EPC service fee paid to an associate
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
-
216
Purchase of consumables from an associate
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
-
776
Management fee paid to an associate
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
1,294
630
PERIOD/YEAR-ENDBALANCES WITH RELATED PARTIES
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Balance with/loan advance to an associate
- Dongyuan County Xinhuali Quartz
Sand Company Limited
26,336
33,684
Receivable from an associate arising from
sales of machineries and land parcel
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
71,157
90,247
Receivable from an associate arising from
provision of consultancy services
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
72
72
Receivable from a related party arising
from sales of goods
- A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar
4,361
-
- An entity controlled by
the ultimate controlling parties
3,047
2,862
Payable to a related party arising
from processing fees
- An entity controlled by
the ultimate controlling parties
(1,232)
(1,364)
Receivable/(Payable) to an associate
arising from purchase of goods
- Beihai Yiyang Mineral Company Limited
558
(263)
INTERIM DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
Even though the Group recorded a decrease in net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Directors consider that the Group has achieved a reasonable level of profitability. The Directors are pleased to declare an interim dividend of 17.0 HK cents per Share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (2019: 25.0 HK cents) to be paid to all shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company whose names are recorded on the register of members of the Company as at the close of business on Friday, 21 August 2020. The interim dividend is payable on or before Tuesday, 1 September 2020.
The Company's register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 19 August 2020 to Friday, 21 August 2020 (both days inclusive), and during this period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant Share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020.
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SHARES
The Company repurchased its own Shares on the Stock Exchange in January 2020 and 6,212,000 Shares were cancelled in the same month. Accordingly, the issue share capital of the Company was reduced by the nominal value of the repurchased Shares and the premium paid on these Shares upon the repurchase was charged against the share premium account. An amount equivalent to the par value of the Shares repurchased and cancelled was transferred from the Company's retained earnings to the capital redemption reserve. The table below sets forth further information of such repurchases:
Number of
Repurchased
Shares
Highest
Lowest
Aggregate
HK$0.10
Price
Price
Share
Month of Repurchase
each
per Share
per Share
Price Paid
HK$
HK$
HK$'000
January 2020
6,212,000
10.60
10.40
65,300
Save as disclosed above, there was no purchase, sale or redemption by the Company, or any of its subsidiaries, of any listed securities of the Company during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020.
COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has complied with the applicable code provisions of the Code on Corporate Governance Code as set forth in Appendix 14 to The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") during the six months ended 30 June 2020.
MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS
The Company has adopted The Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set forth in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as the code for securities transactions by the Directors. The Company has made specific enquiries with the Directors and all of the Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the Model Code throughout the six-month period ended 30 June 2020.
CHANGES IN DIRECTORS' INFORMATION
Pursuant to Rule 13.5B(1) of the Listing Rules, the changes in directors' information are as follows:
On 4 August 2020, our chairman and executive director, Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. resigned as the chairman and non-executive director of Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited, a company is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 03868).
AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Company has established an audit committee, comprising five independent non-executive Directors, with written terms of reference in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. The primary duties of the audit committee are to review and supervise the financial reporting process and internal control system of the Group and to provide comments and give advice to the Board.
REVIEW OF THE INTERIM RESULTS
The Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have not been audited but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee.
As of 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the Shares, the underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO")), as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 352 of the SFO; or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interest or short positions which the Directors or the chief executive were taken or deemed to have under such provisions) and the Model Code were as follows:
THE COMPANY
Long positions in the Shares
Percentage of
the Company's
Number of
issued share
Name of Directors
Nature of interest
Shares held
capital
Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S.
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note a)
725,209,552
18.03%
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n)
49,636,000
1.23%
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note b)
1,154,000
0.03%
Personal interest (Note c)
129,804,000
3.23%
Mr. TUNG Ching Bor
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note d)
266,766,456
6.63%
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n)
49,636,000
1.23%
Personal interest (Note e)
38,086,000
0.95%
Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note f)
246,932,579
6.14%
Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n)
49,636,000
1.23%
Personal interest
2,908,000
0.07%
Personal interest (Note g)
134,514,000
3.34%
Mr. LI Ching Wai
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note h)
116,580,868
2.90%
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n)
49,636,000
1.23%
Personal interest
5,000,000
0.12%
THE COMPANY (Continued)
Long positions in the Shares (Continued)
Percentage of
the Company's
Number of
issued share
Name of Directors
Nature of interest
Shares held
capital
Mr. NG Ngan Ho
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note i)
77,853,912
1.94%
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n)
49,636,000
1.23%
Personal interest
3,100,000
0.08%
Mr. SZE Nang Sze
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note j)
105,630,781
2.63%
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n)
49,636,000
1.23%
Personal interest
11,490,000
0.29%
Mr. LI Ching Leung
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note k)
77,853,911
1.94%
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n)
49,636,000
1.23%
Personal interest
5,494,000
0.14%
Personal interest (Note l)
400,000
0.01%
Rev. Dr. TRAN Chuen
Personal interest (Note m)
140,000
0.003%
Wah, John
Personal interest
10,000
0.001%
Notes:
Dr. LEE Yin Yee's interests in the Shares are held through Realbest Investment Limited ("Realbest"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the "BVI") with limited liability on 2 July 2004 and wholly-owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee.
Dr. LEE Yin Yee's interests in the Shares are held through Xin Yuen Investment Limited ("Xin Yuen"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the "BVI") with limited liability on 17 January 2019. Xin Yuen is 50% owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee and 50% owned by his spouse, Madam TUNG Hai Chi.
Dr. LEE Yin Yee's interests in the Shares are held through a joint account with his spouse, Madam TUNG Hai Chi.
66 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020
Corporate Governance and Other Information on the Group
DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY AND ITS ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS (Continued)
THE COMPANY (Continued)
Long positions in the Shares (Continued)
Notes: (Continued)
Mr. TUNG Ching Bor's interests in the Shares are held through High Park Technology Limited ("High Park"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 1 July 2004 and wholly-owned by Mr. TUNG Ching Bor.
Mr. TUNG Ching Bor's interests in the Shares are held through a joint account with his spouse, Madam KUNG Sau Wai.
Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching SaiP.S.M, D.M.S.M's interests in the Shares are held through Copark Investment Limited ("Copark"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 2 July 2004 and wholly- owned by Tan Sri Datuk. TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M.
Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching SaiP.S.M, D.M.S.M's interests in the Shares are held through his spouse, Puan Sri Datin SZE Tan Hung.
Mr. LI Ching Wai's interests in the Shares are held through Goldbo International Limited ("Goldbo"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 2 July 2004 and wholly-owned by Mr. LI Ching Wai.
Mr. NG Ngan Ho's interests in the Shares are held through Linkall Investment Limited ("Linkall"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 2 July 2004 and wholly-owned by Mr. NG Ngan Ho.
Mr. SZE Nang Sze's interests in the Shares are held through Goldpine Limited ("Goldpine"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 2 July 2004 and wholly-owned by Mr. SZE Nang Sze.
Mr. LI Ching Leung's interests in the Shares are held through Herosmart Holdings Limited ("Herosmart"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 1 July 2004 and wholly- owned by Mr. LI Ching Leung.
Mr. LI Ching Leung's interests in the Shares are held through a joint account with his spouse, Madam DY Maria Lumin.
Rev. Dr. TRAN Chuen Wah, John's interest in the Shares are held through his spouse, Madam LAM Ying.
The interest in the Shares are held through Full Guang Holdings Limited ("Full Guang"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 19 December 2005. Full Guang is owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee as to 33.98%, Mr. TUNG Ching Bor as to 16.20%, Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching SaiP.S.M, D.M.S.M as to 16.20%, Mr. LEE Sing Din as to 11.85%, Mr. LI Ching Wai as to 5.56%, Mr. NG Ngan Ho as to 3.70%, Mr. LI Man Yin as to 3.70%, Mr. SZE Nang Sze as to 5.09% and Mr. LI Ching Leung as to 3.70%.
ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS
Name of
Class and number of
Approximate
associated
shares held in the
shareholding
corporations
Name of Director
associated corporation
percentage
Realbest (Note o)
Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S.
2 ordinary shares
100%
Xin Yuen (Note p)
Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S.
1 ordinary share
50%
High Park (Note q)
Mr. TUNG Ching Bor
2 ordinary shares
100%
Copark (Note r)
Tan Sri Datuk TUNG
2 ordinary shares
100%
Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M
Goldbo (Note t)
Mr. LI Ching Wai
2 ordinary shares
100%
Linkall (Note u)
Mr. NG Ngan Ho
2 ordinary shares
100%
Goldpine (Note v)
Mr. SZE Nang Sze
2 ordinary shares
100%
Herosmart (Note w)
Mr. LI Ching Leung
2 ordinary shares
100%
Full Guang (Note x)
Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S.
734,000 ordinary shares
33.98%
Mr. TUNG Ching Bor
350,000 ordinary shares
16.20%
Tan Sri Datuk TUNG
350,000 ordinary shares
16.20%
Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M
Mr. LI Ching Wai
120,000 ordinary shares
5.56%
Mr. NG Ngan Ho
80,000 ordinary shares
3.70%
Mr. SZE Nang Sze
110,000 ordinary shares
5.09%
Mr. LI Ching Leung
80,000 ordinary shares
3.70%
ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS (Continued)
Notes:
Realbest is wholly-owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S.
Xin Yuen is 50% owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S.
High Park is wholly-owned by Mr. TUNG Ching Bor.
Copark is wholly-owned by Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M.
Telerich Investment Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. LEE Sing Din.
Goldbo is wholly-owned by Mr. LI Ching Wai.
Linkall is wholly-owned by Mr. NG Ngan Ho.
Goldpine is wholly-owned by Mr. SZE Nang Sze.
Herosmart is wholly-owned by Mr. LI Ching Leung.
Full Guang is owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee as to 33.98%, Mr. TUNG Ching Bor as to 16.20%, Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching SaiP.S.M, D.M.S.M as to 16.20%, Mr. LI Ching Wai as to 5.56%, Mr. NG Ngan Ho as to 3.70%, Mr. SZE Nang Sze as to 5.09% and Mr. LI Ching Leung as to 3.70%.
Save as disclosed above, as of 30 June 2020, to the knowledge of the Company, none of the Directors or chief executive of the Company had or was deemed under the SFO to have any interests or short positions in any of the Shares or the underlying share and debentures of the Company and any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which was required to be recorded pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO or to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.
As of 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the persons, other than Directors and chief executive of the Company, in the Shares and the underlying Shares of the Company, as notified to the Company pursuant to Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO; or as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 336 of the SFO, were as follows:
THE COMPANY
Long positions in the Shares
Percentage of
the Company's
Name of
Number of
issued share
Shareholders
Shares held
Capacity
capital
Realbest
725,209,552
Registered and
18.03%
beneficial owner
High Park
266,766,456
Registered and
6.63%
beneficial owner
Copark
246,932,579
Registered and
6.14%
beneficial owner
Telerich Investment
251,595,089
Registered and
6.25%
Limited (Note)
beneficial owner
Note: The entire issued share capital of Telerich Investment Limited is beneficially owned by Mr. LEE Sing Din, brother-in-law of Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S..
Save as disclosed above, the Directors are not aware of any persons who were directly or indirectly interested in 10% or more of the shares then in issue, or equity interest in any member of the Group representing 10% or more of the equity interest in such company, or who had any interests or short positions in the shares and underlying shares which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO as at 30 June 2020.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. (Chairman) ø~< Mr. TUNG Ching Bor (Vice Chairman) Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M,
D.M.S.M (Chief Executive Officer)
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. LI Ching Wai
Mr. SZE Nang Sze
Mr. LI Ching Leung
Mr. NG Ngan Ho
INDEPENDENT NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. LAM Kwong Siu, G.B.S. # *+ < ø Mr. WONG Chat Chor Samuel #
Chairman of audit committee
# Members of audit committee
+ Chairman of remuneration committee
ø Members of remuneration committee
~ Chairman of nomination committee
< Members of nomination committee
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. LAU Sik Yuen, FCPA, AICPA
REGISTERED OFFICE
P.O. Box 1350 GT, Clifton House,
75 Fort Street
George Town, Grand Cayman
KY1-1108
Cayman Islands
Corporate Information
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN CHINA
Xinyi Glass Industrial Zone
1 Xinyi Road
Wuhu Economic and Technology
Development Zone
Wuhu City, Anhui Province, China
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
Unit 2101-2108, 21st Floor
Rykadan Capital Tower
135 Hoi Bun Road
Kwun Tong, Kowloon
Hong Kong
LEGAL ADVISER
Squire Patton Boggs
29th Floor, Edingburgh Tower
The Landmark
15 Queen's Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
AUDITOR
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Certified Public Accountants
22nd Floor, Prince's Building
Central, Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Bank of China (Hong Kong)
Bank of East Asia
Citibank, N.A.
China Construction Bank
INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 71
Corporate Information
Credit Industriel et Commercial (Hong Kong Branch)
DBS Bank
Hang Seng Bank
HSBC
Hua Nan Commercial Bank (Macau Branch) Korean Development Bank Asia Malayan Banking Berhad
Mizuho Bank
MUFG Bank
Nanyang Commercial Bank Shinhan Bank
Standard Chartered Bank
State Bank of India (Hong Kong Branch) Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank United Overseas Bank
Bank of China
Bank of Communications Ping An Bank
China Citic Bank
Huishang Bank
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:39:06 UTC