Xinyi Glass : INTERIM REPORT 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Contents Financial Highlights 2 Chairman's Statement 3 Management's Discussion & Analysis 9 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet 17 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement 20 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 21 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 22 Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 24 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 26 Corporate Governance and Other Information on the Group 63 Corporate Information 71 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 1 Financial Highlights Six months Year ended ended 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 (in HK$'000) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Turnover 7,133,956 7,449,940 16,258,489 Profit before income tax 1,641,571 2,355,066 5,015,811 Profit attributable to Company's equity holders 1,382,387 2,124,768 4,477,792 Dividends 685,489 1,001,718 2,206,573 Equity attributable to Company's equity holders 20,338,489 19,706,681 20,846,341 (number of ordinary shares ("Share") in '000) Weighted average number of Shares in issue 4,017,849 4,001,054 4,006,411 (in Hong Kong cents) Earnings per Share - basic 34.4 53.1 111.8 Earnings per Share - diluted 34.3 52.9 111.4 Dividends per Share 17.0 25.0 30.0 Equity attributable to Company's equity holders per Share 505.6 492.5 520.3 2 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Chairman's Statement Dear Shareholders On behalf of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (the "Company"), I am pleased to announce the interim unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020. In comparison with the same period in 2019, turnover of the Group decreased by approximately 4.2% to approximately HK$7,134.0 million during the six months ended 30 June 2020. The net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the review period decreased by approximately 34.9%, to approximately HK$1,382.4 million. Basic earnings per Share were 34.4 HK cents, as compared with 53.1 HK cents for the same period in 2019. The Board considers that the Group has achieved a reasonable level of profitability in a volatile market environment. Hence, the Board is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 17.0 HK cents per Share. I present below an overview of the business of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and key development highlights for the coming half year. BUSINESS REVIEW THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE PRC GLASS INDUSTRY HAS BEEN INFLUENCED BY COVID-19,SUPPLY-SIDE REFORM, ENVIRONMENTAL, ECONOMIC AND MONETARY POLICIES, THE SINO-US TRADE WAR AND FLUCTUATION OF THE EXCHANGE RATE OF THE RENMINBI The growth of the PRC economy has slowed down with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the period. The Group's operations in the automobile glass, architectural glass and the float glass segments faced different challenges and opportunities. Nonetheless, the Group managed to achieve a reasonable operating result primarily attributable to its stringent control over production costs, the depreciation of the Renminbi, more value-added glass products and upgraded product structure, a better variety mix of float glass, flexible production logistics and a more effective marketing strategy for the architectural glass and automobile glass divisions. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 3 Chairman's Statement The PRC property new project start-ups and construction volume have experienced a moderate drop in the first half of the year while the construction projects completion rate has undergone continuous improvement starting from the second quarter of the year due to the impact of COVID-19. Most of the building projects have resumed operation after the delay arising from the lockdown in the first quarter of the year. This was a good indicator of the increased demand of the construction energy-savingLow-E glass in the middle of the year. Therefore, the Group's has maintained a reasonable sales revenue of the architectural glass segment through its aggressive marketing strategy and better value-added products as well as advanced product structure. The float glass sector has experienced a difficult time of decreased demand during the lockdown period to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the demand in float glass has experienced a significant rebound after the average selling price dropped significantly in April 2020. With the improvement of new building construction completion rate starting in May 2020, followed by the good recovery of the selling price of float glass. The strong market rebound in May and June of the year has offset to some extent the slowdown in the first quarter of the year. In order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and the additional import tariffs imposed by the US government, the Group has proactively implemented flexible marketing and production strategies for its automobile glass business. Its sales team uses both the video and voice conferencing tools to explore business opportunities with overseas customers around the clock. In addition, new product development continues for applications in advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"), head-up display ("HUD"), sound proofing, coating, sunroof and value-added parts which are suitable for new and existing car models. At the same time, the Group has been approaching new domestic and overseas customers and strengthening the existing customer base to explore opportunities to increase the sales volume of its new and existing product models. Currently, the Group's automobile glass products are sold in more than 130 countries. 4 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Chairman's Statement As one of the major players in the global glass industry, the Group has secured its market-leading position and enhanced its economies of scale through strategic expansion in a timely manner of production capacities across different product segments and the construction of new production complexes incorporating streamlined production processes at different locations both in the PRC and overseas. The Group has also implemented a series of measures enhancing control on the supply and consumption of raw materials, the re-cycling of principal raw materials, the re- engineering of production flow to boost production efficiency and using solar power and low-temperature recycling residual heat to generate electricity and hot water for internal consumption. To maintain its competitiveness, the Group has successfully developed and launched a wide range of high value-added and specialty glass products while adopting proactive pricing and flexible marketing strategies to take advantage of the supportive measures implemented under the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan of the PRC government. IMPROVED PRODUCTIVITY, TECHNOLOGY AND ECONOMIES OF SCALE TO ENHANCE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY BY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENTS The Group's continuous research and development investments in production engineering, information technology, big data and operational management, along with the continuous improvement in the production process, automation and well- planned equipment maintenance programs, have enhanced its productivity and yield rate, which, in turn, have reduced overall labour, production and energy costs during the period under review. The Group's engineering and design division has designed the latest world class and larger capacity float glass production lines in both the PRC and overseas. The economies of scale have enabled significant savings in procurement costs, production and fixed costs and increased efficiency in fuel consumption. To further control energy costs, the Group is harnessing clean environmentally-friendly energy through implementing rooftop solar power generation systems and low-temperature recycling residual heat power co-generation systems. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5 Chairman's Statement In addition, using natural gas as the fuel for the production of high-quality float glass can reduce carbon emissions for a better air quality environment, improve float glass quality and enhance the energy cost structure of the Group. EXPANSION OF HIGH VALUE-ADDED PRODUCT MIX AND GLOBAL COVERAGE ENHANCES OVERALL COMPETITIVENESS During the period under review, the consolidated revenue generated from the Group's automobile glass, architectural glass and high-quality float glass businesses has achieved a reasonable result in comparison with peers during the COVID-19 pandemic and competitive market conditions. This performance demonstrates that the Group's combination of its diversified business segments, global market coverage, upgraded product structure and the expanded high value-added product mix can alleviate the operational pressure in any specific business segment or country despite an uncertain and competitive market environment. BUSINESS OUTLOOK The Group will continue to adopt flexible production, logistics and marketing strategies by increasing the extent of automation and upgrading through adopting advanced technologies at its facilities to further improve operational efficiency in order to maintain its leadership and competitive position at the forefront of global glass manufacturers. The PRC government has continued the tightened policy on constructing new float glass production lines, acquisition of existing idle capacity and phasing out the obsolete and non-compliant float glass production lines because of stricter environmental standards on emissions. The Group is embarking on prudent and flexible strategies in response to the current situation of the float glass market in the PRC and the global markets. The industry expects the low soda ash price range would be maintained in comparison with that of 2019 due to the over-supply in the PRC. The energy cost would also be lower when compared with 2019 due to lower consumption globally by the impact of COVID-19. Thus, the Group is cautiously optimistic about the float glass market as well as the average selling price trend in the second half of 2020. 6 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Chairman's Statement The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic starting in the first quarter of 2020 has slowed down business activities in the PRC and global market. The Group has maintained a safety level of raw materials that ensures no interruption of its operations and production. The Group expects the market demand would be return to normal in the second half of 2020. The Group will operate its first silica sand mine in Beihai, Guangxi by the end of 2020. This means the Group will has a higher integration of glass production flow and better control of major raw material cost and quality. The Group will continue to explore more opportunities on new sources of raw materials in the future. The second float glass line in Beihai, Guangxi has started production in the second quarter of 2020. The rest of the production lines at Beihai and Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu are planned to commence full operations by the second half of 2020. It will strengthen the Group's market coverage in both the Eastern and Western PRC. The Sino-US trade war had an impact on the added import tariff pressure on both the US aftermarket automobile glass customers and our Company until the completion of the trade negotiation with the US. The Group is building up a new automobile glass factory in Malacca, Malaysia. This new production capacity will commence operation in first half of 2021 and will serve the overseas customers. The market expects the PRC government would adopt further proactive monetary policies to add more liquidity to boost the market in 2020 and lead more construction activities to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such policies would be positive to the demand of float glass and architectural glass businesses. At the same time, the Directors are optimistic about the continued good performance of its automobile glass aftermarket business in the global market and the prospects of increased sales in the energy-saving and single and double insulated Low-E glass segments in the future. After years of expanding its production facilities in the major economic zones of the PRC and South East Asia, the Group is ready to explore acquisitions and new expansion opportunities in the PRC and overseas where provide attractive and larger market environment, lower raw materials, production and energy costs, and offer favourable tax treatment and other incentives. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7 Chairman's Statement The Group will continue to ensure that adequate resources are allocated to research and development, enhancing product quality and for the introduction of new products, as well as exploring new markets, boosting production efficiency and conducting staff training in order to maintain its competitiveness and, ultimately, boost its profitability. CONCLUSION The Group continues to tackle the challenges amidst changes in the global market environment and the effects of COVID-19 by bolstering its efficiency and increasing its profitability through more effective management across its information technology, operations and marketing activities, as well as expansion of its business and continued collaboration with its customers and suppliers. The Directors believe that these approaches enable the Group to maximise the benefits from the domestic and emerging market and overseas business opportunities alike and are also cautiously optimistic about its long-term business development prospects. The Group is continuing to adopt proven business strategies to sustain and strengthen growth with new business ideas. To maintain its industry-leading position, the Group is at the same time exploring expanding its presence in the global glass market across a wider spectrum of industries, applications and products as well as other opportunities mutually beneficial for business partnerships. APPRECIATION The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to all shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees and business partners of the Group for their continuous support. Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. Chairman Hong Kong, 3 August 2020 8 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis FINANCIAL REVIEW During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the revenue and the net profit of the Group were HK$7,134.0 million and HK$1,382.4 million, respectively, representing a decrease of 4.2% and a decrease of 34.9% as compared with HK$7,449.9 million and HK$2,124.8 million, respectively, for the six months ended 30 June 2019. REVENUE The decrease in the revenue for the six-month period under review was mainly attributable to the drop in all our three glass business divisions due to the impact of COVID-19. The lower average selling price due to the competitive market environment in the second quarter of the year and depreciation of the Renminbi contributed to the float glass revenue decline of 6.7% as compared with the same period in 2019. The decrease of automobile glass revenue was mainly attributable to the volume drop in the domestic sales of automobile glass due to the impact of COVID-19 during the period. Government policies towards the PRC property market have not eased and construction activities there remained very competitive during the six-month period under review. With the government policies on environmental protection and the encouragement of energy-saving buildings in the PRC, the Directors expect that the demand for the Group's low emission ("Low-E") glass will continue to increase. As a leading domestic Low-E glass manufacturer, the Group enjoys economies of scale and a nationwide sales and delivery network. The slight decrease of sales was mainly attributable to the delay of shipments by the impact of COVID-19 and depreciation of the Renminbi as compared with the same period in 2019. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9 Management's Discussion and Analysis GROSS PROFIT The Group's gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 decreased by 9.2% to HK$2,441.7 million as compared with HK$2,688.9 million for the same period in the previous year. The gross profit margin decreased to 34.2% during the six-month period under review as compared with 36.1% in 2019. The drop in the float glass gross margin was a result of the lower selling price in the competitive market environment in the PRC and overseas markets. The slight increase of gross profit margins of the automobile glass was mainly due to the depreciation of the Renminbi as around 83.8% of automobile glass was contributed by the overseas sales. The drop of gross profit margin of the architectural glass businesses was mainly due to more price incentives given to the customers during the period. OTHER INCOME Other income increased to HK$244.5 million, as compared with HK$159.3 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to more government grants and income from sale of electricity during the period. OTHER (LOSSES)/GAINS - NET Other losses for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were HK$48.1 million, as compared with other gains of HK$616.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The significant decrease was mainly due to the unrealized fair value losses on financial assets at FVTPL, without the one off gain on disposal of equity interest in an associate and without the one off gain on dilution of interest in an associate of HK$485.7 million and HK$147.7 million respectively incurred in the same period in 2019. 10 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis SELLING AND MARKETING EXPENSES Selling and marketing expenses increased by 4.6% to HK$470.2 million for the period under review. The increase was mainly due to the rate of additional US import tariff during the Sino-US trade war being adjusted from 10% to 25% in May 2019. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES Administrative expenses decreased by 7.9% to HK$786.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The decrease was principally attributable to lower expenses incurred for research and development and local PRC government taxes and charges affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the six-month period under review. FINANCE COSTS Finance costs decreased by 12.6% to HK$123.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The decrease was principally due to the lower overall bank borrowing rate during the six-month period under review. Also, the higher interest expenses were capitalised as part of the total cost in the purchase of plant and machinery and the construction of factory buildings in the Group's PRC and Malaysia new production complexes, and these expenses were charged to the income statements of the Group following the commencement of commercial production at the relevant production facilities. Interest amounting to HK$43.5 million was capitalised under construction-in- progress for the six months ended 30 June 2020. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXATION, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION ("EBITDA") EBITDA decreased by 23.9% to HK$2,253.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as compared with HK$2,961.1 million during the same period in 2019. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 11 Management's Discussion and Analysis TAXATION Tax expense amounted to HK$253.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The effective tax rate of the Group was increased to 15.4% compared with the same period of 2019 (excluding the non-taxable income from dilution and disposals of Xinyi Solar shares). The increase was mainly attributable to the PRC dividend withholding tax paid during the period. Most of the Group's PRC subsidiaries are qualified as high technology enterprises with a preferential profit tax rate of 15% under the applicable PRC corporate income tax laws and regulations. NET PROFIT Net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was HK$1,382.4 million, representing an decrease of 34.9% as compared with the same period in 2019. The net profit margin for the period under review dropped to 19.4% from 28.5%, principally due to the decreases in the gross profits of float glass, automobile glass and architectural glass. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND COMMITMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group incurred an aggregate capital expenditure amounting to HK$1,451.6 million for the purchase of plant and machinery and the construction of factory premises at its production complexes in China and Malaysia. Capital commitments contracted for but not incurred by the Group as at 30 June 2020 amounted to HK$1,003.3 million, which were mainly related to the new capacities of architectural glass, automobile glass and float glass to be added in China and Malaysia. PLEDGE OF ASSET No asset of the Group was pledged as a security for the bank borrowings as at 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019. NET CURRENT ASSETS AND CURRENT RATIO As at 30 June 2020, the Group had net current assets of HK$2,688.4 million, with the current ratio of 1.32 (2019: 1.22). The rise of net current ratio represented more liquid assets and the stronger financial position maintained in the current period. The Group has adequate funds to meet the payment obligation of the current liabilities. 12 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis CAPITAL STRUCTURE Save as disclosed in this report, there has been no material change in the capital structure of the Company during the six months ended 30 June 2020. The capital of the Group companies are only the ordinary shares. FINANCIAL RESOURCES AND LIQUIDITY During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's primary sources of funding included cash generated from operating activities and credit facilities provided by principal banks in Hong Kong, China and Malaysia. As at 30 June 2020, the net cash inflow from operating activities amounted to approximately HK$1,142.5 million (2019: HK$1,513.2 million) and the Group had cash and cash equivalents of HK$5,024.3 million (2019: HK$5,142.1 million). BANK BORROWINGS As at 30 June 2020, total bank borrowings were HK$11,245.3 million. Despite the increase in the total liabilities, the net debt gearing ratio, calculated based on net total borrowings divided by total shareholders' equity (excluding 2020 declared interim dividends and 2019 proposed final dividend respectively), was at 30.5% as at 30 June 2020, as compared with 27.1% as at 31 December 2019. The increase of net gearing ratio was principally due to lower net profit and lower cash balances incurred during the period. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2020, the Group did not have any significant contingent liabilities (30 June 2019: Nil). MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES Save as disclosed in this report, there was no material acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries and associated companies during the six months ended 30 June 2020. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 13 Management's Discussion and Analysis TREASURY POLICIES AND EXPOSURE TO FLUCTUATION IN EXCHANGE RATES The Group's transactions are mainly denominated in Renminbi, US dollars, Malaysia Ringgit, Euro, Australian dollars, Japanese Yen and Hong Kong dollars, with principal production activities conducted in China. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's bank borrowings were denominated in Hong Kong dollars bearing effective interest rates at 2.66% per annum. Hence, the Group's exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations was limited. The Group has not experienced any material difficulty and liquidity problems resulting from foreign exchange fluctuations. The Group may use financial instruments for hedging purposes as and when required. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not use any financial instrument for hedging purposes. EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY As at 30 June 2020, the Group had 12,912 full-time employees of whom 12,185 were based in China and 727 in Hong Kong and other countries and territories respectively. The Group maintains a good professional relationship with its employees providing them with a positive working environment. It provides employees with training on the latest business and professional knowledge including applications of the Group's products and developing skills in maintaining good client relationships. Remuneration packages offered to the Group's employees are consistent with prevailing market levels and are reviewed on a regular basis. Discretionary bonuses may be provided to selected employees taking into consideration the Group's performance and that of the individual employee. Pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations in the PRC, the Group has arranged for participation of its employees in relevant required retirement contribution schemes administered by the Chinese government. As for the Group's employees in Hong Kong, all the arrangements pursuant to the mandatory provident fund requirements set forth under the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance (Chapter 485 of the Laws of Hong Kong) have been duly implemented. 14 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis SHARE OPTION SCHEME The Company has adopted a share option scheme on 18 January 2015 (the "2015 Share Option Scheme") for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants who have contributed to the success of the Group's operations. The Directors may, at their discretion, invite any employees and other selected participants to accept options to be granted by the Group for subscription for the Shares. As at the date of this report, 28,000,000 options, 28,500,000 options, 29,264,000 options, 29,600,000 options, 33,900,000 options and 32,000,000 options were granted under the 2015 Share Option Scheme on 2 March 2015, 16 March 2016, 1 March 2017, 27 February 2018, 26 February 2019 and 17 March 2020 respectively, and 111,449,000 options were outstanding as at 30 June 2020. The following table sets forth movements of the share options of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020: Price of the Company's shares immediately Exercise before the Vesting Exercise At At Grant Date price grant date period period 1/1/2020 Granted Exercised Expired Lapsed 30/6/2020 (HK$) (HK$) Continuous contract 16/3/2016 4.81 4.34 16/3/2016- 1/4/2019- 4,205,500 - (4,052,500) (1) (143,000) (10,000) - employee 31/12/2018 31/3/2020 1/3/2017 7.28 7.04 1/3/2017- 1/4/2020- 25,636,494 - (5,481,000) (2) - (1,237,496) 18,917,998 31/12/2019 31/3/2021 27/2/2018 11.74 11.94 27/2/2018- 1/4/2021- 27,736,330 - - - (170,083) 27,566,247 31/12/2020 31/3/2022 26/2/2019 9.53 9.70 26/2/2019- 1/4/2022- 33,433,500 - - - (268,000) 33,165,500 31/12/2021 31/3/2023 17/3/2020 8.82 8.27 17/3/2020- 1/4/2023- - 32,000,000 - - (201,000) 31,799,000 31/12/2022 31/3/2024 91,011,824 32,000,000 (9,533,500) (143,000) (1,886,579) 111,448,745 Notes: The weighted average closing price of shares immediately before the dates on which the options were exercised was HK$9.94. The weighted average closing price of shares immediately before the dates on which the options were exercised was HK$9.09. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 15 Management's Discussion and Analysis For 1H2020, 32,000,000 shares options were granted. The fair value of the equity- settled share options granted under the Share Option Scheme during 1H2020 was estimated at HK$33,945,000. The value of the share options granted during 1H2020 is to be expensed through the Group's income statement over the three-year vesting period of the options. The fair value of share options granted by the Company during 1H2020 was determined in accordance with the valuation performed by an independent valuer using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. Such model is one of the commonly used models to estimate the fair value of an option. The significant variables and assumptions used in computing the fair value of the share options are set forth in the table below. The value of an option varies with different variables of a number of subjective assumptions. Any change in the variables so adopted may materially affect the estimation of the fair value of an option. Share price at the grant date (HK$) HK$8.29 Exercise price (HK$) HK$8.82 Volatility (%) 33.8280% Dividend yield (%) 6.6345% Expected share option life (years) 3 years and 6 months Annual risk-free interest rate (%) 0.8032% EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD No significant events have taken place subsequent to 30 June 2020 and up to the date of this report. 16 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated) As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 6 14,775,439 14,202,835 Right-of-use assets 5(A) 3,487,039 3,593,739 Investment properties 7 1,620,399 1,671,971 Prepayments for property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 9 755,807 769,043 Intangible assets 64,290 65,334 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 21 34,301 51,752 Investments in associates 8 5,798,724 5,554,275 Loan to associates 986 1,004 Deferred income tax assets 44,090 39,023 26,581,075 25,948,976 Current assets Inventories 2,000,223 2,044,629 Loans to associates 25,350 32,681 Trade and other receivables 9 3,878,880 3,085,866 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 21 186,295 - Pledged bank deposits 10 44,489 44,222 Fixed deposits 10 301,271 - Cash and bank balances 10 4,678,584 5,097,924 11,115,092 10,305,322 Total assets 37,696,167 36,254,298 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 17 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated) As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note (Unaudited) (Audited) EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to the equity holders of the Company Share capital 11 402,254 401,922 Share premium 11 392,492 388,161 Other reserves 12 187,723 867,623 Retained earnings 19,356,020 19,188,635 20,338,489 20,846,341 Non-controlling interests 85,627 81,085 Total equity 20,424,116 20,927,426 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Bank and other borrowings 14 8,376,184 6,350,418 Deferred income tax liabilities 394,126 419,404 Lease liabilities 5(B) 4,208 3,364 Other payables 13 70,849 131,996 8,845,367 6,905,182 18 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated) As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note (Unaudited) (Audited) Current liabilities Trade, other payables and contract liabilities 13 4,927,556 3,349,206 Current income tax liabilities 626,072 609,661 Lease liabilities 5(B) 3,956 3,730 Bank and other borrowings 14 2,869,100 4,459,093 8,426,684 8,421,690 Total liabilities 17,272,051 15,326,872 Total equity and liabilities 37,696,167 36,254,298 Total assets less current liabilities 29,269,483 27,832,608 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 19 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (All amount in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated) Unaudited Six months ended 30 June Note 2020 2019 Revenue 4 7,133,956 7,449,940 Cost of sales 15 (4,692,299) (4,761,024) Gross profit 2,441,657 2,688,916 Other income 4 244,520 159,331 Other (losses)/gains - net 16 (48,093) 616,219 Selling and marketing costs 15 (470,158) (449,398) Administrative expenses 15 (785,968) (853,246) Operating profit 1,381,958 2,161,822 Finance income 17 26,416 43,672 Finance costs 17 (122,992) (140,751) Share of profits of associates 8 356,189 290,323 Profit before income tax 1,641,571 2,355,066 Income tax expense 18 (253,567) (228,714) Profit for the period 1,388,004 2,126,352 Profit attributable to: - Equity holders of the Company 1,382,387 2,124,768 - Non-controlling interest 5,617 1,584 Profit for the period 1,388,004 2,126,352 Earnings per Share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company during the period (expressed in Hong Kong cents per Share) - Basic 20 34.4 53.1 - Diluted 20 34.3 52.9 20 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amount in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated) Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Profit for the period 1,388,004 2,126,352 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated income statement: Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (17,451) (2,407) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated income statement: Disposal of interests in an associate - 12,421 Dilution of interests in an associate - 6,100 Currency translation differences (571,974) (44,802) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method (110,123) (25,092) Total comprehensive income for the period 688,456 2,072,572 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: - Equity holders of the Company 683,268 2,070,780 - Non-controlling interests 5,188 1,792 688,456 2,072,572 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 21 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (All amount in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated) Unaudited Attributable to equity holders of the Company Non- Share Share Other Retained controlling Total Note capital premium reserves earnings Total interests equity Balance at 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020 401,922 388,161 867,623 19,188,635 20,846,341 81,085 20,927,426 Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - - 1,382,387 1,382,387 5,617 1,388,004 Other comprehensive income Changes in value of financial assets at FVOCI - - (17,451) - (17,451) - (17,451) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method - - (110,123) - (110,123) - (110,123) Currency translation differences - - (571,545) - (571,545) (429) (571,974) Total comprehensive income - - (699,119) 1,382,387 683,268 5,188 688,456 Transactions with owners Employees share option scheme: - Proceeds from shares issued 11(a) 953 69,010 (10,664) - 59,299 - 59,299 - Value of employee services - - 21,225 - 21,225 - 21,225 - Release on forfeiture of share options - - (131) 131 - - - Repurchase and cancellation of shares 11(b) (621) (64,679) 621 (621) (65,300) - (65,300) Transfer to reserves - - 8,168 (8,168) - - - Dividend paid to non-controlling interest - - - - - (646) (646) Dividends relating to 2019 19 - - - (1,206,344) (1,206,344) - (1,206,344) Total transactions with owners 332 4,331 19,219 (1,215,002) (1,191,120) (646) (1,191,766) Balance at 30 June 2020 402,254 392,492 187,723 19,356,020 20,338,489 85,627 20,424,116 22 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (All amount in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated) Unaudited Attributable to equity holders of the Company Non- Share Share Other Retained controlling Total Note capital premium reserves earnings Total interests equity Balance at 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 399,320 249,821 938,284 17,037,302 18,624,727 77,534 18,702,261 Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - - 2,124,768 2,124,768 1,584 2,126,352 Other comprehensive income Changes in value of financial assets at FVOCI - - (2,407) - (2,407) - (2,407) Disposal of interests in an associate - - 12,421 - 12,421 - 12,421 Dilution of interests in an associate - - 6,100 - 6,100 - 6,100 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method - - (25,092) - (25,092) - (25,092) Currency translation differences - - (45,010) - (45,010) 208 (44,802) Total comprehensive income - - (53,988) 2,124,768 2,070,780 1,792 2,072,572 Transactions with owners Employees share option scheme: - Proceeds from shares issued 1,568 88,466 (17,145) - 72,889 - 72,889 - Value of employee services - - 20,372 - 20,372 - 20,372 - Release on forfeiture of share options - - (25) 25 - - - Transfer to reserves - - 7,229 (7,229) - - - Dividend paid to non-controlling interest - - - - - (1,261) (1,261) Dividends relating to 2018 19 - - - (1,082,087) (1,082,087) - (1,082,087) Total transactions with owners 1,568 88,466 10,431 (1,089,291) (988,826) (1,261) (990,087) Balance at 30 June 2019 400,888 338,287 894,727 18,072,779 19,706,681 78,065 19,784,746 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 23 Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (All amount in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated) Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 1,562,100 1,994,494 Interest paid (165,883) (162,781) Income tax paid (253,699) (318,465) Cash flows from operating activities - net 1,142,518 1,513,248 Cash flows from investing activities Prepayment of right-of-use assets in relation to land use rights (33,140) (5,803) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,418,458) (1,171,040) Loan repayment from an associate 6,780 60 Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (288,444) (332,795) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 82,757 81,691 Addition to investment in associates (204,864) (770,263) Proceeds from disposal of interests in an associate - 1,164,457 Dividend received from associates 206,095 - Increase in fixed deposits (301,271) (56,711) Interests received 21,183 43,672 Other investing activities 18,451 (28,239) Cash flows used in investing activities - net (1,910,911) (1,074,971) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank borrowings 3,735,059 2,632,000 Repayment of banks borrowings (3,299,286) (2,201,179) Repayment of lease liabilities 466 - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (646) (1,261) Share repurchased and cancelled (65,300) - Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares by share options 59,299 72,889 Cash flows from financing activities - net 429,592 502,449 24 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (All amount in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated) Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (338,801) 940,726 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 5,097,924 4,598,506 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (80,539) (6,699) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 4,678,584 5,532,533 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 25 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 1 GENERAL INFORMATION Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") is principally engaged in the production and sales of automobile glass, architectural glass and float glass products through production complexes located in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The principal place of business of the Group in Hong Kong is situated at Unit 2101-2108, 21st Floor, Rykadan Capital Tower, 135 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information is presented in thousands of Hong Kong dollars (HK$'000), unless otherwise stated. This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information has been approved for issue by the Directors on 3 August 2020. 2 BASIS OF PREPARATION This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS") 34, 'Interim financial reporting' issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"). 26 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 3 ACCOUNTING POLICIES Except as described below, the accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the annual financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, as described in 2019 annual financial statements. Taxes on income in the interim period are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings. NEW AND AMENDED STANDARDS ADOPTED BY THE GROUP The following new amendments to standards and interpretations are mandatory for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020. The adoption of these amendments to standards does not have any significant impact to the results and financial position of the Group. Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after HKAS1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material 1 January 2020 (Amendment) HKFRS 3 (Amendment) Definition of a Business 1 January 2020 HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 Sale or Contribution of Assets Between an To be determined (Amendment) Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 January 2021 Conceptual Framework for Revised Conceptual Framework for 1 January 2020 Financial Reporting 2018 Financial Reporting Note: There are no other amended standards or interpretations that are effective for the first time for this interim period that could be expected to have a material impact on the Group. The Group has not applied any new standards and interpretations that are not effective for current accounting period. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 27 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the executive Directors that are used to make strategic decisions. The executive Directors consider the business from an operational entity perspective. Generally, the executive Directors consider the performance of business of each entity within the Group separately. Thus, each entity within the Group is an individual operating segment. Among these operating segments, these operating segments are aggregated into three segments based on the products sold: (1) float glass; (2) automobile glass; and (3) architectural glass. The executive Directors assess the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of gross profit. The Group does not allocate other operating costs to its segments as this information is not reviewed by the executive Directors. Sales between segments are carried out at terms mutually agreed by the relevant parties. The revenue from external parties reported to the executive Directors is measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated income statement. 28 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) The unaudited segment information for the period ended 30 June 2020: Automobile Architectural Float glass glass glass Unallocated Total Segment revenue 4,229,858 2,161,148 1,681,845 - 8,072,851 Inter-segment revenue (938,895) - - - (938,895) Revenue from external customers 3,290,963 2,161,148 1,681,845 - 7,133,956 Cost of sales (2,478,242) (1,152,804) (1,061,253) - (4,692,299) Gross profit 812,721 1,008,344 620,592 - 2,441,657 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (Note 15) 311,233 84,935 73,104 2,897 472,169 Amortisation - leasehold land and land use rights (Note 15) 11,247 2,737 1,909 26,485 42,378 - intangible assets (Note 15) - 1,039 - - 1,039 Provision for/(reversal of provision for) impairment of trade and other receivables, net (Note 15) - 2,264 (708) - 1,556 Assets and liabilities Automobile Architectural Float glass glass glass Unallocated Total Total assets 16,660,212 5,557,696 2,733,675 12,744,584 37,696,167 Total assets included: Investments in associates (Note 8) - - - 5,798,724 5,798,724 Loans to associates - - - 26,336 26,336 Investment properties - - - 1,620,399 1,620,399 Additions to non-current assets (other than financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") and deferred income tax assets) 636,543 96,292 284,096 621,100 1,638,031 Total liabilities 1,750,733 1,245,358 864,674 13,411,286 17,272,051 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 29 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) The unaudited segment revenue for the period ended 30 June 2019 and the audited segment assets and liabilities as at 31 December 2019: Automobile Architectural Float glass glass glass Unallocated Total Segment revenue 4,434,671 2,204,292 1,717,199 - 8,356,162 Inter-segment revenue (906,222) - - - (906,222) Revenue from external customers 3,528,449 2,204,292 1,717,199 - 7,449,940 Cost of sales (2,541,608) (1,191,958) (1,027,458) - (4,761,024) Gross profit 986,841 1,012,334 689,741 - 2,688,916 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (Note 15) 280,339 66,379 117,047 2,902 466,667 Amortisation - leasehold land and land use rights (Note 15) 9,659 1,876 1,883 27,834 41,252 - intangible assets (Note 15) - 1,083 - - 1,083 Reversal of provision for impairment of trade and other receivables, net (Note 15) - (230) (367) - (597) Assets and liabilities Automobile Architectural Float glass glass glass Unallocated Total Total assets 15,170,220 6,911,576 1,971,055 12,201,447 36,254,298 Total assets included: Investments in associates (Note 8) - - - 5,554,275 5,554,275 Loans to associates - - - 33,685 33,685 Investment properties - - - 1,671,971 1,671,971 Additions to non-current assets (other than financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") and deferred income tax assets) 2,594,937 208,775 96,035 200,007 3,099,754 Total liabilities 1,817,197 1,319,422 487,641 11,702,612 15,326,872 30 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) A reconciliation of segment gross profit to profit before income tax is provided as follows: Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Segment gross profit 2,441,657 2,688,916 Unallocated: Other income 244,520 159,331 Other (losses)/gains, net (48,093) 616,219 Selling and marketing costs (470,158) (449,398) Administrative expenses (785,968) (853,246) Finance income 26,416 43,672 Finance costs (122,992) (140,751) Share of profits of associates 356,189 290,323 Profit before income tax 1,641,571 2,355,066 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 31 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Reportable segments assets/(liabilities) for the period ended 30 June 2020 and the year ended 31 December 2019 are reconciled to total assets/(liabilities) as follows: Assets Liabilities 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Segment assets/(liabilities) 24,951,583 24,052,851 (3,860,765) (3,624,260) Unallocated: Property, plant and equipment 1,395,639 1,403,437 - - Right-of-use assets 2,042,131 2,107,433 - - Investment properties 1,620,399 1,671,971 - - Prepayments for property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 2,468 1,791 - - Financial assets at FVOCI 34,301 51,752 - - Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 186,295 - - - Investments in associates 5,798,724 5,554,275 - - Balances with associates 26,336 33,685 - - Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 925,098 674,396 - - Cash and bank balances 713,193 702,707 - - Other payables - - (438,848) (351,442) Dividend payables - - (1,206,344) - Current income tax liabilities - - (127,091) (122,996) Deferred income tax liabilities - - (393,719) (418,663) Bank and other borrowings - - (11,245,284) (10,809,511) Total assets/(liabilities) 37,696,167 36,254,298 (17,272,051) (15,326,872) 32 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Breakdown of the revenue from the sales of products is as follows: Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Sales of float glass 3,290,963 3,528,449 Sales of automobile glass 2,161,148 2,204,292 Sales of architectural glass 1,681,845 1,717,199 Total 7,133,956 7,449,940 The Group's revenue is mainly derived from customers located in the Greater China (including Hong Kong and PRC), North America and Europe while the Group's business activities are conducted predominately in the Greater China. An analysis of the Group's sales by geographical locations of its customers is as follows: Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Greater China 4,745,058 4,897,517 North America 953,066 888,057 Europe 254,584 289,552 Other countries 1,181,248 1,374,814 7,133,956 7,449,940 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 33 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) An analysis of the Group's non-current assets other than financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (there are no employment benefit assets and rights arising under insurance contracts) by geographical area in which the assets are located is as follows: As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Greater China 24,584,311 23,819,648 North America 17,251 15,071 Malaysia 1,944,627 2,061,732 Other countries 585 773 26,546,774 25,897,224 5 LEASES 5 (A) The information for leases where the Group is a lessee is analyses as follows: Leasehold lands and land-use rights Buildings Total Period ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) Opening net book amount 3,588,141 5,598 3,593,739 Currency translation differences (63,818) - (63,818) Additions 930 3,320 4,250 Depreciation charges (44,875) (2,257) (47,132) Closing net book amount 3,480,378 6,661 3,487,039 34 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 5 LEASES (Continued) 5 (B) Lease liabilities As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Current 3,956 3,730 Non-current 4,208 3,364 As at 30 June/31 December 8,164 7,094 Notes: In previous year, the consideration paid for the leasehold land use rights acquired by the Group are treated as prepayments for operating leases and presented as leasehold lands and land use rights. Leasehold land use rights previously presented as a separate item on the consolidated balance sheet is grouped as part of right-of- use assets with effect from 1 January 2019. Lands in the PRC are state-owned. The Group acquired leasehold lands from mainland China government by one-off prepayment with lease terms of 1 to 50 years. The leasehold lands were classified as "right-of-use assets". The Group also leases various offices and warehouses. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 1 year to 5.2 years.

Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants other than the security interests in the leased assets that are held by the lessor. Leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes. Depreciation charges of HK$4,754,000 were capitalised as direct cost of construction in progress during the period ended 30 June 2020 when the building thereon were not yet ready for production purposes. For the period ended 30 June 2020, depreciation of the Group's right-of-use assets amounted to HK$42,378,000 were charged to the consolidated income statement (Note 15) . INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 35 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 6 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) Construction Freehold Plant and Office in progress land Buildings machinery equipment Total Opening net book amount as at 1 January 2020 1,725,445 143,411 3,349,977 8,965,282 18,720 14,202,835 Currency translation differences (31,014) (6,798) (76,770) (194,454) (464) (309,500) Additions 1,322,257 - 70 112,831 8,053 1,443,211 Transfers (510,161) - 67,748 441,904 509 - Disposals - - - (9,535) (27) (9,562) Depreciation charge - - (89,877) (458,532) (3,136) (551,545) Closing net book amount as at 30 June 2020 2,506,527 136,613 3,251,148 8,857,496 23,655 14,775,439 Note: Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate their costs, net of residual values, over their estimated useful lives, as follows: - Buildings 20-30 years - Plant and machinery (note a) 5-20 years - Office equipment 3-7 years The assets' residual values and useful lives are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period. Only solar energy related equipment is applicable to depreciation of useful lives of 20 years. 36 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 7 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) As at 1 January 1,671,971 1,674,495 Currency translation differences (28,604) (32,396) Additions 18 - Disposal (22,986) - Fair value gains - 22,061 Transferred from property, plant and equipment - 6,983 Transferred from right-of-use assets - 828 As at 30 June/31 December 1,620,399 1,671,971 As at 30 June 2020, the Group has five investment properties in the PRC and an investment property in Hong Kong. The Group's investment properties were valued at 31 December 2019 by independent professionally qualified valuer who holds a recognised relevant professional qualification and have recent experience in the locations and segments of the investment properties valued. For all investment properties, their current use equates to the highest and best use. The Group's finance department reviews the valuations performed by the independent valuer for financial reporting purposes. This team reports directly to the chief financial officer and group senior management for discussions in relation to the valuation processes and the reasonableness of the valuation results. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 37 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 7 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES (Continued) The Group's interest in the investment properties at their net book amount is analysed as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Level 3 Level 3 Fair value hierarchy: - Commercial building under Construction - Xiamen, the PRC 1,301,726 1,325,376 - Commercial building 1 - Shenzhen, the PRC 23,245 47,072 - Commercial building 3 - Shenzhen, the PRC 117,441 119,576 - Office unit - Wuhu, the PRC 105,019 106,928 - Office unit - Hong Kong 70,160 70,160 1,617,591 1,669,112 At cost - Commercial building 2 - Shenzhen, the PRC 2,808 2,859 1,620,399 1,671,971 There were no transfers between level 1, 2 and 3 during the period. 38 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 8 INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) At 1 January 5,554,275 4,679,890 Currency translation differences (386) (483) Addition to investment in an associate 204,864 798,226 Dilution of interests in an associate - 153,801 Disposal of interests in an associate - (666,376) Share of profits of associates 356,189 639,608 Dividend received (206,095) (227,274) Share of other comprehensive income (110,123) (95,041) Share of gain on changes in ownership in subsidiaries of an associate - 271,924 At 30 June/31 December 5,798,724 5,554,275 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 39 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 9 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade receivables (note (a)) 1,566,919 1,451,494 Less: provision for impairment of trade receivables (40,475) (41,481) 1,526,444 1,410,013 Bills receivables (note (b)) 984,287 303,812 Trade and bills receivables - net 2,510,731 1,713,825 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 2,123,956 2,141,084 4,634,687 3,854,909 Less: non-current portion Prepayments for property, plant and equipment and land use rights (755,807) (769,043) 3,878,880 3,085,866 40 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 9 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES (Continued) The credit period granted by the Group to its customers is generally from 30 to 90 days. At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 the ageing analysis of the Group's trade receivables was as follows: As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0-90 days 1,132,447 1,003,803 91-180 days 219,149 166,458 181-365 days 107,192 185,198 1-2 years 92,483 77,939 Over 2 years 15,648 18,096 1,566,919 1,451,494 All the bills receivables are issued by licensed banks in the PRC with maturities ranging within six months. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 41 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 10 CASH AND BANK BALANCES Cash and bank balances include the following for the purpose of the condensed consolidated cash flows: As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and bank balances and pledged bank deposits 5,024,344 5,142,146 Less: - Pledged bank deposits (note a) (44,489) (44,222) - Fixed deposits (note b) (301,271) - Cash and bank balances 4,678,584 5,097,924 Notes: a. The pledged bank deposits represents deposits pledged as collateral principally as security for import duties payable to the US Customs. The fixed deposits represent deposits held at call with banks and other short-term liquid investments with original maturities over three months. 42 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 11 SHARE CAPITAL The share capital of the Company comprised ordinary shares (the "Shares") of HK$0.1 each. Ordinary Number shares of Share Note of Shares HK$0.1 each Premium Total Authorised: As at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020 20,000,000,000 2,000,000 - 2,000,000 Issued and fully paid: As at 1 January 2020 4,019,216,147 401,922 388,161 790,083 Issues of Shares under an employees' share option scheme (a) 9,533,500 953 69,010 69,963 Repurchase and cancellation of shares (b) (6,212,000) (621) (64,679) (65,300) As at 30 June 2020 4,022,537,647 402,254 392,492 794,746 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 43 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 11 SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) Notes: Details of the movements in the number of share options outstanding and their related weighted average exercise prices are as follows: For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Average Average exercise exercise price in price in HK dollar Options HK dollar Options per Share (thousands) per Share (thousands) At 1 January 9.35 91,012 7.75 90,708 Granted 8.82 32,000 9.53 33,900 Exercised 6.23 (9,533) 4.66 (15,678) Lapsed 8.15 (1,887) 7.94 (3,532) Expired 4.81 (143) 4.55 (21) At 30 June 9.49 111,449 8.78 105,377 Out of the 111,449,000 outstanding options, 18,918,000 options were exercisable as at 30 June 2020. Options exercised in 2020 resulted in 9,533,000 Shares being issued at a weighted average price at the time of exercise of HK$6.23 each. Share options outstanding at the end of the period have the following expiry date and exercise price: Exercise price in HK dollar Options per Share (thousands) Expiry date 31 March 2021 7.28 18,918 31 March 2022 11.74 27,566 31 March 2023 9.53 33,166 31 March 2024 8.82 31,799 111,449 44 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 11 SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) Notes: (Continued) The weighted average fair value of options granted during the period determined using the Black- Scholes valuation model, which was performed by an independent valuer, Greater China Appraisal Limited. The value of share options granted during the period was based on the following assumptions: Date of grant 17 March 2020 Option valued HK$1.0608 Share price at the date of grant HK$8.29 Exercisable price HK$8.82 Expected volatility 33.8280% Annual risk-free interest rate 0.8032% Life of option 3 years and 6 months Dividend yield 6.6345% During the period ended 30 June 2020, 6,212,000 shares repurchased by the Company and were cancelled in January 2020. Accordingly, the share capital of the Company was reduced by the nominal value of these shares and premiums paid on these shares upon the repurchase were charged against share premium account. An amount equivalent to the par value of the shares cancelled was transferred from the Company's retained earnings to the capital redemption reserve. Number of Month of Shares of Highest price Lowest price Aggregate Repurchase HK$0.10 each per Share per Share consideration HK$'000 January 2020 6,212,000 HK$10.60 HK$10.40 65,300 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 45 2020 REPORT INTERIM I LIMITED HOLDINGS GLASS XINYI 46 12 OTHER RESERVES Foreign Statutory Enterprise currency Share Property Capital reserve expansion translation Capital options revaluation redemption FVOCI Retained fund fund reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve Subtotal earnings Total Balance at 1 January 2020 1,900,633 46,867 (1,624,684) 405,241 66,993 37,227 21,490 13,856 867,623 19,188,635 20,056,258 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - - 1,382,387 1,382,387 Change in value of financial assets at FVOCI - - - - - - - (17,451) (17,451) - (17,451) Share of the other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method - - (110,123) - - - - - (110,123) - (110,123) Currency translation differences - - (571,545) - - - - - (571,545) - (571,545) Employees' share option scheme: - Proceeds from shares issued - - - - (10,664) - - - (10,664) - (10,664) - Value of employee services - - - - 21,225 - - - 21,225 - 21,225 - Release on forfeiture of share options - - - - (131) - - - (131) 131 - Repurchase and cancellation of shares - - - - - - 621 - 621 (621) - Transfer to reserves 8,168 - - - - - - - 8,168 (8,168) - Dividend relating to 2019 - - - - - - - - - (1,206,344) (1,206,344) Balance at 30 June 2020 1,908,801 46,867 (2,306,352) 405,241 77,423 37,227 22,111 (3,595) 187,723 19,356,020 19,543,743 Information Financial Consolidated Condensed the to Notes Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 13 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade payables (note (a)) 1,177,760 1,045,222 Bill payables (note (b)) 673,155 498,670 1,850,915 1,543,892 Other payables 2,798,067 1,589,263 Contract liabilities 349,423 348,047 Less: non-current portion (70,849) (131,996) Current portion 4,927,556 3,349,206 Notes: At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the ageing analysis of the trade payables was as follows: As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0-90 days 1,071,765 848,049 91-180 days 21,467 40,328 181-365 days 41,003 100,255 1-2 years 19,868 36,379 Over 2 years 23,657 20,211 1,177,760 1,045,222 Bills payable have maturities ranging within 6 months. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 47 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 14 BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current Bank borrowings, guaranteed (note (a)) 11,245,284 10,609,511 Less: Current portion (2,869,100) (4,259,093) Shown as non-current liabilities 8,376,184 6,350,418 Current Short term bank borrowings, guaranteed - 200,000 Current portion of long-term bank borrowings, guaranteed 2,869,100 4,259,093 Shown as current liabilities 2,869,100 4,459,093 Total bank and other borrowings 11,245,284 10,809,511 Note: The bank borrowings were secured by corporate guarantees provided by the Company and its subsidiaries.

At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group's bank borrowings were repayable as follows: As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 1 year 2,869,100 4,459,093 Between 1 and 2 years 4,335,118 2,986,967 Between 2 and 5 years 4,041,066 3,363,451 11,245,284 10,809,511 48 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 14 BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS (Continued) Note: (Continued) At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the carrying amounts of the Group's bank borrowings are denominated in the following currencies: As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HKD 11,245,284 10,809,511 The carrying amounts of bank borrowings approximate their fair values as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. The effective interest rates (inclusive of HIBOR rate) at the balance sheet date were as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Bank borrowings 2.66% 2.84% Note: The current PBOC prime rate of Renminbi loan for 1 year is 4.35% (for reference only). INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 49 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 15 EXPENSES BY NATURE Expenses included in cost of sales, selling and marketing costs and administrative expenses are analysed as follows: Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Depreciation and amortisation 515,586 509,002 Employee benefit expenses 712,218 693,980 Cost of inventories 3,551,380 3,668,882 Other selling expenses (including transportation and advertising costs) 238,980 250,517 Operating lease payments in respect of land and buildings 1,356 1,250 Provision for/(reversal of provision for) impairment of trade and other receivables, net 1,556 (597) Other expenses, net 927,349 940,634 Total cost of sales, selling and marketing costs and administrative expenses 5,948,425 6,063,668 50 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 16 OTHER (LOSSES)/GAINS - NET Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Losses on disposal and written-off of property, plant and equipment, net (1,891) (27,732) Loss on impairment of inventories - (3,639) Unrealised fair value losses on financial assets at FVTPL (61,955) (18,690) Gain on disposal of financial assets at FVTPL 1,984 10,663 Gain on dilution of interests in an associate - 147,701 Gain on disposal of interests in an associate - 485,659 Other foreign exchange gains, net 10,813 11,283 Others 2,956 10,974 (48,093) 616,219 17 FINANCE INCOME AND FINANCE COSTS FINANCE INCOME Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Interest income on short-term bank deposits 26,416 43,672 Note: The average deposit interest rate in the PRC was approximately 3.5% per annum during the reporting period. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 51 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 17 FINANCE INCOME AND FINANCE COSTS (Continued) FINANCE COST Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Interest on bank borrowings 166,487 163,222 Less: interest expenses capitalised under construction in progress (43,495) (22,471) 122,992 140,751 18 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Current income tax - Hong Kong profits tax (Note a) 8,002 8,435 - PRC corporate income tax (Note b) 200,896 219,856 - Overseas income tax (Note c) 1,740 412 - Withholding tax on remitted earnings (Note d) 49,728 - Deferred income tax - Origination of temporary differences (6,799) 11 253,567 228,714 52 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 18 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (Continued) Note: Hong Kong profits tax

Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (2019: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits for the period. PRC corporate income tax ("CIT")

CIT is provided on the estimated taxable profits of the subsidiaries established in the PRC for the period, calculated in accordance with the relevant tax rules and regulations. The applicable CIT rates for major subsidiaries located in Deyang, Dongguan, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhu and Yingkou are 25% (2019: 25%). Thirteen (2019: thirteen) major subsidiaries in Deyang, Dongguan, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhu and Yingkou enjoy high-tech enterprise income tax benefit and are entitled to a preferential tax treatment of reduction in CIT rate to 15%. Overseas income tax

Taxation on overseas profits has been calculated on the estimated assessable profits for the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 at the rates of taxation prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates. Withholding tax on remitted earnings

Withholding tax on remitted earnings from the PRC companies was ranging from 5% to 10%, and there is no withholding tax on remitted earnings from the Malaysian companies. 19 DIVIDENDS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Final dividend payable for 2019 of 30.0 HK cents (2018: 27.0 HK cents) per Share 1,206,344 1,082,087 Proposed interim dividend of 17.0 HK cents (2019: 25.0 HK cents) per Share 685,489 1,001,847 1,891,833 2,083,934 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 53 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 19 DIVIDENDS (Continued) Note: At a meeting of the Board held on 3 August 2020, the Directors declared an interim dividend of 17.0 HK cents per Share for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The amount of 2020 proposed interim dividend is based on 4,032,289,847 shares in issue as at 31 July 2020. This interim dividend is not reflected as a dividend payable in this unaudited condensed consolidated financial information, but will be deducted from the retained earnings of the Company in the year ending 31 December 2020. 20 EARNINGS PER SHARE BASIC Basic earnings per Share are calculated by dividing the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of Shares in issue during the period. Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (HK$'000) 1,382,387 2,124,768 Weighted average number of Shares in issue (thousands) 4,017,849 4,001,054 Basic earnings per Share (HK cents per Share) 34.4 53.1 54 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 20 EARNINGS PER SHARE (Continued) DILUTED Diluted earnings per Share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential shares. The Group has following dilutive potential ordinary shares: share options in issue. The calculation for share options is determined by the number of Shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average market price of the Company's Shares for the period) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to the outstanding share options. The number of Shares calculated as above is compared with the number of Shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options. Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Earnings Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (HK$'000) 1,382,387 2,124,768 Share of profit of an associate as a result of diluted earnings at associate level (HK$'000) (218) (49) 1,382,169 2,124,719 Weighted average number of Shares in issue (thousands) 4,017,849 4,001,054 Adjustments for: Share options (thousands) 6,625 15,463 Weighted average number of Shares for diluted earnings per Share (thousands) 4,024,474 4,016,517 Diluted earnings per Share (HK cents per Share) 34.3 52.9 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 55 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 21 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATION The table below analyses financial instruments carried at fair value, by valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).

Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).

Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3). The following table presents the Group's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total At 30 June 2020 Assets Financial assets at FVOCI - Equity securities 34,301 - - 34,301 Financial assets at FVTPL - Equity securities 186,295 - - 186,295 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total At 31 December 2019 Assets Financial assets at FVOCI - Equity securities 51,752 - - 51,752 56 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 21 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) FAIR VALUE ESTIMATION (Continued) The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets is based on quoted market prices at the balance sheet date. A market is regarded as active if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service, or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. Instruments included in level 1 at 30 June 2020 comprised financial assets at FVOCI and financial assets at FVTPL. The fair value of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (for example, over-the- counter derivatives) is determined by using valuation techniques. These valuation techniques maximise the use of observable market data where it is available and rely as little as possible on entity specific estimates. If all significant inputs required to fair value an instrument are observable, the instrument is included in level 2. If one or more of the significant inputs is not based on observable market data, the instrument is included in level 3. Specific valuation techniques used to value financial instruments include: Quoted market prices or dealer quotes for similar instruments.

Other techniques, such as discounted cash flow analysis, are used to determine fair value for the remaining financial instruments. During six months ended 30 June 2020, there were no transfer between Level 1 and Level 2, or transfer into or out of Level 3 (2019: Nil). The group's policy is to recognise transfers between levels of fair value hierarchy as at the end of the reporting period in which they occur. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 57 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 22 COMMITMENTS CAPITAL COMMITMENTS Capital expenditure at the end of reporting date but not yet incurred is as follows: As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Contracted but not provided for property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use assets 1,003,284 1,413,803 58 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 23 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION The following transactions were carried out with related parties: (A) TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTIES Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Purchases of goods from associates - Tianjin Wuqing District Xinke Natural Gas Investment Company Limited 64,803 125,510 - Beihai Yiyang Mineral Company Limited 121,466 107,801 - Dongyuan County Xinhuali Quartz Sand Company Limited 10,708 23,846 - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar 1,082 1,041 Purchases of goods from a related party - An entity controlled by the ultimate controlling parties 154 735 Management fee paid to a related party - An entity controlled by the ultimate controlling parties 726 783 Processing fee from lithium battery energy storage productpaid to a related party - An entity controlled by the ultimate controlling parties 658 15,638 Sales of goods to an associate - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar 12,012 46,833 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 59 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 23 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION (Continued) TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTIES (Continued) Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Sales of goods to related parties - Entities controlled by the ultimate controlling parties 1,474 1,484 - An entity controlled by the ultimate controlling parties 2,406 2,393 Sales of machineries to an associate - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar 26,713 36,579 Consultancy income received from an associate - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar 430 427 Rental income received from an associate - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar 2,659 2,790 Rental income received from a related party - An entity controlled by the ultimate controlling parties 150 134 Rental expenses paid to an associate - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar 509 534 60 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 23 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION (Continued) TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTIES (Continued) Unaudited For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Share option income received from a related party - An entity controlled by the ultimate controlling parties - 14 Purchase of property, plant and equipment from an associate - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar - 191 EPC service fee paid to an associate - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar - 216 Purchase of consumables from an associate - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar - 776 Management fee paid to an associate - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar 1,294 630 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 61 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 23 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION (Continued) PERIOD/YEAR-END BALANCES WITH RELATED PARTIES As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Balance with/loan advance to an associate - Dongyuan County Xinhuali Quartz Sand Company Limited 26,336 33,684 Receivable from an associate arising from sales of machineries and land parcel - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar 71,157 90,247 Receivable from an associate arising from provision of consultancy services - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar 72 72 Receivable from a related party arising from sales of goods - A subsidiary of Xinyi Solar 4,361 - - An entity controlled by the ultimate controlling parties 3,047 2,862 Payable to a related party arising from processing fees - An entity controlled by the ultimate controlling parties (1,232) (1,364) Receivable/(Payable) to an associate arising from purchase of goods - Beihai Yiyang Mineral Company Limited 558 (263) 62 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Corporate Governance and Other Information on the Group INTERIM DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS Even though the Group recorded a decrease in net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Directors consider that the Group has achieved a reasonable level of profitability. The Directors are pleased to declare an interim dividend of 17.0 HK cents per Share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (2019: 25.0 HK cents) to be paid to all shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company whose names are recorded on the register of members of the Company as at the close of business on Friday, 21 August 2020. The interim dividend is payable on or before Tuesday, 1 September 2020. The Company's register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 19 August 2020 to Friday, 21 August 2020 (both days inclusive), and during this period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant Share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SHARES The Company repurchased its own Shares on the Stock Exchange in January 2020 and 6,212,000 Shares were cancelled in the same month. Accordingly, the issue share capital of the Company was reduced by the nominal value of the repurchased Shares and the premium paid on these Shares upon the repurchase was charged against the share premium account. An amount equivalent to the par value of the Shares repurchased and cancelled was transferred from the Company's retained earnings to the capital redemption reserve. The table below sets forth further information of such repurchases: Number of Repurchased Shares Highest Lowest Aggregate HK$0.10 Price Price Share Month of Repurchase each per Share per Share Price Paid HK$ HK$ HK$'000 January 2020 6,212,000 10.60 10.40 65,300 INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 63 Corporate Governance and Other Information on the Group PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SHARES (Continued) Save as disclosed above, there was no purchase, sale or redemption by the Company, or any of its subsidiaries, of any listed securities of the Company during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has complied with the applicable code provisions of the Code on Corporate Governance Code as set forth in Appendix 14 to The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") during the six months ended 30 June 2020. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Company has adopted The Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set forth in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as the code for securities transactions by the Directors. The Company has made specific enquiries with the Directors and all of the Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the Model Code throughout the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. CHANGES IN DIRECTORS' INFORMATION Pursuant to Rule 13.5B(1) of the Listing Rules, the changes in directors' information are as follows: On 4 August 2020, our chairman and executive director, Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. resigned as the chairman and non-executive director of Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited, a company is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 03868). AUDIT COMMITTEE The Company has established an audit committee, comprising five independent non-executive Directors, with written terms of reference in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. The primary duties of the audit committee are to review and supervise the financial reporting process and internal control system of the Group and to provide comments and give advice to the Board. REVIEW OF THE INTERIM RESULTS The Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have not been audited but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee. 64 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Corporate Governance and Other Information on the Group DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY AND ITS ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS As of 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the Shares, the underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO")), as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 352 of the SFO; or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interest or short positions which the Directors or the chief executive were taken or deemed to have under such provisions) and the Model Code were as follows: THE COMPANY Long positions in the Shares Percentage of the Company's Number of issued share Name of Directors Nature of interest Shares held capital Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. Interest of a controlled corporation (Note a) 725,209,552 18.03% Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n) 49,636,000 1.23% Interest of a controlled corporation (Note b) 1,154,000 0.03% Personal interest (Note c) 129,804,000 3.23% Mr. TUNG Ching Bor Interest of a controlled corporation (Note d) 266,766,456 6.63% Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n) 49,636,000 1.23% Personal interest (Note e) 38,086,000 0.95% Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching Interest of a controlled corporation (Note f) 246,932,579 6.14% Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n) 49,636,000 1.23% Personal interest 2,908,000 0.07% Personal interest (Note g) 134,514,000 3.34% Mr. LI Ching Wai Interest of a controlled corporation (Note h) 116,580,868 2.90% Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n) 49,636,000 1.23% Personal interest 5,000,000 0.12% INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 65 Corporate Governance and Other Information on the Group DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY AND ITS ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS (Continued) THE COMPANY (Continued) Long positions in the Shares (Continued) Percentage of the Company's Number of issued share Name of Directors Nature of interest Shares held capital Mr. NG Ngan Ho Interest of a controlled corporation (Note i) 77,853,912 1.94% Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n) 49,636,000 1.23% Personal interest 3,100,000 0.08% Mr. SZE Nang Sze Interest of a controlled corporation (Note j) 105,630,781 2.63% Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n) 49,636,000 1.23% Personal interest 11,490,000 0.29% Mr. LI Ching Leung Interest of a controlled corporation (Note k) 77,853,911 1.94% Interest of a controlled corporation (Note n) 49,636,000 1.23% Personal interest 5,494,000 0.14% Personal interest (Note l) 400,000 0.01% Rev. Dr. TRAN Chuen Personal interest (Note m) 140,000 0.003% Wah, John Personal interest 10,000 0.001% Notes: Dr. LEE Yin Yee's interests in the Shares are held through Realbest Investment Limited ("Realbest"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the "BVI") with limited liability on 2 July 2004 and wholly-owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee. Dr. LEE Yin Yee's interests in the Shares are held through Xin Yuen Investment Limited ("Xin Yuen"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the "BVI") with limited liability on 17 January 2019. Xin Yuen is 50% owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee and 50% owned by his spouse, Madam TUNG Hai Chi. Dr. LEE Yin Yee's interests in the Shares are held through a joint account with his spouse, Madam TUNG Hai Chi. 66 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Corporate Governance and Other Information on the Group DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY AND ITS ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS (Continued) THE COMPANY (Continued) Long positions in the Shares (Continued) Notes: (Continued) Mr. TUNG Ching Bor's interests in the Shares are held through High Park Technology Limited ("High Park"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 1 July 2004 and wholly-owned by Mr. TUNG Ching Bor. Mr. TUNG Ching Bor's interests in the Shares are held through a joint account with his spouse, Madam KUNG Sau Wai. Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M's interests in the Shares are held through Copark Investment Limited ("Copark"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 2 July 2004 and wholly- owned by Tan Sri Datuk. TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M. Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M's interests in the Shares are held through his spouse, Puan Sri Datin SZE Tan Hung. Mr. LI Ching Wai's interests in the Shares are held through Goldbo International Limited ("Goldbo"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 2 July 2004 and wholly-owned by Mr. LI Ching Wai. Mr. NG Ngan Ho's interests in the Shares are held through Linkall Investment Limited ("Linkall"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 2 July 2004 and wholly-owned by Mr. NG Ngan Ho. Mr. SZE Nang Sze's interests in the Shares are held through Goldpine Limited ("Goldpine"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 2 July 2004 and wholly-owned by Mr. SZE Nang Sze. Mr. LI Ching Leung's interests in the Shares are held through Herosmart Holdings Limited ("Herosmart"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 1 July 2004 and wholly- owned by Mr. LI Ching Leung. Mr. LI Ching Leung's interests in the Shares are held through a joint account with his spouse, Madam DY Maria Lumin. Rev. Dr. TRAN Chuen Wah, John's interest in the Shares are held through his spouse, Madam LAM Ying. The interest in the Shares are held through Full Guang Holdings Limited ("Full Guang"), a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability on 19 December 2005. Full Guang is owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee as to 33.98%, Mr. TUNG Ching Bor as to 16.20%, Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M as to 16.20%, Mr. LEE Sing Din as to 11.85%, Mr. LI Ching Wai as to 5.56%, Mr. NG Ngan Ho as to 3.70%, Mr. LI Man Yin as to 3.70%, Mr. SZE Nang Sze as to 5.09% and Mr. LI Ching Leung as to 3.70%. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 67 Corporate Governance and Other Information on the Group DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY AND ITS ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS (Continued) ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS Name of Class and number of Approximate associated shares held in the shareholding corporations Name of Director associated corporation percentage Realbest (Note o) Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. 2 ordinary shares 100% Xin Yuen (Note p) Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. 1 ordinary share 50% High Park (Note q) Mr. TUNG Ching Bor 2 ordinary shares 100% Copark (Note r) Tan Sri Datuk TUNG 2 ordinary shares 100% Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M Goldbo (Note t) Mr. LI Ching Wai 2 ordinary shares 100% Linkall (Note u) Mr. NG Ngan Ho 2 ordinary shares 100% Goldpine (Note v) Mr. SZE Nang Sze 2 ordinary shares 100% Herosmart (Note w) Mr. LI Ching Leung 2 ordinary shares 100% Full Guang (Note x) Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. 734,000 ordinary shares 33.98% Mr. TUNG Ching Bor 350,000 ordinary shares 16.20% Tan Sri Datuk TUNG 350,000 ordinary shares 16.20% Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M Mr. LI Ching Wai 120,000 ordinary shares 5.56% Mr. NG Ngan Ho 80,000 ordinary shares 3.70% Mr. SZE Nang Sze 110,000 ordinary shares 5.09% Mr. LI Ching Leung 80,000 ordinary shares 3.70% 68 XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED I INTERIM REPORT 2020 Corporate Governance and Other Information on the Group DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY AND ITS ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS (Continued) ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS (Continued) Notes: Realbest is wholly-owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. Xin Yuen is 50% owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. High Park is wholly-owned by Mr. TUNG Ching Bor. Copark is wholly-owned by Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M. Telerich Investment Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. LEE Sing Din. Goldbo is wholly-owned by Mr. LI Ching Wai. Linkall is wholly-owned by Mr. NG Ngan Ho. Goldpine is wholly-owned by Mr. SZE Nang Sze. Herosmart is wholly-owned by Mr. LI Ching Leung. Full Guang is owned by Dr. LEE Yin Yee as to 33.98%, Mr. TUNG Ching Bor as to 16.20%, Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M as to 16.20%, Mr. LI Ching Wai as to 5.56%, Mr. NG Ngan Ho as to 3.70%, Mr. SZE Nang Sze as to 5.09% and Mr. LI Ching Leung as to 3.70%. Save as disclosed above, as of 30 June 2020, to the knowledge of the Company, none of the Directors or chief executive of the Company had or was deemed under the SFO to have any interests or short positions in any of the Shares or the underlying share and debentures of the Company and any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which was required to be recorded pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO or to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. INTERIM REPORT 2020 I XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 69 Corporate Governance and Other Information on the Group SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY As of 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the persons, other than Directors and chief executive of the Company, in the Shares and the underlying Shares of the Company, as notified to the Company pursuant to Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO; or as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 336 of the SFO, were as follows: THE COMPANY Long positions in the Shares Percentage of the Company's Name of Number of issued share Shareholders Shares held Capacity capital Realbest 725,209,552 Registered and 18.03% beneficial owner High Park 266,766,456 Registered and 6.63% beneficial owner Copark 246,932,579 Registered and 6.14% beneficial owner Telerich Investment 251,595,089 Registered and 6.25% Limited (Note) beneficial owner Note: The entire issued share capital of Telerich Investment Limited is beneficially owned by Mr. LEE Sing Din, brother-in-law of Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S.. 