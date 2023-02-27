Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    968   KYG9829N1025

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

(968)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:09:00 2023-02-28 am EST
8.540 HKD   -7.48%
02/27Xinyi Solar Shares Drop After Weaker Annual Profit
DJ
02/02Property-Sector Retreat Undercuts Hong Kong Stock Market
MT
01/27Holiday Spending in China Boosts Hong Kong Stock Market
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xinyi Solar Shares Drop After Weaker Annual Profit

02/27/2023 | 10:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang


Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. shares slumped after the new-energy company reported disappointing full-year earnings.

The stock lost as much as 8.7% on Tuesday and was recently 6.7% lower at 8.61 Hong Kong dollars (US$1.10).

Xinyi Solar on Monday said its net profit dropped 22% in 2022, missing market expectations.

Analysts cited weaker profitability as the main drag on Xinyi's bottom line.

"We attribute its 2022 earnings miss to solar glass gross profit margin cut," Citi analysts said in a note, pointing to margin pressure from lower selling prices and higher raw-materials cost.

However, Citi said such profitability pressure should gradually ease from 2023, and the analysts reiterated their confidence in the company's longer-term potential.

"We expect limited margin downside for its solar glass business given the prevailing low industry average profitability," Citi said.

"We like it for its largest solar glass market share with [expected] strong sales volume growth in 2023-24 from capacity additions and demand growth," the analysts said, keeping a buy call on the stock.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 2252ET

All news about XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/27Xinyi Solar Shares Drop After Weaker Annual Profit
DJ
02/02Property-Sector Retreat Undercuts Hong Kong Stock Market
MT
01/27Holiday Spending in China Boosts Hong Kong Stock Market
MT
01/27Hong Kong stocks ease ahead of China market reopening after Lunar New Year holiday
RE
01/13Central Bank, China Recovery Prospects Boost Hong Kong Shares
MT
01/12Inflation, Oil Outlooks Modestly Lift Hong Kong Shares
MT
01/06Profit-Taking Caps Hong Kong Shares
MT
01/06US Rate Hike Outlook Sweep Off Hong Kong Stocks' Week-Long Gains; Xinyi Solar Rises 6%
MT
01/05Xinyi Glass, Xinyi Solar Renew Silica Purchase Agreements
MT
01/05Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited Renews Silica Sand Sales Agreement with Xinyi Glass
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 882 M 2 534 M 2 534 M
Net income 2022 4 472 M 570 M 570 M
Net Debt 2022 5 021 M 640 M 640 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 82 108 M 10 466 M 10 466 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 492
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 9,23 HKD
Average target price 13,42 HKD
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yau Ching Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yin Yee Lee Chairman
Wan Sing Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
E Ting Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong Peng Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED8.80%10 654
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-24.91%27 158
TONGWEI CO.,LTD6.77%27 001
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.6.55%21 679
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.15.64%20 112
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.98%19 941