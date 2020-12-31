Xinyuan Real Estate : Announces Changes to Board of Directors

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries, today announced the appointment of Mr. Haifei He to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), and a member of Investment Committee of the Board, and the resignation of Mr. Shangrong Li from his role as director and member of Investment Committee, the resignation of Ms. Wendy Hayes from her role as director and member of Audit Committee, to pursue other business opportunities. These changes are effective immediately.

Mr. He brings over three decades of senior leadership experiences, he previously served as the Assistant General Manager of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), and the Chairman and Party Secretary of China Construction Fangcheng Investment & Development Group.

Mr. Yong Zhang, Chairman of Xinyuan stated: "We are very excited to welcome Mr. Haifei He as a director and a member of the Company's Investment Committee. His extensive background in corporate governance, strategic management will be of great value to Xinyuan. We look forward to working closely with him and benefit from his valuable insights and extensive experience. Meanwhile, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Shangrong Li and Ms. Wendy Hayes for their significant contribution to Xinyuan. We wish them the best in their future endeavors."

