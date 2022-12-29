Xinyuan Real Estate : Announces First Half 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Half 2022 Financial Results





Beijing, December 29, 2022 -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.





First half of 2022 highlights







Financial Results for the first half of 2022





Revenue





For the first half of 2022, the Company's total revenue decreased 25.6% to US$584.1 million compared to US$785.6 million for the first half of 2021.





Gross Profit





Gross profit for the first half of 2022 was US$47.6 million, or 8.1% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of US$102.4 million, or 13.0% of total revenue, for the first half of 2021.





Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





SG&A expenses for the first half of 2022 were US$71.0 million compared to US$102.4 million for the first half of 2021. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 12.2% and 13.0% for the first half of 2022 and 2021 respectively.





Net Loss





Net loss for the first half of 2022 was US$172.5 million compared to net loss of US$70.2 million for the first half of 2021.





Balance Sheet





As of June 30, 2022, the Company's cash and restricted cash increased to US$721.7 million from US$719.9 million as of December 31, 2021.





Total debt outstanding was US$2,101.3 million, which reflects a decrease of 10.0% from US$2,335.5 million as of December 31, 2021.





The balance of the Company's real estate properties completed and under development at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was US$3,367.2 million compared to US$2,869.6 million as of December 31, 2021.





About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.





Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Qingdao, Chengdu, Xi'an, Suzhou, Dalian, Zhuhai and Foshan. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com





Forward Looking Statements





Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about future debt and financial position, potential future collaborative efforts, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; the impact of pandemics, such as Covid-19, on the real estate market and the economies in our markets; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.





Notes to Unaudited Financial Information





This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.





For more information, please contact:





Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Mr. Rick Wang

Investor Relations Director

Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9376

Email: irteam@xyre.com





XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)





Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Total revenue 584,123 785,600 Total costs of revenue (536,560 ) (683,213 ) Gross profit 47,563 102,387 Selling and distribution expenses (19,374 ) (33,913 ) General and administrative expenses (51,669 ) (68,457 ) Operating income/(loss) (23,736 ) 17

Interest income 1,159 6,793 Interest expense (83,770 ) (84,163 ) Gain on short-term investments (69,828 ) 2,442 Other (income)/expense 729 174 Exchange loss/(gain) 22,040 9,057 Share of loss/(gain) of equity investees (23,356 ) 3,472 Loss from operations before income taxes (176,762 ) (62,208 ) Income tax (expenses)/benefits 4,274 (8,013 ) Net loss (172,488 ) (70,221 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (11,849 ) 4,917 Net loss attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders (184,337 ) (65,304 ) Loss per ADS: Basic (3.45 ) (1.22 ) Diluted (3.45 ) (1.22 ) ADS used in computation: Basic 53,466 53,466 Diluted 53,466 53,471





XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)





June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and restricted cash 721,724 673,289 Short-term investments 15,092 85,211 Accounts receivable 27,677 59,509 Other receivables 294,024 298,190 Deposits for land use rights 35,111 35,739 Other deposits and prepayments 408,797 365,505 Advances to suppliers 100,353 124,153 Real estate properties development completed and under development 3,367,211 2,869,623 Amounts due from related parties 211,135 271,567 Amounts due from employees 3,793 1,550 Other current assets 3,863 1,483 Total current assets 5,188,780 4,785,819 Restricted cash, non-current - 46,583 Real estate properties held for lease, net 548,380 440,300 Property and equipment, net 31,820 35,526 Long-term investment 113,965 667,228 Deferred tax assets 288,853 302,972 Deposits for land use rights and properties 34,270 36,075 Amounts due from related parties 15,624 15,283 Contract cost assets 56,463 35,104 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,620 3,147 Other assets 68,649 78,242 TOTAL ASSETS 6,355,424 6,446,279





XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)





June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and notes payable 940,424 1,134,432 Short-term bank loans and other debt 88,379 99,469 Customer deposits 1,523,606 1,162,430 Income tax payable 238,390 249,107 Other payables and accrued liabilities 606,711 555,177 Payroll and welfare payable 15,254 15,392 Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt 1,388,091 1,466,821 Lease liability, current portion 9,839 7,620 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests 10,950 10,274 Amounts due to related parties 72,344 77,062 Total current liabilities 4,893,988 4,777,784 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank loans 293,483 494,077 Other long-term debt 331,362 275,100 Deferred tax liabilities 499,331 343,263 Unrecognized tax benefits 132,924 130,561 Lease liability 5,245 1,286 Amounts due to related parties - 10,979 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,156,333 6,033,050 Shareholders' equity Common shares 16 16 Treasury shares (116,062 ) (116,062 ) Additional paid-in capital 544,813 544,387 Statutory reserves 179,377 178,498 Retained earnings (577,899 ) (387,664 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 3,861 34,923 Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 34,106 254,098 Non-controlling interest 164,985 159,131 Total equity 199,091 413,229 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,355,424 6,446,279





