    XIN   US98417P2048

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.

(XIN)
Delayed Nyse  -  01:26 2022-12-28 pm EST
4.110 USD   +4.05%
01:32pXinyuan Real Estate : Announces Results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
12/21Xinyuan Real Estate : Announces Change to Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
12/21Xinyuan Real Estate : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 28, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Xinyuan Real Estate : Announces Results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Beijing, December 28, 2022 -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China and also in other countries, announces the results of its 2022 annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 28, 2022 in Beijing, China.

At the AGM, the Company's shareholders ratified the appointment of Assentsure PAC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Qingdao, Chengdu, Xi'an, Suzhou, Dalian, Zhuhai and Foshan. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about future debt and financial position, potential future collaborative efforts, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; the impact of pandemics, such as Covid-19, on the real estate market and the economies in our markets； fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

For more information, please contact:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Mr. Rick Wang
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9376
Email: irteam@xyre.com

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 536 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2021 -417 M -60,0 M -60,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 835 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 150 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 701
Free-Float 33,1%
Technical analysis trends XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu Chen Chief Financial Officer
Yi Fan Li Independent Director
Yong Cui Director
Yu Yan Yang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.-37.30%21
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-6.33%29 583
VONOVIA SE-54.93%18 533
VINHOMES-42.07%8 770
VINGROUP-43.85%8 401
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-46.67%8 339