Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Completion of Partial Repurchases of Senior Notes
09/24/2020 | 04:35pm EDT
BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“Xinyuan” or “the Company”) (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced that the Company has completed two tranches of partial repurchases of certain senior notes listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”).
The Company’s Senior Notes set forth in the tables below (the “Existing Senior Notes”) are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”). The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein.
From March 3, 2020 to September 10, 2020
From March 3, 2020 through September 10, 2020, the Company made on-market repurchases of its 14.2% and 7.75% senior notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of that series of notes. The table below sets the total cumulative principal amount of each series repurchased by the Company from March 3, 2020, the date of the Company’s last announcement regarding repurchase and cancellation of senior notes, through September 10, 2020, the total cumulative principal amount repurchased as a percentage of the original issue size and the outstanding principal amount of each series after the cancellation of the total cumulative principal amount repurchased:
Senior Notes
ISIN Code/Common Code
Total Cumulative Principal Amount Repurchased from March 3, 2020 to September 10, 2020
As a Percentage of the Original Issue Size
Outstanding Principal Amount after Cancellation, as of September 10, 2020
14.2% Senior Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300,000,000 (including US$100,000,000 tap issue) due 2021
XS1943449022 /194344902
US$5,500,000
1.83%
US$292,000,000
7.75% Senior Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300,000,000 due 2021
XS1567240418 /156724041
US$5,000,000
1.67%
US$258,800,000
From September 10, 2020 to September 24, 2020
From September 10, 2020 through September 24, 2020, the Company repurchased portions of its 8.875%, 7.75%, 14.2% and 14.5% senior notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of each series of the Existing Senior Notes. The table below sets the total cumulative principal amount of each series repurchased by the Company from September 10, 2020 through September 24, 2020, the total cumulative principal amount repurchased as a percentage of the original issue size and the outstanding principal amount of each series of the Existing Senior Notes after the cancellation of the total cumulative principal amount repurchased:
Senior Notes
ISIN Code/Common Code
Total Cumulative Principal Amount Repurchased from September 10, 2020 to September 24, 2020
As a Percentage of the Original Issue Size
Outstanding Principal Amount after Cancellation, as of September 24, 2020
8.875% Senior Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300,000,000 due 2020
XS1718488064 /171848806
US$20,000,000
6.67%
US$278,400,000
7.75% Senior Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300,000,000 due 2021
XS1567240418 /156724041
US$34,000,000
11.33%
US$224,800,000
14.2% Senior Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300,000,000 (including US$100,000,000 tap issue) due 2021
XS1943449022 /194344902
US$38,000,000
12.67%
US$254,000,000
14.5% Senior Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300,000,000 due 2023
XS2176792658 /217679265
US$500,000
0.17%
US$299,500,000
