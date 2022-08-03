Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    XIN   US98417P1057

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.

(XIN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  09:30 2022-08-03 am EDT
0.5385 USD   -0.28%
09:19aXINYUAN REAL ESTATE : Press Release of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. dated August 3, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
08:31aXinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
07/29Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Xinyuan Real Estate : Press Release of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. dated August 3, 2022 - Form 6-K

08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Beijing, August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE:XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China and also in other countries, announces that on July 29, 2022, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on Xinyuan's investor relations website at http://ir.xyre.com/financials/annual-reports and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of Xinyuan's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to irteam@xyre.com (mailto: irteam@xyre.com).

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Qingdao, Chengdu, Xi'an, Suzhou, Dalian, Zhuhai and Foshan. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Mr. Rick Wang
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9376
Email: irteam@xyre.com


Disclaimer

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 536 M - -
Net income 2021 -417 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,1 M 29,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 701
Free-Float 66,0%
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu Chen Chief Financial Officer
Yi Fan Li Independent Director
Yuan-Ching Shen Independent Director
Yong Cui Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.-14.29%29
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.40%27 130
VONOVIA SE-35.11%24 920
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-23.78%11 651
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-29.97%10 579
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-34.56%9 795