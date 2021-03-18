Xinyuan Real Estate : Announces Cooperation with Sino-Ocean Group on Zhengzhou Projects

BEIJING, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced the partnership with Sino-Ocean Group on lately acquired land parcel in Zhengzhou, China, marking a first step of cooperation between two enterprises.

Mr. Zhang Yong, Chairman of Xinyuan Group: "In February 2021, Xinyuan and Sino-Ocean Group formed a comprehensive strategic cooperation in high quality residential/commercial development, property management and other innovative businesses in finance and real estate area. Initiating this Zhengzhou project marks significant progress and gets our cooperation off to a promising start."

The parcel is located at the intersection of Daxue Road and South Fourth Ring Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, covering an area of approximately 47,000 square meters with maximum plot ratio of 2.9. As one of the core living area of urban Zhengzhou, this location offers convenient transportation and quality lifestyle with access to the subway line No.7 and proximity to various educational, medical and commercial facilities.

"For over twenty years, Xinyuan has developed and integrated new technologies and best practices to create high living standards with environmental protection and sustainability. The group is also open to opportunities of collaborations with peers or institutions with similar visions. We are confident that this cooperation with Sino-Ocean may benefit the business of both sides and facilitate our future growth." Zhang concluded.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Qingdao, Chengdu, Xi'an, Suzhou, Dalian, Zhuhai and Foshan. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

About SINO-OCEAN GROUP

SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED, formerly Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited, founded in 1993, is an investment holding company principally engaged in property development and property investment in the People's Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is engaged in property development in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Northeast, Central and Southern. The Company operates its business through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment and All Other segment.

