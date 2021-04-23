Xinyuan Real Estate : XIN Q3 2020 Earnings Call Script CEO AND CFO.pdf

On the call with me today are Mr. Zhang Yong, Chairman and Chief

our balance sheet. With the recovery of cash collection and active

On our financial health, it remains our endeavor to further optimize

Xinyuan is more capable of withstanding market fluctuations and

accumulated in the past years with sufficient salable results on hand.

our project launching plan for 2020, unlocking substantial volume of

launch in the fourth quarter. Generally speaking, we are seeking to

progress on projects in Beijing and Xi'an, which are planned to

pandemic, resumed demand in real estate residential sector. We are

quarter, thanks to rapid economic recovery, effective control of

Thank you, Julia, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our third

With that, let me now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr.

with the SEC. The company does not assume any obligation to update

other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's public filing

expectations expressed today. Further information regarding these and

the company's actually results may be materially different from

looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such,

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain

remarks and then Mr. Brian Chen will provide additional details on the

we issued another RMB300 million senior notes due in 2023, also

notes due 2022, listed on Singapore Exchange. Then, in September,

July and August, we issued in aggregate RMB514.5 million senior

Xinyuan now owns 54.55% of the Property Management company. In

company listed in Hong Kong. After completion of the offering,

structure for growth. In July, we successfully completed HK$127

A top priority for us is to optimize our balance sheet and capital

was equally impressive. We generated net income of $29.5 million, a

demand and recovery of construction and investment, we generated

project; and Xinyuan Palace, the first project. Due to strong consumer

in Zhengzhou and Qingdao, namely Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal

pandemic. So consumer demand is actually recovering rapidly. As

during these challenging times. As some of you already know,

hope that all you and your family members are safe and healthy

joining the call. We hope you had a great Thanksgiving holidays and

Thank you, Chairman. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for

will offer more details on our financial performance. Brian, please go

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Brian Chen, who

dividends for the past several years.

the previous quarter. We are proud of our persistence of paying

position prudently. The dividend for this quarter will be the same as

had a solid recovery in Q3, as we strive to manage our financial

balancing the growth as well as maintaining the financial health. We

by the cash on hand. In the future, we will still be very careful on

around RMB18 billion for the whole year of 2020.

restriction on the real estate industry, we expect contract sales at

development and economical fluctuation as well as the government

But in light of the future uncertainty related to the

to come. We remain optimistic and positive for the balance of 2020.

pipeline, we are highly confident that we can sustain growth for years

With our large cash balance, and

was $1.3 billion and the

development of $2.6 billion and completed real estate projects of

now $3.2 billion. This consists of real estate properties under

our investors. Furthermore, total projects on our balance sheet are

us to accelerate growth, meet debt obligations and pay dividends to

million to over US$1.25 billion. This solid liquidity position enables

which I covered earlier, our cash and restricted cash rose US$252.2

Now, let's look at the balance sheet. Through the debt optimization,

quarter. Net margin was 4.5% compared to a negative 10.6% in the

$29.5 million compared to a net loss of $30.1 million in the second

the second quarter. The increase was due to sales and marketing

SG&A expense were $57.9 million, up a bit from the $51.4 million in

compared to a loss of the $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

sequentially. Gross profit for the third quarter was $105 million

from this quarter was $655.4 million, up 130.5% over year and 31.7%

Next, let me go through the key financials in this quarter. Revenue

the start of the year. We now have $1.25 billion of cash on hand to

Exchange. This series of equity and debt restructuring brings down

RMB900 million of corporate bonds, which are listed on Shanghai

listed in Singapore. Finally, in November, we issued another

With that, let's open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Seeing no more questions in the queue, let me turn the call back to Brian for closing remarks.

Brian Chen - CFO

Thank you, operator and thank you all for participating on today's call and thank you for your support. We appreciate your interest and look forward to reporting to you again next quarter on our progress.

