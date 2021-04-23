Xinyuan Real Estate : XIN Q3 2020 Earnings Call Script CEO AND CFO.pdf
Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Nov 27, 2020
8:00 AM EST (New York)
9:00 PM CST (Beijing)
1
2
3
4
5
13
26
Julia Qian- The Blueshirt Group Asia
28
Hello, everyone. Thank you all for joining us on today's conference
call to discuss Xinyuan Real Estate Company's financial results for the
third quarter of 2020. We released the result early today. The press
release is available on the company's website, as well as from the
Newswire services.
34
On the call with me today are Mr. Zhang Yong, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer; Mr. Brian Chen, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr.
1
Zhang Hongwu, President. Mr. Zhang Yong will deliver opening
remarks and then Mr. Brian Chen will provide additional details on the
company's financial results and outlook.
40
51
With that, let me now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr.
Zhang Yong. Please go ahead, Mr. Zhang.
54
Mr. Yong Zhang- Chairman and CEO
56
Thank you, Julia, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our third
quarter of 2020 earnings conference call. Xinyuan delivered a strong
quarter, thanks to rapid economic recovery, effective control of
pandemic, resumed demand in real estate residential sector. We are
pleased that several major projects started pre-sales in Q3, resulting in
recovery from top-line to bottom-line. We also made encouraging
progress on projects in Beijing and Xi'an, which are planned to
launch in the fourth quarter. Generally speaking, we are seeking to
our project launching plan for 2020, unlocking substantial volume of
high-qualityresidential units in top-tier cities that we have
accumulated in the past years with sufficient salable results on hand.
Xinyuan is more capable of withstanding market fluctuations and
seizing business opportunities.
70
On our financial health, it remains our endeavor to further optimize
our balance sheet. With the recovery of cash collection and active
2
debt management, our [short-term] debt at the end of Q3 was covered
by the cash on hand. In the future, we will still be very careful on
balancing the growth as well as maintaining the financial health. We
had a solid recovery in Q3, as we strive to manage our financial
position prudently. The dividend for this quarter will be the same as
the previous quarter. We are proud of our persistence of paying
dividends for the past several years.
80
With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Brian Chen, who
will offer more details on our financial performance. Brian, please go
ahead.
84
Brian Chen - Chief Financial Officer
86
Thank you, Chairman. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for
joining the call. We hope you had a great Thanksgiving holidays and
hope that all you and your family members are safe and healthy
during these challenging times. As some of you already know,
Chinese Government already effectively controlled its COVID-19
pandemic. So consumer demand is actually recovering rapidly. As
planned, this quarter, we launched pre-sales at several major projects
in Zhengzhou and Qingdao, namely Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal
project; and Xinyuan Palace, the first project. Due to strong consumer
demand and recovery of construction and investment, we generated
$655 million of revenue, 130.5% sequential increase. Our bottom-line
was equally impressive. We generated net income of $29.5 million, a
$59.6 million sequential improvement.
100
A top priority for us is to optimize our balance sheet and capital
structure for growth. In July, we successfully completed HK$127
million worth of the follow-on offering for our Property Management
company listed in Hong Kong. After completion of the offering,
Xinyuan now owns 54.55% of the Property Management company. In
July and August, we issued in aggregate RMB514.5 million senior
notes due 2022, listed on Singapore Exchange. Then, in September,
we issued another RMB300 million senior notes due in 2023, also
3
listed in Singapore. Finally, in November, we issued another
RMB900 million of corporate bonds, which are listed on Shanghai
Exchange. This series of equity and debt restructuring brings down
our short-term debt to 37% of total debt, an improvement from 46% at
the start of the year. We now have $1.25 billion of cash on hand to
accelerate business development, and drive continuous growth.
115
Next, let me go through the key financials in this quarter. Revenue
from this quarter was $655.4 million, up 130.5% over year and 31.7%
sequentially. Gross profit for the third quarter was $105 million
compared to a loss of the $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.
120
SG&A expense were $57.9 million, up a bit from the $51.4 million in
the second quarter. The increase was due to sales and marketing
spending, which supported rapid revenue growth. Net income was
$29.5 million compared to a net loss of $30.1 million in the second
quarter. Net margin was 4.5% compared to a negative 10.6% in the
prior quarter.
127
Now, let's look at the balance sheet. Through the debt optimization,
which I covered earlier, our cash and restricted cash rose US$252.2
million to over US$1.25 billion. This solid liquidity position enables
us to accelerate growth, meet debt obligations and pay dividends to
our investors. Furthermore, total projects on our balance sheet are
now $3.2 billion. This consists of real estate properties under
development of $2.6 billion and completed real estate projects of
$657 million. Our total debt of $3.4 billion, short-term component
was $1.3 billion and the long-term was $2.1 billion.
137
With our large cash balance, and multi-billion dollar property
pipeline, we are highly confident that we can sustain growth for years
to come. We remain optimistic and positive for the balance of 2020.
But in light of the future uncertainty related to the COVID-19
development and economical fluctuation as well as the government
restriction on the real estate industry, we expect contract sales at
around RMB18 billion for the whole year of 2020.
4
145
148
Question-and-Answer Session
150
156 Brian Chen - CFO
