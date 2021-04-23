Log in
    XIN

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.

(XIN)
Xinyuan Real Estate : XIN Q3 2020 Earnings Call Script CEO AND CFO.pdf

04/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Nov 27, 2020
8:00 AM EST (New York)
9:00 PM CST (Beijing)

1

2

3

4

5

  • Conference ID: 4456736
    7 Leader Dial-In Number:
    8 Moderator/Speaker Dial-In Numbers 9 Toll Free: 1-800-289-0547
  1. Toll/International: 1-323-701-0218
  2. Online Q&A Manager: www.conferencecontrols.com
  3. PIN: 4456736

13

14 Operator

15

  1. Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by.
  2. Welcome to the Xinyuan Real Estate Company Third Quarter 2020
  3. Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-
  4. only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and
  5. instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, we are recording
  6. today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this
  7. time.

23

  1. I will now hand the call over to Julia Qian, Managing Director of The
  2. Blueshirt Group Asia, Ms. Qian please proceed.

26

27 Julia Qian- The Blueshirt Group Asia

28

  1. Hello, everyone. Thank you all for joining us on today's conference
  2. call to discuss Xinyuan Real Estate Company's financial results for the
  3. third quarter of 2020. We released the result early today. The press
  4. release is available on the company's website, as well as from the
  5. Newswire services.

34

  1. On the call with me today are Mr. Zhang Yong, Chairman and Chief
  2. Executive Officer; Mr. Brian Chen, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr.

1

  1. Zhang Hongwu, President. Mr. Zhang Yong will deliver opening
  2. remarks and then Mr. Brian Chen will provide additional details on the
  3. company's financial results and outlook.

40

  1. Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain
  2. forward-lookingstatements made under Safe Harbor provisions of the
  3. U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-
  4. looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such,
  5. the company's actually results may be materially different from
  6. expectations expressed today. Further information regarding these and
  7. other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's public filing
  8. with the SEC. The company does not assume any obligation to update
  9. any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable
  10. law.

51

  1. With that, let me now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr.
  2. Zhang Yong. Please go ahead, Mr. Zhang.

54

55 Mr. Yong Zhang- Chairman and CEO

56

  1. Thank you, Julia, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our third
  2. quarter of 2020 earnings conference call. Xinyuan delivered a strong
  3. quarter, thanks to rapid economic recovery, effective control of
  4. pandemic, resumed demand in real estate residential sector. We are
  5. pleased that several major projects started pre-sales in Q3, resulting in
  6. recovery from top-line to bottom-line. We also made encouraging
  7. progress on projects in Beijing and Xi'an, which are planned to
  8. launch in the fourth quarter. Generally speaking, we are seeking to
  9. our project launching plan for 2020, unlocking substantial volume of
  10. high-qualityresidential units in top-tier cities that we have
  11. accumulated in the past years with sufficient salable results on hand.
  12. Xinyuan is more capable of withstanding market fluctuations and
  13. seizing business opportunities.

70

  1. On our financial health, it remains our endeavor to further optimize
  2. our balance sheet. With the recovery of cash collection and active

2

  1. debt management, our [short-term] debt at the end of Q3 was covered
  2. by the cash on hand. In the future, we will still be very careful on
  3. balancing the growth as well as maintaining the financial health. We
  4. had a solid recovery in Q3, as we strive to manage our financial
  5. position prudently. The dividend for this quarter will be the same as
  6. the previous quarter. We are proud of our persistence of paying
  7. dividends for the past several years.

80

  1. With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Brian Chen, who
  2. will offer more details on our financial performance. Brian, please go
  3. ahead.

84

85 Brian Chen - Chief Financial Officer

86

  1. Thank you, Chairman. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for
  2. joining the call. We hope you had a great Thanksgiving holidays and
  3. hope that all you and your family members are safe and healthy
  4. during these challenging times. As some of you already know,
  5. Chinese Government already effectively controlled its COVID-19
  6. pandemic. So consumer demand is actually recovering rapidly. As
  7. planned, this quarter, we launched pre-sales at several major projects
  8. in Zhengzhou and Qingdao, namely Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal
  9. project; and Xinyuan Palace, the first project. Due to strong consumer
  10. demand and recovery of construction and investment, we generated
  11. $655 million of revenue, 130.5% sequential increase. Our bottom-line
  12. was equally impressive. We generated net income of $29.5 million, a
  13. $59.6 million sequential improvement.

100

  1. A top priority for us is to optimize our balance sheet and capital
  2. structure for growth. In July, we successfully completed HK$127
  3. million worth of the follow-on offering for our Property Management
  4. company listed in Hong Kong. After completion of the offering,
  5. Xinyuan now owns 54.55% of the Property Management company. In
  6. July and August, we issued in aggregate RMB514.5 million senior
  7. notes due 2022, listed on Singapore Exchange. Then, in September,
  8. we issued another RMB300 million senior notes due in 2023, also

3

  1. listed in Singapore. Finally, in November, we issued another
  2. RMB900 million of corporate bonds, which are listed on Shanghai
  3. Exchange. This series of equity and debt restructuring brings down
  4. our short-term debt to 37% of total debt, an improvement from 46% at
  5. the start of the year. We now have $1.25 billion of cash on hand to
  6. accelerate business development, and drive continuous growth.

115

  1. Next, let me go through the key financials in this quarter. Revenue
  2. from this quarter was $655.4 million, up 130.5% over year and 31.7%
  3. sequentially. Gross profit for the third quarter was $105 million
  4. compared to a loss of the $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

120

  1. SG&A expense were $57.9 million, up a bit from the $51.4 million in
  2. the second quarter. The increase was due to sales and marketing
  3. spending, which supported rapid revenue growth. Net income was
  4. $29.5 million compared to a net loss of $30.1 million in the second
  5. quarter. Net margin was 4.5% compared to a negative 10.6% in the
  6. prior quarter.

127

  1. Now, let's look at the balance sheet. Through the debt optimization,
  2. which I covered earlier, our cash and restricted cash rose US$252.2
  3. million to over US$1.25 billion. This solid liquidity position enables
  4. us to accelerate growth, meet debt obligations and pay dividends to
  5. our investors. Furthermore, total projects on our balance sheet are
  6. now $3.2 billion. This consists of real estate properties under
  7. development of $2.6 billion and completed real estate projects of
  8. $657 million. Our total debt of $3.4 billion, short-term component
  9. was $1.3 billion and the long-term was $2.1 billion.

137

  1. With our large cash balance, and multi-billion dollar property
  2. pipeline, we are highly confident that we can sustain growth for years
  3. to come. We remain optimistic and positive for the balance of 2020.
  4. But in light of the future uncertainty related to the COVID-19
  5. development and economical fluctuation as well as the government
  6. restriction on the real estate industry, we expect contract sales at
  7. around RMB18 billion for the whole year of 2020.

4

145

146 With that, let's open the call for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

147

148

149 Question-and-Answer Session

150

151 Operator

152

  1. Thank you. Seeing no more questions in the queue, let me turn the call
  2. back to Brian for closing remarks.

155

156 Brian Chen - CFO

157

  1. Thank you, operator and thank you all for participating on today's call
  2. and thank you for your support. We appreciate your interest and look
  3. forward to reporting to you again next quarter on our progress.

161

162 Operator

163

164 Thank you all again. This concludes the call. You may now disconnect.

5

Disclaimer

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
