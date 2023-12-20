UNITED STATES

FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2023

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China with projects in the United States, today announced the results of its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. China Standard Time in Beijing, China.

At the AGM, the Company's shareholders approved (i) the ratification of the appointment of Assentsure PAC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 by an ordinary resolution and (ii) the adoption of the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company by a special resolution.

Date: December 20, 2023

Date: December 20, 2023