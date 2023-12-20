UNITED STATES
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.
27/F, China Central Place, Tower II
79 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District
Beijing 100025
People's Republic of China
(Address of principal executive offices)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China with projects in the United States, today announced the results of its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. China Standard Time in Beijing, China.
At the AGM, the Company's shareholders approved (i) the ratification of the appointment of Assentsure PAC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 by an ordinary resolution and (ii) the adoption of the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company by a special resolution.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
|By:
|/s/ Yong Zhang
|Name:
|Yong Zhang
|Title:
|Chief Executive Officer
Date: December 20, 2023
