FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2023

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.

On December 27, 2023, Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (the "Company") closed a private placement (the "Private Placement") pursuant to a certain subscription agreement dated December 18, 2023 (the "Subscription Agreement") with Central Plains Ltd. (the "Purchaser"). The Company issued to the Purchaser an aggregate of 11,398,784 common shares of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Shares"), at a purchase price of $0.14 per Common Share ($2.80 per American Depository Shares if converted) (the "Transaction"). A related Supplemental Listing Application was approved by the NYSE on December 22, 2023.

The Common Shares in the Private Placement were issued in reliance on exemptions from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), afforded by Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act. The management of the Company will have sole and absolute discretion concerning the use of the proceeds from the Private Placement.

The foregoing descriptions of the Subscription Agreement and the Transaction are not complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Subscription Agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's report of foreign private issuer on Form 6-K dated December 22, 2023.

