Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. to Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on December 20, 2023
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China with projects in the United States, today announced that the Company will hold its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. China Standard Time. The AGM will be held at the Company's headquarters in Beijing at 27/F, China Central Place, Tower II, 79 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100025, the People's Republic of China. The shareholder record date has been set as November 20, 2023.
The notice and the proxy statement for the AGM, once issued, will be available through the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.xyre.com.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
|By:
|/s/ Yong Zhang
|Name:
|Yong Zhang
|Title:
|Chief Executive Officer
Date: November 15, 2023
