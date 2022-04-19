Xior Student Housing : Annual Financial Report 2021

"The North Star Project, launched in 2020 will continue to accelerate and reach full speed in 2022-2023. The focus will be on people, planet & process."

I XIOR IN EEN NOTEDOP

XIOR I

3

XIOR IN A NUTSHELL

RENTED 98%

Occupancy RateHousing for +136 Nationalities

172 Employees 49% 51%

Geographical13,984diversiﬁcation

Lettable units

Total area of the real estate portfolio 694.363 m2

Nature of the real estate portfolio

96%

Students

4%

Other

Best in class' organisation and employees Happy students in efﬁcient buildings People, Planet, Process

4 countries

33 cities

1,967,056,000

Fair value of the real estate portfolio

Fair value spread / countryTotal rent spread / country BE -> 29% ES -> 18% NLPT

-> 49%

-> 4%

BE -> 31% ES -> 15% NL -> 48% PT -> 6%

Alternative Performance Measures and the term "EPRA earnings"

Alternative performance measures (APMs) are measures used by Xior Student Housing NV to measure and monitor its operational performance. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has issued guidelines that apply from 3 July 2016 for the use and explanation of alternative performance measures. The concepts Xior considers APMs are included in Chapter 10.8 of this Annual Report. The APMs are marked withand are accompanied by a deﬁnition, an objective and reconciliation as required under the ESMA guidelines.

The EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) is an organisation which promotes, helps to develop and represents the European publicly listed real estate sector in order to boost conﬁdence in the sector and increase investment in publicly listed real estate in Europe. For more information about EPRA, visitwww.epra.com.

XIOR I Annual ﬁnancial report I 2021

This Universal Registration Document (URD) has been ﬁled with the FSMA, which is the competent authority in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The Universal Registration Document may be used to offer securities to a regulated market for trading, provided that where appropriate, the FSMA has approved it together with any amendments and a securities note and summary as approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This Annual Financial Report is also available in Dutch.

The Annual Financial Report was translated into English under the responsibility of Xior Student Housing NV. Only the Dutch version of the Annual Financial Report has evidential value. Both versions are available on the Company website (www.xior.be) or from the registered ofﬁce on request.(Xior Student Housing NV, Mechelsesteenweg 34, bus 108, 2018 Antwerp).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

01

RISK MANAGEMENT ..................................................................................................................................................................... 13

1.1 1.1.1

Market Risks ........................................................................................................................................................................... 15

Risks associated with supply and demand in the student housing market ................................................................................ 15

1.2

Property-related related risks ............................................................................................................................................... 16

1.2.1 Risks associated with the evolution of the property portfolio's Fair Value .................................................................................. 16

1.2.2 Construction, development and conversion risks ............................................................................................................................ 16

1.2.3 Risks associated with (the rejection or delay of) permits and other authorisations and the requirements to be met by the property ...................................................................................................................................................................... 18

1.2.4 Risks associated with the execution of maintenance work and repairs ...................................................................................... 19

1.2.5 Risks associated with the short-stay operations (the ROXI concept) ........................................................................................... 19

1.3

Operational risks ................................................................................................................................................................... 20

1.3.1 Risks associated with the inability to conclude leases and have leases executed (in particular risks associated with the impact of changes to the Dutch Housing Valuation System), vacancy and loss of rent ............................................ 20

1.3.2 Risks associated with mergers, demergers or takeovers ................................................................................................................ 21

1.3.3 Risks associated with distrurbances caused by student tenants and resulting reputational damage .................................. 21

1.3.4 Risk of defaulting tenants ...................................................................................................................................................................... 21

1.3.5 Risks associated with (the inability to pay) dividends ...................................................................................................................... 22

1.3.6 Risks related to operations in Poland .................................................................................................................................................. 22

1.4

Financial risks ........................................................................................................................................................................ 23

1.4.1 Risks associated with ﬁnancing - exceeding the debt ratio .......................................................................................................... 23

1.4.2 Risks associated with ﬁnancing agreements (including compliance with covenants) - liquidity .......................................... 23

1.4.3 Risks associated with rising interest rates and fluctuating fair values of hedging intruments ........................................................ 24

1.4.4 Risks linked to inflation and rising energy prices ............................................................................................................................ 24

1.4.5 Risks related to exchange rates ........................................................................................................................................................... 25

1.5 1.5.1

Regulatory and other risks ..................................................................................................................................................... 25

Risks associated with the status of a Public RREC and the applicable taxation ........................................................................ 25

02 03 04

MESSAGE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS ......................................................................................................................... 27

KEY FIGURES AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 ............................................................................................................... 31

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES AND STRATEGY ........................................................................................................... 35

4.1

Activities of the company ..................................................................................................................................................... 36

4.2

Business strategy of the company ....................................................................................................................................... 36

4.2.1 Growth ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 36

4.2.2 A branded platform ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 36

4.2.3 Leading positions in Continental Europe ...................................................................................................................................................... 36

4.2.4 Owner-operator .................................................................................................................................................................................................. 36

4.2.5 Our target group ............................................................................................................................................................................................... 37

4.2.6 Our product .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 37

4.3

Investment criteria ................................................................................................................................................................. 37

XIOR I Annual ﬁnancial report I 2021

XIOR I Annual ﬁnancial report I 2021

4.4

Financial strategy .................................................................................................................................................................. 38

4.5

Operations .............................................................................................................................................................................. 38

05

MANAGEMENT REPORT ................................................................................................................................................ 41

5.1

Public RREC status ................................................................................................................................................................ 42

5.2

Comments on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the ﬁnancial year of 2021 ........................................................ 42

5.2.1 Consolidated balance sheet .................................................................................................................................................................. 42

5.2.2 Consolidated income statement .......................................................................................................................................................... 43

5.2.3 Result allocation ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 45

5.2.4 Research and development ................................................................................................................................................................... 45

5.2.5 Branches ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 45

5.3

Management and use of ﬁnancial resources ....................................................................................................................... 46

5.3.1 Financing agreements ............................................................................................................................................................................ 46

5.3.2 Interest rate risk hedging ....................................................................................................................................................................... 47

5.3.3 Capitalisation and debt ........................................................................................................................................................................... 47

6.1.8 Reliability, expertise and experience .................................................................................................................................................... 74

6.1.9 Functioning and duties of the Board of Directors .............................................................................................................................. 75

6.1.10 Summary regarding the Board of Directors' operation in 2021 ...................................................................................................... 76

6.1.11 Managing Director and effective management ................................................................................................................................. 76

6.1.12 Executive management .......................................................................................................................................................................... 77

6.1.13 Committees of the Board of Directors ................................................................................................................................................. 79

6.1.14 Conflicts of interest ................................................................................................................................................................................. 79

6.1.15 Speciﬁc conflicts of interest ................................................................................................................................................................. 80

6.1.16 Statements ............................................................................................................................................................................................... 86

6.1.17 Remuneration report ............................................................................................................................................................................... 86

6.2

Information pursuant to Article 34 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 ................................................................. 90

6.2.1 Capital structure ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 90

6.2.2 Decision-making bodies ......................................................................................................................................................................... 90

6.2.3 Authorised capital .................................................................................................................................................................................... 90

6.2.4 Purchase of shares ................................................................................................................................................................................. 90

6.2.5 Contractual provisions ............................................................................................................................................................................ 90

07

THE XIOR SHARE .............................................................................................................................................................. 93

5.4

Transactions and achievements ........................................................................................................................................... 48

7.1

The share on Euronext Brussels ........................................................................................................................................... 94

5.5

Operational update ................................................................................................................................................................. 53

7.2

Shareholders ......................................................................................................................................................................... 96

5.6

Post balance sheet events .................................................................................................................................................... 54

5.6.1 Renewal of loans maturing in 2022 ..................................................................................................................................................... 54

5.6.2 Closing of Collblanc Student Housing ................................................................................................................................................ 54

5.6.3 Xior continues its international expansion with entry Poland ......................................................................................................... 54

5.6.4 Further expansion in Granada: new development project at prime location ................................................................................ 54

5.6.5 Update on student housing in Vaals .................................................................................................................................................... 54

5.6.6 Acquisition renovation project with the city of Seraing .................................................................................................................... 54

5.7 5.7.1

Prospects for 2022 ................................................................................................................................................................ 55

Growth prospects for the ﬁnancial year 2022 .................................................................................................................................... 55

5.8

Data according to the EPRA reference system .................................................................................................................... 56

5.8.1 EPRA Key Performance Indicators ....................................................................................................................................................... 56

5.8.2 EPRA net rental income on a constant comparison basis .............................................................................................................. 62

5.8.3 EPRA CapEx table .................................................................................................................................................................................... 62

5.9

Required elements of the Annual Report .............................................................................................................................. 63

06

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ......................................................................................................................................... 65

7.3

Coupon information .............................................................................................................................................................. 96

7.4

2022 ﬁnancial calendar ........................................................................................................................................................ 97

7.5

Dividend policy ...................................................................................................................................................................... 97

7.6

Outlook - proﬁt forecast ...................................................................................................................................................... 98

7.6.1 General ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 98

7.6.2 Hypotheses .............................................................................................................................................................................................. 98

7.6.3 Forecast of the consolidated results and dividend expectations ................................................................................................. 100

7.6.4 Statutory Auditor's report on the proﬁt forecast ............................................................................................................................. 101

08

PROPERTY REPORT ....................................................................................................................................................... 103

8.1

Property market .................................................................................................................................................................. 104

8.1.1 Student Housing Market in Belgium .................................................................................................................................................. 104

8.1.2 Student housing market in the Netherlands ..................................................................................................................................... 105

8.1.3 Student housing market in Spain ....................................................................................................................................................... 106

8.1.4 Student housing market in Portugal .................................................................................................................................................. 110

6.1

Corporate Governance Statement ......................................................................................................................................... 66

6.1.1 Code of Reference and Corporate Governance Charter ................................................................................................................... 66

6.1.2 Internal control and risk management systems ............................................................................................................................... 66

6.1.3 Shareholdership ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 69

6.1.4 The Company's Board of Directors ...................................................................................................................................................... 70

6.1.5 Composition ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 71

6.1.6 Brief description of the directors' professional careers ................................................................................................................... 72

6.1.7 Chair of the Board of Directors ............................................................................................................................................................. 74

8.2

Property portfolio ................................................................................................................................................................ 118

8.2.1 Valuation of the property portfolio as at 31 December 2021 ....................................................................................................... 118

8.2.2 Description and diversiﬁcation of the property portfolio .............................................................................................................. 130

8.2.3 Description of the buildings in the property portfolio .................................................................................................................... 138

8.2.4 Valuation of the property portfolio by the Valuation Experts ....................................................................................................... 180

09

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY .................................................................................................................. 183

9.1

Word from the CEO .............................................................................................................................................................. 185

9.2

Sustainability strategy ......................................................................................................................................................... 186

9.2.1 Stakeholder engagement ..................................................................................................................................................................... 186

9.2.2 Materiality matrix ................................................................................................................................................................................... 188

9.2.3 Xior's ESG Framework .......................................................................................................................................................................... 189

9.2.4 Xior's contribution to the SDGs ........................................................................................................................................................... 189

9.2.5 ESG ACTION PLAN 2021-2023: the North Star project .................................................................................................................. 190

9.3

Implementation & performance measurement ................................................................................................................. 192

9.3.1 Governance: Ethics and integrity ........................................................................................................................................................ 192

9.3.2 Social employees: Well-being, health, safety of personnel ............................................................................................................ 193

9.3.3. Social tenants: wellbeing, health safety students .......................................................................................................................... 198

9.3.4. Sustainable buildings in sustainable communities ......................................................................................................................... 200

9.3.5. Energy efﬁciency & climate impact .................................................................................................................................................... 205

9.4

EPRA tables .......................................................................................................................................................................... 212

9.4.1 EPRA SBPR table of social performance indicators ................................................................................................................................. 212

9.4.2 EPRA SBPR table of social performance indicators ....................................................................................................................... 222

9.4.3 EPRA SBPR table of governance performance indicators ............................................................................................................. 223

10.6.9 Expenses for works to investment property ..................................................................................................................................... 247

10.6.10 Disposal of an investment property ................................................................................................................................................... 247

10.6.11 Other tangible ﬁxed assets .................................................................................................................................................................. 247

10.6.12 Fixed assets or groups of assets held for sale ............................................................................................................................... 248

10.6.13 Financial instruments ........................................................................................................................................................................... 248

10.6.14 Current assets ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 248

10.6.15 Equity ....................................................................................................................................................................................................... 249

10.6.16 Provisions .............................................................................................................................................................................................. 249

10.6.17 Financial liabilities ................................................................................................................................................................................ 249

10.6.18 Property result ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 250

10.6.19 Property charges ................................................................................................................................................................................... 250

10.6.20 General expenses of the Company and other operating income and costs .............................................................................. 250

10.6.21 Financial result ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 250

10.6.22 Proﬁt tax .................................................................................................................................................................................................. 250

10.6.23 Exit tax ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 251

10.6.24 Financial risk management ................................................................................................................................................................. 252

10.7 Segment information .......................................................................................................................................................... 253

10.8 Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) ...................................................................................................................... 255 9.5 Measurement Methodology And Assumptions ................................................................................................................. 224 9.5.1 Reporting period and organisational boundaries ............................................................................................................................ 224 9.5.2 Measurement Scope and Coverage ................................................................................................................................................... 224 9.5.3 Estimation and extrapolation of consumption data under the responsibility of XIOR ............................................................. 224 9.5.4 Reporting of consumption data under the responsibility of XIOR and under the responsibility of the student ................................ 225 9.5.5 Reporting from own head ofﬁce ........................................................................................................................................................ 225 9.5.6 Analysis of the calculation .................................................................................................................................................................. 225 9.6 External veriﬁcation of reporting ......................................................................................................................................... 227 10 FINANCIAL REPORT ...................................................................................................................................................... 231 10.1 Consolidated income statement ........................................................................................................................................ 232 10.2 Consolidated comprehensive result .................................................................................................................................. 234 10.3 Consolidated balance sheet ............................................................................................................................................... 235 10.4 Consolidated statement of changes in equity ................................................................................................................... 238 10.5 Consolidated cash flow statement ..................................................................................................................................... 242 10.6 Notes to the consolidated annual ﬁnancial statements ................................................................................................... 243 10.6.1 General corporate information ............................................................................................................................................................ 243 10.6.2 Important ﬁnancial reporting principles ............................................................................................................................................ 243 10.6.3 Accounting principles ........................................................................................................................................................................... 243 10.6.4 Signiﬁcant accounting estimates and key uncertainties ............................................................................................................... 244 10.6.5 Principle for consolidation ................................................................................................................................................................... 244 10.6.6 Business combinations and goodwill ................................................................................................................................................ 245 10.6.7 Investment property .............................................................................................................................................................................. 245 10.6.8 Property developments ........................................................................................................................................................................ 246

10.9 Other notes .......................................................................................................................................................................... 261