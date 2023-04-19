Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xior Student Housing : Annual financial report 2022

04/19/2023 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Groningen

Leuven

Amsterdam

Madrid

"Xior Student Housing wants to provide as many students as"possible with a great first living experience.

2022

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

  1. XIOR IN A NUTSHELL

XIOR IN A

NUTSHELL

RENTED 98%

Occupancy rate

Housing to

+135

Nationalities

180

Employees

46% 54%

18.002

Rentable units

Total area of

the property portfolio

909,409 m2

Bezettingsgraad

Nature of property portfolio

91%

Students

9%

Other

'Best in class' organisation and employees

Happy students in efficient buildings

Geographic spread

8countries

42cities*

3.03 billion

Fair value of property portfolio

Sweden

Denmark

Germany

The Netherlands

Belgium

Spain

Portugal

Poland

Fair value split/country

NL

40%

BE

21%

DK

13%

ES

11%

PL

5%

PT

5%

SE

3%

DE

2%

Total rent split/country

NL

34%

BE

22%

ES

18%

DK

10%

PL

6%

PT

5%

DE

3%

SE

0%

XIOR I

3

Alternative Performance Measures and the term "EPRA earnings"

Alternative performance measures (APMs) are measures used by Xior Student Housing NV to measure and monitor its operational performance. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has issued guidelines that apply since 3 July 2016 for the use and explanation of alternative performance measures. The concepts Xior considers APMs are included in Chapter 10.8 of this Annual Report. The APMs are marked

with and are accompanied by a definition, an objective and reconciliation as required under the ESMA guidelines.

The EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) is an organisation which promotes, helps to develop and represents the European publicly listed real estate sector in order to boost confidence in the sector and increase investment in publicly listed real estate in Europe. For more information about EPRA, visit www.epra.com.

  • The previously announced letter of intent for the Aachen Blue Gate project (Germany) was terminated with effect from 22 February 2023 (see press release of the aforementioned date). This project was therefore no longer included in the figures as at 31.12.2022 in this annual report.

XIOR I Annual financial report I 2022

4 I XIOR

This Universal Registration Document (URD) has been filed with the FSMA, which is the competent authority in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The Universal Registration Document may be used to offer securities to a regulated market for trading, provided that where appropriate, the FSMA has approved it together with any amendments and a securities note and summary as approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This Annual Financial Report is also available in Dutch.

The Annual Financial Report was translated into English under the responsibility of Xior Student Housing NV. Only the Dutch version of the Annual Financial Report has evidential value. Both versions are available on the Company website (www.xior. be) or from the registered office upon request (Xior Student Housing NV, Frankrijkei 64-68, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium).

XIOR I

5

TABLE OF CONTENTS

01

RISK MANAGEMENT

13

1.1

Market risks

15

1.1.1

Risks associated with supply and demand in the student housing market

15

1.2

Property-related risks

16

1.2.1

Risks associated with the evolution of the Fair Value of the property portfolio

16

1.2.2

Construction, development and conversion risks

16

1.2.3 Risks associated with (the rejection or delay of) permits and other authorisations and the requirements

to be met by the property

18

1.2.4

Risks associated with the execution of maintenance work and repairs

19

1.3

Operational risks

19

1.3.1 Risks associated with the inability to conclude leases and have leases executed (in particular risks associated with

the impact of changes to the Dutch Housing Valuation System), vacancy and loss of rent

19

1.3.2

Risks associated with mergers, demergers or takeovers and processing/integration of acquired activities

20

1.3.3

Risks associated with the large-scale digitalisation project

21

1.3.4

Risks associated with disturbances caused by student tenants and resulting reputational damage

21

1.3.5

Risks of defaulting tenants

22

1.3.6

Risks associated with (the inability to pay) dividends

22

1.3.7

Risks associated with operations in Poland

22

1.4

Financial risks

24

1.4.1

Risks associated with financing - exceeding the debt ratio

24

1.4.2

Risks associated with financing agreements (including compliance with covenants) - liquidity

24

1.4.3

Risks associated with rising interest rates and fluctuating fair values of hedging instruments

25

1.4.4

Risks associated with inflation and rising energy prices

25

1.4.5

Risks associated with exchange rates

26

1.5

Regulatory and other risks

27

1.5.1

Risks associated with the status of a Public RREC and the applicable taxation

27

02

MESSAGE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

29

03

KEY FIGURES PER 31 DECEMBER 2022

33

04

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES AND STRATEGY

37

4.1

Who we are - our profile

39

4.2

Why we do it - our purpose

40

4.3

What we do - our product & organisation

41

4.4

How we do it - our strategy

42

05

MANAGEMENT REPORT

49

5.1

Public RREC status

50

XIOR I Annual financial report I 2022

6

I XIOR

XIOR I

7

5.2

Comments on the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2022

50

6.2.1

Capital structure

96

5.2.1

Consolidated balance sheet

50

6.2.2

Decision-making bodies

96

5.2.2

Consolidated income statement

51

6.2.3

Authorised capital

96

5.2.3

Result allocation

53

6.2.4

Purchase of shares

96

5.2.4

Research and development

53

6.2.5

Contractual provisions

96

5.2.5

Branches

53

07

THE XIOR SHARE

5.3

Management and use of financial resources

54

5.3.1

Financing agreements

54

7.1

The share on Euronext Brussels

100

5.3.2

Interest rate risk hedging

55

5.3.3

Capitalisation and debt

55

7.2

Shareholders

102

5.4

Transactions and achievements

56

7.3

Coupon information

102

5.5

Operational update

60

7.4

2023 financial calendar

103

5.6

Post balance sheet events

61

7.5

Dividend policy

103

5.6.1

Closing Rue Mélot Namur

61

5.6.2

Termination of the intention of acquisition Aachen BlueGate

61

7.6

Outlook - profit forecast

104

5.6.3

Xior exercises the right of deferral final part Basecamp transaction

61

7.6.1

General

104

5.6.4

Update on sold properties and divestments

61

7.6.2

Hypotheses

104

7.6.3

Forecast of the consolidated results and dividend expectations

106

5.7

Outlook for 2023

61

7.6.4

Statutory Auditor's report on the profit forecast

107

5.7.1

Growth prospects for financial year 2023

61

08

PROPERTY REPORT

5.8

Data according to the EPRA reference system

62

109

5.8.1

EPRA Key Performance Indicators

62

8.1

Property market

110

5.8.2

EPRA net rental income on a constant comparison basis

68

8.1.1

Student Housing Market in Belgium

110

5.8.3

EPRA CapEx tablel

69

8.1.2

Student Housing Market in the Netherlands

111

8.1.3

Student Housing Market in Spain

111

5.9

Required elements of the Annual Report

69

8.1.4

Student Housing Market in Portugal

115

06

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

8.1.5

Student Housing Market in Denmark

121

71

8.1.6

Student Housing Market in Germany

123

8.1.7

Student Housing Market in Poland

125

6.1

Corporate Governance Statement

72

6.1.1

Code of Reference and Corporate Governance Charter

72

8.2

Property portfolio

130

6.1.2

Internal control and risk management systems

73

8.2.1

Valuation of the property portfolio as at 31 December 2021

130

6.1.3

Shareholdership

75

8.2.2

Description and diversification of the property portfolio

144

6.1.4

The Company's Board of Directors

76

8.2.3

Description of the buildings in the property portfolio

152

6.1.5

Composition

77

8.2.4

Valuation of the property portfolio by the Valuation Experts

197

6.1.6

Brief description of the directors' professional careers

78

09

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

6.1.7

Chair of the Board of Directors

81

201

6.1.8

Reliability, expertise and experience

81

6.1.9

Functioning and duties of the Board of Directors

82

9.1

Word from the CEO

203

6.1.10

Summary of the Board of Directors' activities in 2022

83

6.1.11

Managing Director and effective management

83

9.2

Sustainability strategy

204

6.1.12

Executive management

84

9.2.1

Stakeholder engagement

204

6.1.13

Committees of the Board of Directors

87

9.2.2

Materiality matrix

207

6.1.14

Conflicts of interest

88

9.2.3

Xior's ESG Framework: Housing the future is Respecting the future

208

6.1.15

Specific conflicts of interest

89

9.2.4

Xior's contribution to the SDGs

209

6.1.16

Statements

91

9.2.5

ESG ACTION PLAN 2021-2023: the North Star project

210

6.1.17

Remuneration report

91

9.3

Implementation & performance measurement

212

6.2

Information pursuant to Article 34 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007

96

9.3.1

Governance: Ethics and integrity

212

XIOR I Annual financial report I 2022

XIOR I Annual financial report I 2022

8 I XIOR

9.3.2

Social employees: Staff welfare, health, safety

214

9.3.3.

Social tenants: Wellbeing, health and safety students

220

9.3.4

Sustainable buildings in sustainable communities

223

9.3.5.

Energy efficiency & climate impact

229

9.4

EPRA tables

238

9.4.1 EPRA SBPR tables of environmental performance indicators - full portfolio & head office, segment analysis

by country

238

9.4.2

EPRA SBPR table of social performance indicators

248

9.4.3

EPRA SBPR table of governance performance indicators

249

9.5

Measurement methodology and assumptions

250

9.5.1

Reporting period and organisational boundaries

250

9.5.2

Measurement scope and coverage

250

9.5.3

Estimation and extrapolation of consumption data under the responsibility of XIOR

250

9.5.4

Reporting of consumption data under XIOR and student responsibility

251

9.5.5

Reporting from own headquarters

251

9.5.6

Analysis of the calculation

251

9.6

External verification of reporting

254

10

FINANCIAL REPORT

257

10.1

Consolidated income statement

258

10.2

Consolidated comprehensive income statement

260

10.3

Consolidated balance sheet

261

10.4

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

264

10.5

Consolidated cash flow statement

268

10.6

Notes to the consolidated annual financial statements

270

10.6.1

General corporate information

270

10.6.2

Important financial reporting principles

270

10.6.3

Accounting principles

271

10.6.4

Significant accounting estimates and key uncertainties

271

10.6.5

Principle for consolidation

271

10.6.6

Business combinations and goodwill

271

10.6.7

Foreign currency

272

10.6.8

Investment property

273

10.6.9

Property developments

274

10.6.10

Expenses for works to investment property

275

10.6.11

Disposal of an investment property

275

10.6.12

Other tangible fixed assets

276

10.6.13

Fixed assets or groups of assets held for sale

276

10.6.14

Financial instruments

276

10.6.15

Current assets

277

10.6.16

Equity

277

10.6.17

Provisions

277

10.6.18

Financial liabilities

278

10.6.19

Property result

278

10.6.20

Property charges

279

XIOR I

9

10.6.21

General expenses of the Company and other operating result and costs

279

10.6.22

Financial result

279

10.6.23

Profit tax

279

10.6.24

Exit tax

280

10.6.25

Financial risk management

281

10.7

Segment information

282

10.8

Alternative Performance Measures (APM's)

285

10.9

Other notes

291

10.9.1

Property result

291

10.9.2

Property charges

293

10.9.3

General expenses

294

10.9.4

Other operating income and costs

294

10.9.5

Result on the portfolio

295

10.9.6

Financial result

296

10.9.7

Corporation tax

297

10.9.8

Investment property

298

10.9.9

Other tangible fixed assets

305

10.9.10

Financial fixed assets

305

10.9.11

Trade receivables and other fixed assets

308

10.9.12

Participating interests in joint ventures - equity method

308

10.9.13

Trade receivables

309

10.9.14

Tax receivables and other current assets

310

10.9.15

Cash and cash equivalents

310

10.9.16

Accruals and deferred payments - Assets

310

10.9.17

Capital and issue premiums

312

10.9.18

Shareholder structure

316

10.9.19

Earnings per share

316

10.9.20

Other long-term liabilities

317

10.9.21

Deferred taxes

317

10.9.22

Financial debts

317

10.9.23

Trade debts

319

10.9.24

Other current liabilities

319

10.9.25

Accrued liabilities and deferred income

319

10.9.26

Financial assets and liabilities

320

10.9.27

Transactions with related parties

321

10.9.28

Statutory Auditor's fee

321

10.9.29

Acquired real estate companies and investment property

322

10.9.30

Average headcount and breakdown of staffing costs

324

10.9.31

Events after the balance sheet date

324

10.9.32

Scope of consolidation

325

10.9.33

Debt ratio

327

10.9.34

Off-balance sheet rights and obligations

329

10.9.35

Legal and arbitration proceedings

329

10.9.36

Auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements

331

10.10

Abbreviated version of the separate financial statements of Xior Student Housing NV

343

10.10.1

Statutory income statement

344

10.10.2

Comprehensive income statement

346

10.10.3

Statutory balance sheet

347

10.10.4

Statement of changes in equity

350

10.10.4

Statement of changes in equity

352

XIOR I Annual financial report I 2022

XIOR I Annual financial report I 2022

Disclaimer

Xior Student Housing NV published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
