Xior Student Housing : Annual financial report 2022

5.2
Comments on the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2022
50
6.2.1
Capital structure
96
5.2.1
Consolidated balance sheet
50
6.2.2
Decision-making bodies
96
5.2.2
Consolidated income statement
51
6.2.3
Authorised capital
96
5.2.3
Result allocation
53
6.2.4
Purchase of shares
96
5.2.4
Research and development
53
6.2.5
Contractual provisions
96
5.2.5
Branches
53
07
THE XIOR SHARE
5.3
Management and use of financial resources
54
5.3.1
Financing agreements
54
7.1
|
The share on Euronext Brussels
|
100
5.3.2
Interest rate risk hedging
55
5.3.3
Capitalisation and debt
55
7.2
|
Shareholders
|
102
5.4
Transactions and achievements
56
7.3
Coupon information
102
5.5
Operational update
60
7.4
2023 financial calendar
103
5.6
Post balance sheet events
61
7.5
Dividend policy
103
5.6.1
Closing Rue Mélot Namur
61
5.6.2
Termination of the intention of acquisition Aachen BlueGate
61
7.6
Outlook - profit forecast
104
5.6.3
Xior exercises the right of deferral final part Basecamp transaction
61
7.6.1
General
104
5.6.4
Update on sold properties and divestments
61
7.6.2
Hypotheses
104
7.6.3
Forecast of the consolidated results and dividend expectations
106
5.7
Outlook for 2023
61
7.6.4
Statutory Auditor's report on the profit forecast
107
5.7.1
|
Growth prospects for financial year 2023
|
61
08
PROPERTY REPORT
5.8
Data according to the EPRA reference system
62
109
5.8.1
EPRA Key Performance Indicators
62
8.1
Property market
110
5.8.2
EPRA net rental income on a constant comparison basis
68
8.1.1
Student Housing Market in Belgium
110
5.8.3
EPRA CapEx tablel
69
8.1.2
Student Housing Market in the Netherlands
111
8.1.3
Student Housing Market in Spain
111
5.9
Required elements of the Annual Report
69
8.1.4
Student Housing Market in Portugal
115
06
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
8.1.5
Student Housing Market in Denmark
121
71
8.1.6
Student Housing Market in Germany
123
8.1.7
Student Housing Market in Poland
125
6.1
Corporate Governance Statement
72
6.1.1
Code of Reference and Corporate Governance Charter
72
8.2
Property portfolio
130
6.1.2
Internal control and risk management systems
73
8.2.1
Valuation of the property portfolio as at 31 December 2021
130
6.1.3
Shareholdership
75
8.2.2
Description and diversification of the property portfolio
144
6.1.4
The Company's Board of Directors
76
8.2.3
Description of the buildings in the property portfolio
152
6.1.5
Composition
77
8.2.4
Valuation of the property portfolio by the Valuation Experts
197
6.1.6
Brief description of the directors' professional careers
78
09
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
6.1.7
Chair of the Board of Directors
81
201
6.1.8
Reliability, expertise and experience
81
6.1.9
Functioning and duties of the Board of Directors
82
9.1
Word from the CEO
203
6.1.10
Summary of the Board of Directors' activities in 2022
83
6.1.11
Managing Director and effective management
83
9.2
Sustainability strategy
204
6.1.12
Executive management
84
9.2.1
Stakeholder engagement
204
6.1.13
Committees of the Board of Directors
87
9.2.2
Materiality matrix
207
6.1.14
Conflicts of interest
88
9.2.3
Xior's ESG Framework: Housing the future is Respecting the future
208
6.1.15
Specific conflicts of interest
89
9.2.4
Xior's contribution to the SDGs
209
6.1.16
Statements
91
9.2.5
ESG ACTION PLAN 2021-2023: the North Star project
210
6.1.17
Remuneration report
91
9.3
Implementation & performance measurement
212
6.2
Information pursuant to Article 34 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007
96
9.3.1
Governance: Ethics and integrity
212