    XIOR   BE0974288202

XIOR STUDENT HOUSING

(XIOR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:54 2022-10-04 am EDT
31.55 EUR   +0.96%
08:42aXior Student Housing : Company Presentation - update 30 September 2022
PU
08:22aXior Student Housing : Company Presentation - update 4 October 2022
PU
09/30Xior Student Housing : acquires 100% of existing joint ventures XL Fund and Mosquera (UEM Madrid) | Update on financing and divestments | Financial calendar update
PU
Xior Student Housing : Company Presentation - update 30 September 2022

10/04/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Xior Student Housing

Company presentation

Update 30 September 2022

Table of contents

1. Recap YTD 2022

• Track record

• Acquisition Basecamp

• Main realisations YTD 2022

2. Operational update

• Operational update

• Basecamp integration

• ESG acceleration 2022-2023

  1. Portfolio & Pipeline
  2. H1 2022 Results

Q&A

Appendix Basecamp portfolio Appendix Financials Appendix Organisation

2

Recap YTD 2022

3

Track record

2007

Founders enter the (BE) student housing scene with first asset

December '15€87.8m IPO €200m portfolio 48 assets 2,035 units 8 cities 2 countries

2015

2019

2022

March 2019

Entry into Poland - Warsaw

Entry into

&

Acquisitions: Seraing (BE),

Spain and Portugal

Hasselt (BE), Liège (BE),

Granada (ES)

Acquisitions 2021

Ca. €500m

Capital increases 2021

Rights issue + ABB : ca. €295m

2021

September 2022 - …

Heading to c. €3.8 bn portfolio

>27,000 units

43 cities in 8 countries

Acquisition Basecamp

Entry into Germany, Denmark, Sweden

c. €900m portfolio 5,341 units

15 September 2022

31 DEC 2015 (FV: c. €194.8 M)

30 JUN 2022 (FV: €2.2 BN)

3%

16%

15%

Belgium

The Netherlands

Belgium

The Netherlands

54%

Spain

28%

Portugal

84%

30 JUN 20221 (FV: CA. €3.8 BN)

3%

5%4%

The Netherlands

Belgium

5%

39%

Denmark

11%

Spain

Portugal

12%

Germany

21%

Poland

Sweden

4

1. As per 30 June 2022 including pipeline and including Basecamp.

Succesful Acquisition Basecamp

Rationale Acquisition Basecamp

  • A major step forward in Xior's international expansion plan
    • Geographical diversification and regional complementarity
    • Adding high quality prime PBSA creating incremental value and cross sell
    • ESG acceleration by adding BREAAM certified buildings
  • Xior is now the number 1 student housing platform in continental Europe
    • With strong growth potential in a large under supplied market
  • Accelerate and extend earnings growth - financially accretive transaction

Key highlights

11

3,635

1,706

Properties in

Operational

Pipeline units

Malmö, Aarhus &

scope¹

units

Aachen

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

Potsdam

Leipzig

Katowice

Łódź I

Łódź II

263 units

385 units

733 units

487 units

631 units

Fully operational

Fully operational

Fully operational

Fully operational

Fully operational

Lyngby Student

Lyngby Residential

South Campus CPH

Malmö

Aarhus

639 units

147 units

350 units

350 units

350 units

Fully operational

Fully operational

Fully operational

Fully operational

Fully operational

c.€900m2

9 New cities

97%

Investment

4 Countries

Assumed

value assets

occupancy rate

See appendix for details Basecamp portfolio

Source: Company information,

  1. Includes pipeline
  2. 36 MEUR for Basecamp Group + additional potential earn-out of 34 MEUR over 2023-2025

Aachen Bluegate

460 units

In development

  • 8 operational assets
  • 3 ongoing developments
  • For Aachen BlueGate there is an agreement of intent (subj. to conditions) for the acquisition of this residence including the possibility to pay partly or entirely in cash.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xior Student Housing NV published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 12:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
