Xior Student Housing
Company presentation
Update 30 September 2022
Table of contents
1. Recap YTD 2022
• Track record
• Acquisition Basecamp
• Main realisations YTD 2022
2. Operational update
• Operational update
• Basecamp integration
• ESG acceleration 2022-2023
Q&A
Appendix Basecamp portfolio Appendix Financials Appendix Organisation
2
Recap YTD 2022
3
Track record
2007
Founders enter the (BE) student housing scene with first asset
December '15€87.8m IPO €200m portfolio 48 assets 2,035 units 8 cities 2 countries
2015
2019
2022
March 2019
Entry into Poland - Warsaw
Entry into
&
Acquisitions: Seraing (BE),
Spain and Portugal
Hasselt (BE), Liège (BE),
Granada (ES)
Acquisitions 2021
Ca. €500m
Capital increases 2021
Rights issue + ABB : ca. €295m
2021
September 2022 - …
Heading to c. €3.8 bn portfolio
>27,000 units
43 cities in 8 countries
Acquisition Basecamp
Entry into Germany, Denmark, Sweden
c. €900m portfolio 5,341 units
15 September 2022
31 DEC 2015 (FV: c. €194.8 M)
30 JUN 2022 (FV: €2.2 BN)
3%
16%
15%
Belgium
The Netherlands
54%
Spain
28%
Portugal
84%
30 JUN 20221 (FV: CA. €3.8 BN)
3%
5%4%
5%
39%
Denmark
11%
12%
Germany
21%
Poland
Sweden
4
1. As per 30 June 2022 including pipeline and including Basecamp.
Succesful Acquisition Basecamp
Rationale Acquisition Basecamp
Key highlights
11
3,635
1,706
Properties in
Operational
Pipeline units
Malmö, Aarhus &
scope¹
units
Aachen
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
Potsdam
Leipzig
Katowice
Łódź I
Łódź II
263 units
385 units
733 units
487 units
631 units
Fully operational
Lyngby Student
Lyngby Residential
South Campus CPH
Malmö
Aarhus
639 units
147 units
350 units
c.€900m2
9 New cities
97%
Investment
4 Countries
Assumed
value assets
occupancy rate
See appendix for details Basecamp portfolio
Source: Company information,
Aachen Bluegate
460 units
In development
5
