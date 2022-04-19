Xior Student Housing : Publication of Annual Financial Report 2021 (including Sustainability Report) | Notice of Ordinary General Meeting and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 May 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Antwerp, Belgium - 19 April 2022 - Embargo until 7:00 (CET)

Regulated information

Publication of Annual Financial Report 2021

(including Sustainability Report)

Notice of Ordinary General Meeting and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 May 2022

Publication Annual Financial Report 2021

Xior Student Housing NV, the BE-REIT specialised in student housing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal announces the publication of its Annual Financial Report 2021 (including Sustainability Report). Xior also publishes the notice for the annual Ordinary General Meeting and the notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, both on 19 May 2022.

Xior Student Housing NV has published its Annual Financial Report for 2021. The Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report, is available on the Xior website(Dutch & English).

Xior also published the notice for the Ordinary General Meeting and for the Extraordinary General Meeting that will be held on Thursday 19 May 2022 at 10:00 am (CET) and 11:00 am (CET) respectively, at the registered office of the Company.

If the required attendance quorum would not have been reached during the first Extraordinary General Meeting, a second Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened, which will validly deliberate on the same agenda, regardless of the number of shares present or represented. This second Extraordinary General Meeting, if any, will be held on 14 June 2022, at 10:00 am (CET).

The notice, including agenda and practical arrangements, as well as a power of attorney form, are also available on the Company's website.

Financial calendar 2022

The financial calendar for 2022 is given below.

*These dates are subject to change.