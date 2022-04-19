Log in
    XIOR   BE0974288202

XIOR STUDENT HOUSING

(XIOR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/14 11:35:15 am EDT
51.60 EUR   +0.19%
01:14aXIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Annual Financial Report 2021
PU
01:14aXIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Convocation Assemblée générale ordinaire et extraordinaire (disponible en version néerlandaise et traduction anglaise)
PU
01:14aXIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Publication of Annual Financial Report 2021 (including Sustainability Report) | Notice of Ordinary General Meeting and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 May 2022
PU
Xior Student Housing : Publication of Annual Financial Report 2021 (including Sustainability Report) | Notice of Ordinary General Meeting and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 May 2022

04/19/2022 | 01:14am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Antwerp, Belgium - 19 April 2022 - Embargo until 7:00 (CET)

Regulated information

Publication of Annual Financial Report 2021

(including Sustainability Report)

Notice of Ordinary General Meeting and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 May 2022

Publication Annual Financial Report 2021

Xior Student Housing NV, the BE-REIT specialised in student housing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal announces the publication of its Annual Financial Report 2021 (including Sustainability Report). Xior also publishes the notice for the annual Ordinary General Meeting and the notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, both on 19 May 2022.

Xior Student Housing NV has published its Annual Financial Report for 2021. The Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report, is available on the Xior website(Dutch & English).

Xior also published the notice for the Ordinary General Meeting and for the Extraordinary General Meeting that will be held on Thursday 19 May 2022 at 10:00 am (CET) and 11:00 am (CET) respectively, at the registered office of the Company.

If the required attendance quorum would not have been reached during the first Extraordinary General Meeting, a second Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened, which will validly deliberate on the same agenda, regardless of the number of shares present or represented. This second Extraordinary General Meeting, if any, will be held on 14 June 2022, at 10:00 am (CET).

The notice, including agenda and practical arrangements, as well as a power of attorney form, are also available on the Company's website.

Financial calendar 2022

The financial calendar for 2022 is given below.

*These dates are subject to change.

Date*

Item

26 April 2022

Announcement of results 1st quarter 2022 (before the start of trading)

5 May 2022

Registration date for participation in the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting

13 May 2022

Deadline for confirmation of participation in the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting (bank certificate/power of attorney)

19 May 2022

Ordinary General Meeting & Extraordinary General Meeting

25 May 2022

Payment date dividend 2021 (coupon n° 17, 19, 20)

5 August 2022

Announcement of half-year results 2022 and publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report 2022 (before the start of trading)

25 October 2022

Announcement of results 3rd quarter 2022 (before the start of trading)

1

PRESS RELEASE

Antwerp, Belgium - 19 April 2022 - Embargo until 7:00 (CET)

Regulated information

For more information, please contact:

Xior Student Housing NV Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108 2018 Antwerp, Belgiumwww.xior.be

Christian Teunissen, CEO Frederik Snauwaert, CFO info@xior.be

Xior Investor Relations Sandra Aznar

T +32 3 257 04 89

Head of Investor Relationsir@xior.be

T +32 3 257 04 89

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student accommodation for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.

Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 December 2021, Xior Student Housing held a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 1.97 billion. More information is available at www.xior.be.

Xior Student Housing NV, a Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)

Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium

BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Register of Legal Entities, Antwerp Division)

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking information, projections, convictions, opinions and estimates produced by Xior in relation to the expected future performance of Xior and of the market in which it operates ('forward-looking statements'). By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, that appear justified at the time at which they are made but which may or may not turn out to be accurate, and there is a risk that the forward-looking statements will not be realised. Some events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors outside of Xior's control. In addition, the forward-looking statements are only valid on the date of this press release. Statements in this press release relating to past trends or activities may not be interpreted as an indication that such trends or activities will persist in future. Neither Xior nor its representatives, officers or advisers can guarantee that the parameters upon which the forward-looking statements are based are free of errors, nor can they indicate, guarantee or predict whether the expected results set out in such a forward-looking statement will ultimately be achieved. Actual profits, the financial situation and Xior's performance or results may therefore differ substantially from the information projected or implied in forward-looking statements. Xior expressly does not accept any obligations or guarantees as to public updates or reviews of forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law. This press release has been prepared in Dutch and has been translated into English and French. In case of discrepancies between the different versions of this press release, the Dutch version will prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Xior Student Housing NV published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
