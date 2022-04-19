Xior Student Housing : Publication of Annual Financial Report 2021 (including Sustainability Report) | Notice of Ordinary General Meeting and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 May 2022

Publication of Annual Financial Report 2021
(including Sustainability Report)
Notice of Ordinary General Meeting and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 May 2022
Xior Student Housing NV, the BE-REIT specialised in student housing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal announces the publication of its Annual Financial Report 2021 (including Sustainability Report). Xior also publishes the notice for the annual Ordinary General Meeting and the notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, both on 19 May 2022.
Xior Student Housing NV has published its Annual Financial Report for 2021. The Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report, is available on the Xior website(Dutch & English).
Xior also published the notice for the Ordinary General Meeting and for the Extraordinary General Meeting that will be held on Thursday 19 May 2022 at 10:00 am (CET) and 11:00 am (CET) respectively, at the registered office of the Company.
If the required attendance quorum would not have been reached during the first Extraordinary General Meeting, a second Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened, which will validly deliberate on the same agenda, regardless of the number of shares present or represented. This second Extraordinary General Meeting, if any, will be held on 14 June 2022, at 10:00 am (CET).
The notice, including agenda and practical arrangements, as well as a power of attorney form, are also available on the Company's website.
Financial calendar 2022
The financial calendar for 2022 is given below.
*These dates are subject to change.
About Xior Student Housing
Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student accommodation for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.
Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 December 2021, Xior Student Housing held a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 1.97 billion. More information is available at www.xior.be.
Xior Student Housing NV, a Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)
Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium
BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Register of Legal Entities, Antwerp Division)
