Xior Student Housing : expands further in popular tri-border area Vaals

Antwerp, Belgium - 24 August 2021 - Embargo until 07h30 (CET)

Xior expands further in popular tri-border area Vaals

Xior acquires building plot in Vaals

New to be developed student residence in existing city Vaals

Approx. 400 units - mix of rooms for students and young professionals

In-house development resulting in an expected yield of approx. 7%

Total investment value of approx. 35 MEUR

Location

Xior announces the purchase of a plot of land with a surface area of approximately 10.140m², located at the Selzerbeeklaan 21 in Vaals, the Netherlands near the tri-border area of the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, in order to develop a brand-new student residence. Vaals is a popular student city which mainly focuses on the growing student population at the German University of Aachen, but is located just across the border in the Netherlands. Thanks to this unique location right at the border, students from Germany can live close to the university while also enjoying the benefits of the Dutch rental

subsidy system. In short, Vaals is a prime location, for both local and international students from Germany and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands remains a very attractive market for Xior to invest in due to the continuing shortage of student rooms, which will only increase further as a result of a rising student population that was given an extra boost by the Brexit. In all Dutch student cities, waiting lists are growing and there are few to no rooms left, while the applications keep piling up.

Project

This project is a unique opportunity to further expand in Vaals and is also a perfect addition to the current portfolio, as it is located right next to the already operational Katzensprung residence with a total of 461 student rooms that was acquired in June 2020. This transaction will increase the total number of Xior units in Vaals to approx. 870. The two residences are less than a kilometre apart, allowing Xior to almost double its local presence in a very cost-efficient way, realising additional economies of scale.

This new project concerns the in-house development of a brand-new student complex totalling approx. 15,000m2 gross floor area consisting of approx. 400 units (mainly studios and some flats for young professionals), where every modern comfort will be provided. In addition to the student rooms, the