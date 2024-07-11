PRESS RELEASE
Antwerp, Belgium | 11 July 2024 | 8h00 CET
Disclosure of a transparency notification
(Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency Law)
In accordance with Article 14, first paragraph, of the Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings (the "Transparency Law"), Xior Student Housing NV discloses the following information.
Xior Student Housing NV received a transparency notification from Car Logistics Brussels NV on 10 July
2024. The notification contains the following information:
Item
Information Notification 1
Reason for notification
Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent company or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification
CAR LOGISTICS BRUSSELS NV (Skaldenstraat 142, 9042 Ghent,
requirement
Belgium), Katoen Natie Nederland B.V. (Savoyaardsweg 1
Haven 101, NL-4542 PM Hoek, the Netherlands), Katoen Natie
International S.A. (15, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840
Luxembourg, Luxembourg), Katoen Natie Group S.A. (15,
Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Luxembourg) and
Fernand Huts.
Date on which the threshold is crossed
4/07/2024
Crossed threshold (in %)
5%
Denominator
41,127,830
Details of the notification
Holders of voting rights
previous notification
after the transaction
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights
Ferdinand Huts
0
0,00%
Katoen Natie Group S.A.
0
0,00%
CAR LOGISTICS BRUSSELS NV
2,945,826
7.16%
Subtotal
2,945,826
7.16%
Total
2,945,826
7.16%
Chain of controlled companies through which participation is actually held
CAR LOGISTICS BRUSSELS NV has as its sole shareholder Katoen Natie Nederland B.V. - Katoen Natie Nederland B.V. has as its sole shareholder Katoen Natie International S.A. - Katoen Natie
International S.A. has as its sole shareholder Katoen
Natie Group S.A. - Katoen Natie Group S.A. is
controlled by Mr Ferdinand Huts, in accordance with
Articles 1:14-1:18 of the Companies and Associations
Code.
Additional information
CAR LOGISTICS BRUSSELS NV acquired 1,216,453
additional shares from Aloxe SA on 4 July 2024,
crossing the 5 percent threshold.
For more information, please contact:
Xior Student Housing NV
Christian Teunissen, CEO
Xior Investor Relations
Frankrijklei 64-68
Frederik Snauwaert, CFO
Sandra Aznar
2000 Antwerp, Belgium
info@xior.be
IR & ESG Director
www.xior.be
T +32 3 257 04 89
ir@xior.be
T +32 3 257 04 89
About Xior Student Housing
Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student accommodation for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.
Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 March 2024, Xior Student Housing held a property portfolio worth approximately c. 3.19 billion EUR. More information is available at www.xior.be.
Xior Student Housing NV, a Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)
Frankrijklei 64-68, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Register of Legal Entities, Antwerp Division)
