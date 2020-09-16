Xiwang Special Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE EGM CIRCULAR REGARDING (1) THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS AND (2) NOTICE OF EGM

The Board would like to supplement that, during the process of selecting new auditors for the Company, the Board obtained fee quotes in respect of the audit for the year ending 31 December 2020 from three audit firms. The Board preferred to appoint HLB as the Company's new auditors, because:

1.) the audit fee proposed by HLB is reasonable, with reference to its service quality, ability, resources and co-operation in the past, that HLB was ranked the highest among the three firms of auditors while their service quality is acceptable;

2.) HLB has been the auditors of Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited, a fellow subsidiary of the Company, since 2016. It is believed that synergy effects can be achieved if the same group of companies is audited by the same auditors;

3.) the terms of engagement of HLB are consistent with the normal practice of the accounting industry;

4.) HLB is eligible and suitable to act as the auditors of the Company because HLB is an international firm of certified public accountants and its Hong Kong office was formed in 1983. HLB is currently ranked top 6 in Hong Kong in terms of the number of listed companies that HLB audits. HLB also acted as the reporting accountants of a substantial number of listing applicants;

5.) HLB is independent from the Company and/or its directors. HLB has verbally confirmed to the Company that it can confirm its independence from the Company in accordance with relevant auditing standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants; and

6.) to the best of the knowledge of the directors of the Company, (i) none of the directors of the Company is connected to HLB and/or its partners; and (ii) nothing will affect the objectivity and effectiveness of HLB in carrying out their audit procedures over the financial statements of the Company.