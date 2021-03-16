XL FLEET CORP. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP notifies investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired XL Fleet Corp. ("XL Fleet" or the "Company") (NYSE: XL) securities between October 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On March 3, 2021, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled "XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL): More SPAC Trash," alleging, among other things, that salespeople "were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines materially in order to mislead XL's board and investors" and that "customer reorder rates are in reality quite low" due to "poor performance and regulatory issues." Citing interviews with former employees, the report alleged that "at least 18 of 33 customers XL featured were inactive." Muddy Waters also claimed that XL has "weak technology" and that "XL's announcement of future class 7-8 upfits seems highly promotional" because the task is "too technologically complex for XL engineers to deliver on the promised timeline."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.09, or 13%, to close at $13.86 per share on March 3, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price continued to decline by $2.69, or 19.4%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $11.17 per share on March 5, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.



Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

