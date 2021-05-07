Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XL Fleet Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XL   US9837FR1002

XL FLEET CORP.

(XL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XL Fleet : Announces Timing for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

05/07/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America, today announced the date of its earnings release and earnings conference call. The Company will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, May 17, 2021, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the conference call will be Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer of XL Fleet, Tod Hynes, Founder & President, and Cielo Hernandez, Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings conference call can be accessed live by dialing 855-327-6837, or for international callers, 631-891-4304 and referencing XL Fleet. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.xlfleet.com.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921, or for international callers, 412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 10014684. The replay will be available until May 31, 2021. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.xlfleet.com.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet is a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America, with more than 150 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL Fleet’s plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2019. For additional information, please visit www.xlfleet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to failure to realize the anticipated benefits from the business combination; the effects of pending and future legislation; the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and the commercial vehicle electrification market; litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity; cost increases or shortages in the components or chassis necessary to support the Company’s products and services; the introduction of new technologies; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, regulatory compliance and customer experience; the potential loss of certain significant customers; privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the inability to convert its sales opportunity pipeline into binding orders; risks related to the rollout of the Company’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on the Company’s future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2021 and other documents that the Company files with the SEC in the future. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about XL FLEET CORP.
07:32aXL FLEET  : Announces Timing for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Confere..
BU
05/05XL FLEET  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadli..
BU
04/28DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
04/27XL FLEET  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages XL Fleet Corp. Investo..
PR
04/26SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
04/22XL FLEET  : Thinking about buying stock in Novan, Qualtrics International, BioNa..
PR
04/22XL FLEET  : Partners with Dickinson Fleet Services to Expand Nationwide Service ..
BU
04/20XL FLEET CORP.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/20XL FLEET  : Hires CFO
MT
04/20XL FLEET  : Bolsters Executive Team with Appointment of Cielo M. Hernandez as Ch..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -55,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 842 M 842 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 18,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart XL FLEET CORP.
Duration : Period :
XL Fleet Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XL FLEET CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 6,05 $
Spread / Highest target 280%
Spread / Average Target 173%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dimitri N. Kazarinoff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Hynes President & Director
Cielo M. Hernandez Chief Financial Officer
Debora M. Frodl Chairman
Mike Kenhard Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XL FLEET CORP.-74.50%842
DENSO CORPORATION15.08%50 816
APTIV PLC8.57%38 260
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.27.67%28 837
CONTINENTAL AG-7.53%27 034
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.22%22 563