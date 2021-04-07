Log in
XL Fleet Corp.    XL

XL FLEET CORP.

(XL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XL Fleet : Thinking about buying stock in Castor Maritime, XL Fleet Corp, Titan Medical, Romeo Power, or Target Hospitality?

04/07/2021 | 11:02am EDT
NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CTRM, XL, TMDI, RMO, and TH.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-castor-maritime-xl-fleet-corp-titan-medical-romeo-power-or-target-hospitality-301264262.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about XL FLEET CORP.
11:02aXL FLEET  : Thinking about buying stock in Castor Maritime, XL Fleet Corp, Titan..
PR
11:01aXL FLEET  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securitie..
PR
08:03aXL FLEET  : to Electrify Apex Clean Energy Pickup Truck Fleet
MT
07:05aXL FLEET  : Electrifying Apex Clean Energy Pickup Fleet
BU
04/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
04/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
04/01XL FLEET  : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts XL Fleet's Price Target to $10 From $30, K..
MT
04/01XL FLEET  : BTIG Adjusts XL Fleet's Price Target to $23 From $30, Reiterates Buy..
MT
04/01Wall Street Set for Gains as Traders Digest Biden's Infrastructure Plan
MT
04/01ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP  : Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the XL ..
BU
More news
