DGAP-DD : Xlife Sciences AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19.07.2021 / 10:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Oliver R. Last name(s): Baumann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Xlife Sciences AG b) LEI 984500AH590BE88BB517 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: CH0461929603 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 46.80 EUR 11653.20 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 46.8000 EUR 11653.2000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

