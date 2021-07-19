Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN - 07/19 03:43:00 am
46.8 EUR   -2.09%
04:15aDGAP-DD : Xlife Sciences AG english
DJ
04:15aXLIFE SCIENCES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/09DGAP-DD : Xlife Sciences AG english
DJ
DGAP-DD : Xlife Sciences AG english

07/19/2021 | 04:15am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
19.07.2021 / 10:13 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Oliver R. 
 
 Last name(s):  Baumann 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Xlife Sciences AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 984500AH590BE88BB517 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          CH0461929603 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 46.80 EUR      11653.20 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 46.8000 EUR   11653.2000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-19; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
 
 MIC:          XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Xlife Sciences AG 
              Klausstrasse 19 
              8008 Zürich 
              Switzerland 
Internet:     www.xlifesciences.ch 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69610 19.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

