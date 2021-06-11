Log in
    XLS   CH0461929603

XLIFE SCIENCES AG

(XLS)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN - 06/11 08:33:10 am
53.5 EUR   -6.14%
08:19aDGAP-DD  : Xlife Sciences AG english
DJ
06/10XLIFE SCIENCES  : Unit Develops New Active Substance For COVID-19, Flu Therapies
MT
06/10XLIFE SCIENCES AG : Breakthrough in Drug Development
EQ
DGAP-DD : Xlife Sciences AG english

06/11/2021 | 08:19am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
11.06.2021 / 14:18 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Oliver R. 
 
 Last name(s):  Baumann 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Xlife Sciences AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 984500AH590BE88BB517 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          CH0461929603 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 54.00 EUR      21600.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 54.0000 EUR   21600.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-11; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
 
 MIC:          XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Xlife Sciences AG 
              Klausstrasse 19 
              8008 Zürich 
              Switzerland 
Internet:     www.xlifesciences.ch 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

68855 11.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2021 08:18 ET (12:18 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.06% 34466.24 Delayed Quote.12.55%
XLIFE SCIENCES AG -6.14% 53.5 Real-time Quote.0.00%
