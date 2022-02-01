DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): IPO

Listing and first trading day on the 'Sparks' segment of SIX Swiss Exchange expected for February 11, 2022



01-Feb-2022 / 21:10 CET/CEST

Media Release

Zurich, February 1, 2022, 8 pm CET

Xlife Sciences: Listing and first trading day on the "Sparks" segment of

SIX Swiss Exchange expected for February 11, 2022



Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE) intends to list and commence trading of its shares on the SME equity segment "Sparks" of SIX Swiss Exchange on February 11, 2022, under the stock exchange symbol "XLS". Xlife Sciences has also decided to revoke the inclusion of the Company's shares in the unregulated market ("Freiverkehr") of the Munich Stock Exchange and the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange for regulatory reasons. Trading on the Munich Stock Exchange is to be discontinued at the close of trading on February 10, 2022.

Share trading on the "Sparks" segment of SIX Swiss Exchange will take place on each trading day in a condensed continuous trading window (from 3:00 pm to 5:40 pm CET). All 5'199'123 registered shares (nominal value: CHF 1.00 per share) of Xlife Sciences are to be traded; the free float is expected to remain at approximately 45%.

Xlife Sciences intends to publish the prospectus for the intended listing on the "Sparks" segment of SIX Swiss Exchange prior to the anticipated first trading day.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch

Contact:

Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

