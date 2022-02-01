Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Listing and first trading day on the 'Sparks' segment of SIX Swiss Exchange expected for February 11, 2022

02/01/2022 | 03:12pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): IPO
Listing and first trading day on the 'Sparks' segment of SIX Swiss Exchange expected for February 11, 2022

01-Feb-2022 / 21:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release
Zurich, February 1, 2022, 8 pm CET

Xlife Sciences: Listing and first trading day on the "Sparks" segment of
SIX Swiss Exchange expected for February 11, 2022

Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE) intends to list and commence trading of its shares on the SME equity segment "Sparks" of SIX Swiss Exchange on February 11, 2022, under the stock exchange symbol "XLS". Xlife Sciences has also decided to revoke the inclusion of the Company's shares in the unregulated market ("Freiverkehr") of the Munich Stock Exchange and the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange for regulatory reasons. Trading on the Munich Stock Exchange is to be discontinued at the close of trading on February 10, 2022.

Share trading on the "Sparks" segment of SIX Swiss Exchange will take place on each trading day in a condensed continuous trading window (from 3:00 pm to 5:40 pm CET). All 5'199'123 registered shares (nominal value: CHF 1.00 per share) of Xlife Sciences are to be traded; the free float is expected to remain at approximately 45%.

Xlife Sciences intends to publish the prospectus for the intended listing on the "Sparks" segment of SIX Swiss Exchange prior to the anticipated first trading day.

About Xlife Sciences AG
Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch

Contact:
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

Disclaimer
This press release may contain 'forward-looking statements', such as guidance, expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from those expressed in or implied by the statements, which constitute projections of possible developments. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR BACKGROUND PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT PURPORT TO BE FULL OR COMPLETE. NO RELIANCE MAY BE PLACED BY ANY PERSON FOR ANY PURPOSE ON THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR ITS ACCURACY, FAIRNESS OR COMPLETENESS.

THIS INFORMATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY TO ANY PERSON IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM OR IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS UNLAWFUL. IT IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN COUNTRIES WHERE THE PUBLIC DISSEMINATION OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY BE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS AND PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION ANY DOCUMENT OR OTHER INFORMATION REFERRED TO HEREIN COMES SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE SUCH RESTRICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY ARE NOT BEING PUBLICLY OFFERED. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF THE UNITED STATES,

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED TO CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE OR INVEST IN THE SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE PUBLICLY OFFERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN SWITZERLAND WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE SWISS FINANCIAL SERVICES ACT (FINSA). NEITHER THIS DOCUMENT NOR ANY OTHER MARKETING MATERIAL RELATING TO THE SECURITIES CONSTITUTES A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO THE FINSA OR ANY APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1275529

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1275529  01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 52,6 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
Net income 2021 47,1 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 232 M 251 M 252 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float -
Chart XLIFE SCIENCES AG
Duration : Period :
Xlife Sciences AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XLIFE SCIENCES AG1.32%250
MODERNA, INC.-33.33%68 655
LONZA GROUP AG-16.83%50 575
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-13.20%46 786
SEAGEN INC.-12.99%24 596
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-14.20%21 629