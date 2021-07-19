|
Xlife Sciences AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.07.2021 / 10:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Oliver R.
|Last name(s):
|Baumann
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|46.80 EUR
|11653.20 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|46.8000 EUR
|11653.2000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XETR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|Klausstrasse 19
|8008 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
