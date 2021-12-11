Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. Xlife Sciences AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XLS   CH0461929603

XLIFE SCIENCES AG

(XLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xlife Sciences AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/11/2021 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2021 / 10:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver R.
Last name(s): Baumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Xlife Sciences AG

b) LEI
984500AH590BE88BB517 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0461929603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43.572 EUR 13071.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.5720 EUR 13071.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


11.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71520  11.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about XLIFE SCIENCES AG
04:11aXLIFE SCIENCES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12/07XLIFE SCIENCES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12/03XLIFE SCIENCES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12/01Xlife Sciences Appoints New CFO
MT
12/01Xlife Sciences AG appoints new Chief Financial Officer
EQ
12/01Xlife Sciences AG Announces CFO changes
CI
11/29XLIFE SCIENCES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/24XLIFE SCIENCES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/18Xlife Science Considers Moving Listing to Switzerland From Germany
MT
11/18Xlife Sciences AG explores listing on SIX Swiss Exchange
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52,6 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net income 2021 47,1 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net cash 2021 2,00 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 218 M 237 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 100%
Chart XLIFE SCIENCES AG
Duration : Period :
Xlife Sciences AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XLIFE SCIENCES AG0.00%237
MODERNA, INC.146.06%104 225
LONZA GROUP AG32.31%60 730
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.50.87%51 642
SEAGEN INC.-18.60%26 070
CELLTRION, INC.-42.06%24 087