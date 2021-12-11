|
Xlife Sciences AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.12.2021 / 10:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Oliver R.
|Last name(s):
|Baumann
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|43.572 EUR
|13071.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|43.5720 EUR
|13071.6000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XETR
11.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|
|Talacker 35
|
|8001 Zürich
|
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
|
71520 11.12.2021
© EQS 2021
|
