    XLS   CH0461929603

XLIFE SCIENCES AG

(XLS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Xlife Sciences AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/21/2022 | 11:29am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.01.2022 / 17:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver R.
Last name(s): Baumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Xlife Sciences AG

b) LEI
984500AH590BE88BB517 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0461929603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43 EUR 21500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.0000 EUR 21500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


21.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72089  21.01.2022 

© EQS 2022
