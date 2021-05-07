Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. Xlife Sciences AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XLS   CH0461929603

XLIFE SCIENCES AG

(XLS)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN - 05/07 09:43:00 am
47.2 EUR   -1.67%
11:02aXLIFE SCIENCES AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/07DGAP-DD  : Xlife Sciences AG english
DJ
03/31DGAP-DD  : Xlife Sciences AG english
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xlife Sciences AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/07/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.05.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver R.
Last name(s): Baumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Xlife Sciences AG

b) LEI
984500AH590BE88BB517 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0461929603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.00 EUR 24000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.00 EUR 24000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


07.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

66335  07.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about XLIFE SCIENCES AG
11:02aXLIFE SCIENCES AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
04/07DGAP-DD  : Xlife Sciences AG english
DJ
03/31DGAP-DD  : Xlife Sciences AG english
DJ
03/31DGAP-ADHOC  : Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): 2020 financial results
DJ
03/31XLIFE SCIENCES AG (XLS) : 2020 financial results
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28,0 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net income 2020 25,1 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net Debt 2020 54,5 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 199 M 219 M 219 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,05x
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart XLIFE SCIENCES AG
Duration : Period :
Xlife Sciences AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 48,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XLIFE SCIENCES AG0.00%219
MODERNA, INC.53.63%64 284
LONZA GROUP AG1.05%46 978
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.05%44 316
CELLTRION, INC.-27.58%30 699
SEAGEN INC.-22.31%24 694