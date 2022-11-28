Advanced search
Xlife Sciences Begins Strategic Options Review To Accelerate Business Expansion
MT
Xlife Sciences initiates a review of strategic options
EQ
Xlife Sciences' Portfolio Company Wins US Patent for Active Ingredient of Inflammatory Pain Drug
MT
Alytas therapeutics collaborates with spin-off from the German Diabetes Center

11/28/2022 | 01:03am EST
Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
alytas therapeutics collaborates with spin-off from the German Diabetes Center

28.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Xlife Sciences’ (SIX: XLS) portfolio company alytas therapeutics (located in Jena, Germany) explores innovative, antibody-based therapeutic concepts for treatment of morbid obesity. The project is focused on the efficient elimination of hypertrophic adipocytes that are responsible for obesity-associated complications like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or cancer. Therefore, antibody treatment will not only reduce body fat mass, but will also improve homeostasis of adipose tissue.

To conduct a deep functional in vitro characterization of recently identified antibodies, alytas therapeutics and CureDiab Metabolic Research have signed a research contract. As a spin-off from the German Diabetes Center in Duesseldorf, CureDiab is able to use the excellent lab infrastructure and expertise regarding adipose tissue metabolism.

Frank Plöger, Chief Scientific Officer of Xlife Sciences, says: “We are happy about the collaboration with CureDiab Metabolic Research for additional research and development of the innovative approach of alytas therapeutics for treatment of morbid obesity. It is our goal to contribute to treatment of affected patients by eliminating hypertrophic fat cells that play an essential role in the development of obesity-associated complications”.

Juergen Eckel, CEO of CureDiab, explains: “In this project, CureDiab will establish a model of hypertrophic adipocytes and explore the cellular changes of the respective antigens, with the final goal to identify binding and elimination of hypertrophic fat cells by specific antibodies. We highly appreciate the collaboration with alytas therapeutics and look forward to an exciting scientific project”.

 

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2022                                April 20, 2023

Ordinary AGM 2023                                June 22, 2023

Half-Year Report 2023                            September 21, 2023

 

Contact

Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG
 
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Telefon: 0041 44 385 84 60
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange  

About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


