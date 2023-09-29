ESG Report shows status quo and outlines path for future sustainability improvements Media Release Zurich, September 29, 2023

Xlife Sciences (SIX: XLS) today published its inaugural report on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). The report shows the progress achieved in 2022 and outlines the path for future sustainability improvements in 2023 and beyond. It provides ESG insights on corporate level as well as on selected project companies.

The ESG Report 2022 discloses a carefully evaluated range of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that collectively define Xlife Sciences’ commitment to excellence and progress, including environmental impact, gender diversity and inclusion, work culture, innovation, governance practices, ethical standards, and collaboration with research partners and investors. The assessment methodology applied for compiling the presented data entails rigorous evaluation of the factors that contribute to a holistic understanding of the Company’s ESG practices.

The portfolio of Xlife Sciences currently includes 26 project companies within the four areas technological platforms, biotechnology & therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence & digital health. Based on, e.g. employee account and Xlife Sciences’ level of participation, the following eleven project companies were selected for being included in the 2022 ESG reporting: Axenoll Life Sciences, saniva diagnostics, Xsight Optics, alytas therapeutics, inflamed pharma, Lysatpharma, Synimmune, Inventum Genetics, palleos healthcare, Veraxa Biotech, and FUSE-AI.

David L. Deck, President of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences, comments: “Sustainability is not just a goal for us – it is a fundamental value embedded in our DNA. It was therefore very important to us to add the ESG principles as an additional point to our due diligence process. We are dedicated to integrating those principles into everything we do, ensuring a more resilient and responsible future for all. Our ESG strategy reflects our unwavering commitment to pioneering solutions that have a positive impact on society and the environment.”

Desirée Dosch, Member of the Board of Directors and Head of the ESG Committee, adds: “As the companies being evaluated are at very early stages of development, it would not be appropriate to assign them quantifiable future targets at this juncture. In addition, we expect several factors, particularly CO 2 emissions, to undergo fluctuations as these companies will further progress. However, Xlife Sciences remains resolutely committed to promoting ongoing and sustainable improvements in ESG performance across all companies in its portfolio, in line with their growth trajectories.”

The ESG Report 2022 of Xlife Sciences as well as further information on ESG activities is also available on www.xlifesciences.ch/en/esg-en.