ESG Report shows status quo and outlines path for future sustainability improvements Media Release Zurich, September 29, 2023

Xlife Sciences (SIX: XLS) today published its inaugural report on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). The report shows the progress achieved in 2022 and outlines the path for future sustainability improvements in 2023 and beyond. It provides ESG insights on corporate level as well as on selected project companies.

The ESG Report 2022 discloses a carefully evaluated range of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that collectively define Xlife Sciences’ commitment to excellence and progress, including environmental impact, gender diversity and inclusion, work culture, innovation, governance practices, ethical standards, and collaboration with research partners and investors. The assessment methodology applied for compiling the presented data entails rigorous evaluation of the factors that contribute to a holistic understanding of the Company’s ESG practices.

The portfolio of Xlife Sciences currently includes 26 project companies within the four areas technological platforms, biotechnology & therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence & digital health. Based on, e.g. employee account and Xlife Sciences’ level of participation, the following eleven project companies were selected for being included in the 2022 ESG reporting: Axenoll Life Sciences, saniva diagnostics, Xsight Optics, alytas therapeutics, inflamed pharma, Lysatpharma, Synimmune, Inventum Genetics, palleos healthcare, Veraxa Biotech, and FUSE-AI.

David L. Deck, President of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences, comments: “Sustainability is not just a goal for us – it is a fundamental value embedded in our DNA. It was therefore very important to us to add the ESG principles as an additional point to our due diligence process. We are dedicated to integrating those principles into everything we do, ensuring a more resilient and responsible future for all. Our ESG strategy reflects our unwavering commitment to pioneering solutions that have a positive impact on society and the environment.”

Desirée Dosch, Member of the Board of Directors and Head of the ESG Committee, adds: “As the companies being evaluated are at very early stages of development, it would not be appropriate to assign them quantifiable future targets at this juncture. In addition, we expect several factors, particularly CO2 emissions, to undergo fluctuations as these companies will further progress. However, Xlife Sciences remains resolutely committed to promoting ongoing and sustainable improvements in ESG performance across all companies in its portfolio, in line with their growth trajectories.”

The ESG Report 2022 of Xlife Sciences as well as further information on ESG activities is also available on www.xlifesciences.ch/en/esg-en.

Contact
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch

About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) 

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch 

