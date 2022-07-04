Log in
2022-07-01
FUSE-AI supports German pharmacies in digitization

07/04/2022 | 01:03am EDT
Xlife Sciences AG
FUSE-AI supports German pharmacies in digitization

04.07.2022 / 07:01

Xlife Sciences’ (SIX: XLS) project company FUSE-AI has been appointed as strategic partner in the field of digitization by the pharmacy associations and federations of all 16 German federal states. FUSE-AI and the service provider GEDISA (Gesellschaft für digitale Services der Apotheken), which is owned by these associations and federations, have agreed on a close and cooperative partnership for this purpose.

Within this cooperation, various services are to be conceptualized and developed based on artificial intelligence (AI), which will lead to an improvement in the quality of care in the pharmacy sector. These services include, for example, analysis tools – especially in the context of early detection and elimination of supply bottlenecks – but also supporting systems within the scope of the diverse service offerings at the physical pharmacy points of sale.

Matthias Steffen, CEO of FUSE-AI, says: “We are pleased to be able to support the teams in the on-site pharmacies in their digital workflows and thus actively contribute to improving the quality of supply with medicines. To this end, we are providing GEDISA with our proven AI backbone, which has been continuously refined over the past four years, thus providing the basis for the AI-supported software solutions we will develop”.

Sören Friedrich, CEO of GEDISA, comments, “The guiding principle of FUSE-AI is to offer medical professionals a second opinion in diagnosis via the use of AI to increase the medical quality of medical services. GEDISA's aspiration for the collaboration is to leverage and implement this experience for the benefit of pharmacists”.

 

Financial calendar

Zürcher Kapitalmarkt Conference 2022                   September 15, 2022

Investora 2022 Conference Zurich                           September 21/22, 2022

2022 Half-Year Results                                             September 28, 2022

 

Contact

Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG

Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Telefon: +41 44 385 84 60
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich

About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch 

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

 
 
 

Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
Valor: A2PK6Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1389487

 
1389487  04.07.2022 

© EQS 2022
