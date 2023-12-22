Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Study

Xlife Sciences AG Achieves Significant Milestone in the Development of Radiodiagnostics for Liver Diseases



22.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Xlife Sciences AG is pleased to announce that its project company, x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH, has reached a decisive milestone in the development of the DAZAmed PET tracer. The successful completion of the toxicity studies marks a significant step towards further development for clinical approval and commercialization. The DAZAmed PET tracer is characterized by its liver-specific accumulation, which makes it possible to visualize the metabolically active part of the liver. This innovation has the potential to significantly improve the diagnosis of liver diseases such as liver cancer and liver fibrosis. Considering that chronic liver diseases such as cirrhosis, fibrosis, and hepatitis affect around 29 million patients in the European Union, this breakthrough represents a significant advancement in medical diagnostics. In a recent animal study, the safety and good tolerability of DAZAmed were confirmed. Compared to conventional MRI contrast agents, which must be administered in high doses, DAZAmed as a PET tracer requires only the administration of a few micrograms. This reduces the risk of side effects and improves patient comfort. Another advantage of DAZAmed lies in its high sensitivity and excellent spatial and temporal resolution. These properties enable dynamic imaging, allowing doctors to detect changes in the biodistribution profile in a short time. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, commented on this milestone: «The development of DAZAmed represents a significant advance in radiodiagnostics. With this innovation, we can revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases, thus improving the quality of life for millions of patients. This success underscores our commitment to advancing groundbreaking technologies in the life science sector and accelerating the transition from research to market readiness. » Financial calendar Annual Report 2023 23 April 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting 2024 20 June 2024 Half-Year Report 2024 19 September 2024 Contact

Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch

Information related to x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH: Dr. Frank Plöger, frank.ploeger@xlifesciences.ch Xlife Sciences AG

Talacker 35,

8001 Zurich,

Switzerland,

Phone +41 44 385 84 60

info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch

Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788

Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)



Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch About x-nuclear diagnostics



The x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH is researching technologies in the field of diagnostics for use in nuclear medicine. The company is developing a liver-specific radiotracer for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) diagnostics. The applicability has been demonstrated in animal experiments, and currently, the preclinical trials are being completed. Disclaimer



Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

