Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Xlife Sciences AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XLS   CH0461929603

XLIFE SCIENCES AG

(XLS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/06 10:31:17 am EDT
40.00 CHF   -0.50%
01:08aXLIFE SCIENCES : First Valuation Report confirms substancial potential of the project portfolio and assumes CHF 574 million in the most conservative scenario
EQ
04/29XLIFE SCIENCES : Annual Report 2021 (only available in german)
PU
04/29Xlife Sciences publishes annual results 2021 and outlook 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xlife Sciences: First Valuation Report confirms substancial potential of the project portfolio and assumes CHF 574 million in the most conservative scenario

05/09/2022 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Xlife Sciences: First Valuation Report confirms substancial potential of the project portfolio and assumes CHF 574 million in the most conservative scenario

09-May-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today for the first time published an independent assessment of its project portfolio and intends to issue this report annually from now on.

The extensive Valuation Report as of December 31, 2021 identified a valuation range of CHF 574 million up to CHF 701 million. The average value of this range corresponds to more than a factor of 2.5 compared to the current market capitalization of Xlife Sciences and thus underlines the attractive price-earnings ratio of approx. 4. Approximately 90 percent of the determined value is attributable to the ?top 10? projects, which include, among others, the project companies Veraxa Biotech, alytas therapeutics, inflamed pharma, Quadira Biosciences, and Inventum Genetics. The report also highlights the broad risk diversification of the portfolio and shows the extensive access to the life sciences sector for investors.

The valuation was performed by the independent consulting firm Cylad Experts and is primarily based on the risk- adjusted present value method typically used in the life sciences industry. The central parameters used for the valuation process are thus the cost of capital and the development risks of the project companies. Three of the 23 project companies will be included in the next evaluation in 2022.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, comments: ?With the Valuation Report, we are pleased to present investors for the first time with a complete and independent valuation of our project companies. We are convinced that this report soundly demonstrates and explains the future, long-term potential of our project portfolio. In 2022, further projects have already reached important milestones, underlining the sustainability of the Valuation Report's assessment.?

The complete Valuation Report is available for download in German at www.xlifesciences.ch/news-kennzahlen and in English at www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures.

Financial calendar

Ordinary General Assembly 2022 June 20, 2022


2022 Half-Year Results September 28, 2022

Information for journalists:

IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors:

Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG
 
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Telefon: 0041 44 385 84 60
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange  

About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
Valor: A2PK6Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1346479

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1346479  09-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346479&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about XLIFE SCIENCES AG
01:08aXLIFE SCIENCES : First Valuation Report confirms substancial potential of the project port..
EQ
04/29XLIFE SCIENCES : Annual Report 2021 (only available in german)
PU
04/29Xlife Sciences publishes annual results 2021 and outlook 2022
EQ
04/29Xlife Sciences AG Announces Management Changes
CI
04/25License partner of Xlife Sciences announces successful completion of phase 1 of in-vivo..
EQ
04/21XLIFE SCIENCES : Date of publication Annual Report 2022
EQ
03/29XLIFE SCIENCES : Xprot, a project company of Xlife Sciences, signes cooperation agreement ..
PU
03/21XLIFE SCIENCES : and curasan form joint venture company to research biosurgical treatment ..
PU
03/08XLIFE SCIENCES : Laxxon Medical, a project company of Xlife Sciences, wins Evonik as inves..
PU
02/16XLIFE SCIENCES : Cooperation Xlife Sciences and Shenzhen Investment Holding Capital
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,40 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net income 2020 21,5 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net Debt 2020 47,7 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 212 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart XLIFE SCIENCES AG
Duration : Period :
Xlife Sciences AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XLIFE SCIENCES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XLIFE SCIENCES AG0.00%216
MODERNA, INC.-47.08%56 490
LONZA GROUP AG-27.42%42 679
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.21%40 756
SEAGEN INC.-20.16%23 689
CELLTRION, INC.-14.39%18 552