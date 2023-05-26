Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Xlife Sciences AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XLS   CH0461929603

XLIFE SCIENCES AG

(XLS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:35 2023-05-25 am EDT
39.50 CHF   +4.22%
01:02aXlife Sciences publishes agenda for Annual General Meeting 2023
EQ
04/27Xlife Sciences : Valuation Report 2022 confirms and emphasizes long-term portfolio potential
EQ
04/20Xlife Sciences Posts Lower FY22 EPS; Revenue Increases
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xlife Sciences publishes agenda for Annual General Meeting 2023

05/26/2023 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Xlife Sciences publishes agenda for Annual General Meeting 2023

26-May-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today published the agenda of its upcoming Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2023 that will take place on Tuesday, June 20, as of 10 am CET at Hotel “Schweizerhof” in Zurich, Switzerland:

  • The voting items for the Annual General Meeting 2023 include, among others, the approval of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 as well as the consultative vote on the compensation report 2022.
  • The Board of Directors also proposes several amendments to the articles of association, such as the addition of a sustainability statement to the Company's purpose and the introduction of a capital band instead of the existing authorized capital.
  • Except for the incumbent Chairman, Dr. Bernhard Scholz, who, as planned, will not stand for re-election for the next term of office, all members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election. The Board of Directors proposes current Board member David L. Deck as the new Chairman of Xlife Sciences.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences, comments: “We are looking forward to the interaction with our shareholders on June 20 in Zurich. On behalf of all members of the Xlife Group, I would like to thank Bernhard Scholz already today for his extraordinary contribution and tireless efforts over the past four years. At the same time, we thank David L. Deck for making himself available as new Chairman. As founder and major shareholder, he will bring valuable and relevant skills and perspectives”.

Xlife Sciences today also provided an update on the ongoing divestment of its stake in the portfolio company Laxxon Medical. In the last weeks, the Company sold additional around 15% of its Laxxon Medical shares, generating proceeds of CHF 1.5 million. Thus, since March 2023 Xlife Sciences divested around 46% of its shares in Laxxon Medical, generating proceeds of around CHF 4.5 million.

 

Financial calendar

Annual General Meeting 2023                   June 20, 2023

Half-Year Report 2023                               September 21, 2023

 

Contact

Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Carl v. Halem, carl.halem@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone +41 44 385 84 60
info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch
Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788 
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
Valor: A2PK6Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1642479

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1642479  26-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642479&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about XLIFE SCIENCES AG
01:02aXlife Sciences publishes agenda for Annual General Meeting 2023
EQ
04/27Xlife Sciences : Valuation Report 2022 confirms and emphasizes long-term portfolio potenti..
EQ
04/20Xlife Sciences Posts Lower FY22 EPS; Revenue Increases
MT
04/20Xlife Sciences publishes 2022 results and 2023 outlook
EQ
04/20Xlife Sciences AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/17Xlife Sciences : Praesentation
PU
02/16Saniva diagnostics receives approval from the US FDA for its medical product NeuroMex
EQ
01/23Stifel initiates research coverage of Xlife Sciences
EQ
01/20Xlife Sciences Portfolio Company Receives European Patent for Biological Tissue Generat..
MT
01/20Xlife Sciences : Swiss portfolio company Axenoll receives strategically significant patent..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 0,80 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net income 2023 -4,00 M -4,41 M -4,41 M
Net Debt 2023 63,9 M 70,5 M 70,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -54,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 211 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2023 344x
EV / Sales 2024 345x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart XLIFE SCIENCES AG
Duration : Period :
Xlife Sciences AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XLIFE SCIENCES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,50 CHF
Average target price 68,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver R. Baumann Chief Executive Officer
Carl von Halem Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Scholz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Ploger Chief Scientific Officer
Christian Faber Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XLIFE SCIENCES AG33.00%233
MODERNA, INC.-29.59%48 212
LONZA GROUP AG24.70%46 307
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.62%36 640
SEAGEN INC.51.30%36 458
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.77%23 162
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer