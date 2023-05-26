Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Xlife Sciences publishes agenda for Annual General Meeting 2023



Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today published the agenda of its upcoming Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2023 that will take place on Tuesday, June 20, as of 10 am CET at Hotel “Schweizerhof” in Zurich, Switzerland: The voting items for the Annual General Meeting 2023 include, among others, the approval of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 as well as the consultative vote on the compensation report 2022.

The Board of Directors also proposes several amendments to the articles of association, such as the addition of a sustainability statement to the Company's purpose and the introduction of a capital band instead of the existing authorized capital.

Except for the incumbent Chairman, Dr. Bernhard Scholz, who, as planned, will not stand for re-election for the next term of office, all members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election. The Board of Directors proposes current Board member David L. Deck as the new Chairman of Xlife Sciences. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences, comments: “We are looking forward to the interaction with our shareholders on June 20 in Zurich. On behalf of all members of the Xlife Group, I would like to thank Bernhard Scholz already today for his extraordinary contribution and tireless efforts over the past four years. At the same time, we thank David L. Deck for making himself available as new Chairman. As founder and major shareholder, he will bring valuable and relevant skills and perspectives”. Xlife Sciences today also provided an update on the ongoing divestment of its stake in the portfolio company Laxxon Medical. In the last weeks, the Company sold additional around 15% of its Laxxon Medical shares, generating proceeds of CHF 1.5 million. Thus, since March 2023 Xlife Sciences divested around 46% of its shares in Laxxon Medical, generating proceeds of around CHF 4.5 million. Financial calendar Annual General Meeting 2023 June 20, 2023 Half-Year Report 2023 September 21, 2023 Contact Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Carl v. Halem, carl.halem@xlifesciences.ch Xlife Sciences AG

