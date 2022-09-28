Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Xlife Sciences with pleasing progress in the first half of 2022



28-Sep-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Xlife Sciences (SIX: XLS) today published its results for the first half of 2022 ending 30 June 2022. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences, comments: “In implementing our strategy of bridging preclinical research & development to healthcare markets, we have achieved relevant steps despite a challenging market environment and can look back on six successful months overall.” A significant milestone in the first half of 2022 was the listing of Xlife Sciences’ shares on the SME trading segment “Sparks” of the SIX Swiss Exchange on 11 February 2022 and the associated transfer from the Munich Stock Exchange. The listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange was associated with the aim of increasing the visibility of the company for investors. This promise was fulfilled for the first time in May with the publication of a “Valuation Report”; the report will next be updated as per end of December 2022. In addition, after the reporting period, the first two independent research reports on Xlife Sciences were published, both with a “Buy” rating. Another important goal in the current 2022 financial year is to expand the portfolio of projects and intensify synergy effects and cooperation between projects. In the first half of 2022, this was achieved with the newly founded biosurgery company novaxomx, a joint venture between Xlife Sciences and curasan, a leading global provider of biomaterials for bone and tissue regeneration in dental and orthopaedic surgery: novaxomx focuses on the research, development, certification, production, and commercialisation of disruptive, biosurgical therapies for use in musculoskeletal diseases and tissue regeneration. The research and development approach of novaxomx is based on the patented “exosome” technology of another Xlife Sciences project company, Lysatpharma. As announced in April 2022, Xlife Sciences has also intensively addressed the topic of sustainability and the sustainability issues relevant to the company's stakeholders in recent months. These ESG topics were recorded in a materiality analysis and sustainability goals were derived from this to be able to continuously measure future progress. This sustainability strategy was published after the reporting period, in September 2022; annual sustainability reporting will begin next spring with the 2022 Annual Report. Operational progress As of the end of June 2022, Xlife Sciences had 25 project companies in total. In the first half of 2022, these made the following pleasing progress, among other things: Laxxon Medical has gained Evonik Venture Capital as a new investor. Evonik Venture Capital is a subsidiary of Evonik Industries AG, a German MDAX company. In addition, Laxxon and the German specialty pharmaceutical company Evonik have entered into a joint product development and cooperation agreement. Based on this agreement, Evonik plans to manufacture tablets for Laxxon.

The result (undiluted) per share amounts to CHF -1.48.- (previous year's period: CHF -0.74.-)

Total assets amount to CHF 470.8 million (same period of the previous year: CHF 480.0 million)

The war in Ukraine, the development of inflation and concerns about a recession influenced the mood on the financial markets in the first half of 2022. These developments and events have not yet had any fundamental impact on the business activities of Xlife Sciences; however, rising interest rates could change the risk classification of individual project companies as per the end 2022 financial year and could also have an impact on the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). "The successful partnering of projects and thus the creation of added value for our shareholders is currently our main focus. We are also concentrating on the further development of the project portfolio, including synergies within the project companies, the launch of new projects and further cooperation with renowned universities", says Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences. The complete half-year report 2022 including the financial statements as per June 30, 2022, of Xlife Sciences AG is available for download on the Company's website at https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures. Financial calendar Annual Report 2022 April 20, 2023 AGM 2023 June 22, 2023 Half-Year Report 2023 September 21, 2023

