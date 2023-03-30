Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  XLMedia PLC
  News
  Summary
    XLM   JE00BH6XDL31

XLMEDIA PLC

(XLM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:37:30 2023-03-30 am EDT
13.90 GBX   -5.76%
10:44aXlmedia : March 2023 – Full Year Results Presentation
PU
05:00aTranscript : XLMedia PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
CI
02:11aEarnings Flash (XLM.L) XLMEDIA Reports FY22 Revenue $71.8M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XLMedia : March 2023 – Full Year Results Presentation

03/30/2023 | 10:44am EDT
XLMedia | Privileged & Confidential

XLMEDIA FY 2022 FINAL RESULTS

30 MARCH 2023

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • 1 Business Update (David King, CEO)

  • 2 Financial Update (Caroline Ackroyd, CFO)

  • 3 Outlook

  • 4 Takeaways

  • 5 Q&A

3

INTRODUCTION

A highly experienced leadership team delivering XLMedia's stated strategy

DAVID KING, CEO

Joined July 2022

  • Broad media and digital publishing industry experience

  • Strong leadership and financial expertise

CAROLINE ACKROYD,

CFO

Joined March 2022

  • Significant knowledge of the gaming and leisure sectors

  • Strong finance leadership background

4

XLMEDIA IS A LEADING GLOBAL DIGITAL

MEDIA COMPANY

We create compelling content that attracts highly engaged audiences and connect them to relevant advertisers

5

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FY 2022

Disclaimer

XLMedia plc published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 14:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on XLMEDIA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59,0 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net income 2022 1,38 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
Net cash 2022 9,45 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,3 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart XLMEDIA PLC
Duration : Period :
XLMedia PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XLMEDIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,75 GBX
Average target price 50,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 239%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John King Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline Ackroyd Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marcus Alvin Rich Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Leigh Chief Information Officer
Karen Tyrrell Chief Operations & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XLMEDIA PLC-9.23%47
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.21%460 897
NETFLIX, INC.12.60%147 868
PROSUS N.V.11.42%99 175
AIRBNB, INC.38.95%75 002
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.83%62 168
