XLMedia PLC - London-based global digital media company - Says Chief Financial Officer Caroline Ackroyd has resigned with a view to joining an operator in the gambling sector. Ackroyd will remain with the business until March 31 to assist with an orderly handover. The process to find a replacement will commence immediately.

Current stock price: 8.02 pence, down 2.9% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 57%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.