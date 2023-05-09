Advanced search
    XLM   JE00BH6XDL31

XLMEDIA PLC

(XLM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:56:21 2023-05-09 am EDT
11.80 GBX   +3.74%
XLMedia signs revenue share deal with bet365

05/09/2023 | 10:18am EDT
XLMedia PLC - Henley-on-Thames-based digital publisher - Signs revenue share contract in North America with bet365 Group Ltd, as part of strategy to diversify revenue. Says the agreement "combines customer acquisition with longer term retention" and forms the basis of a multi-year partnership between the two brands and "deepens the commitment both XLMedia and bet365 have made to North American expansion".

XLMedia Chief Executive Officer David King says: "We are pleased to expand our global relationship with bet365. In line with the stated strategy, this hybrid agreement is the start of XLMedia building a new, sustainable revenue stream in North America."

Current stock price: 11.63 pence, up 1.2%

12-month change: down 61%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

