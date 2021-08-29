XMH : AGM Results FYE2021 final

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors ("Board") of XMH Holdings Ltd. ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 27 August 2021, all resolutions relating to matters as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 10 August 2021 and put to vote at the AGM of the Company convened by electronic means, were duly decided by way of poll.
Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the AGM
The results of the poll on each of the resolution put to the vote at the AGM of the Company are set out below:-
Total number
For
Against
Results
As a
As a
of shares
percentage of
percentage of
Resolution number
represented by
total number
total number
and details
votes for and
Number of
Number of
of votes for
of votes for
against the
Shares
Shares
and against
and against
relevant
the resolution
the resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
AS ORDINARY BUSINESS
Resolution 1
Directors'
Statement
and
Audited
Financial
Statements
of
the
Company
and
the
91,532,006
91,532,006
100.00
0
0.00
Carried
Group for the financial
year
ended
30
April
2021 together with the
Auditors'
Report
thereon.
Resolution 2
Approval of
Directors'
fees
amounting
to
S$169,610.40 for the
financial
year
ended
30
April
91,532,006
91,509,281
99.98
22,725
0.02
Carried
2021
Total number
For
Against
Results
As a
As a
of shares
percentage of
percentage of
Resolution number
represented by
total number
total number
and details
votes for and
Number of
Number of
of votes for
of votes for
against the
Shares
Shares
and against
and against
relevant
the resolution
the resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
Resolution 3
Re-election of Mr.
Khoo Song Koon as a
Director
retiring
under
91,519,281
91,519,281
100.00
0
0.00
Carried
Article
89
of
the
Company's
Constitution
Resolution 4
Re-election of Mr.
Raymond
Lam
Kuo
Wei
as
a
Director
90,736,981
90,736,981
100.00
0
0.00
Carried
retiring under Article 88
of
the
Company's
Constitution
Resolution 5
Re-appointment
of
Messrs Ernst & Young
LLP as the Auditors of
91,532,006
91,532,006
100.00
0
0.00
Carried
the
Company
and
to
authorise the Directors
of the Company to fix
their remuneration
AS SPECIAL BUSINESS
Resolution 6
Authority
for Directors
to allot and issue new
90,736,981
90,078,731
99.27
658,250
0.73
Carried
shares in the capital of
the Company
Resolution 7
Proposed
renewal
of
90,749,706
90,513,956
99.74
235,750
0.26
Carried
the
Share
Buyback
Mandate
Resolution 8
Approval
for
the
continued
appointment
of Mr. Hong Pian Tee
90,932,006
90,509,506
99.54
422,500
0.46
Carried
as
an
Independent
Non-Executive
Director,
pursuant
to
Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of
the
Listing Manual
of
Total number
For
Against
Results
As a
As a
of shares
percentage of
percentage of
Resolution number
represented by
total number
total number
and details
votes for and
Number of
Number of
of votes for
of votes for
against the
Shares
Shares
and against
and against
relevant
the resolution
the resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
the SGX-ST (coming
into
effect
from
1
January 2022)
Resolution 9
Approval
for
the
continued
appointment
of Mr. Hong Pian Tee
as
an
Independent
Non-Executive
27,510,743
27,088,243
98.46
422,500
1.54
Carried
Director,
pursuant
to
Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of
the
Listing
Manual
of
the SGX-ST (coming
into
effect
from
1
January 2022)
Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of shares held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting
The following parties has abstained from voting at the AGM:
Mr. Hong Pian Tee, who is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, had abstained from his shareholding interest of 600,000 shares on Resolution 8 and 9 in respect of his own re-election as a Director of the Company; and
Pursuant to Rule 210(5)(d)(iii) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST (which will take effect from 1 January 2022), the Directors and Managing Director of the Company, and their respective associates, holding in aggregate 64,021,263 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, are required to and have abstained from voting at the AGM in respect of the Ordinary Resolution 9.
Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineer
Complete Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.
Statement Pursuant to Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST
Mr. Khoo Song Koon ("Mr. Khoo") who is re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, shall remain as an Independent Non-Executive Director, the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Khoo is considered independent for the purpose of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.
Mr. Raymond Lam Kuo Wei ("Mr. Lam") who is re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, shall remain as an Independent Non-Executive Director, the chairman of the Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Lam is considered independent for the purpose of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.
Mr. Hong Pian Tee ("Mr. Hong") who is re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, shall remain as the Lead Independent Non-Executive Director, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee of the Company. Mr. Hong is considered independent for the purpose of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.
XMH Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 09:21:07 UTC.