XMH : AGM Results FYE2021 final

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors ("Board") of XMH Holdings Ltd. ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 27 August 2021, all resolutions relating to matters as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 10 August 2021 and put to vote at the AGM of the Company convened by electronic means, were duly decided by way of poll.

Mr. Hong Pian Tee ("Mr. Hong") who is re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, shall remain as the Lead Independent Non-Executive Director, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee of the Company. Mr. Hong is considered independent for the purpose of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

By Order of the Board

Tan Tin Yeow

Chairman and Managing Director

27 August 2021