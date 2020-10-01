Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  XMH Holdings Ltd.    BQF   SG1CF5000006

XMH HOLDINGS LTD.

(BQF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XMH : Change - Announcement of Cessation__Cessation as Independent Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 01:30am EDT

CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION::CESSATION AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

XMH HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

XMH HOLDINGS LTD. - SG1CF5000006 - BQF

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date &Time of Broadcast

30-Sep-2020 19:33:18

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Cessation as Independent Director

Announcement Reference

SG200930OTHRY0FZ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tan Tin Yeow

Designation

Chairman and Managing Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Mr. Ng Sey Ming retired as a Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2020. Co-terminus with his retirement, his various appointments as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee will also cease.

Additional Details

Name Of Person

Ng Sey Ming

Age

45

Is effective date of cessation known?

Yes

If yes, please provide the date

30/09/2020

/

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation

Retired at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2020 and did not seek re-election.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its nancial reporting?

No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Date of Appointment to current position

29/10/2010

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?

No

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)

2

Number of cessations of appointments speci ed in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months

0

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Independent Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee.

Role and responsibilities

Assumed the role and responsibilities of an Independent Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries

Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

Yes

Shareholding Details

Direct interest: 125,000 ordinary shares

Past (for the last 5 years)

Gaylin Holdings Limited

Hiap Tong Corporation Ltd.

Present

Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP

Christopher & Lee Ong

Hong Leong Asia Ltd.

/

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

XMH Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 05:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about XMH HOLDINGS LTD.
01:30aXMH : XMHHL - Sustainability Report FY2020
PU
01:30aXMH : Change - Announcement of Cessation__Cessation as Independent Director
PU
09/11XMH : XMHHL - Announcement - Quarterly update pursuant to Rule 1313(2) of the Li..
PU
09/07XMH : XMHHL-Announcement- Annual Report 2020
PU
07/27XMH : XMHHL - Announcement - Full Yearly Results FY2020
PU
07/27XMH : XMHHL - Announcement - Quarterly update financial entry
PU
2019GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Quarterly update pursuant to Rule 1313(2) of the Listing..
PU
2019FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Resul..
PU
2019XMH : SGX-Results-1H-FY2019
PU
2019XMH : EGM 20191129 Result of EGM - final
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 54,0 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net income 2020 -10,9 M -8,02 M -8,02 M
Net Debt 2020 47,8 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,65 M 5,61 M 5,61 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart XMH HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
XMH Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tin Yeow Tan Chairman & Managing Director
Tiang Soon Phua Operations Director
Leong Kim Tan Chief Financial Officer
Sey Ming Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Pian Tee Hong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XMH HOLDINGS LTD.-50.70%6
KEYENCE CORPORATION27.25%114 401
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.90%68 446
NIDEC CORPORATION30.69%55 736
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.72%40 482
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.02%38 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group