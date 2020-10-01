XMH : Change - Announcement of Cessation__Cessation as Independent Director

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation

Retired at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2020 and did not seek re-election.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its nancial reporting?

No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Date of Appointment to current position

29/10/2010

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?

No

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)

2

Number of cessations of appointments speci ed in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months

0

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Independent Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee.

Role and responsibilities

Assumed the role and responsibilities of an Independent Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries

Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

Yes

Shareholding Details

Direct interest: 125,000 ordinary shares

Past (for the last 5 years)

Gaylin Holdings Limited

Hiap Tong Corporation Ltd.

Present

Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP

Christopher & Lee Ong

Hong Leong Asia Ltd.