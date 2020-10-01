XMH : XMHHL - Sustainability Report FY2020

XMH Holdings Ltd.
Sustainability Report 2020
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration Number: 201010562M)
1
CONTENTS
|
About This Report
|
|
Background
|
3
|
Message from the Board
|
4
|
Company Background
|
|
Company Profile
|
5
|
Our Vision
|
6
|
Our Mission
|
6
|
Our Company Values
|
6
|
Governance Structure
|
6
|
Sustainability Approach
|
|
External Initiatives
|
7
|
Members of Associations
|
7
|
Governance and Sustainability Approach
|
8
|
Stakeholder Engagement
|
8
|
Defining Materiality
|
10
|
Key topics identified
|
11
|
Economic Performance
|
12
|
Employment
|
|
Employees
|
13
|
New Hires by Age Group and Gender
|
13
|
Training
|
13
|
Average Training Hours
|
14
|
Percentage of Employees Receiving Regular
|
|
Performance Review
|
14
|
Customer Health and Safety
|
|
Quality of Sales and Services
|
15
|
Legal and Compliance
|
|
Principles
|
16
|
Anti-corruption
|
16
|
Environmental and Socioeconomic Compliance
|
16
|
GRI Content Index
|
17
2
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Background
This is XMH third sustainability report for FY2020 covering the period from 1 May 2019 to 30 April 2020 FY2020. The entities included in this Report are XMH This Report was prepared in accordance with Global Reporting GRI standards: Core option. This report outlines various key topics which may be of
interest to .
We have chosen the GRI reporting framework as it is an internationally-recognised benchmark for the disclosure of governance initiatives and the environmental, social and economic performance and impact on organisations. The GRI content index and relevant references are set out on pages 17-18.
We have not sought external assurance for our sustainability report for FY2020. This Report will be
you to contact us at www.xmh.com.sg/XMHH/contact.
3
MESSAGE FROM THE BOARD
Dear Stakeholders,
XMH is pleased to present our third Sustainability Report.
sustainability performance for the period from 1 May 2019 to 30 April 2020 (FY2020).
The Group has considered various concerns raised by our key stakeholders through stakeholder
pages 8-9 operations and our commitment to achieve the right balance of business values, sustainable growth, employee relationship and efforts in corporate compliance and governance.
Lastly, we would like to thank our key stakeholders, business partners and employees who have contributed to this Report and been with us in this sustainability journey. We hope to continue to work as a united and cohesive team and do our best to deliver optimal results and returns for our shareholders. We encourage our shareholders to read this Report together with our Annual Report 2020 for a holistic FY2020.
Sincerely,
Board of Directors
XMH Holdings Ltd.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
