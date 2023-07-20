First of all, I'm very excited to have been entrusted to lead XMReality going forward. As the newly appointed CEO, it was a running start to, among other things, hold company presentations in various contexts and do a live podcast during Erik Penser Bank's market day. It has really been inspiring to meet owners and investors and hear about the expectations on the company. Now we close the books on Q2 and look forward to a nice summer.

Order intake for the first half of the year was up 13 percent compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, it was in line with the same period last year. We have a strong positive customer growth and have signed contracts with ten completely new customers, both from Europe and the U.S., during the quarter. They start on a small scale, but have good potential for strong growth in the future.

To really understand the way forward and what appears to be a rather flat curve for our annual recurring revenue, ARR, we've analyzed why the big increase we got in 2020 with Covid didn't continue. We see that several of the customers who started with a large number of licenses immediately during the pandemic, have later reduced the number of licenses. A few have chosen to end their subscription, as there was no long-term strategy for how the service would be used. What is positive, however, is that, if you exclude the short-term Covid purchases, we see a stable and increasing underlying sales curve. We also see that this effect on our ARR is largely over.

Since the major update of the product in October, we can continue to be at the forefront regarding functionality and user-friendliness with a smaller cost base.

We have so far stayed under budget for the year, and it is our intention to continue to have strict cost control until we get closer to a positive cash flow,