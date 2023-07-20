Interim report
April - June 2023
XMReality Interim report
Group overview, April - June 2023
The Order Intake for the first half of the year increased by 13 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. However, a slight decrease quarter over quarter. Net Sales increased by 7 percent both for the quarter as well as the first half year. Costs decreased by 8 percent for the quarter and decreased 10 percent for the first half year compared to the previous year.
The Quarter April - June 2023, The Group
- Net Sales amounted to SEK 4,939 thousand (4,616)
- Costs totaled SEK -16,979 thousand (-18,431)
- The operating loss before taxes was SEK -9,414 thousand (-9,395)
- Cash flow was SEK -8,741 thousand (-12,349) and the equity/assets ratio at the end of the period was 43.1 (60.6) percent
The Order Intake during the quarter was lower than the corresponding level in Q2 2022 and decreased by 5 percent to SEK 2,217 thousand (2,344). Net Sales increased year over year by 7 percent to SEK 4,939 thousand (4,616). The Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) remained unchanged and amounted to SEK 18,252 thousand (18,270). The absolute majority of the revenues continues to be recurring software subscriptions. The Gross Margin remained high at 96 (95) percent for the quarter. The Order Backlog, orders received that at the end of the period remains to be recognized as Net Sales, decreased to SEK 10,139 thousand (12,827) compared to Q1 2023.
The company's financial goals to no later than the end of 2024 start to generate a positive cash-flow, and by 2025 reach an ARR of SEK 75,000 thousand with a 15 percent EBITDA, remain.
The period January - June 2023, The Group
- Net Sales amounted to SEK 10,061 thousand (9,426)
- Costs totaled SEK -31,583 thousand (-35,023)
- The operating loss before taxes was SEK -16,007 thousand (-20,184)
- Cash flow was SEK 6,906 thousand (-21,389)
XMReality AB (publ) | Interim report April - June 2023
Notable events
Notable events during the period
- Andreas Jonsson was appointed new CEO of XMReality AB starting May 15th 2023.
- The utilization of warrants TO1 that were issued in connection with the Company's preferential issue of units during the fourth quarter of 2022 was terminated. The utilization rate amounted to 11.3 percent and XMReality received approximately SEK 1.5 million before issue costs.
- The company has launched a secure cloud-based storage service with the industry's first Microsoft OneDrive integration. As several suppliers use their own types of cloud storage, XMReality has chosen, after dialogue with our customer base, a widely available integration where the customer owns and has full control over their own data.
- The annual general meeting was held in XMReality AB (publ) on Thursday, May 4, 2023, whereby the general meeting decided to determine the profit and loss account and balance sheet for 2022.
- XMReality Inc. signed an annual subscription agreement with the Technology Resource Center of America (TRCA), a leader in the development and implementation of enterprise technology for multi-site management across the United States. They will use XMReality to further improve their industry-leading customer service.
Notable events after the period
- XMReality received an order of licenses from Yaskawa Nordic, which are part of Yaskawa Electric Corporation. They will use XMReality to strengthen service and support towards their customer base.
CEO comments
During the quarter, we have had a continued good inflow of new customers and the positive growth in our sales pipeline continues.
First of all, I'm very excited to have been entrusted to lead XMReality going forward. As the newly appointed CEO, it was a running start to, among other things, hold company presentations in various contexts and do a live podcast during Erik Penser Bank's market day. It has really been inspiring to meet owners and investors and hear about the expectations on the company. Now we close the books on Q2 and look forward to a nice summer.
Order intake for the first half of the year was up 13 percent compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, it was in line with the same period last year. We have a strong positive customer growth and have signed contracts with ten completely new customers, both from Europe and the U.S., during the quarter. They start on a small scale, but have good potential for strong growth in the future.
To really understand the way forward and what appears to be a rather flat curve for our annual recurring revenue, ARR, we've analyzed why the big increase we got in 2020 with Covid didn't continue. We see that several of the customers who started with a large number of licenses immediately during the pandemic, have later reduced the number of licenses. A few have chosen to end their subscription, as there was no long-term strategy for how the service would be used. What is positive, however, is that, if you exclude the short-term Covid purchases, we see a stable and increasing underlying sales curve. We also see that this effect on our ARR is largely over.
Since the major update of the product in October, we can continue to be at the forefront regarding functionality and user-friendliness with a smaller cost base.
We have so far stayed under budget for the year, and it is our intention to continue to have strict cost control until we get closer to a positive cash flow,
where all investments are well balanced to be able to contribute to this.
During the quarter, we also attended several events and conferences focused on new sales in the U.S., and Europe. We see a clear increase in interest in our type of solution and note that, during discussions and demonstrations, we meet companies with a pronounced strategy to change their operations and carry out more activities remotely and who are therefore actively seeking contact with us.
The company's sales pipeline continues to grow and it is my conviction that we will soon convert this into more business. The strengthened team in the U.S. has gained momentum in its sales and has landed several customers during the quarter. Macroeconomically, we feel that companies are still restrictive with investments and there are still great uncertainties. Despite this, we note a maturity within several verticals where it is clearly stated that remote solutions will be a part of their future. As mentioned, we meet increasingly more companies that are actively looking at long-term solutions for remote work, where we now become an integrated part of these companies' way of working.
We see that we have a very good product that is well adapted to the market. We will strategically build on the product according to plan, but my main focus now as CEO is on strengthening the sales side, growing the business and increasing sales in the U.S. and Europe, both directly and via partners.
All this together means that we are looking forward to a very intense and exciting autumn.
Andreas Jonsson, CEO
Linköping July 20th, 2023
