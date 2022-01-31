Log in
    XOMA   US98419J2069

XOMA CORPORATION

(XOMA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/28 04:00:01 pm
20.44 USD   +0.54%
XOMA : Material Event - Form 8-K

01/31/2022 | 06:40am EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event Reported): January 28, 2022

XOMA CORPORATION

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

DELAWARE 001-39801 52-2154066

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

2200 Powell Street, Suite 310, Emeryville, California94608

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(510)204-7200

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class:

Trading

symbol(s):

Name of each exchange

on which registered:

Common Stock, $0.0075 par value XOMA The Nasdaq Global Market
8.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.05 per share XOMAP The Nasdaq Global Market
Depositary Shares (each representing 1/1000th interest in a share of 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.05 per share) XOMAO The Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On January 28, 2022, in connection with Genentech, a member of the Roche group, receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to commercialize Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) for the treatment of wet, or neovascular, age-relatedmacular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), XOMA Corporation ("XOMA") became eligible to receive a 0.5% commercial payment stream on net sales associated with faricimab for a ten-yearperiod following its first commercial sale in the United States. XOMA acquired this interest pursuant to the previously disclosed commercial payment purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between XOMA (US) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of XOMA, and Affitech Research AS, a Norwegian biotech company ("Affitech"). Under the terms of the Agreement, XOMA will pay Affitech a $5.0 million milestone tied to this U.S. marketing approval.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

XOMA CORPORATION
Date: January 31, 2022 By:

/s/ THOMAS BURNS

Thomas Burns
Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

XOMA Corporation published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 11:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
