XOMA : Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 14, 2021, XOMA (US) LLC ('XOMA'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of XOMA Corporation (the 'Company'), entered into a royalty purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') with Kuros Biosciences AG, Kuros US LLC and Kuros Royalty Fund (US) LLC (collectively 'Kuros'). Pursuant to the Agreement, XOMA acquired the rights to 100% of the potential future royalties from commercial sales, which are tiered from high-single to low double digits, and up to $25 million in pre-commercialmilestone payments associated with an existing license agreement related to Checkmate Pharmaceuticals' vidutolimod (CMP-001),a Toll-like receptor 9 agonist, for an upfront payment of $7.0 million. Vidutolimod is designed to trigger the body's innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Additionally, Kuros will be eligible to receive up to $142.5 million from XOMA over the term of the Agreement (i) as long as XOMA has received all royalty payments to which it is entitled under the Agreement; and (ii) specific annual net sales milestones of vidutolimod are achieved.

The Agreement contains certain covenants, representations and warranties regarding Kuros's rights and obligations with respect to the existing licenses and customary covenants and representations for a transaction of this nature, including covenants that limit or restrict Kuros's ability to incur indebtedness or liens related to the future milestones and royalties subject to the Agreement. The Agreement is scheduled to terminate six months following the full payment and satisfaction of any and all amounts due to XOMA.

The description of the Agreement contained herein does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such Agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the period ending September 30, 2021.