Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XOMA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOMA   US98419J2069

XOMA CORPORATION

(XOMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XOMA : Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)

07/20/2021 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 14, 2021, XOMA (US) LLC ('XOMA'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of XOMA Corporation (the 'Company'), entered into a royalty purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') with Kuros Biosciences AG, Kuros US LLC and Kuros Royalty Fund (US) LLC (collectively 'Kuros'). Pursuant to the Agreement, XOMA acquired the rights to 100% of the potential future royalties from commercial sales, which are tiered from high-single to low double digits, and up to $25 million in pre-commercialmilestone payments associated with an existing license agreement related to Checkmate Pharmaceuticals' vidutolimod (CMP-001),a Toll-like receptor 9 agonist, for an upfront payment of $7.0 million. Vidutolimod is designed to trigger the body's innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Additionally, Kuros will be eligible to receive up to $142.5 million from XOMA over the term of the Agreement (i) as long as XOMA has received all royalty payments to which it is entitled under the Agreement; and (ii) specific annual net sales milestones of vidutolimod are achieved.

The Agreement contains certain covenants, representations and warranties regarding Kuros's rights and obligations with respect to the existing licenses and customary covenants and representations for a transaction of this nature, including covenants that limit or restrict Kuros's ability to incur indebtedness or liens related to the future milestones and royalties subject to the Agreement. The Agreement is scheduled to terminate six months following the full payment and satisfaction of any and all amounts due to XOMA.

The description of the Agreement contained herein does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such Agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the period ending September 30, 2021.

Disclaimer

XOMA Corporation published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XOMA CORPORATION
06:10aXOMA : Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06:09aXOMA CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16XOMA Acquires Royalty and Milestone Interest in Checkmate's Vidutolimod (CMP-..
AQ
07/15XOMA : Acquires Royalty Interest in Checkmate's Vidutolimod From Kuros Bioscienc..
MT
07/15XOMA : Acquires Royalty and Milestone Interest in Checkmate's Vidutolimod (CMP-0..
AQ
07/15KUROS BIOSCIENCES : Enters Royalty Purchase Deal With US-Based Xoma
MT
07/15EQS-ADHOC : Kuros to receive USD7 million up front and potentially USD166.5 mill..
DJ
06/29INSIDER TRENDS : Xoma Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/29XOMA : Aegis Capital Starts XOMA at Buy with $20.68 Price Target
MT
06/25XOMA CORPORATION(NASDAQGM : XOMA) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 346 M 346 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 30,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart XOMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
XOMA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XOMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 30,74 $
Average target price 52,33 $
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Neal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Burns Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
W. Denman van Ness Chairman
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Joseph M. Limber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XOMA CORPORATION-30.34%400
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.80%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.49.51%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS20.73%57 013
BIONTECH SE197.64%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.70%50 308